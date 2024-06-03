The Australian 1 June 2010

Finance

Rinehart joins anti-tax chorus

Jennifer Hewett

AUSTRALIA'S richest woman, Gina Rinehart, has joined the mining industry's swelling chorus of antagonism warning about the impact of the Rudd government's resources rent tax on investment.

The chief executive of Hancock Prospecting said the longer the uncertainty about the resource super-profits tax continued, the more damage it was doing to the country.

``If implemented it will unfortunately reduce the potential for further investment into Australia's mining projects, it will make our resource commodities more expensive and less able to compete on world markets and will reduce Australia's future revenue,'' she said.

``Australian politicians need to appreciate that the RSPT would not just hurt big mining companies but also related industries and companies who depend on the mining industry, shareholders, superannuation beneficiaries, electricity users, farmers and those who want job opportunities now and for years ahead.''

Ms Rinehart, daughter of the Western Australian iron ore pioneer Lang Hancock, is expanding her massive iron ore interests at Hope Downs in the Pilbara in a joint venture with Rio Tinto.

She has also announced plans for the development of two large thermal coal deposits in Queensland, which will include building a railway to the coast, with construction due to begin next year.

Hancock Prospecting has also just won preferred developer status with BHP Billiton for two major port expansions at Abbott Point.

In its annual survey, BRW last week estimated her wealth at $4.75 billion. If the Prime Minister did not drop his super-profits tax threat, he would be responsible for investors looking at mining opportunities in Africa and other countries instead of Australia, Ms Rinehart said.

``Mr Rudd, you should not want to do this to your own country,'' she said.

``You should not want to go down in history as the prime minister who caused mines to be opened in Africa and elsewhere to compete against Australian interests for many decades to come.''

Like many other miners, she was particularly enraged by the use of $38 million in taxpayer funding for the government's advertising campaign, declaring that the new tax was the real national emergency.

The Minerals Council of Australia is also increasing its ad campaign against the new tax and trying to broaden its appeal.

New TV ads yesterday declared that the new tax would affect ``everyone'' not just miners.

Gina Rinehart and several other Western Australian mining executives have previously supported the creation of a special northern economic zone, which would allow temporary overseas workers for construction projects, and tax breaks to encourage Australian workers to move to remote mining regions.

Her latest warnings emphasise the new sentiment in the mining industry, particularly virulent in Western Australia, that such robust expansion is now under grave threat.

Western Australia Premier Colin Barnett has warned that about 25 per cent of $170bn worth of planned projects in the state will not go ahead.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unhchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

