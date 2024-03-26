To volunteer or make a well-deserved donation, scan a QR code or click on either graphic. Even taking a substantive margin away from the Liberals will tend to release the muzzled Liberals. So remember, not a single vote is wasted; please donate time or money, both are valuable. Volunteers who wish to do more should contact Campaign Manager Gemma Noiosi on 0420 872 520.

How best to help Vinay Kolhatkar

Send to everyone on your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

Telephone everyone you know in the southside of Sydney and invite their help.

Use one of the links above to make a donation, and if you live in Cook or within range of Cook, volunteer to help in person.

Do not wait for an overworked volunteer to get back to you. Choose below the dates and times when you will be available to help at Early Voting. Put it in your diary now, and turn up to help at the venue most convenient for you.

Choose from the list below a convenient polling booth (the place where you normally vote is ideal) and select a period of at least two hours. The most valuable time is 7am to 10am. Voters start queuing up by 7.30 and that is a great time to talk to them. Put it in your diary now and turn up to help.

Whether for Early Voting or Polling Day, take at least one friend with you. If you have children or grandchildren or can borrow some, take them along for an instructive family outing. Useful items: Table, chair, umbrella, woke repellent, sunscreen, happy smiles, snacks and drinks.

Vinay Kolhatkar’s popular online online publication is:

Early Voting: Dates and Times for three venues

Tuesday 2 April – Friday 5 April (8:30–17:30)

Saturday 6 April (9:00–16:00)

Monday 8 April – Thursday 11 April (8:30–17:30)

Friday 12 April (8:30–18:00)

On Thursday 11 April, Cronulla will remain open until 20:00 (8pm)

Early Voting Venues

NWA=Not Wheelchair accessible

Anglican Church Hall 402 Port Hacking Rd Caringbah

Shop 7 38-60 Croydon Rd, Cronulla

Scout Hall 38 Park Rd, Sans Souci NWA



Polling Booths on Saturday 13 April. All 8am to 6pm.

Public School, 84 Stuart St, Blakehurst

Public School, 35 Crawford Rd, Brighton-Le-Sands

Public School, 161-165 Burraneer Bay Rd, Burraneer

The Mercy Centre, 49 Dominic St, Burraneer

High School, 85 Willarong Rd, Caringbah

Anglican Church Hall, 402 Port Hacking Rd, Caringbah

Public School, Actinotus Ave, Caringbah South

Public School, 204 Caringbah Rd, Caringbah South NWA

Public School, 67 Jubilee Ave, Carlton

Public School, Dewrang St, Carss Park

Public School, 2 Riverview Ave, Connells Point

Public School, 18 Burraneer Bay Rd, Cronulla

Public School, Trevellyon St, Cronulla

St Aloysius School, 7-17 Giddings Ave, Cronulla

High School, Bate Bay Rd, Greenhills Beach NWA

Community Centre, 31-33 Gymea Bay Rd, Gymea

Public School, 23 Ruby Rd, Gymea

Public School, 205A Gymea Bay Rd, Gymea Bay

Peoples Church, 166 Gymea Bay Rd, Gymea Bay NWA

St George School, 2A Marshall St, Kogarah

Church Hall, Cnr Wyee St & Souter St, Kogarah Bay

Public School, Torres St, Kurnell

Public School, 2C Turriell Bay Rd, Lilli Pilli

Community Centre, 93-95 Karimbla Rd, Miranda

Public School, 162B The Boulevarde, Miranda

Public School, 3 Sylva Ave, Miranda

Port Hacking High, 637 Kingsway, Miranda

Public School, 59 Chuter Ave, Ramsgate Beach NWA

Pre-school, 95 Clareville Ave, Sandringham NWA

Ramsgate Scout Hall, 38 Park Rd, Sans Souci

Public School, 413 Rocky Point Rd, Sans Souci

Anglican Church, 98 Holt Rd, Sylvania

Public School, 66 Venetia St, Sylvania

High School, 17 Bellingara Rd, Sylvania

Public School, Ellis St, Sylvania

Public School, 93 Woodlands Rd, Taren Point

High School, 2R Woolooware Rd, Woolooware

Public School, 34 Wills Rd, Woolooware

Public School, Wonga Rd, Yowie Bay

Cook Campaign phone number is 0416 569 387

For an exemplary literary contribution by Vinay Kolhatkar, see Unchain Australia, published 23 August 2021. Subscribers to this substack may download a free pdf file AT THIS LINK. If you gain from reading the book, please become a subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Vinay Kolhatkar, Alexandra Marshall, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

For 25 years I have admired the work of Australia’s greatest (and very likely the world’s best) comic speechmaker, Homer Papantonio the Corporate Impostor. Rush to engage his services and guarantee the memorable success of your event. Cheers from Michael Darby.

The World’s Most Versatile

Seriously Funny Conference Speaker!'

He can be anyone you like…

But there isn’t anyone quite like him!

“Brilliant as usual! This is the fourth time we’ve used you! Everyone loved your humour and passion! Look forward to using you again.”

Fernwood Fitness National Conference

“You made our event the best ever. You not only delivered… you smashed it out of the park! You were topical, relevant and funny.”

Global Precious Metals Symposium

“By far the most talented, passionate and informed speakers we have ever worked with! You took the time to understand the industry, the client and the brief and as such had the audience captivated, intrigued and engaged for the entire segment.”

Australian Radio Communications

Association APAC Congress

VIEW MORE TESTIMONIALS

H: (07) 55 987 099

E: info@corporateimpostors.com.au

W: corporateimpostors.com.au

Email distributed by The Corporate Impostor

brilliant

brɪlj(ə)nt/

adjective



1. exceptionally clever or talented.

"he was quite brilliant and was booked immediately"



synonyms: gifted, talented, virtuoso, genius, accomplished, ingenious, masterly, inventive, creative, intelligent, bright, clever, astute, intellectual, profound;

Why opt for bland when you can have

brilliant at your next conference?

"Brilliant…excellent, funny and powerful”

- BP Solar International Dealer Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... your delivery was superb and enthralled the audience"

- New Zealand: General Practitioners National Conference

The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio has created over 1000 characters and can tailor brilliant character creations specific to your event.



His brilliant keynote addresses encapsulates tailored story telling with profound messages which draws in the conference theme, targets key issues and is guaranteed to educate, entertain and enthral.



His unique art of impersonating highly respected professionals combined with his charismatic nature, comedy and intelligence will give your organisation a brilliant event to be remembered for all the right reasons.



Book an audience with The Corporate Impostor for a guaranteed brilliant outcome!

Act now to receive a special 25 Anniversary conference rate!

Call (07) 5598 7099 or email your interest by clicking the button below.

What others are saying about The Corporate Impostor

A tailored keynote speech by The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio is guaranteed to transform your event from bland to brilliant - just ask his clients:

"Brilliant with a capital “B”… an unbelievable believable presentation from a master of disguise, intellect and humour"

- Tomago Aluminium National Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... most impressed by how much research goes into your presentation… a great mix of hysterically funny patter, a wonderful characterization as well as a great take home message for the delegates”

- National Viticulture Wine Growers Conference



“Brilliant… great to see a true professional in action... the feedback was exceptional"

- Australian Coal Conference



"Brilliant, entertaining, topical... the high point of the conference"

- Australian Agronomy Conference



"Brilliant, delegates thoroughly enjoyed your character creation/keynote… it will be talked about for many years to come”

- International Emergency Services Symposium



“Brilliant, motivational and a great futuristic take on life and business"

- Real Estate Institute of South Australia Conference

Are you curious to see which other organisations have used The Corporate Impostor to make their event a hit? Take a look at his impressive list of clients.

Take advantage of the special 25 th Anniversary conference rate by calling (07) 5598 7099 or emailing your interest to info@corporateimpostors.com.au

Copyright © 2019 The Corporate Impostor, All rights reserved.

Telephone: 07 55987099 M: 0418158119

Our mailing address is: The Corporate Impostor PO Box 603 Elanora Qld 4221

For the above photograph we thank Cameron Young, the greatly admired son of Eric and Rosie Young. Cam Young builds on his advantage of excellent genes.

Donate Subscriptions

Share

Share