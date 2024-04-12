COOK (NSW) BY-ELECTION

For the Cook By-Election, early voting began on Tuesday 2 Apr 2024, and Polling Day is today Saturday 13 April 2024. Contesting the Cook By-Election there is one outstanding candidate whose goals are demonstrably the same as the worthy goals of the minority of Federal Parliamentarians who respect the doctor-patient relationship and also uphold reliable energy. The name of the outstanding candidate is Vinay Kolhatkar.

Leading the Libertarian campaign team today will be NSW Parliamentary Leader, Hon John Ruddick MLC, prolific author and, on every important issue, in the front rank of the defenders of liberty. Meet him at a polling booth or at the victory party.

In Cook there is no candidate representing the political organisations listed below in alphabetical order (most are parties registered federally or in NSW):

Advance Australia, Australia First, Australian Christians, Australian Democrats, Australian Family Party (led by Bob Day AO), Australian Federation Party, Australian Liberty Alliance, Australian Labor Party, Australian Mental Health Party, Australian Values Party, Centre Alliance, Church and State Ministry, Christian Democratic Party, Dai Le and Frank Carbone Network, David Pocock, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party), Drew Pavlou Democratic Alliance, Environmentalists for Nuclear Energy Australia, Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party, Freedom and Prosperity Party, Health Environment Accountability Rights Transparency (HEART), Indigenous - Aboriginal Party of Australia, Jacqui Lambie Network, Katter’s Australian Party (KAP), Labour DLP, Legalise Cannabis Australia, Nation First, National Rational Energy Network, No 5G Party, Party For Freedom, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Reignite Democracy Australia, Rise Up Australia, Seniors United Party of Australia, Shooters Fishers and Farmer’s Party, Stop These Things, The Great Australian Party, The Nationals, The Small Business Party.

If you are a member or supporter of one of the above, then you have everything to gain by Vinay Kolhatkar becoming the Member for Cook. The same applies to admirers of the following Federal Parliamentarians who are strong defenders of reliable energy. Whichever category fits you, make your impact by turning up to help Vinay Kolhatkar win Cook for Australians who believe in peace, prosperity and progress.

Parliamentary Defenders of Reliable Energy: Stephen Andrew MLA (Qld). Senator Alex Antic (SA), Senator Ralph Babet (Vic), Senator Matt Canavan (Qld), Hon Sarah Game MLC (SA), Senator Pauline Hanson (Qld), Hon Luke Howarth MP (Qld), Senator Hollie Hughes (NSW), Hon Barnaby Joyce MP (NSW), Hon Mark Latham MLC (NSW), Hon Tania Mihailuk MLC (NSW), Hon Keith Pitt MP (Qld), Senator Andrew Rennick (Qld), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Qld).

Details of Early Voting Venues and Polling Booths in Cook are AT THIS LINK. To help, just arrive at a venue and ask a Libertarian Party supporter to put you on the team. The most valuable time to help is early in the day. Folk start queueing to vote at 7.30am.

If Cook is too far for you to travel today, quickly make a list of your friends who live in Cook. Phone each of them and encourage all to vote [1] Kolhatkar and persuade their loved ones and neighbours to do likewise.

Every vote for the Libertarian Party’s Vinay Kolhatkar is a:

Vote for reliable inexpensive energy

Vote for the doctor-patient relationship

Vote for the rights of farmers to produce food

Vote against environmental devastation by windmills and solar farms

Vote for compassion, care and compensation for the victims of experimental drugs

Vore for peace, prosperity and progress

For an exemplary literary contribution by Vinay Kolhatkar, see Unchain Australia, published 23 August 2021. Subscribers may download a free pdf file AT THIS LINK. If you gain from reading the book, please become a subscriber.

The Vinay Kolhatkar Cook Campaign phone number is 0416 569 387

Media Disgrace

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Alison Bevege, Tim Blair, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Vinay Kolhatkar, Alexandra Marshall, Chris Merritt, Paul Murray, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova, Dr Clair Pain, Rita Panahi, Dave Pellowe, Case Smit and others who share their commitment to truth. Additions to this list are welcome. Among international media organisations, Epoch Times sets a wonderful example of integrity, honest and independence. Subscribe to Epoch Times at this LINK.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, they also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolishing reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electirc models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. Let us all encourage others to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the hegemonist Putin. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi shamefully stands with Putin.

