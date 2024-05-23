Just stop feeding the Houthis

By David Archibald

In the Middle East the traditional way of dealing with tribes that have attacked your interests is to counterattack into their territory and wipe them out. That was in ancient times. Let’s skip forward a couple of thousand years to the First Barbary War. After the War of Independence, Americans were no longer protected by the Royal Navy and pirates based in Tripoli demanded tribute for safe passage through the Mediterranean. In 1803, the U.S. frigate Philadelphia ran aground off Tripoli with 297 crew taken prisoner. The situation was very much like the Houthis today hitting passing ships in the Red Sea with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

To clean up the pirates operating along the Tripoli coast, in 1805 a U.S. Marine unit landed at Alexandria in Egypt then marched 400 miles west. The Marines captured the pirate base in the Battle of Derna and released the crew of the Philadelphia. Note that U.S. forces had to cross the Atlantic to fix a problem in the backyard of the European powers who were then happily fighting amongst themselves in the Napoleonic Wars. The pirates of the North African coast had long been an irritation, raiding as far west as Iceland in 1627. Again, the situation with the Houthis is much the same today with them now saying they will hit ships in the eastern Mediterranean.

Once again it was U.S. forces which came to do battle in order to keep the sea lanes open. Some European ships joined in but most have retired from the fray because their onboard stocks of defensive missiles became depleted. The U.S. has spent some one billion dollars on intercepting the Houthi missiles to date. The missiles shot down, supplied by Iran, cost a fraction of that. Normally and ideally, the U.S. Marine Corps would land to give the locals a good whacking but not stay for any nation-building. But the Marines have parked up all their tanks and half their artillery. They have decided that their role is to take up position in the First Island Chain of the Western Pacific and fling missiles at the Chinese Navy. This is under a force restructure called Force Design 2030.

What to do? Well, the first thing to do is to stop feeding the Houthis. The Houthis started attacking ships in November 2023. On May 7, 2024, USAID announced $220 million in aid to Yemen for food assistance. That document also states that “Since FY 2015, the USG has provided nearly $5.9 billion in humanitarian assistance funding for the Yemen response.” In short, American taxpayers have spent considerable treasure to ensure that Yemenis didn’t starve and then had to spend another fortune providing protection against them. There is no point in overanalysing the situation; it is just stupid.

Yemen has a population of 35 million living in an area that is mostly desert. According to USAID, about half those are on the verge of starvation. Yemen’s population has grown far beyond what could be supported by their own agricultural production. Grain imports from 1991 to 2023 are shown in the following graphic:

Yemen’s population growth rate is 2.1% per annum which means that it will double to 70 million by 2050. It is unlikely to get that far. At some stage the grain ships will stop arriving and then Nature will take its course. The famine relief aid being paid for by the U.S. taxpayer will have the effect of making the starvation event coming bigger than it need have been. At least the missiles will stop coming.

David Archibald is the author of American Gripen: The Solution to the F-35 Nightmare.

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/Unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Share

Share