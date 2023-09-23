Below is the text of my email of 23 September 2023 to Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG), a Federal politican from Georgia, USA, pictured above. Scroll down to read MTG’s email to me.

Marjorie Taylor Green

My substack Stop Human Sacrifice exists to eliminate all forms of human sacrifice.

The Ukrainian people are human sacrifices on the altar of Putin’s hegemonism, and you are on the wrong side.

No, I shall not chip in US$25 nor US$100. You do not deserve a donation from me nor from anyone else who upholds individual liberty and national sovereignty.

I am an Australian, a lifelong supporter of individual liberty and national sovereignty.

In April 1975 I helped extract 330 orphans from Saigon to Clark Field in the Philippines then aboard a World Airways Boeing 747 to Los Angeles. I was in charge of diaper changing. Many of those orphans continued on to Georgia where the organisers of the flight were based. Some of those orphans, now mature and enterprising American citizens, likely voted, together with their children, for you.

In May 1975 I deployed to Guam an Australian volunteer medical team which was the sole non-USA contribution to Operation New Life, caring for 140,000 refugees in a tent city at Orote Point under the auspices of the US Navy. I am a true friend of the United State of America, which means I have no respect for the Clinton Obama Biden political criminals who daily cause immense harm to the people and institutions of the United States of America.

In the House of Representatives you represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. The city voters of Dalton, Calhoun and Rome, and the worthy rural folk of eleven North Georgia counties deserve a Republican representative with an understanding of history and a well informed perspective on international affairs. Presently, in these important areas you are dismally failing your voters.

You have the impertinence to ask your voters (and me) for campaign donations on the promise that you will prevent assistance to the suffering Ukrainian people who are victims of Putin aggression. The people of Ukraine have as much right to their own sovereignty as the Irish, the Slovaks the Estonians, the East Timorese and the New Zealanders. The United States of America is right to defend the freedom of Israel, the freedom of Taiwan and the freedom of Ukraine. Abandonment of any one of these three threatened peoples will extinguish the moral authority of the USA. After such abandonment who then could trust the USA? Not South Korea. Not Japan. Not the Philippines. No nation in Central or South America or Africa or the Sub-Continent or South East Asia. Not Australia. Not Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia or Finland. Not Poland, nor Hungary, Slovakia, Czechia, Romania and Bulgaria. Not Serbia or Croatia or Slovenia. Not Denmark or Sweden or Norway. Not Greece or Italy or Spain or Portugal. Not Germany, France, Holland and Belgium. Not even Britain. Not even Canada. Not anyone.

Unlike you (as it would appear), I have been to Ukraine, as an unofficial representative of Australia at the 1992 commemoration of the first anniversary of the August 24, 1991 Renewed Declaration of Independence. Instead of bleating “I’m fighting to make sure we don’t send one more dime to Ukraine” you should have hosted an event on August 24 honouring Ukraine and its peace-loving brave people.

Ukraine will never surrender to the Russians, and the Russians know that they will never be able to occupy and garrison Ukraine. The reason why the Ukrainians will never surrender is the Holodomor Голодомор, the cruel horror of this ghastly genocidal evil having been permanently etched into the soul of every Ukrainian. You can learn about the Holodomor (1932-1933) at www.michaeldarby.net/ukraine.

As I wrote on my now elderly website in 2006: Australia, Canada, the United States of America and many other countries are fortunate in having numerous citizens whose ancestry is Ukrainian. The Ukrainian nation has suffered conspicuously from the wickedness of invaders and occupiers. No greater wickedness been perpetrated upon an occupied nation than Голодомор, the Soviet-engineered Great Famine of 1932-33. Knowledge of this terrible crime against humanity must not be confined to the descendants of the survivors. Please help spread the message to the whole world.

Knowing that Ukraine will never surrender, Putin’s aim is Punish and Impoverish. Do not be a Putin accomplice.

You are correct in observing that the Left have seized upon Ukraine as an issue which can be manipulated for their advantage. You should be aware that the Left routinely misuses Christianity to advance its anti-liberty agenda. This is no justification for supporters of individual liberty to turn their backs on Christianity. The malign members of ths Clinton-Obama-Biden cabal posture as defenders of Ukraine to distract Americans from the immense harm which the cabal daily inflicts upon the United States of America, and humanity generally, through its war on carbon dioxide. The cost of USA support for Ukraine is inconsequential compared with the gargantuan cost of subsidising unreliable energy and impeding reliable enegy, with the inevitable consequence of destroying the productivity and prosperity of the USA.

Your begging letter astonishingly makes no mention of the demonstrably dire and deadly disaster for humanity, being perpetrated as I write by the authoritarian acolytes of the Global Warming Cult.

Surely you do not want history to remember you as the Georgian politician who ratted on the Ukrainians? The residents of Paulding County would prefer to have you remembered at the Representative who led the battle against the Global Warming Cult and kept the lights on. I mention Paulding County because John Paulding (1758-1818) was a great advocate for national self-determination. In 1780 he captured a spy who was doing the bidding of the American traitor Benedict Arnold. Where do you think John Paulding would stand on the national sovereignty of Ukraine? British rule over the American colonies was a minor inconvenience compared with Soviet Russia’s brutal mass-murdering suzerainty over Ukraine.

We suffer ill-advised, ill-informed or ill-intentioned opponents of Ukraine on the Australian political scene. An egregious example is a failed political opportunist named Riccardo Bosi, like me a former military officer, but unlike me a sociopathic authoritarian. Bosi pretended to oppose the leftists and solicited many thousands of dollars in membership fees and donations for a political party which he never registered. He artfully sabotaged the February 2022 anti-authoritarian mass demonstrations in the national capital, giving rise to the strong suspicion that he is on the payroll of the Establishment.

Worst of all, on 17 February 2023, Bosi lead a rally at the Russian Consulate in Sydney in support of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. The cowardly bully Bosi failed to respond when I publicly challenged him to a duel. I told him that my favourite weapons are truth and logic, and advised that if he were unfamiliar with those, he could choose his own weapons. Do not be like Bosi.

My aim is to campaign in tyhe USA for the Republicans during the 2024 election campaign, representing Aussie Friends of USA, official launch scheduled for July 4, 2024. It would be a distraction for me to travel to North Georgia to ensure that a Putin apologist is not re-elected. I do not threaten politicians, but you should not underestimate my resolve, nor my capacity to draw a crowd in Rome, Georgia if need be.

Perhaps your overt wrongheadedness on Ukraine is not the result of ignorance, but may be caused by ill-advised addiction to focus groups and opiniom polls displacing commitment to principle. Rather than listening to the political juveniles who write your online postings, you should heed your conscience.

There is hope for you. My recommendation is that you go without delay to Ukraine, taking a satellite phone. In Hungary, Slovakia or Poland buy or rent a van and purchase a sleeping bag. Carry in the van a large box of feminine hygiene products as gifts for the grateful Ukrainian women whom you will meet. And a large box of packets of baby formula. Plus a box of warm clothes for children. Complete your cargo with as much sausage as you can fit, for you will meet many hungry people. Maybe you should add a trailer with a water tank, a coffee urn and a gas bottle, as a morale booster for Ukrainians rendered homeless by Russian weaponry.

Drive across the border into Ukraine, and employ an interpreter. Spend at least a week and preferably two weeks in Ukraine talking to ordinary people while travelling as far east and as far south as you are allowed to go. Make a daily report to at least one Georgia radio station, perhaps WDJY-LP in Dallas or in Rome WGPB or WLAQ.

For reading matter while airborne, visit http:www.unchainaustralia.com and download free PDFs of Unchain Australia (2021) and Unchain Australia 2022. The latter incudes my March 2022 Chapter on Ukraine.

Return to Georgia and to Washington and tell the truth as you have seen it.

Perhaps then you will then rethink your endorsement of the shocking statement: “I’m fighting to make sure we don’t send one more dime to Ukraine.”

Good people who are “fighting” do so for a good cause.

Yours sincerely

Michael Darby

Substack Author: Stop Human Sacrifice; Bush Poetry Champion of Australia (2023); Editor, Unchain Australia (2021) and Unchain Australia 2022; Creator, Majority Political Campaign Systems; Patron, Street Mission

PO Box 336, Maddington WA 6989 Australia +61 (0)400 764 197 coal@michaeldarby.net

EMAIL from MTG to DARBY

From: Marjorie Taylor Greene

Sent: Saturday, 23 September 2023 4:18 AM

To: michael@michaeldarby.net

Subject: No money for Ukraine… do you agree Fellow Patriot?

Fellow Patriot,

Congress has two weeks to finalize our budget or risk a government shutdown, and I wanted to let you know that I’m fighting to make sure we don’t send one more dime to Ukraine.

The war in Ukraine has become the left’s favorite political issue.

But from the very beginning, the federal government and the Biden regime have been lying to each and every one of us about it.

Fact is, we have a deep sickness in Washington… and it’s perpetuated by the people who love Forever War.

The sick people who cash big checks every time or nation spends big on a foreign war or sends young Americans to die.

It’s unfair and unjust, and if we’re not careful, the left’s obsession with Ukraine is going to destabilize the world and send our nation careening into war with Russia and China.

A war that I'm not confident the western world can win, Fellow Patriot.

We need to be smart, and we need to make sure the American people are put first in our budget.

The American people do not benefit from an extended war in Ukraine, and so I’m standing firm. I will not vote for any bill that sends your hard-earned tax dollars to Ukraine, good after bad.

But here's the thing: the establishment is already doing their best to break me. They think they can force me into submission like they do with everyone else.

You know I’ll never surrender… especially not in a fight that matters as much as this one. But I need you to stand with me and give me the cover I need.

Will you chip in $25 or even $100 so I have the resourcesfor a big battle against the establishment?

Chip in now so I can keep fighting for the American people >>

Thanks,

Marjorie Taylor Greene

