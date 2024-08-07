Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Comprehensive Hostility by Cultists

The denizens of the Global Warming Cult are hostile to prosperity, hostile to civilisation, hostile to the poor, and hostile towards humanity generally. They want us to starve to death in the dark. Some want 90% or more of us dead. John Kerry suggests (below) that people would be okay with the invasion of Ukraine if only the Russians would emit less carbon dioxide.

Do not underestimate the wickedness and power of this long-established bunch of saboteurs and subverters. They hated us at Earth Day 1970, and they hate us in 2024, at Earth Day and beyond. It should be no surprise that very many acolytes of the Global Warming Cult also display their authoritarian ambitions by enforcing coercive injection of mRNA drugs. They then treat with contempt the victims of vaccine harm and their bereaved loved ones, all of whom deserve compassion, care and compensation.

The entry below for the World Health Organisation conclusively demonstrates the internationalist strategy of using Covid-19 as a step towards the establishment of worldwide dictatorship.

Section 44 of the Australian Constitution has been interpreted to deny persons holding joint citizenship with the United Kingdom the right to sit in either House of the Federal Parliament. Australia’s sovereignty is at far greater risk from two factors. Firstly, from the presence in Parliament of individuals whose loyalty is owed, even in part, to the malign institution the World Economic Forum (WEF), and secondly from the existence of parliamentarians and influencers who define themselves as promoters of UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In Australia, three levels of Government squander countless person-hours at huge cost in purposeless studies and worthless reports on a non-existent problem, described as the global warming hypothesis, which does not deserve the status of a theory.

Some may be surprised by the extent to which Local Government around Australia has been infiltrated and suborned by internationalist interference. Part of the motivation for unelected interfering internationalists is that local governments exercise a powerful and often decisive influence in approving sites for land hungry intermittent generation of unreliabe energy. Wherever such a site is approved, the profiteers make a killing. Is any reader aware of a local government body which has not carried any resolution promoting the interests of the Global Warming Cult?

The directors of many major businesses, including Australia’s big four banks, smaller banks and major retailers, have sold out their shareholders and their customers to the Global Warming Cult by joining the war against carbon dioxide.

The wool and sheep meat industry in Australia and New Zealand has long been the target of the Global Warming Cult and its animal liberationist co-conspirators who falsely assert that herbivores endanger the planet with their flatulence. The banning of mulesing and the intended abolition of the seaborne trade in live animals are merely steps along the path towards the goal of total elimination of sheep and wool. Australian Wool Innovation (AWI Board) is a not-for-profit organisation under the chairmanship of Jock Laurie a former President (2010-2013) of the National Farmers Federation, who was appointed Drought Coordinator for New South Wales on 5 December 2018 and removed from that post on 6 November 2019.

Other members of the seven-member AWI Board are Dr Michelle Humphries BVSc MAICD, Georgia Hack, Don McDonald, Emma Watson, Neil Jackson and George Millington, The CEO is John Roberts. A subsidiary of AWI is the Woolmark Company, which owns the Woolmark.

Watchers of the Paris Olympics on Channel Nine have been regaled with the computer-generated image of an Olympic pool filled with black oil and the pejorative message “wear wool not fossil fuel”. Encouraging the world to wear wool is a good idea and a core purpose of AWI and the Woolmark company. Attacking fossil fuels is counterproductive and intrinsically dishonest. Without fossil fuels, sheep cannot be adequately medicated, nor protected from parasites. Without fossil fuels sheep cannot enjoy improved pasture, cannot be shorn, and cannot be transported. Without fossil fuels the wool sheep produce cannot be transformed into garments. Without fossil fuels it is probably impossible to create a button or a zipper.

The VFF seems much wiser than the Federal body. Here is a 4 August 2024 article from the Loddon Herald:

Critical advice ignored, says VFF

VICTORIAN Farmers’ Federation says it has serious concerns over planning guidelines for transmission infrastructure with the State Government ignoring critical farmer advice on planned transmission projects.

President Emma Germano said that while the area targeted for infrastructure development would be further refined, the current approach is problematic.

“Since 2018, the VFF has called for a state-wide plan for renewables and transmission. We warned the government that releasing these guidelines in their current form would only stoke confusion and fear in regional communities,” she said.

“We don’t want to see half-baked solutions. The key to having acceptance of this infrastructure in our backyard is to treat farmers with fairness and respect. So far, we have seen the complete opposite from the government and energy companies.”

Ms Germano said vast swathes of Victorian farmland could be subject to development.

“We have previously seen the Government produce a report saying up to 70 per cent of Victorian farmland could be subject to infrastructure development. Despite the Government removing these references, these guidelines indicate that number could be accurate.”

Ms Germano says food security must be at the heart of any plan.

“The VFF is seeking a balanced approach so we can protect strategic agricultural land while maintaining energy security. We shouldn’t have to choose between eating and keeping the lights on. A statewide plan for renewables and transmission must look in-depth at the impact on agricultural production,” she said.

“It is not appropriate to host this type of infrastructure on our best soils and irrigated country. Including these districts as part of ‘areas of investigation’ in the government’s plan is unacceptable.”

“We’ve seen how fragile supply chains are recently. Poorly planned and inappropriate energy infrastructure that’s in the wrong place will have an ongoing impact on our ability to produce and supply food.”

Well said by VFF President Emma Germano!

Is the AWI Board or its CEO grovelling to NetZero politicians? Or have they all been conned by a woke advertising agency?

Rather than attempt to compromise with the Global Warming Cult and its functionaries in local, state and federal government, a far wiser course of action is simply to tell the truth. Inexpensive energy, chemicals and metallurgy, among the gigantic benefits of fossil fuels, have transformed primary industry, with farm machinery, pesticides, herbicides, fertiliser and irrigation. In just a couple of centuries primary production per farm worker and per acre has soared, feeding better food to much larger populations. Every decade productivity has increased, starvation has shrunk and human longevity has improved. The contrived hostility to carbon dioxide has no basis in science and is based on a combination of avarice and politics. All organisations representing primary producers are encouraged to heed the words of Barnaby Joyce:

Hon Barnaby Joyce MP posted on 3 August 2024

The Doughboy Mountain intermittent wind tower project has been canned.

RenewEconomy has blamed me and this is a marvellous compliment. I will write a chapter in some later stage memoir in recollection of politics and in particular the intermittent power swindle on the Australian people and the trouncing on the rights of regional Australians, especially those of the New England.

It is getting politically hot because we are getting somewhere in stopping these swindle factories with their secret subsidies from the taxpayer, the law book torn up for their construction and the pensioner punished in the power price.

We started on verandas and in little halls wondering and worrying about how we would fight this, but now the demonstrations go all the way to the coast.

This week the Prime Minister called for me to be sacked after speaking against the intermittent power scourge in the Illawarra. That I especially take as a compliment and would happily be sacked if it meant that people who are poor would not be humbled and humiliated by billion dollar organisations making a foul penny from budgets of meagre means.

These intermittent power structures, being built from our hills to off our beaches, have all the aesthetic beauty and environmental benefit of a dog turd on your front lawn in the morning. Maybe that is all they are.

After the incredible honour of being elected in two states and in both houses over twenty years and having held high office I am quite prepared to throw all my chips on the table and go all in. If I am sacked PM then I can go wherever I like and say whatever I want whenever I choose to stop this scourge on our landscape and seascape.

If like Doughboy Mountain and like dominoes these projects tumble then that would be one of the greatest prizes of the incredible honour which has been a tumultuous career in politics. I would rather spend my political capital on that than on some post political sinecure.

Well said, Barnaby Joyce!

The Uncorrupted Viewpoint

Here is what uncorrupted individuals have to say about global warming and related issues:

Nonagenarian scholar Thomas Sowell: "Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in carbon dioxide. You can’t say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard.

Australia’s greatly admired philanthropist, the most generous sponsor in Australia’s Olympic history, famously courageous entrepreneur, largest individual contributor to Federal and State revenue plus exemplary job creator and employer, Gina Rinehart AO: When mining does well, Australia does well, but we cannot forget, when mining doesn’t do well nor do Australians. (Roy Hill television commercial, 18 July 2024. THIS IS THE LINK.)

Until 2014 Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physics at Princeton University, and now Chair of the CO 2 Coalition, Dr William Happer: “Contrary to what some would have us believe, increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will benefit the increasing population on the planet by increasing agricultural productivity.” (Wall Street Journal 8 May 2013). There is no climate crisis. ESG efforts to suppress the use of fossil fuels will be all pain and will cause enormous environmental and economic damage. (Kansas, 7 March 2023)

Mathematician and engineer with six university degrees including two PhDs, founding editor of the Wentworth Report, Dr David Evans: The world has spent $50 billion on global warming since 1990, and we have not found any actual evidence that carbon emissions cause global warming. (ABC News 1 Aug 2008)

President and founder of nanomaterial company C-Intelligence, Founding president of Brazilian educational association CARAVE, Deputy Chair of the CO 2 Coalition, Dr Rafaella Nascimento PhD: There is an effort by NSTA to indoctrinate children and institute fear. Consensus has no part in scientific thinking (5 April 2024.)

Senior Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, Dr Jennifer Marohasy BSc PhD: There has been a spike in global temperatures as measured by the satellites since 1979, and there remains much regional and seasonal variability in this data. Furthermore, the same satellite data very clearly shows that the warmth is coming from the oceans, not from the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The Australian Bureau Meteorology, among others, could easily issue a press release clarifying this. Of course, they don’t – because the Bureau’s leadership have an agenda, that this misinformation supports.

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: Only the billionaires will be able to afford to buy food, and all the other people will die. Now they're going into agriculture and threatening to cut off the supply of food, because food is causing global warming. They will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen, because there are over eight billion of us, and four billion of us depend on nitrogen fertiliser, which they now say is bad, because it's a greenhouse gas or whatever… It's all completely phoney. And so is the campaign against CO2. Note that Patrick Moore has not yet rejected the IPCC’s Theory (1) which asserts that that anthropogenic CO 2 is the dominant cause of the CO 2 increase above the eighteenth century level of 280 ppm.

WA based science presenter and renowned blogger Jo Nova: And when the (New Zealand) Coalition are asked what they are doing for the climate, they point to the “climate resilience” funds instead of calling it pagan witchcraft and asking for hard observable evidence that CO2 causes any problem at all. (May 2024).

Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Manitoba, Vaclav Smil: Fossil fuels… [are] the most important factor in explaining the advances of modern civilization.

Joint recipient of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1965, and ranked by Physics World in 1999 as the seventh-greatest physicist of all al time, Professor Richard Feynman (1918-1988): Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.

Nobel Prize for Economics winner in 1965, Professor William Nordhaus (quoted by Andy May): Those who argue for strong measures to slow greenhouse warming have reached their conclusion without any discernible analysis of the cost and benefits (1990) and, describing Al Gore’s 1997 Kyoto Protocol: A conceptual disaster; it has no coherence politically or economically or environmentally.

Certified Consulting Meteorologist for the American Meteorological Society, Dr Edwin X Berry BSc(Eng) MA(Physics) PhD CCM: Nature, not human emissions, causes climate change. LINK to research paper presented in January 2019 and published peer reviewed on 21 December 2021.

Academy Award-winning Producer of Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Hook, Rain Man, Minority Report, and many others, Gerald R. Molen: The newly acquired knowledge I have about a new book from Dr. Ed Berry is almost more than I can bear. As an octogenarian I am nearly overwhelmed with the discovery that truth is once again in season. And now the world will gain, along with me, a reinforcement of values lost, of twisted information long disseminated by men and women of letters and scoundrels bent on changing our beautiful world to a place of haunted and broken values meant to deceive and corrupt the populace for reasons only they can conceive and believe.

West Australian geologist, scientist, polymath, author and cancer researcher, David Archibald: Baby boomers enjoyed the most benign period in human history: fifty years of relative peace, cheap energy, plentiful grain supply, and a warming climate due to the highest solar activity for 8,000 years. The party is over--prepare for the twilight of abundance. (2014) Pictured here with renowned conservationist David Bellamy OBE (1933-201)

The War upon CO 2 : The evidence robustly supports Dr Ed Berry

The fundamental justification for the war on carbon dioxide is IPCC’s Theory (1) which assumes incorrectly that human CO 2 is the dominant cause of the CO 2 increase above 280 ppm, or since 1750. This assertion, wholly lacking evidence, is undeserving of the description “theory” and is better described as a mere hypothesis.

However it is described, the IPCC’s Theory (1) has been comprehensively disproved by Dr Ed Berry’s 91-page Research Paper published in full at: https://edberry.com/berry-vs-andrews. The Research Paper first presented in January 2019 and published peer reviewed on 21 December 2021, is the firm foundation for the publication of Dr Berry’s authoritative book, Climate Miracle, now available online and in good bookstores.

Evidence from the Mauna Loa observatory in Hawaii supports 100% the convincing evidence provided by Dr Ed Berry that the IPCC’s Theory (1) is wrong and unsupportable

Below is the 30 May 2021 graph from Mauna Loa in Hawaii. The red lines (wide variations) and symbols represent the monthly mean values, centered on the middle of each month. The black lines and symbols represent the same, after correction for the average seasonal cycle.

COVID-19 resulted in a significant drop in human carbon dioxide emissions. Tsinghua University in Beijing conducted a survey estimating that “the world saw 8.8 per cent less carbon dioxide emitted in 2020 than in 2019 - a total decrease of 1,551 million tonnes”. The EIA reports 11% decline for the USA. Yet this measurable reduction in human-related carbon dioxide emissions has made no discernible difference to the steady rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide, which continues unchecked in benefitting the globe with record-breaking total crops and record-breaking yields per hectare.

It is glaringly obvious that the gentle and harmless rise in carbon dioxide levels has continued unimpeded by a 9% fall in anthropogenic carbon dioxide emissions caused by COVID-19.

A rational observer would reach a conclusion along these lines:

Something is causing carbon dioxide levels to increase. The cause may be a slight warming of the upper levels of the oceans, or it may be undersea volcanoes, or something else. Based on the evidence (the graphs above), we can be sure that human activity is inconsequential in affecting carbon dioxide levels. So all the pain inflicted upon the world in the name of carbon dioxide reduction by the global warming cultists has been purposeless and must cease immediately.

That is the rational view. Here is the view expressed by the global warming cultists who operate the Global Monitoring Laboratory website:

It does look like CO2 continues to increase at the same rate as in previous years, which illustrates that we need to make aggressive investments in renewable energy sources to tackle our global heating emergency.

The irrational global warming cultist view is shared by others, including the founding director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and scientific adviser to the German Chancellor, Professor Hans Joachim (John) Schellnhuber CBE (UK):

While the CO2 drop is unprecedented, decreases of human activities cannot be the answer. Instead we need structural and transformational changes in our energy production and consumption systems. Individual behaviour is certainly important, but what we really need to focus on is reducing the carbon intensity of our global economy.

Schellnhuber, deservedly included below in the list of Green Enemies, transparently advocates de-industrialisation, tough on the merely affluent, and mercilessly ghastly for the poor and disadvantaged. The poor and disadvantaged will gain little comfort from description of Schellnhuber by the fawning ABC as the climate adviser to the Pope.

The circumstantial evidence is that the forces of darkness have for decades orchestrated the process of suborning major influencers using supremely skillful infiltrators. Schellnhuber has done the job on the leadership of the Vatican and Germany. David Attenborough has done the job on the Prince of Wales, now King Charles III. The British Government has rewarded both, Attenborough with OM CH CVO CBE and, unusual for a German citizen, a CBE for Schellnhuber.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Nominate other individuals and entities for inclusion on the above shameful list to michael@michaeldarby.net. Include if possible a verbatim quotation with date, location and source.

Two of the worst are Hunt and Skerritt

Melbourne Press Conference with Minister Hunt and Professor John Skerritt, on 5 December 2021, on the TGA provisionally approving Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11-year-olds

TRANSCRIPT

GREG HUNT:

I’m delighted to be able to announce today, that the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Australia's medical regulator, has approved access for five to 11-year-olds to the Pfizer vaccine.

They have made a careful, thorough assessment, determined that it is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children five to 11 to be vaccinated.

This is the first of four critical steps that focused on the safety and effectiveness of vaccinating children, the first is the TGA approval.

The second is the recommendation of ATAGI. We are expecting that in the coming weeks. ATAGI is the Australian technical advisory group on immunisation

The third, then, is training in relation to the use of the Pfizer vaccine in paediatric cases or for children five to 11, and then finally it’s the batch testing, which is done by the TGA.

Our batch testing team, our TGA team, will be working right through Christmas, right through the new year and a provisional expectation at this stage is that we have been able to bring forward the commencement of the paediatric doses or the children's doses to 10 January.

That’s our provisional date, but the message for Australians is very clear. From 10 January, Australian children will have access to Pfizer vaccines, and it is recommended for children right across Australia. It is about keeping our kids safe, keeping our families safe, keeping all Australians safe.

In terms of the vaccination program, that continues to go from strength to strength. At the moment we are at over 39.6 million doses in Australia. We are now 92.8 per cent first doses and 88 per cent second doses.

Just to look at what has happened with our 12 to 15 year olds, if I could focus for a moment, we are at 76.7 per cent more than three quarters of 12 to 15 year olds who really, over a matter of just beyond 11 weeks, have already had a first dose. And more than two-thirds of 12 to 15 year olds, 67.8 per cent, of 12 to 15 year olds, are already double dosed.

So Australian teenagers have stepped forward to be vaccinated. I know my own son is in that category, and he went down to the pharmacy. He had his vaccinations there at Mount Martha, had the Moderna, in his case.

This is the children's dose of Pfizer, the children's Moderna is also being considered by the TGA and they’ll form a view that based on the data in the coming weeks. There are plenty of vaccines, plenty of options for every Australian child between five to 11 to be vaccinated.

And we want to thank all of those people, who have stepped forward, been vaccinated so far, and to continue to urge Australians to join that 92.8 per cent of 16 plus to join the over 76.7 per cent of 12 to 15 year olds. And this is your chance to protect your children, protect your family, and help protect Australians.

With that, I’ll invite Professor Skerritt.

PROFESSOR SKERRITT:

Thank you, Minister, and good morning everyone. As the Minister said, TGA has provisionally approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for five to eleven-year olds.

And I just want to talk a little bit about the vaccine itself. It’s the same actual vaccine molecule, although it’s formulated differently for children. It’ll be in a different colour cap, it’ll be in a vial that will have an orange cap to distinguish it from the adult ones, which are grey or purple.

It’s one-third the dose, because like medicines, often with vaccines you get off with the smaller dose for younger children. So, it’s one-third the dose.

It has extensively been clinically tested. It was tested in a trial of almost 2500 children aged five to 11. And in that trial, over 1500 received a vaccine. And the response of the body, the immune response was identical to that in the young adults.

So, more recently, there’s actually been results published in the world- one of the world’s top three medical journal, the top American medical journal, the New England Journal of Medicine. And in that journal, the results show that 91 per cent efficacy. So, the efficacy is essentially the same in adults, as it is in this group. So, we’re confident in the performance.

There were no safety signals, as we call them, no safety problems identified in those trials. The children had some of the same things that adults get, tiredness, sore arms, headache, and so forth. But these tended to be brief and fairly short lived. So, we’re confident in the safety of this.

We join a number of other countries, although we are one of the first. So, the United States has now been rolling out this vaccine for about three weeks. Canada is starting its rollout the Europeans have given a recommendation, and the Israelis have also approved it.

I just want to talk a little bit, because we’re often asked, well, why vaccinate kids? Because kids do not get, generally, as sick as adults. But, I emphasise the word generally.

Now, there’s 2.3 million kids in this age group, and some rather sobering statistics. A bit over a fifth of all cases of COVID are actually in the under 12’s. And, indeed, some of the earlier data with Omicron suggests that that may actually be higher for Omicron variant.

So, our under 12’s who are currently unvaccinated, do catch COVID. Now, while most kids to get a fairly mild infection, and only a limited number end up in ICU, which is great, there are bigger impacts. Unfortunately, about one in 3000 of the kids who get COVID, actually end up with this funny immunological condition called Multi-System Inflammatory Condition.

And those kids can end up being very sick for months. It’s not the same as long COVID, but it has some things in common. And it has a whole range of symptoms, where the kid is just not well, and that’s one of the things we’re protecting against by vaccinating children.

One of the other things, of course, is the ability for kids to live a normal life. I couldn’t imagine, if I was a young kid, who, of having had two years of interrupted school, not being able to play sport, and all the normal social things, catching up with friends.

And so, the effects on social and educational and sporting and physical development of these kids, has been affected by COVID. And the ability to vaccinate those kids so that they can return to those activities, their parents can be confident they can return to those activities is a real step ahead.

We do know that kids often transmit the virus back to their families. About two-thirds do. And at a lower rate, they also transmit the virus within the broader school context.

So, just to finish, the TGA approval is for vaccination at least three weeks apart. We await the ATAGI advice. One of the key things that ATAGI will look at is the gap between the two doses, because there’s been some emerging decisions in places like Canada that are suggesting that children should be done two months apart or eight weeks apart to get a stronger immune response.

And so, that is why both the TGA decision and the ATAGI advice are very important for Government. Thanks very much.

GREG HUNT:

Thanks very much to John, and I’ll start, if I may, with those on the telephone and then come to the room.

Jade.

JOURNALIST:

Thanks, Minister. I’m just wondering how confident are you that ATAGI will recommend that all five to 11 year olds get the jab from 10 January?

Or could say it be limited to kids that are immunocompromised first?

GREG HUNT:

So, obviously ATAGI is independent and they’ve operated in a genuinely independent way, with our full and total support.

But the early advice is they’ve been working in parallel with the TGA throughout and there are no red flags, and so our expectation is that they are set to approve following the TGA.

But again, they will operate independently and we are expecting that advice in the coming weeks. But we have set a provisional 10 January date based on the preliminary advice so far.

Andrea.

JOURNALIST:

Good morning, Minister. Just two questions. Firstly, given that we saw a push particular from Queensland to have all children to be able to have access to the jab initially, now that it has been announced, do you believe they may hold off opening state borders until our first kids hit 80 per cent as well?

GREG HUNT:

There is no reason for that. The Doherty modelling was set out very clearly on the 80 per cent rates for double dosed across the country for 16 plus.

And what we have seen now is that in terms of the 12 to 15 year olds, we’ve now had an extra 1.8 million vaccinations over and above the Doherty modelling.

The Doherty modelling was based on an 80 per cent national rate for double dosed and didn't include 12 to 15 year olds.

So, in addition to the Doherty modelling as I say, approximately 1.8 million extra doses, and the Doherty modelling was based on the 80 per cent.

We’re now at 88 per cent double dosed for 16 plus. So, Australia is well ahead of the Doherty benchmarks and the Doherty expectations.

So, there should be no reason for this to be anything other than providing additional impetus to reuniting Australians.

Clare.

JOURNALIST:

Just my second question, sorry Minister. Sorry.

GREG HUNT:

Sorry, okay.

JOURNALIST:

Senator Sam McMahon has been accused of throwing punches at a party function at the party’s general director. When will Government MP’s and Senator’s stop behaving badly?

GREG HUNT:

I apologise, I’m not aware of this incident, and so it’s not appropriate to comment on that. I do know, of course, there was a very egregious incident in the Senate, this week. Senator Lydia Thorpe from the Victorian Greens made comments which were deeply offensive and vile in relation to Senator Holly Hughes, so I think it’s incumbent on all of us, everywhere, to ensure the best behaviours and be role models. I hadn’t heard, until your question, of the claims so it wouldn’t be appropriate of me to comment on those. Clare, from the Daily Telegraph.

JOURNALIST:

Thanks, Minister. The World Health Organisation has warned that it will still be many weeks before we have an understanding of the infectiousness and rate of severe disease that Omicron might cause.

Is that going to cause problems for the government’s temporary pause on reopening international borders for some visa holders from December 15, if we’re not going to have the answers to some of the questions that were the reason for that pause?

And also, just with the 5 to 11 year olds being vaccinated, does that factor into how Australia will manage Omicron? Is it more likely to pursue reopening if we know that that protection for younger children is coming?

GREG HUNT:

So, two things there. Firstly, in relation to Omicron, I was briefed this morning by both the Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd.

At this point there are 15 cases that have been identified in Australia. Others are under investigation. I believe there are 41 countries, on our latest advice, that have identified the variant.

So we continue to focus on that information. We’re reviewing, daily and weekly, the travel restrictions. There are no plans to change the current proposals, but our message is very clear: safety and medical advice first. That’s been our approach throughout the pandemic, and that will continue to be the approach.

So if the medical advice changes, then we change the rules in accordance with that. But as of this morning there was no change in that advice and no change in that timeframe, from my discussions with the Chief Medical Officer and the Deputy Chief Medical Officer.

In terms of vaccinations, I think what the 5 to 11 year olds does is it increases our confidence, it increases protection in the nation, and I think they’re very important.

I will ask Professor Skerritt, who’s been involved with the South African briefings, I think he’s had extensive engagement with the international bodies and South Africa, for his preliminary advice in relation to what we know and what we don’t know.

I think it’s very important to be upfront about that with regards to the three variables that flow from the Omicron.

JOHN SKERRITT:

Thank you, Minister. So, with Omicron, clearly the greatest experience is in South Africa, although as the Minister said now over 40 countries worldwide have reported it.

Early indications are that it provides a milder course of disease, although usually there’s about a two week lag to work out whether there are going to be cases of hospitalisation and severe disease. So that’s why the lead-up period to Christmas and exercising caution is so important.

The other thing that obviously we’re looking at is, firstly, how well vaccines work against Omicron. There are certain tests you can do with cells and antibodies isolated from vaccinated individuals.

So, already in Australia we’re growing that vaccine, as it is grown up in laboratories in a number of other countries, and those laboratory grown versions of Omicron can be used to test how well the vaccines are and give us an indication of the level of protection.

Now, companies have said that they are ready to develop and are starting to design new vaccines for Omicron. But I remind people that if we go back six months ago with Delta, or even seven or eight when it first appeared in India, we thought we might need a new vaccine for Delta, and the good news was that the current vaccines, notwithstanding how widespread and how severe the outbreak was, the current vaccines held us in good stead. So it’s really a safety measure that these companies are developing vaccines.

The other things are obviously checking for treatments, and there’s a range of treatments that are approved or currently being evaluated. And also the tests, such as the rapid antigen test.

So the work never stops, and when a new variant comes we have to check everything. But we’re quietly optimistic, but I think it is important to be cautious, and emphasise we’ll know a lot more in the next seven to 14 to 21 days.

GREG HUNT:

Thank you. I might come to those in the room now.

JOURNALIST:

Professor, can I ask, with this provisional approval, is Omicron a consideration?

JOHN SKERRITT:

We looked at the data, which was against people with Delta, and some Alpha and other variants. So clearly when the clinical trials were done of this vaccine, a few months ago, Omicron hadn’t been anticipated.

I mean viruses, and this is nothing special with COVID, in fact, the flu virus actually mutates faster than COVID and we have a new flu vaccine composition each year. So this is how viruses act in the real world.

So, Omicron is a consideration as far as the importance of vaccinating a broader population. But, as I indicated earlier, issues such as getting kids back to sport, getting kids to be confident for their parents to send them back to school every day, getting kids to be in a position where they don’t accidentally infect their families, they were the important considerations.

And of course this symptom of multi-system inflammatory disease that unfortunately some young kids have for months after, even if they recover from the initial infection. So, they were the main considerations, I guess Omicron is an additional one.

JOURNALIST:

What makes you think this is the best option for this cohort?

JOHN SKERRITT:

Vaccination?

JOURNALIST

Well, this particular vaccine for the 5 to 11 year olds.

JOHN SKERRITT:

Well, the Pfizer vaccine and the messenger RNA vaccines in general have proven to really be a miracle of science. And it sounded blasé, but I actually put it up there with the lunar landing in 1969 as one of the most dramatic scientific advances that we have done in the last half a century.

The fact that we were able to take this technology, no one 18 months ago knew whether or not these messenger RNA vaccines would work, and they’ve been outstandingly successful.

And so we’re confident, from the data we have, that they’ll be just as effective in this young age group as they are in teenagers and adults.

JOURNALIST:

Professor, you’ve spoken a little bit about the extensive research that’s gone into this. But there is a lot of hesitancy still amongst parents not wanting to get their children vaccinated.

What would you say to parents who are hesitant?

JOHN SKERRITT:

Well, Australia has a tremendous track record, and the Minister’s spoken about it often, of vaccinating our children. We have one of the highest paediatric vaccination rates in the world, I think it’s correct to say, Minister.

GREG HUNT:

Correct.

JOHN SKERRITT:

And it’s something we’re proud of. Now, vaccination for these age groups is not mandatory. Parents will make their own decision on behalf of the children. But they can rest assured that this vaccine is not only being thoroughly used in the world, we also have the advantage of being a few weeks behind, not many weeks, the US.

Already in the US, it’s been rolled out in some millions of children, and I was talking to the number two at FDA just the other day, and they’re not seeing any red flags. So we have that as confidence, but of course it’s an individual decision that parents will make on behalf of their family.

JOURNALIST:

Professor, is there any consideration to the time frame for booster shots for this cohort?

JOHN SKERRITT:

For children? Well, early days yet. So, the first issue that will have to be considered, as I alluded to, is the gap between vaccinations for young children. And then, secondly, there’s no real data yet on how well, or how rapidly or slowly, the immune response decays, to use the word.

So, we know, for example, with Pfizer and that’s why- and Moderna and AstraZeneca, we know with all vaccines that in the over 60s and over 70s the immune response does drop off a bit faster than in middle aged or younger adults.

Obviously before a booster was looked at for kids, you’d want to see whether or not the immune response persists. It may well be that it’s more persistent in younger kids, we don’t know yet.

But generally the immune system does drop off the older you get. So, that’s the sort of work that will keep us very busy in 2022.

JOURNALIST:

Just in regards to boosters, is there any sort of update or any additional information you can give us around looking at Moderna for a booster shot?

JOHN SKERRITT:

So, we’re actively looking at Moderna, we have essentially finished our evaluation of Moderna. We’ve gone back to the company and the usual process, of course is we look at it, we go to our committee, they always, as committees of experts have and we want them to, they’ll always have some questions and comments.

They’re now with Moderna. So we’re hopeful that Moderna will come back to us in the coming days and a decision will be able to be made about the Moderna booster. But as I say, the ball is in Moderna’s court.

GREG HUNT:

So, the simple answer on boosters, and then I’ll just refer to vaccines over the course of the coming months to give you that sense of where we’re heading.

The decision on the Moderna boosters awaiting now only the final response from the company, is likely within the coming days. That could provide, if it’s approved, another additional option for Australians, and I think that’s very, very heartening.

The next thing is, in terms of our vaccines, for example if there were paediatric boosters required, because of the depth of contracts we have, we are in a position to meet all of the needs under all of the scenarios in Australia.

We have 51 million Novavax that are available, subject to approval, we have 60 million Pfizer that are available during the course of 2022 if, for example, there was a third dose for children, a fourth dose for everybody.

We’ve prepared for those scenarios. We have another 15 million Moderna that are coming, and paediatric Moderna are also being considered.

So as you think through the approvals to come, there’s firstly, the Moderna boosters, secondly the paediatric or 6 to 11-year-old in the case of Moderna, children’s vaccines, and then there’s Novavax, and they’re all just following the evidence as quickly as possible, but subject to safety being the number one priority.

So, I will say this: our TGA never stops, and I’m thankful, John, to you and your staff, and apologetic about the fact that so many people will have to work through Christmas on the batch testing.

But I will say to Australians that precisely because the TGA never stops working, we are in a position to bring forward and make children’s vaccines available, as we’ve done with all other vaccines, and achieve the extraordinary rate of 92.8 per cent vaccination in Australia.

We would urge all parents to give their children the opportunity to be vaccinated, and vaccinated as early as possible. This is an important step in protecting Australia’s children.

Thank you very much.

JOURNALIST:

Excuse me, Minister, just one other question. There are exclusions being put in place at the moment for some children who aren’t vaccinated in the 12-year-old and above. Would you expect that to be the case with 5 to 11s if they’re not vaccinated?

GREG HUNT:

We’d hope that everybody has access to schools and to community events. So that’s a matter for states and territories. But above all else, our job is to make the vaccines available and to encourage parents to vaccinate.

As John said, we have one of the highest paediatric vaccination rates in the world. Our five-year-old rate at the moment is over 95 per cent for our National Immunisation Program vaccines.

I won’t make a prediction with regards to the COVID vaccines, but I will say they’re safe and they’re effective, and we’d encourage as many parents as possible to bring their children forward to be vaccinated. Thanks a lot.

[Transcript ends]

Now retired from Parliament with his snout firmly in a different trough, Hunt remains totally committed to his handlers at WEF. He has never shown a hint of compassion for even one of tens of thousands of victims of mRNA experimental medication, and in May 2024 the fellow is still spruiking for mass “vaccination”. Skerritt is similarly disgraceful.

Ken Schultz has published a valuable research paper, from which excerpts are reproduced below. The complete 21-page document with 23 end note is available for free download as a pdf file, from the LINK:

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share