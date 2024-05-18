From the Law Handbook we learn:

Uniform defamation law now applies in Australia. Anyone who has had damaging material published about them can take legal action against authors, publishers, broadcasters and distributors to defend their reputation. Several defences or justifications, including truth, are available. Damages and injunctions are the remedies. Retractions and apologies will reduce the amount of damages awarded.

Words are defamatory when they convey a meaning (or ‘imputation’) about a person that lowers the person’s reputation in the eyes of reasonable members of the community, or causes the person to be ridiculed, avoided or despised by members of the general public.

The meaning of the publication (whether written, spoken or illustrated) as a whole within which the defamatory words exist is central to legal action.

To establish what meanings or imputations are conveyed, the words and/or images contained in the publication must be considered in the context of the entire publication.

The publisher’s intention is irrelevant in establishing a publication’s meaning.

The real question is what meaning(s) would an ordinary, reasonable person understand from the publication. The court views the publication through the eyes of this hypothetical ‘ordinary reasonable person’, in order to decide what meanings are conveyed. The law recognises that the ‘ordinary reasonable person’ is a person of average intelligence, who is neither perverse, morbid or suspicious of mind, nor avid for scandal, but who is also not unusually naïve, who engages in a degree of loose thinking, who can and does read between the lines, and who has a capacity for implication that is greater than that of a lawyer.

A defamatory imputation may be the natural and ordinary meaning of a publication (i.e. the meaning an ordinary person would take from the words).

[End of extract from the Law Journal]

Defamation

An artist with talented ancestry but bereft of good taste is responsible for a painting created with such hostility that the subject of the painting can legitimately be described as the victim. The painting conveys an imputation of anger, arrogance, cruelty and ugliness, which lowers the victim’s reputation in the eyes of reasonable members of the community, and causes the victim to be ridiculed, avoided or despised by members of the general public.

The absence of words is not relevant. The painting in question is a deliberately damaging communication which is fairly described as defamatory. The entity committing the act of defamation is not the artist but the publisher, the National Gallery.

It should be no surprise that athletes, employees and countless other beneficiaries of the good works of Gina Rinehart are embarrassed that the National Gallery is perpetrating an assault upon the reputation of a wonderful Australian. Well-motivated individuals are reasonably asking that the offending item be removed.

Where in this discussion are the strident advocates for the rights of women? Are they rising to defend and support an inspirational role model for modern young women? Or are they are busily proving the meanness of their morality and the bitterness of their bigotry??

National Gallery Board, this is the time to display common sense and courtesy. There is an unmeritable item on display. Please remove it now.

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/Unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Share

Share