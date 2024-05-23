An Australian Government which further empowers the criminals at WHO by signing the UN Pandemic Treaty must be brought down and will be brought down.

Print this Substack as evidence. Take a bunch of friends to the office of your local Federal Parliamentarian and explain that a further assault on healthy life means certain political death.

Unchain Australia an Early Critic of WHO

Here is an extract from Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021, commencing at page 318:

A contributing factor to irrational behaviour by Australian legislators is their apparent willingness to cede sovereignty and decision-making power to international organisations which consistently act contrary to Australia’s interests. Here are two of uncounted examples.

Firstly, on 12 August 2020 the leftist Australia Institute hosted an internationalist bureaucrat named Elliott Harris (Trinidad and Tobago), whose Bachelor of Science degree was awarded in German and political science. Mr Harris is described as having also an advanced degree in economics. This bureaucrat should not be confused with Elliott Harris Esq., the highly respected plumber based in Varsity Lakes, Queensland, who by contrast is a talented tradesman earning his living by giving great value to his customers.

Bureaucrat Harris may have appeared by courtesy of technology or, befitting his status as a chief economist for the United Nations may have bypassed quarantine restrictions so he could urge Australia to ”prioritise climate action above pouring money into fossil fuels in its coronavirus recovery”. SBS uncritically quoted Mr Harris:

Developed nations such as Australia must be willing to make difficult decisions and prioritise a "green recovery". “What we’ve seen in this COVID crisis is that governments are indeed capable of really ambitious, rather unorthodox, extremely important and even massive interventions. I can think of no stakes that are higher than the climate crisis that we are living in right now. We will not be able to sustain life on this planet if we do not get a grip of climate change and time is running out. We have to be able to move toward a low carbon structure and everything that we do from now has to have that in mind…. The fact of it is that, unfortunately, the world does not have the luxury of allowing itself of continuing (sic.) down the path of fossil fuels.

This from a Marxist with zero scientific qualifications.

As a second example, perhaps embarrassed by revelations that it spends twice as much on travel as it does on medical supplies, the World Health Organisation released a slickly produced video which appeared on Facebook on 24 August 2020, accompanied by this blurb:

The WHO Manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19 lists 6 steps to create a healthier fairer and greener world while investing to maintain and resuscitate the economy.

Following is the verbatim text of the Manifesto script, which should be carefully analysed for its merit as skilful propaganda.

2020 has turned all our lives upside down it's brought terrible suffering and loss. But it reminded us what matters most, the health and safety of the people around us. It has also shown us what we risk when we upset the delicate balance between people and planet. And we cannot afford to simply go back to the way things were before the pandemic. That's why WHO has published a manifesto with six steps to take to ensure a healthy and green recovery from COVID-19.

To cherish and protect the source of all human health, the natural world. To invest in vital life saving services like access to water and sanitation and clean energy in healthcare facilities To quickly transition to clean renewable sources of energy To switch to healthy and sustainable food systems To make all our towns and cities green and healthy To shift from an economy driven by profit and pollution to an economy driven by fairness and wellbeing. We know what we need to do. We have the tools to do it let's work together now to create a healthier and greener world.

Here we all are imagining that the Wuhan Virus pandemic was caused, whether through malice or negligence, by the escape from a laboratory of an unpleasant man-made virus which should never have existed. And all the time the real cause of the pandemic, as explained by the World Health Organisation, is that we upset the delicate balance between people and planet.

This WHO Communist manifesto, if implemented, will inflict misery, poverty, truncated life spans, slavery and war. These two examples of deliberate assaults on Australia's sovereignty demonstrate that Australia should have nothing more to do with the United Nations and nothing more to do with the WHO. Neither has anything to offer Australia.

WHO is worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

The gigantic worldwide improvements in health and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/Unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

