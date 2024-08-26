Ukraine somberly marks 33 years of independence as war with Russia rages on

The history which Putin and his grovellers are attempting to falsify

All regions of Ukraine identified with the 22 January 1918 Declaration of Independence. 90% of Ukrainian voters backed the Independence Referendum of 1 December 1991. The history brands Putin a liar.

A. Ukrainian Declaration of Independence

People of the Ukraine!

By your efforts, your will, and your word, a Free Ukrainian People’s Republic has been created on Ukrainian soil. The ancient dreams of your ancestors-fighters for the freedom and rights of the workers-has been fulfilled. But, the Ukraine’s freedom has been reborn in a difficult hour. Four years of a ferocious war have weakened our Country and population, factories do not produce goods, industry has slowed down, railroads are in disarray, money continues to fall in value; there is less bread, famine looms. Mobs of robbers and thieves have multiplied throughout the countryside, especially during the times when the army has swarmed from the front, causing slaughter, disorder and ruin on our land. Due to all this, the elections to the Ukrainian Constituent Assembly could not be held on the date set by our previous Universal, and this assembly, which had been scheduled to convene today, could not meet to accept from our hands the temporary, supreme revolutionary authority in the Ukraine, institute order in our People’s Republic, and form a new Government. Meanwhile, the Petrograd Government of the People’s Commissars, in an attempt to bring back the Free Ukrainian Republic under its rule, has declared war against the Ukraine and is sending into our lands its armies of Red Guards and Bolsheviks, who rob the bread of our peasants, not even sparing the grain set aside for seed, and without any compensation carry it off to Russia; they kill innocent people and spread anarchy, thievery and apathy everywhere.

We, the Ukrainian Central Rada, have done everything to prevent the outbreak of this fratricidal war of two neighboring peoples, but the Petrograd Government has not chosen to meet our efforts, and continues to wage a bloody struggle with our People and Republic; moreover, this same Petrograd Government of People’s Commissars has begun delaying the peace and is calling for a new war, which it characterizes as holy war. Again, blood will flow, again the ill-fated working people shall be forced to lay down their lives.

We, the Ukrainian Central Rada, elected by the congresses of peasants, workers, and soldiers of the Ukraine, cannot agree to this at all, we will not support any wars, for the Ukrainian People want peace; and a democratic peace must come about promptly. Moreover, in order to ensure that neither the Russian nor any other government shall obstruct the Ukraine’s efforts to institute this desired peace, to be able to lead our country to order, to creative work, to the strengthening of the revolution and of our freedom, we, the Ukrainian Central Rada, proclaim to all citizens of the Ukraine:

From this day forth, the Ukrainian People’s Republic becomes independent, subject to no one, a Free, Sovereign State of the Ukrainian People.

We want to live in harmony and friendship will all neighboring states: Russia, Poland, Austria, Rumania, Turkey, and others, but none of these may interfere in the life of the Independent Ukrainian Republic-power in it shall belong only to the People of the Ukraine, in whose name, we, the Ukrainian Central Rada, the representatives of the toiling people of peasants, workers, and soldiers and our executive arm, henceforth called “the Council of People’s Ministers,” shall govern until the convocation of the Ukrainian Constituent Assembly.

First of all, we direct the government of our Republic, the Council of People’s Ministers, to continue on an independent basis the peace negotiations already begun with the Central Powers, to carry them through to conclusion without regard for the interference by any other part of the former Russian Empire, and to establish peace, so that our Country may begin its economic life in tranquility and harmony.

As to the so-called Bolsheviks and other aggressors who destroy and ruin our Country, we direct the Government of the Ukrainian People’s Republic to take up a firm and determined struggle against them, and we call upon all citizens of our Republic to defend their welfare and liberty without sparing their lives. Our Ukrainian People’s State must be cleared of the violent intruders sent from Petrograd, who trample the rights of the Ukrainian Republic.

The inestimably difficult war, begun by the bourgeois government, has greatly wearied our People; it has already destroyed our Country, ruined the economy. An end must come to this now. While the army is being demobilized, we order that some be released; after the ratification of the peace, the army is to be disbanded completely.

Later, instead of a standing army, a people’s militia is to be formed, so that our fighting forces may serve as defenders of the working people, and not at the pleasure of the ruling strata.

Localities destroyed by war and demobilization are to be rebuilt with the aid and through the initiative of our State Treasury. When our soldiers return home, new elections to the people’s councils, district, county and city dumas will be called at a time which will be prescribed, so that our soldiers may have a voice in them: meanwhile, such local administration should be established which can be trusted and which will be based on all revolutionary-democratic strata of the people. The government should encourage the cooperation of the councils of peasants’, workers’ and soldiers’ deputies elected from among the local population.

On the matter of land, the commission elected at our last session has already worked out legislation concerning the transfer of the land without compensation to the working people, taking as its base our resolution on the abolition of property and the socialization of the land which was passed at the eighth session. In a few days the whole Central Rada will study this legislation.

The Council of People’s Ministers will use all means to ensure that the transfer of land from the land committees to the working people take place without fail before the beginning of spring tilling.

Forests, waters and all mineral resources-the wealth of the Ukrainian working people are transferred to the jurisdiction of the Ukrainian People’s Republic.

The war has also taken all the manpower resources of our country. Most of the factories, enterprises and shops have been producing only that which was necessary for the war, and the nation has been left completely without goods. Now the war has ended. We direct the Council of People’s Ministers to begin immediately the change over of all factories and enterprises to peace-time production of goods most needed first and foremost by the toiling masses.

This same war has proliferated hundreds of thousands of unemployed and invalids. In the Independent People’s Republic of the Ukraine no working man should suffer. The government should increase the industry of the State, it should begin creative work in all areas in which the unemployed may find work and to which they may apply their strength and should use all means to ensure the maimed and of those who have suffered from the war.

During the old order, merchants and all sorts of middlemen gained huge capital from the poor oppressed classes. Henceforth, the Ukrainian People’s Republic takes into its hands the most important branches of commerce, and all profit derived from them shall be used for the benefit of the people. Our State itself will supervise goods imported and exported so as to prevent the high prices set by speculators which are a hardship to the poorest classes. To achieve this aim, we direct the Government of the Republic to prepare and present for approval legislation on this, as well as on the establishment of monopolies in iron, leather, tobacco and other products and merchandise on which the greatest profit has been drawn from the working classes for the benefit of the non-toilers.

Likewise, we order the establishment of state-people’s control over all banks whose credits and loans to the non-working masses aided in the exploitation of the toiling classes. Henceforth, bank loans are to be granted primarily to support the working population and the economic development of the Ukrainian People’s Republic, and not for speculation and various exploitations by the banks or for profiteering.

Because of anarchy, anxiety in life, and shortage of goods, discontent is growing in a certain segment of the population. Various dark forces are using this discontent and trying to attract unenlightened people to the old system. These dark forces want to put back all free peoples under the unified tsarist yoke of Russia. The Council of People’s Ministers should struggle firmly against all counter-revolutionary forces. Anyone who calls for an uprising against the independent Ukrainian Republic, for a return to the old order, must be punished for treason of the state.

All democratic freedoms proclaimed by the Third Universal are reaffirmed by the Ukrainian People’s Republic, which particularly proclaims: in the Independent Ukrainian People’s Republic all nations enjoy the right of national-personal autonomy, granted to them by the law of January 9.

Whatever matters enumerated in this Universal which we, the Central Rada, will not have time to accomplish will be completed, rectified, and brought to a final order by the Ukrainian Constituent Assembly. We order all our citizens to conduct the elections most assiduously, to use all means to ensure the fastest tabulation of votes possible, in order that our Constituent Assembly–the highest ruler and administrator in our Land–may convene within a few weeks, to establish freedom, harmony, and welfare by a constitution of the Independent Ukrainian People’s Republic for the benefit of the whole toiling people, now and in the future.

This our Highest body will decide on the federative ties with the people’s republics of the former Russian state.

Until that time we call upon all citizens of the Independent Ukrainian People’s Republic to stand relentlessly on guard of the freedom and rights won by our People and to defend their fate with all their might from all enemies of the peas ants’-workers’ Independent Ukrainian Republic.

B. Голодомор Holodomor 1932-33

Links: University of Minnesota Michael Darby’s Website 2007

C. The Gift of Crimea 27 February 1954

On February 27, 1954 Pravda published a short announcement on its front page that the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR had decreed on February 19 the transfer of the Crimean oblast’ from the RSFSR to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic. The decree, which ran a mere eight lines, stated that this measure was being taken because of “the economic commonalities, territorial closeness, and communication and cultural links” between Crimea and Ukraine. Page two contained a summary of the discussion in the Supreme Soviet’s Presidium and transcripts of speeches by six of its members including the chairman, Klement Voroshilov. Several of the speakers, including Voroshilov, referred to the three-hundredth anniversary of the “unification of Ukraine with Russia,” a reference to the Treaty of Pereiaslavl of 1654 concluded between Ukrainian Cossacks and representatives of the Muscovite Tsar. All characterized the transfer as symbolizing the strength of brotherly ties between the peoples of the Soviet Union.

But why was this done? Was it, as was described at the time and for decades thereafter, a “gift” to Ukraine? If so, what motivated such generosity? After all, Crimea, the rugged peninsula jutting into the Black Sea, had not become territorially contiguous with Ukraine all of a sudden. Moreover, its cultural links with Ukraine were not nearly as strong as with Russia. According to the 1959 census, there were 268,000 Ukrainians but 858,000 ethnic Russians living in Crimea. As for economic “commonalities,” the main industry of Crimea was recreation and tourism which drew its clientele from throughout the USSR.

Russians deported all 300,000 Tartars from Crimea in May 1944

Before the Great Patriotic War, Crimea was home to over 300,000 Tatars, descendants of the Great Horde that moved across Anatolia and settled in the peninsula beginning in the thirteenth century. Because of the collaboration of some Crimean Tatars with Nazi occupiers during 1941-43, the entire community was deported in May 1944. The following year, the Crimean Autonomous Republic was abolished and replaced by the Crimean oblast. It was this entity that was transferred to the Ukrainian SSR in 1954 and remains, at least for the time being, a part of post-Soviet Ukraine. A gift that was at the time essentially meaningless has acquired great historical importance.

D. Renewed Declaration of Independence 24 August 1991

Source: Wikipedia

The Act of Declaration of Independence of Ukraine (Ukrainian: Акт проголошення незалежності України, was adopted by the Supreme Soviet of the Ukrainian SSR on 24 August 1991.

The Act reestablished Ukraine's state independence. The declaration was affirmed by a majority of Ukrainians in all regions of Ukraine by an independence referendum on 1 December, followed by international recognition starting on the following day. Ukrainian independence led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union by 26 December 1991.

E. Independence Referendum and Presidential Election 1 December 1991

All areas of Ukraine, including Crimea and other oblasts with a high percentage of Russian-speaking citizens, voted strongly for independence. Across the nation, 90% voted in favour, with 84% of the eligible population voting.

F. The end of the Soviet Union 8 December 1991

Source Wikipedia

The Belovezha Accords Біловезькі угоди, (the direct result of the 1 December Ukrainian Independence Referendum carried overwhelmingly a week prior) is the agreement declaring that the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) had effectively ceased to exist and establishing the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) (EXPRESSLY EXCLUDING UKRAINE) in its place as a successor entity. The documentation was signed at the state dacha near Viskuli in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, Belarus on 8 December 1991, by leaders of three of the four republics (except for the defunct Transcaucasian SFSR) which had signed the 1922 Treaty on the Creation of the USSR:

Poland and Canada recognised Ukraine’s Independence on 2 December 1991, as Australia should have done. The Federal Member for Reid, Laurie Ferguson MP and I closely cooperated to overcome the inertia of the Australian Government, which belatedly granted recognition on 26 December 1991. On that day Ukraine was also recognised by New Zealand and by Russia (CIS).

The brutal invader and his grovellers are attempting to falisfy history. Do not be deceived.

On Putin’s warped view of history, Alaska should still be ruled by Russia and the remainder of continental USA should still be under the British Crown. France should be running Algeria, Holland should be making the decisions in Surinam, and the rest of South America should mostly be divided between Spain and Portugal.

‘I had my chance to die – but I made my choice’: meet the young Ukrainian soldier fighting for amputee visibility

[Extract of Article]

Official figures put the number of Ukrainians who have undergone amputations at 20,000 since the start of the full-scale invasion, though experts on the ground suspect the real figure is much higher, perhaps as many as 50,000. The numbers are edging towards those of the first world war (historians estimate that 67,000 Germans and 41,000 Britons had amputations between 1914 and 1918). The scale of what is happening is obvious on the streets of Ukraine’s cities. And yet, Syrko noticed that this reality was not being reflected in the Ukrainian media.

Syrko has now worked with several different people who have been seriously injured in the war, finding subjects by word of mouth or through Instagram or TikTok. Her first shoot, with a military volunteer who had lost both his legs, was not straightforward: it was in December last year, when Russia was targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure and there were frequent blackouts. “It was cold and dark in the studio – we could only work for about 15 minutes,” she says. “And then afterwards we went for dinner and I realised how many difficulties disabled people have because of our lack of infrastructure. It was like a click in my head. I realised that I wanted to scream a bit about this issue. Now, almost two years from the start of the invasion, it is clear that we will soon have a totally different society. We have to get used to it. We have to understand how to act.”

And so, amid the battle to defend their country, Ukrainians face a second struggle: to adapt their society to this new reality. “Even if the war were to stop tomorrow, the number of amputations would keep climbing,” says Olga Rudnieva, chief executive of the charity Superhumans, which runs a rehabilitation centre in Lviv. “40% of Ukraine’s territory is now mined. It will take us decades to clear it, and people will be returning to their houses and they will be stepping on mines for years. And we haven’t even started the demining of forests and lakes. All this means that we have to be ready to work with people who have lost their limbs for years to come.”

Even today, there remains in Ukraine traces of a culture of stigma and denial that has deep roots in Soviet history. After the second world war, those with disabilities provided an uncomfortable reminder of the cost of the USSR’s victory. Disabled veterans were, in their thousands, deported to labour camps in Kazakhstan and the Valaam archipelago in Karelia. In the decades that followed, amputations following industrial accidents were commonplace but unacknowledged by the state. In 1980, Moscow hosted the Olympic, but not the Paralympic, games, after an official declared, “There are no disabled people in the Soviet Union.”

The challenge to remake Ukraine as a country in which disabled people lead lives of dignity is enormous. In order to accommodate its transformed society, it will have to institute vast infrastructural change: its urban fabric is, to put it mildly, ill-adapted to the needs of disabled people. The history of disabled-rights activism is bleak: in the 1980s, those who protested against the Soviet regime’s lack of provision were treated as dissidents and faced arrest or exile. The official attitude, says Rudnieva of Superhaumans, was: “We don’t have people without limbs. We are a ‘beautiful’ nation, a strong Soviet Union nation.” The prejudice has lingered. She still knows families who don’t take their disabled children out of the house during daylight hours. “It’ll take us years to change the culture.”

Nevertheless, there are signs that this is already happening, as those who have lost limbs since the full-scale invasion insist on visibility, many, like Melnyk, taking to social media to challenge perceptions. This autumn’s issue of Vogue Ukraine – the magazine is being published quarterly in spite of the war – features a shoot with amputees, ranging from army veterans, including Melnyk, to seven-year-old budding gymnast Oleksandra Paskal, who lost a leg in a Russian missile attack. As Rudnieva says, whatever happens next in the war, “we’re going to be a country of veterans – and we’re going to be a country of people with disabilities.”

Readers, please use the comments section for your thoughtful suggestions on what individual Australians can do to help the Ukrainian people in their hour of need. Politicians, note that the Prime Minister has said the right words. Persuade him to add some right actions.

Why does your bank hate Australia?

The NAB is one of several banks advocating for poverty, misery and the loss of sovereignty which is an automatic consequence of inability to defend ourselves. This disgraceful financial institution should be renamed NEB, National Enfeeblement Bank. Is there a shareholder in the NAB who would care to submit such a motion for the agenda of the the next Annual General Meeting?

