Prime Minister,

Please accept admiring congratulations to President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere, CF, to your good self, to Fiji captain Waisea Nayacalevu, to each member of the wonderful Fijian Team, to the coaching squad and the support squad, and to every Rugby-loving Fijian.

Fiji’s inspirational and disciplined World Cup 22:15 win over Australia has written Rugby history.

May God always bless Fiji.