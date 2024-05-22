On Monday 20 May 2024, at 9:35 pm, Dallas Morgan wrote:

Dear All, Following Friday’s orders for short service of our application on the ONU made by Justice Black, this afternoon at the hearing of our application for an Injunction restraining the ONU from making appointments to fill the positions created by the successful SGM, that injunction was granted by Justice McGrath. We await a copy of the Order(s) and Judgment. One would hope this triggers a change of ONU stance which as you know has to date been to resist and deny the vote of the members ever since the SGM. The ONU really didn’t like us winning at the SGM and have refused the unfinished business of the election of council positions that flowed from that. A Supreme Court judge today put a stop to the hand-picked appointments the ONU had decided was preferable to democratic voting. Many thanks to my fellow plaintiffs and our solicitor and barrister. Kind regards Dallas Morgan

Most of the following text is attributable to the Save Newington College group.

Since the announcement by the College in 2022 that it was considering a move to co-ed, members (past Presidents of the ONU and past ONU reps on College Council) of what is now the Save Newington College group entered into extensive liaison with the College Council and its Chairman, Tony McDonald.

They were ignored and rebuffed at every turn.

the ONU Council at best has “run dead” on the co-ed decision – there has not been any public statement of opposition to the co-ed decision, despite the views of the wider Old Boy community.

the ONU representatives on College Council have disregarded the views of the wider Old Boy community, in voting unanimously to support the move to co-ed.

the ONU representatives on College Council have not seen fit to provide any explanation of the co-ed decision to the ONU Council.

The Save Newington College group has called a Special General Meeting of Old Newingtonians. All former students, whether or not formally menbers of the ONU are welcome to attend and are entitled to vote. The College Council has forbidden the special meeting of ONs to be held on campus so large sums have been spent to conduct the meeting at the Wesley Conference Center, Stockland Piccadilly Shopping Centre, 220 Pitt Street Sydney.

The Special General Meeting took place on Wednesday 27 March 2024. All motions were carried.

Unnecessary, unjustified, and widely unpopular

The co-ed move is the most strategically impactful decision in the 161-year life of Newington College. It is an unnecessary, unjustified, and a widely unpopular decision.

there is no clear and compelling evidence that the College needs to move to co-ed or that the College and its students will derive any benefit.

the move to co-ed appears to be the woke vanity project of certain influential individuals who run the College.

Simply put, the College Council has answered a question that no one was asking, and that did not need to be asked.

The Heads of PLC Sydney and The Kings School strongly support single sex schooling for both boys and girls.

The comments by the Head of The Kings School pertaining to the woke invention of “toxic masculinity” are of particular note, and he rejects that invention in its entirety.

He states (Quote):

“However, the underlying agenda against the straw man of white privileged males has fuelled the creation of the term toxic masculinity and the religious fervour it subsequently generates.”

Any suggestion that Newington produces young men so full of “toxic masculinity” that the College needs to go co-ed, is an insult to the young men of Newington, their teachers and their families.

If you love Newington College and everything it stands for, then please support the Save Newington College Group.

Key Concerns with Co-ed for Newington

• Educational. There is consistent and identifiable evidence that single-sex schools provide an educational advantage. The weight of numbers of these schools with best educational results (both selective and non-selective) are so superior to co-ed schools that it can’t all be put down to socio-economic advantage. Indeed, many students on means-tested scholarships do well in a single-sex environment. North Sydney Boys High School topped the HSC “league tables” in 2023.

• Cost and disruption. Owing to the lack of significant open space for further development on all campus sites, additional classroom and extra-curricular space will involve re-purposing and much greater capital expense than would be required if greenfield spaces were available. In excess of $100m is our professional estimate of the cost to repurpose and extend floor space to accommodate an additional 300 students (all girls) on senior campus at Stanmore, and to adapt the two prep schools Wyvern and Lindfield.

• Despite the unconvincing claim that more than 90% of these capital costs are ‘gender agnostic’ (that is, suitable for students of any gender), the scale risks, ongoing operational costs and multi-gender obligations increase financial risks dramatically, and are far greater than the risks and costs would be if that increased capacity on main campus was for boys-only. It is therefore surprising that the College Council has described in its latest co-ed promotional booklet the boys-only option of expanding from 1500 to 1800 students as “unconscionable” meaning “unimaginably unacceptable or outrageous”.

• Why. Despite many requests the CC has failed to explain what are the undeniable imperatives or problems that necessitate such a fundamental change of direction that an almost immediate transition to co-ed represents for Newington. The WHY question.

• Choice. Boys-only education is already very constricted in this region of Sydney. Within a 10km radius of Newington (Stanmore), but excluding the Eastern Suburbs and lower North Shore schools (where there is a greater density of similar schools):

Only 5 schools (7%) offer boys-only education at any level. Only Newington and Trinity Grammar are K-12, and three others are secondary only.

Only 8 schools (11%) offer girls-only education at various stages, and

60 schools (82%) offer co-ed at various levels.

• Critical mass. Amongst our greatest concerns is that there appears to be a complete lack of understanding that to be successful in the co-ed format, the proportion of the female cohort should be equal to or to exceed the number of boys. The stated aim of the CC to increase senior school class sizes by around 50 per year thus increasing the % of girls in year groups to approx. 16.7% represents a complete lack of understanding of the female numerical requirements at least to ensure an effective and safe educational experience for incoming girls.

• Misrepresentations to younger parents. We are also very concerned that younger parents who have planned for and were looking forward to a boys-only Newington education for their sons are now being told that won’t be happening.

By the Save Newington College Group (SNC group) - SaveNewingtonCollege.org

Dismissive attitude of the Chair of the College Council

In an email addressed to me on (and presumably to all other Old Boys) on Friday 22 March 2024, Tony McDonald (ON 1976) wrote:

“Further, I wish to emphasise that the motions put forward, if successful, will not affect the College’s vision and future direction. No ONU Council is able to make or change decisions of College Council.”

My personal view is that Old Newingtonians, parents of current students and parents of enrolled students have the right to participate in any major decision. I have never met a Newingtonian who expressed a feeling of being disadvantaged by attending a boys-only school. I have seen no evidence that the quality of education will be improved by a hugely expensive adventure into the unknown.

Michael Darby, Deputy Senior Prefect 1962. Leader of Newington and GPS Debating Teams. Champion Bush Poet of Australia 2023 and currently.

