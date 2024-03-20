By email at 2.52 on Monday 18 March 2024 I invited NSW Nationals Leader Dugald Saunders MLA to view the below material before publication and wrote “If you would like changes, please phone me personally on 0400 764 197.” At 4.04pm on Wednesday 20 March 2024, the National Party Leader’s Chief of Staff telephoned, courteously apologised for the delay and stated “the Leader does not seek any changes”.

Whenever the public purse is plundered, expect Andrew Forrest to be nearby. His company Squadron Energy will milk/bilk the Renewable Energy Target (RET) scheme for around $500,000 per year for each of its intended soixante-neuf 69 windmills. That is $34.5 million, ultimately paid by electricity consumers. Every year.

Forrest, you and your fellow grifters are a total disgrace. According to the August 2015 Report of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Wind Turbines, chaired by the late Senator John Madigan whose premature loss to his family and to Australia is sad indeed, Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) make up more than half the revenue that a wind farm earns. “The other component is the wholesale price for electricity. On a conservative estimate, each RET-eligible company receives in excess of $500,000 a year for each turbine. On the basis of there being 2 077 wind turbines in Australia, the RET provides $1.09 billion per annum to the wind industry.”

There is no excuse for Renewable Energy Targets, nor for Renewable Energy Certificates which transfer purchasing power from Aussie battlers into the pockets of profiteers such as Forrest. The gigantic RET scam is justified by its beneficiaries on the fictional ground that unreliable energy is in the public interest. It is all a lie. There is no benefit for the public and no benefit for the environment. Net Zero and everything associated with it is a fraud for the selfish benefit of profiteers, plunderers and plutocrats.

Queensland Elections

Saturday 16 March 2024 was Queensland’s Local Government Election Day, plus Polling Day for by-elections in two strongly-Labor-held seats, Ipswich West and Inala.

Unconfirmed reports suggest some newly elected Mayors may attempt to reverse the Global Warming Cult focus of their Councils. The defeat of the ALP in Ipswich West and a 19% swing to the LNP in Inala together amount to good news. That good news will mean something when LNP Leader David Crisafulli announces that on winning office in the General Election on Saturday 26 October he will scrap all reference to climate change, to emissions targets and to global warming, and specifically will refuse to appoint a Minister for Clean Economy Jobs or any other euphemism for pushing unreliable energy onto Queenslanders.

Hostile to Civilisation

The denizens of the Global Warming Cult are hostile to prosperity, hostile to civilisation, hostile to the poor, and hostile towards humanity generally. They want us to starve to death in the dark. Some want 90% or more of us dead. John Kerry suggests (below) that people would be okay with the invasion of Ukraine if only the Russians would emit less carbon dioxide.

Do not underestimate the wickedness and power of this bunch. They hated us at Earth Day 1970, and they hate us in 2024, at Earth Day and beyond. It should be no surprise that very many acolytes of the Global Warming Cult also display their authoritarian ambitions by enforcing coercive injection of mRNA drugs. They then treat with contempt the victims of vaccine harm and their bereaved loved ones, all of whom deserve compassion, care and compensation.

The entry below for the World Health Organisation demonstrates with absolute clarity the internationalist intent to use Covid-19 as a step towards the establishment of worldwide dictatorship.

Section 44 of the Australian Constitution has been interpreted to deny persons holding joint citizenship with the United Kingdom the right to sit in either House of the Federal Parliament. Australia’s sovereignty is at risk to a far greater extent from two factors. Firstly, from the presence in Parliament of individuals whose loyalty is owed, even in part, to the malign institution the World Economic Forum (WEF), and secondly from the existence of parliamentarians and influencers who define themselves as promoters of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). All such persons are dangerous advocates for Australia’s downfall.

The Sell-Outs will not prevent the return to common sense

In Australia, three levels of Government squander countless person-hours at huge cost in purposeless studies and worthless reports on a non-existent problem, described as the global warming hypothesis. Some may be surprised by the extent to which Local Government around Australia has been infiltrated and suborned by internationalist interference. Is any reader aware of a local government body which has not carried any resolution promoting the interests of the Global Warming Cult? The directors of many major businesses, including the big four banks, have sold out their shareholders and their customers to the Global Warming Cult by joining the war against carbon dioxide. A long list of “consultants” are getting richer daily, advising companies how to decarbonise their businesses.

The eighth annual Energy and Mines Conference 7-8 May 2024 trumpets the theme “The Decarbonised Mine” with sixty speakers, only three of whom are likely to dissent from the Global Warming Cult narrative.

With noble notable exceptions, especially WA’s exemplary philanthropist Gina Rinehart AO, Hugh Morgan AC and Maurice Newman AC, Australia’s corporate leaders are behaving like lackeys of the unmeritable Federal Government.

A very large number of Australian academics have been seriously compromised by the torrent of cash available for research into climate change banalities plus the creation of Chairs in purposeless disciplines. In alphabetical order, Professor Salvatore Babones, Professor David Flint AM, Professor Ian Plimer and Professor Judith Sloan (photo below) are among the stellar exceptions.

In Australian politics, the difference between the Labor-Greens Governments of all jurisdictions except (presently) Tasmania, and their Liberal/National opponents comes down to disagreements about how rapidly the Australian economy should be destroyed. Worthy political dissenters who stand with the Australian people in speaking up for reliable energy include, in alphabetical order, Senator Alex Antic (SA), Senator Ralph Babet (Vic), Senator Matt Canavan (Qld), Senator Pauline Hanson (Qld), Hon Luke Howarth MP (Qld), Senator Hollie Hughes (NSW), Hon Keith Pitt MP (Qld), Senator Andrew Rennick (Qld) and Senator Malcolm Roberts (Qld).

Unions which should be defending the livelihoods of their members are instead endorsing the destructive anti-energy, anti-employment, corrupted policies of Governments. Fortunately for Australia, a new force is emerging in Red Unions. Major issues in the coming Queensland election campaign, with Polling Day on 26 October 2024, will be the right of individuals to join any union they wish, and the right of all unions to equality before the law. Click on the Red Unions graphic for great news for Australians on payrolls.

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Alexandra Marshall, Jo Nova and others who share their commitment to truth.

What the real experts think

Here is what four uncorrupted internationally renowned individuals have had to say:

Richard Phillips Feynman (1918-1988), American theoretical physicist, known for his work in the path integral formulation of quantum mechanics, the theory of quantum electrodynamics, the physics of the superfluidity of supercooled liquid helium, as well as his work in particle physics for which he proposed the parton model. For his contributions to the development of quantum electrodynamics, Feynman received the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1965 jointly with Julian Schwinger and Shin'ichirō Tomonaga: “I would rather have questions that cannot be answered than answers which cannot be questioned.”

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: "Only the billionaires will be able to afford to buy food, and all the other people will die. Now they're going into agriculture and threatening to cut off the supply of food, because food is causing global warming. They will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen, because there are over eight billion of us, and four billion of us depend on nitrogen fertiliser, which they now say is bad, because it's a greenhouse gas or whatever… It's all completely phoney. And so is the campaign against CO2."

Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Manitoba, Vaclav Smil: “Fossil fuels… [are] the most important factor in explaining the advances of modern civilization”.

Nonagenarian scholar Thomas Sowell: "Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in carbon dioxide. You can’t say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

