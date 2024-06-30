Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

Matt Goodwin wrote on 29 June 2024:

Why Le Pen could be about to take over France

A look at the currents pushing Marine Le Pen's National Rally forward

Marine Le Pen and her National Rally movement have already topped at the polls at the European elections this year. And now they also look set to win France’s snap legislative elections, with the first round held this weekend.

That’s according to the latest polls, which all put Le Pen’s National Rally in the top spot, comfortably ahead of the left-wing alliance (the New People’s Front), which is in second place, and Macron’s liberal centrist coalition, which is in third.

It represents the latest remarkable achievement for Marine Le Pen and her movement, which over the last quarter-century has consistently watched its support climb.

From 4% in the first round of the legislative elections in 2007, to nearly 14% in 2012, 13% in 2017, and then up again to nearly 19% in 2002, Le Pen’s national populist party has consistently been consolidating and expanding its support.

So much so that, today, in the final polls, Le Pen and her movement are forecast to attract some 36% of the vote —more than one in three voters.

And at the heart of this populist revolt is not the ageing Le Pen but Jordan Bardella —her debonair, charismatic and articulate 28-year-old protégé who has declared himself ready to become the next prime minister of France —something he will achieve if Le Pen, Bardella, and their movement win an outright majority of 289 seats.

Which raises the obvious question. How did a movement that’s long been branded ‘far right’, ‘racist’, and compared to historic fascism rise to win support from more than one-third of French voters?

Analysts on the left will tell you this is simply to do with the dire state of the economy and a cost-of-living crisis that’s undermining hardworking, French people.

But this is misleading.

The surge of popularity for Le Pen’s National Rally, and before it the National Front, has been decades in the making and continued irrespective of economic conditions.

Far more important than the economy is Le Pen’s hard-line policies on the key issues of immigration and violent crime —with the connection between the two now officially recognised in government statistics.

[The French are entitled to be angry. In Australia every available strategy is used to hide the statistics on crime by recent immigrants]

Foreigners make up 8% of the French population but account for 24% of prison inmates. They committed 77% of rapes in Paris, 54% of street crimes in Nice and 40% of vehicle thefts, and 38% of burglaries and 31% of muggings across France.

And in recent months, the stark reality of mass immigration, the glaring lack of social integration, and, to be blunt, what happens when Western nations import people who hate who we are has been further highlighted by a series of shocking atrocities.

Like the stabbing of babies in Annecy by a Syrian asylum-seeker. Like a vicious attack against a 76-year old lady in Bordeaux and her 7-year old grand-daughter that was perpetrated by a homeless man of African descent with 15 previous convictions (warning: graphic content). And like the beating and rape of a 12-year old Jewish girl by 3 boys aged 12 to 13 in an attack inspired by the Hamas pogrom of October 7th.

Speaking directly to the French people’s intensifying concerns about what many of them now see as a ‘civilisational moment’, Le Pen describes this phenomenon as the ‘ensauvagement’ (savagification) of French society.

In Australia, Record Insolvencies the Tip of the Iceberg

The harsh reality of record insolvencies is only part of the sad story of the painful economic harm inflicted upon Australia by our own rulers. For more than four years, exercise of authoritarian power by a hostile invader coud hardly have been worse. In every shopping centre the doors have closed on the hopes and dreams of small business owners. Unprecedented numbers of homeless Australians are suffering in the depths of winter. For hundreds of thousands of young Australians, home ownership is no longer a possbility. Poor, elderly and disadvantaged Australians are horrified by gigantic increases in energy costs. The doubling of fuel prices in recent memory has added to the cost of everything.

There is room for debate about apportioning blame among perpetrator classifications, including but not limited to:

Multiple malign individuals, utterly callous towards the victims of their wickedness

Corrupt beneficiaries of giant corporations with serious criminal histories

Relentless amoral profiteers led in Australia by Andrew “lethal humidity” Forrest AO

Self-serving wholly dishonest media presenters self-inflicted with PCS (Philip Clark Syndrome) in plague proportions at the ABC and SBS, and in the majority at most mainstream media organisations.

Members of a gigantic industry gifting PhDs for purposeless studies into a non-existent problem

Honest Australians know that factors which have contributed to the deepening disaster include:

Scott Morrison, owned mind, soul and carcass by Big Pharma and his shockingly conflicted National Cabinet. inventing excuses to inflict lockdowns, shutdowns travel bans and mandatory poisonings while wasting billions of dollars on the harmful products of their indemnified masters.

The Global Warming Cult, powered by the most shameful academic corruption in world history combined with the soulless exploitation of political power to enrich fraudsters, scammers, profiteers and subsidy thieves.

The enemies of national sovereignty who want all important decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else.

A program to save Australia is urgent. Necessary elements include:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important goal, ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying a non-problem

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations.

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small nuclear reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets Net Zero,

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

