I am very concerned about Chris Bowen’s madcap mission to shut down Australia’s cheap and reliable energy sources and the severe threat it poses to our economy in the long term.

The climate cult controls the climate narrative at the moment. We must strive to change the narrative to favour fossil fuels, including coal-fired power stations. Nuclear is well and good, but it is a long-term solution. Australia needs coal-fired power stations now. Here is my 21 March 2024 email:

The Hon. Peter Dutton MP

Dear Mr Dutton

I am increasingly concerned about the actions of the current government in their reckless and dangerous pursuit of a net zero future.

It is dangerous because it not only threatens our economy with massive costs but also threatens the continuity of our energy supply.

There can be no industrial base without cheap and reliable energy.

There are almost daily reports on costs running into the trillions for Chris Bowen’s madcap scheme, as well as warnings of impending energy shortages.

Notwithstanding the outpouring of propaganda relating to the perceived dangers of carbon dioxide, many of the world’s leading climate scientists have declared climate change catastrophism as a scam and fraud on the taxpayer.

I believe that if you and your colleagues could satisfy yourselves of the benefits of carbon dioxide and fossil fuels and take to the next election a promise to cancel all climate subsidies and instead promise to support the building of sufficient gas and coal-fired power stations to guarantee cheap and reliable electricity, together with a policy on immigration reduction, the Coalition could sweep back into power. From the statements below, you can be comfortable with science being on your side.

You will no doubt be subjected to intense criticism and personal attacks for this approach. But the attacks will only come from the same woke activists who were pushing the YES vote: the ABC, left-wing media, inner-city elites, academics, corporates, celebrities and sporting organisations. And you know how that turned out. I feel sure the NO voters, the ordinary Australians, the silent majority, will strongly support you.

The ABC, left-wing media, inner-city elites, including the Teal activists, control the climate change narrative at the moment. It will be necessary for the Coalition and conservative groups to seize the initiative and take control of the climate change narrative.

Although Labor’s primary vote is often less than the Coalition, Labor gets into power on the Greens’ preferences. I believe it would be very useful for the Coalition to enter into a preference swap with One Nation to balance out the Greens’ preferences going to Labor.

The One Nation party is on board with what I propose here.

Their policy on energy states, “One Nation will apply a national plan that guarantees low-cost, reliable, dispatchable power by building new low-emission coal-fired power stations”.

You cannot go to an election dragging the heavy weight of Scott Morrison’s net zero policy. You need to cut it loose.

Last year I suggested to my friend Professor William Happer that he embark on a speaking tour of Australia as he has such an important message about fossil fuels and climate change. When he agreed, I enlisted the assistance of the Institute of Public Affairs to arrange the tour. The professor spoke to sell-out audiences in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra and Brisbane, giving his message on the great benefits of CO2 and fossil fuels. His message was enthusiastically received by the large crowds.

I believe if you target Labor’s reckless, economy-destroying and unscientific net zero crusade and resolutely support fossil fuels, you could dramatically change the course of our country for the better well into the future, for which the majority of Australians will be forever grateful.

Below, I present information from some of the world’s leading climate scientists, including Professor Happer, which I hope will convince you to take the path outlined above.

Kind regards

Ken Schultz

Fossil Fuels’ Four Extraordinary Social Benefits

By Professor William Happer

Burning Fossil Fuels Creates More CO2 and Thus More Food

CO2 is a plant food. Increasing CO2 in the atmosphere can substantially increase the amount of food available to people worldwide. Fossil Fuels are Essential to Making Fertilisers

Natural gas and atmospheric nitrogen can be converted to ammonia, an extraordinarily effective fertiliser for growing plants. If “net zero” eliminated fossil fuels, about half the world’s population would not have enough food. Fossil Fuels are Essential to Making Key Pesticides

Eliminating fossil fuels would be disastrous by eliminating fertilisers and pesticides that the world’s food supply depends on and without which there will be massive human starvation. Fossil Fuels are the Most Reliable, Low-Cost Source of Energy

Affordable, abundant fossil fuels have given ordinary people the sort of freedom, prosperity and health that were reserved for kings in ages past.

Winner of the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics, Dr John Clauser:

“The popular narrative about climate change reflects a dangerous corruption of science that threatens the world’s economy and the well-being of billions of people. Misguided climate science has metastasised into massive shock-journalistic pseudoscience. In turn, the pseudoscience has become a scapegoat for a wide variety of other unrelated ills.

It has been promoted and extended by similarly misguided business marketing agents, politicians, journalists, government agencies, and environmentalists. In my opinion, there is no real climate crisis. There is, however, a very real problem with providing a decent standard of living to the world’s large population and an associated energy crisis. The latter is being unnecessarily exacerbated by what, in my opinion, is incorrect climate science”.

Dr Clauser is also quoted as saying, “In my opinion, the IPCC is one of the worst sources of dangerous misinformation”.

Richard Lindzen – one of the world’s leading Atmospheric scientists says of CO2 and climate change:

“What historians will definitely wonder about in future centuries is how deeply flawed logic, obscured by shrewd and unrelenting propaganda, actually enabled a coalition of powerful special interests to convince nearly everyone in the world that CO2 from human industry was a dangerous, planet-destroying toxin. It will be remembered as the greatest mass delusion in the history of the world- that CO2, the life of plants, was considered for a time to be a deadly poison.”

Net Zero Will Lead to the End of Modern Civilisation, Says Top Scientist Dr Wallace Manheimer’

“If we dismantle our existing power infrastructure, and convert to solar and wind, and solar and wind fail, as they will, it will be the end of modern civilisation. It would be especially tragic when not only will this new infrastructure fail, but will cost trillions, trash large portions of the environment, and be entirely unnecessary”.

Dr. Manheimer holds a physics PhD from MIT and has had a 50-year career in nuclear research, including work at the Plasma Physics Division at the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. He has published over 150 science papers. In his view, there is “certainly no scientific basis” for expecting a climate crisis from too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere in the next century or so. He argues that there is no reason why civilisation cannot advance using both fossil fuel power and nuclear power, gradually shifting to more nuclear power.

Greenpeace co-founder Dr Patrick Moore

.”Doubling CO2 woud greatly increase food productionand would have a negligible effect on temperature. There is no cause-effect between CO2 and temperature over the long history of the Earth. There was an Ice Age when CO2 was 5,000 ppm.

Michael Shellenberger is a long-time climate activist and a Time Magazine “Hero of the Environment”.

On Behalf of Environmentalists, I Apologise for the Climate Scare

“On behalf of environmentalists everywhere, I would like to formally apologise for the climate scare we created over the last 30 years. Climate change is happening. It’s just not the end of the world. It’s not even our most serious environmental problem. I may seem like a strange person to be saying all of this. I have been a climate activist for 20 years and an environmentalist for 30.

But as an energy expert asked by Congress to provide objective expert testimony and invited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) to serve as Expert Reviewer of its next Assessment Report, I feel an obligation to apologise for how badly we environmentalists have misled the public.

Here are some facts few people know:

Humans are not causing a “sixth mass extinction.”

The Amazon is not “the lungs of the world”

Climate change is not making natural disasters worse

Fires have declined 25% around the world since 2003

The amount of land we use for meat — humankind’s biggest use of land — has declined by an area nearly as large as Alaska

The build-up of wood fuel and more houses near forests, not climate change, explain why there are more, and more dangerous, fires in Australia and California”.

International Scientists Sign Declaration Dismissing Climate Crisis

International scientists have jointly signed a declaration dismissing the existence of a climate crisis and insisting that carbon dioxide is beneficial to Earth, contrary to the popular alarmist narrative.

“There is no climate emergency,” the Global Climate Intelligence Group (CLINTEL) said in its World Climate Declaration, made public in August 2023. “Climate science should be less political, while climate policies should be more scientific. Scientists should openly address uncertainties and exaggerations in their predictions of global warming, while politicians should dispassionately count the real costs as well as the imagined benefits of their policy measures.”

A total of 1,609 scientists and professionals from around the world have signed the declaration, including 321 from the United States.

The final nail in the coffin for Bowen’s climate hysteria is from Australia’s former Chief Scientist.

On reducing CO2 emissions, Australia’s Chief Scientist, Alan Finkel, had this to say:

“On 1 June 2017, I attended a Senate Estimates hearing where Senator Ian Macdonald asked if the world was to reduce its carbon emissions by 1.3 per cent, which is approximately Australia’s rate of emissions, what impact would that make on the changing climate of the world.

My response was that the impact would be virtually nothing”.

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Rowan Dean, Henry Ergas AO, Alan Jones AO, Alexandra Marshall, Jo Nova and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

