It was like the Beatles and Rolling Stones rolled into one as Dr John Campbell stole the show. He didn’t mean to. The internet’s favourite retired nurse teacher is down-to-earth, humble and genuinely interested in everyone who talks to him. He was politely mobbed by a 350-strong crowd of well-wishers at the sold-out Covid Revisited event at the NSW State Library auditorium on Tuesday. They queued to thank him for keeping the world sane during the lockdown years, shaking his hand and asking for selfies. Dr John Campbell made educational medical videos before 2020 on YouTube. When covid hit, he posted daily video updates on the latest studies and statistics, providing comfort to many as well as solid information. More than three million people now subscribe to his channel, @Campbellteaching. His genius lies in breaking scientific jargon into concepts that ordinary people can understand - and following the evidence wherever it leads. Dr Campbell revealed he spends about three to four hours researching in the morning then about 45 minutes to film the daily segments, which have survived the YouTube censors with evidence, facts, dry humour and panache. But the show-stopper from Carlisle was just one in a constellation of stars onstage Tuesday. Emeritus immunology professor Robert Clancy was right beside him. Associate Professor Peter Parry wowed the crowd with internal pharmaceutical industry documents showing how they suppress adverse events data about their products, cherry-pick and exaggerate the benefits and expand markets with disease-monitoring strategies. He gave an information-packed presentation including data from the US-based violation tracker database on corporate misconduct. The pharmaceutical industry summary page shows Pfizer has 98 criminal convictions so far and has paid more than US$10.9 billion in penalties. Pfizer was the worst, but to put that in context, Johnson & Johnson had 88 convictions for $24.5 billion in penalties, Merck had 89 convictions for $10.7 billion in penalties, while GlaxoSmithKline (now GSK) had 50 convictions for $9.6 billion in penalties. Queensland GP Dr Melissa McCann explained the extraordinary way Australia threw out its Australian Health Management Plan for Pandemic Influenza that the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee had agreed to in 2008. Under the old pandemic plan there was an ethical framework that protected individual liberty and proportionality. There was no ostracism of the unvaxxed and lockdowns were never used. This was all thrown away in 2020. When gene-vaccine injured patients began coming in to Dr McCann’s Whitsunday practice, she began to question the covid products and the government mandates. Doctors were not allowed to deviate from the government’s official guidance. Dr McCann said she was cautioned and ordered to undertake re-education on the risk-benefit analysis of the covid vaccines. The audience cheered when she said she’d appeal this at the tribunal. Dr McCann has also challenged the Federal Government in a class action on behalf of the vaccine injured and bereaved, a case which is still open for all affected to join. To find out if you’re elegible see the criteria at the case summary page here. The case is free for the injured to join but if you’d like to help them cover court costs and legal fees, DONATE HERE. The next date will be in Sydney on April 12, for a case management hearing at the NSW Supreme Court. Supporters are welcome but respectfully asked to be polite and follow all the procedures of the court correctly. Medical journalist Clare Pain gave a show-stopping speech in the QandA panel session explaining crisply and clearly exactly how the Australian Bureau of Statistics has erased roughly half the non-covid excess deaths through a change in methodology.

Jaws dropped all over the auditorium as Dr Phillip Altman revealed how Australia’s drug safety system broke after provisional registration was introduced in 2018, detailing how the TGA does not know or admit how many people have been injured or killed by the gene-vaccines - and how big the fatality rate may be. The finishing QandA panel was extraordinary, full of intellectual fire-power from more than 10 experts. The audience questions came thick and fast. This was a big event, held straight after economist Gigi Foster’s remarkable Australians for Science and Freedom workshop New Directions in Health which brought together Dr John Campbell, Professor Robert Clancy, psychologist Ros Nealon-Cook, Dentist Natalie Dumer and other leading lights. More to come on the extraordinary revelations heard today - they should be on the front page of every newspaper in the country. There were so many good speakers. For now, just enjoy the photos. Free to re-use, but please include a credit.

COOK (NSW) BY-ELECTION

For the Cook By-Election, early voting began on Tuesday 2 Apr 2024, and Polling Day is Polling Saturday 13 April 2024. Contesting the Cook By-Election there is one outstanding candidate whose goals are demonstrably the same as the worthy goals of the minority of Federal Parliamentarians who respect the doctor-patient relationship and also uphold reliable energy. The name of the outstanding candidate is Vinay Kolhatkar.

In Cook there is no candidate representing the political organisations listed below in alphabetical order (most are parties registered federally or in NSW):

Advance Australia, Australia First, Australian Christians, Australian Democrats, Australian Family Party (led by Bob Day AO), Australian Federation Party, Australian Liberty Alliance, Australian Labor Party, Australian Mental Health Party, Australian Values Party, Centre Alliance, Church and State Ministry, Christian Democratic Party, Dai Le and Frank Carbone Network, David Pocock, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party), Drew Pavlou Democratic Alliance, Environmentalists for Nuclear Energy Australia, Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party, Freedom and Prosperity Party, Health Environment Accountability Rights Transparency (HEART), Indigenous - Aboriginal Party of Australia, Jacqui Lambie Network, Katter’s Australian Party (KAP), Labour DLP, Legalise Cannabis Australia, Nation First, National Rational Energy Network, No 5G Party, Party For Freedom, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Reignite Democracy Australia, Rise Up Australia, Seniors United Party of Australia, Shooters Fishers and Farmer’s Party, Stop These Things, The Great Australian Party, The Nationals, The Small Business Party.

If you are a member or supporter of one of the above, then you have everything to gain by Vinay Kolhatkar becoming the Member for Cook. The same applies to admirers of the following Federal Parliamentarians who are strong defenders of reliable energy. Whichever category fits you, make your impact by turning up to help Vinay Kolhatkar win Cook for Australians who believe in peace, prosperity and progress.

Parliamentary Defenders of Reliable Energy: Stephen Andrew MLA (Qld). Senator Alex Antic (SA), Senator Ralph Babet (Vic), Senator Matt Canavan (Qld), Hon Sarah Game MLC (SA), Senator Pauline Hanson (Qld), Hon Luke Howarth MP (Qld), Senator Hollie Hughes (NSW), Hon Barnaby Joyce MP (NSW), Hon Mark Latham MLC (NSW), Hon Tania Mihailuk MLC (NSW), Hon Keith Pitt MP (Qld), Senator Andrew Rennick (Qld), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Qld).

Details of Early Voting Venues and Polling Booths in Cook are AT THIS LINK.

The Vinay Kolhatkar Cook Campaign phone number is 0416 569 387

For an exemplary literary contribution by Vinay Kolhatkar, see Unchain Australia, published 23 August 2021. Subscribers may download a free pdf file AT THIS LINK. If you gain from reading the book, please become a subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Alison Bevege, Tim Blair, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Vinay Kolhatkar, Alexandra Marshall, Paul Murray, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova, Dr Clair Pain, Dave Pellowe and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some of my readers have not yet declared themselve as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, the victims of brutal aggression by the hegemonist Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

