Extracts of Important Information

Dr Beverley Peers

Like many thousands of healthcare employees who exercised their right to bodily autonomy and refused to be injected with an experimental drug to remain employed, Dr Beverley Peers, a hospital based Anaesthetist, was terminated unlawfully from Eastern Health in December 2022 after her vaccine exemption expired.

Dr Peers appealed to the Chief Medical Officer, Eastern Health, Dr Alison Dwyer, to cancel the unlawful termination but she ignored her plea. A Writ of Submission seeking to end mandatory vaccination and for reinstatement and remuneration of back pay, of not for only Dr Peers, but many other healthcare employees is ready to be presented to the High Court of Australia. Dr Beverley Peers as un unrepresented litigant, is seeking to defend all doctors and healthcare workers rights in the High Court of Australia Dr Beverley Peers is ably supported with para legal advice. She desperately needs financial support as the filing costs alone are around $4000. Please support this brave doctors fight for all hospital healthcare employees rights and our right to a true patient doctor relationship without bureaucratic interference.

Dr Valerie Peers

Dr Valerie Peers has been a doctor 56 years. AHPRA suspended her licence back in November 2021 for writing exemptions for very distressed workers who had been mandated to take the injection. In May 2022 a Search Warrant was placed on her clinic and in June 23 criminal charges were placed on Dr Peers for seeing some private patients outside of the Medicare system. There is nothing in the law stating that a qualified doctor cannot practice the profession, but AHPRA views this as a crime & is threatening jail time!

She has since had 8 hearings in the Magistrates Court with no progress in the matter as that court never had jurisdiction (authority). Also Dr Peers case involves constitutional law in regard to anomalies with the Health Practitioners Regulation National Law under which she's being charged. It is invalid under the Commonwealth constitution.

Now Dr Peers has 3 cases in the Supreme Court all related to the case. Costs are $800 per filing and a matter into the High Court which is a distinct possibility to be at least $4000 plus the risk of court awarded costs. Legal support costs have been $20,000 so far, eventhough she is self representing.

This case has the potential to reinstate all suspended doctors. Dr Peers is addressing the grave injustice of name publication on the internet of defendants accused or charged with a criminal offence. This causes long term distress even after the Court Order is satisfied and reduces freedoms and renders defendants to be second class citizens. This has to stop!

Dr Peers is also addressing the injustices of the Magistrates Court and AHPRA as a State prosecutor. This case has general application to help many people. So please support Dr Peers in her fight for justice and medical freedom for all Australians.

Dr Valerie's story, 22 November 2023

Hello, I’m Russell Broadbent, member for Monash. Today I’m continuing the series of stories about suspended doctors. These doctors have been suspended from practice during the Covid years for so-called crimes including questioning the narrative, providing legitimate medical exemptions, and prescribing medications to treat covid.

Let me tell you about Dr Valerie. Dr Valerie was suspended in November 2021 by AHPRA and the Medical Board under their immediate action powers. The reason? Issuing Vaccine exemption certificates.

Dr Valerie tells me AHPRA alleged all of the exemptions were fraudulent and gave her only one day to submit her defence. Medical files were demanded and, most shocking of all, her practice was raided by armed police!

One month after suspension, the medical board reviewed Dr Valerie’s case – in her absence. They informed her the suspension stood, and that both AHPRA and the Medical Board considered she posed a serious threat to public health.

At a later hearing, Dr Valerie was told she was, and I quote, a ‘threat to trust in the medical profession.’

This is a doctor who has practiced for decades with no concerns whatsoever from the regulator or medical board. Dr Valerie is still suspended and unable to work or support her patients. What is going on?! This doesn’t sound like due process to me.

It’s alarming that members of the medical profession like Dr Valerie have been subject to such actions for simply writing vaccine exemptions. Something is very wrong.

I have more stories to tell. In each case, the doctor has suffered tremendously through the suspension process. These doctors tell me the process is the punishment, and many have given up hope of ever returning to practicing medicine again. The voices of these doctors must be heard if we are to find out what is going on in our healthcare system.

And that’s justice as I see it.

Doctors warn: Culture of fear and silence in the Australian medical profession puts patients at risk

Rebekah Barnett 30 January 2023

Australian doctors claim that medical regulators AHPRA and the Medical Board are bringing about a ‘dangerous shift’ in the medical profession, jeopardising patients.

Cardiologist and president of the Australian Medical Professionals Society (AMPS), Dr Chris Neil, warns that a culture of fear and silence in Australian medicine is undermining the doctor-patient relationship. Dr Neil says that AHPRA’s position statement on the Covid vaccine rollout (March 2021) is at the root of this “dangerous shift in Australian medicine,” in which doctors are becoming increasingly beholden to governments and bureaucrats instead of the individual patient.

Dr Neil and AMPS’s concerns were expressed in a letter from AMPS to the AHPRA CEO, Mr Martin Fletcher (14 April 2022): ‘AHPRA’s gag orders impede professional health advice and patient advocacy based on individual patient risk/benefit assessment by labelling such professional advice “the promotion of anti-vaccination statements”, “health advice which contradicts the best available scientific evidence” or “seeking to undermine the national immunisation campaign”.’

These concerns are echoed by former president of the Australian Medical Association (AMA), Dr Kerryn Phelps, who claimed late last year that “Regulators of the medical profession have censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that ‘might undermine the government’s vaccine rollout’ or risk suspension or loss of their regulation.”

AHPRA’s position statement and their aggressive enforcement of it have created conditions for suppression of debate over Covid treatments and measures, discipline and deregistration of dissenting doctors, and censorship of vaccine injuries, in what amounts in some cases to the complete abandonment of patients by doctors who are fearful of being seen as ‘anti-vax’ by the public and the regulator.

Dr Neil says these conditions will be exacerbated by changes to the National Law for Health Practitioner Regulation, which were introduced last October in the Queensland Parliament, as reported by Umbrella News. The changes, which the AMA strongly opposes, will bar doctors from saying anything that could be construed as undermining public confidence in public health policy and will create a culture of ‘guilty until proven innocent’ by allowing medical professionals who are under investigation to be publicly named and shamed by regulators before an outcome is decided.

“What they have created is a Star Chamber effect,” says Dr Neil, in reference to the medieval court of nobles that was used to systematically silence and oppress opponents of King Charles I. History books show that the Star Chamber (named after the star-patterned ceiling of the room in the old palace of Westminster, where secret meetings were held) had a strong chilling effect on dissent. The panel, acting autonomously, was prone to abuses of power. “It’s a watermark of how bad it can get if we let groups rule without oversight or due process,” says Dr Neil.

Dr Mark Hobart has experienced the Star Chamber effect first-hand. Umbrella News previously reported that Dr Hobart’s medical licence was suspended in November 2021 after third-party reports were made to regulators about vaccine exemptions that he had issued to patients. Though AHPRA has yet to find him guilty of anything, Dr Hobart has been suspended without an income for over a year while he waits for AHPRA to move forward with his investigation. “I want to have a trial,” says Dr Hobart. “I want them to prove their accusation that I’m a risk to the public. They’ve destroyed my practice. I’ve had no income for 14 months.” Dr Hobart has taken the matter to the Supreme Court to expedite his tribunal.

An AHPRA spokesperson advises that out of the 18,710 notifications it received concerning 14,313 health practitioners in 2021-2022, only 21 health practitioners (12 of which were medical practitioners) were suspended. Of the notifications,1300 were in relation to Covid. All in all, 1.7% of all registered health practitioners were the subject of one or more notifications, which was an increase of 6.2% on the previous year. The devil is not so much in these numbers though, as it is in the chilling effect that the prospect of investigation (and potential suspension) has on doctors’ interactions with patients and the public.

“The process is the punishment,” says Dr Duncan Syme, who, like Dr Hobart, has been suspended indefinitely while he waits for AHPRA to review his case. “While you’re [suspended] under investigation, you cannot earn a living. So, doctors are scared into toeing the line because you can’t risk getting investigated.” In matters where the regulators have inserted themselves between the doctor and the patient (firstly, relating to Covid, and soon, to other areas of public health in some states when the changes to National Law are enacted), Dr Syme says doctors face an impossible decision.

Professor Ian Brighthope on 16 August 2024

The response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly in Australia, has highlighted numerous failures in public health policy, government transparency, and scientific integrity. These failures have had lasting consequences, eroding public trust and raising serious concerns about the future handling of pandemics and public health crises.

Based on the historical data available and the supportive evidence prior to covid, the prevention of severe acute influenzal and coronavirus infections can be achieved with vitamin D. This was confirmed very early in the pandemic and hundreds of studies subsequently have validated that position. Government health officials who allow the population to enter an epidemic, pandemic or even an influenza season without ensuring their people have optimal levels of vitamin D in their system have to be regarded as criminally neglectful.

The public health officials in Australia who failed in this respect should be sacked and held accountable. The discredited research organisations should wound up. They are dangerous. We need a far better health system than one that makes people too powerful and many extremely rich. While the suffering continues.

Ian Brighthope

For details of AHPRA’s appalling treament of Dr Jereth Kok and persecution of Ukraine-born dentist Nataliia Nairn, download a free PDF of Unchain Australia at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain.

Dr John Whitehall is Professor of Paediatrics and Child Health at the University of Western Sydney, and is National Chair of Christian Medical and Dental Fellowship of Australia. His prolific writings on important medical and ethical issues include “Gender Dysphoria and Surgical Abuse” Quadrant Online 15 Dec 2016.

Professor Whitehall’s powerful chapter defending Dr Jereth Kok first appeared in Quadrant January 2021 and has remained unchallenged since. An Editor’s Note to the chapter reads: The CEO since 2010 at AHPRA is Martin Fletcher, who held the role "Patient Safety Lead" at WHO, Geneva, 2007 to Dec 2009.

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Michael Darby comments: My aspirin packet displays this message: Unless advised by a doctor, do not use during the first six months of pregnancy. Do not use at all during the last three months of pregnancy. This responsible warning contrasts sharply with the scientifically unfounded and demonstrably wicked assurances to pregnant women that they and their hapless unborn children should be inflicted with experimental mRNA drugs.

Ken Schultz has published a valuable research paper, from which excerpts are reproduced below. The complete 21-page document with 23 end note is available for free download as a pdf file, from the LINK:

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

