What Australia needs from the Opposition, and will likely be offered by enlightened minor parties and independents:

There is no climate crisis and no danger from sea level rise as easily proven by reference to tide records, for example at Fort Denison.

The trace gas carbon dioxide is vital to all life on earth and any attempt to reduce or impede the natural increase in carbon dioxide can only do harm.

Not one dollar should be committed in the Budget to any program or governmental activity which mentions climate change or carbon dioxide or the IPCC or WHO or the UN or solar panels or wind turbines or Snowy Hydro Part 2.

Australian mining companies are right to aim at profiting from increased demand and higher prices for copper, lithium cobalt and rare earths. Such companies should not be impeded by artificially high energy costs nor by excessive permsission times nor by punitive royalties.

Diesel excise rebates for the mining industry, for agriculture and for the fishing industry are not subsidies, but simply recognise the reality that diesel excise is for use in building and maintaining public roads, and diesel not used on public roads must be exempt from excise.

As explained by WA scientist David Archibald, Victoria’s vast reserves of brown coal can now produce large quantities of liquid fuels below the international market price, using the Bergius process.

Livestock do not increase the percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and do nothing to cause climate change. Without animal protein many millions will starve to death.

Growing plants for fuel is generally a bad idea, whether it be timber for the Drax power station or corn for ethanol. Far smarter to grow plants for humans and livestock to eat and use inexpensive reliable fuels for energy, thereby reducing the cost of food. Lowest cost first, reliable fuels are coal, nuclear, oil and gas. In some jurisdictions hydroelectricity is reliable, and can be competitive in cost, even with coal.

All governmental subsidies to unreliable energy are fundamentally wrong and hostile to Australians, especially the poor, the disadvantaged and the elderly.

Stored hydro does not add to energy, but is useful in extending the utility of reliable power sources, Examples are Splityard Creek Dam complementing coal in SE Queensland and Cruachan Dam complementing nuclear power in Scotland. Stored hydo is incapable of cost-effectively transforming unreliable energy into reliable energy.

Batteries are wholly unsuitable for inclusion in any grid.

There is an important role for nuclear enegy in Australia, especially in remote locations where safe, reliable and inexpensive energy can be transformational.

Net Zero carbon emissions is a shocking concept and unattainable. Any serious attempt to reach Net Zero will bring misery, poverty, economic destruction and national enfeeblement.

There will never be any unreliable energy superpowers and Australia will not be among them.

Any energy project with which “Lethal Humidity” Forrest is associated is a scam.

Unreliable energy generally is misevaluated by ignoring transmission costs, environmental costs , short lifespans and decommissioning costs.

Following is an extract from assessments by cheerleaders for the Global Warming Cult, including the Australian Conservation Foundation, channelled by Climate Action Merribek :

The budget was framed at Cost of Living while trying to avoid being too inflationary. The centre point of this is the provision of $3.5 billion over three years from 2023–24 to extend and expand the Energy Bill Relief Fund to provide a $300 rebate to all Australian households and a $325 rebate to eligible small businesses on 2024–25 bills to provide cost of living relief.

Some of the items of note identified by the Australian Conservation Foundation statement include:

Energy transition

$22.7bn over a decade for the Future Made in Australia plan to underpin private investor and business confidence in building a renewable manufacturing and export industry, including Funding for renewable hydrogen, green metals clean energy technology manufacturing, including $8bn over 10 years to supp$154.5 million over six years from 2023–24 (and $12.6 million per year ongoing) to implement a New Vehicle Efficiency Standardort the production of renewable hydrogen and $835m to boost solar manufacturing in Australia. $3.2bn over a decade to the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to support commercialisation of technologies that are critical to the net zero transition, including renewable hydrogen, green metals and battery manufacturing.

$182.7m over eight years to strengthen approval processes to support the delivery of the Future Made in Australia agenda and transition to a net zero economy, including $96.6m over four years to strengthen environmental approvals for renewable energy, transmission and critical minerals projects and to improve environmental data used in decision-making $20m to improve engagement with communities involved in the energy transition.

$91m over next five years for the development of clean energy workforce through expanded access to New Energy Apprenticeship Program and clean energy courses.

$399.1m over five years in additional resourcing for the Net Zero Economy Authority and Fair Work Commission to promote orderly and positive economic transformation for workers and regions affected by net zero transition.

$47.7m over four years to maximise consumer and community benefits of the energy transition, including $27.7m to better integrate consumer energy resources, such as rooftop solar, home batteries and electric vehicles into the grid.

International climate policy

$2m over five years to support Australia’s continued engagement in international climate change and energy transition issues, including climate diplomacy and bid to co-host the COP31

$150m over four years in international climate finance, including $100m over three years to fund small scale climate and disaster resilience projects in the Pacific and $50m over 2 years to the UN Green Climate Fund.

Nature

$40.9m over two years to continue implementing the Nature Positive Plan, including $5.3m additional funding to progress legislative reforms and $4.1m to drive voluntary update of the Nature Repair Market and nature-related reporting by businesses.

$50m in 2024-25 for the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority to engage tourism operators to conduct reef monitoring, protection and other stewardship activities.

Greenwashing

$17.3m over four years to take action against greenwashing and enhance the sustainable finance framework

Funding fossil fuels

$32.6m over four years to establish regulatory frameworks and bilateral instruments to enable industry to move carbon dioxide to geological storage sites ( carbon capture and storage ).

$54bn over five years for the fuel tax credits

Nuclear and uranium

$43m over six years to continue activities around identifying alternative pathways for disposal of Australia’s radioactive waste, including remediation of former national Radioactive Waste Management Facility.

Insights on transport infrastructure and reducing transport emissions

$4.1 billion over seven years from 2024–25 for 65 new priority infrastructure projects. Much of this is for road improvements but there are a few targeting public transport and active transport, tackling transport emission reduction as below:.

$115.0 million for Zero Emission Buses Tranche 1 Infrastructure in NSW

$50.0 million to plan for Stage 2B of the Canberra Light Rail in the ACT

$540.0 million for the Australian Rail Track Corporation to invest in the interstate rail

network, including $150.0 million for the Maroona to Portland Line Upgrade (for freight)

$100.0 million over four years from 2025–26 for an Active Transport Fund to support the

construction and upgrade of bicycle and walking paths across Australia.

$154.5 million over six years from 2023–24 (and $12.6 million per year ongoing) to implement a New Vehicle Efficiency Standard

$78.8 million over three years from 2023–24 for the High Speed Rail Authority to undertake the development of a business case for the Sydney to Newcastle high speed rail corridor

Treasurer’s Speech

In the Treasurer’s speech, climate was only mentioned once, in Support for small business, and in particular for farming: “And investing $625 million to help farmers and rural communities reduce emissions and better prepare for climate change and drought.”

In comparison, there was a whole section on enhancing renewable energy:

MAKING AUSTRALIA A RENEWABLE ENERGY SUPERPOWER We know the global energy transformation represents a golden opportunity for Australia. The world is changing, the pace of that change is accelerating, and our approach to growth and investment needs to change as well. If we hang back, the chance for a new generation of jobs and prosperity will pass us by – and we’ll be poorer and more vulnerable as a consequence. This Budget invests in our renewable energy superpower ambitions – Including $13.7 billion in production tax incentives for green hydrogen and processed critical minerals, so industries are rewarded for scale and success – The $1.7 billion Future Made in Australia Innovation Fund, to develop new industries like green metals and low carbon fuels – And $520 million to deepen net zero trade and engagement with our region. We’re also allocating $566 million to map the geological potential of our entire country. To get a comprehensive picture of our critical minerals and groundwater.

Commentary

David McEwen at Michael West Media, 13 May 2024, writing on The Other Budget: Labor staring down the barrel of a climate deficit

AUSTRALIAN CONSERVATION FOUNDATION

“There are two sides to this budget coin,” said Australian Conservation Foundation CEO Kelly O’Shanassy.

“On one side the budget allocates significant funding to the ambitious Future Made in Australia plan which, if well-executed, will help build a manufacturing and export industry powered by clean renewable energy. This is crucial to solving the climate crisis.

“But on the other side of the budget coin, serious public money is still flowing to coal and gas, especially via the Fuel Tax Credit scheme and through funding for carbon capture and storage – technology designed to extend the use-by date of climate-damaging fossil fuels.

“It makes sense to fund the industries that help us solve climate change, not the industries that got us into this mess. Propping up fossil fuel industries with public money is bad for the climate and isn’t doing anything to relieve cost of living pressures for Australians either.

“The establishment of the Environment Protection Australia and Environment Information Australia is welcome, as is the crackdown on illegal land clearing.

“But there is much more the budget has not addressed on nature law reform and threatened species recovery. Experts say $2bn a year – less than a quarter of what is splashed annually in fuel tax credits – is needed to help Australian threatened species recover.

“We welcome the money to accelerate renewable energy approvals and map threatened species habitat to make sure projects are not approved in important habitat.

“The $20m to improve engagement with communities involved in the energy transition is crucial given the rise in misinformation and disinformation.

“This is the third Albanese government budget in which less than a cent out of every dollar the Commonwealth plans to spend is allocated to climate action and nature protection.

“There is a long way to go before funding for the environment is at a scale needed to protect and restore nature and secure the services nature provides and on which we all depend.”

CLIMATE COUNCIL

The Climate Council was more positive saying this budget was a decisive turn towards Australia’s clean energy future.

Climate Council CEO Amanda McKenzie said: “Gas and coal are not part of the budget’s vision for a Future Made in Australia, underlining that our next era of prosperity can be built on cleaner foundations. This is an essential signal across our entire economy.

“Building a renewable future and clean industrial base will deliver good jobs and greater prospects for Australians. This is critical to slash climate pollution and protect our kids’ future.

“The budget makes an important and overdue opening bid to claim our place as one of the world’s clean energy market leaders.

“Both sides of politics should back this vision for Australia. It’s not political, it is for our kids.”

Climate Council Head of Policy and Advocacy Dr Jennifer Rayner said: “To make these budget investments work, we now need two things: stronger policies to get all parts of our economy pulling in the same pollution-free direction, and clear bipartisan commitment to seize Australia’s clean energy potential.

“The investments in this budget will need to ramp up in the next term of government and beyond. All political parties must now make clear that Australia is open for clean business with good new jobs, no matter who is in charge.”

WWF

WWF-Australia’s Head of Policy, Quinton Clements said the budget had provided positive commitments for renewable energy, but not enough new money to meet the challenges of biodiversity loss and climate change.

“Tonight’s budget has left nature shortchanged,” said Mr Clements.

“This government has made welcome pledges to prevent new extinctions and protect 30% of Australia’s land and sea areas, but has again failed to deliver the funding needed to meet these commitments.

In its budget submission, WWF-Australia estimated $5.8 billion per year would be required to reverse the decline of the 110 priority species identified in the government’s own threatened species action plan.

Yet the budget delivered no new funding for threatened species recovery or protected areas.

“Our long list of threatened species is a direct result of decades of inadequate spending on species recovery and conservation,” said Mr Clements.

“We can turn this around, but it will take a dramatic increase in action and investment.”

SOLAR CITIZENS

Solar Citizens CEO Heidi Douglas said, “This Federal Budget recognised energy bills are an important form of cost-of-living relief, yet missed the opportunity to provide households and small businesses with longer-term relief through greater support for rooftop solar and household batteries.



“While we acknowledge many Australians will be seeking immediate power bill relief, government support for solar panels and home batteries would continue to deliver savings for up to 20 years.”



Recent analysis commissioned by Solar Citizens and conducted by the Australian PV Institute at the University of NSW found:

a massive $9.3 billion per year in potential cost savings for Australians if people living in apartments or houses with more space for solar panels were supported to install more rooftop solar; and

Closing the solar potential gap would create 240,000 additional job-years of employment in the solar sales and installation industry, equivalent to employing 48,000 people for five years; and

It would deliver an average annual household bill savings of $1,390 each year continuing for the operational lifetime of the solar PV systems, usually 20 years or more.

“A new burst of Federal Government investment in household solar will help bring cost of living relief, provide cheaper, cleaner energy for households and small businesses, and reinvigorate local manufacturing.

“Rooftop solar provides the most economical possible energy to customers and everyone in Australia should have access to the cost-saving benefits of solar, regardless of their postcode, or whether they rent or live in an apartment or social housing.”



“This budget also has focus and investment in making it local, and ensuring the growing demand for household solar and batteries is matched with making the technology here.



“Domestically manufactured solar panels provide more transparency of supply chains and product quality and safety. The development of local panel manufacturing will provide more consumer confidence and help fuel further increases in rooftop solar uptake across the country,” Ms Douglas said.

AUSTRALIA INSTITUTE

Primarily focussed on the lack of ambition in addressing social ineqality.

“The 2024-25 Federal Budget is a missed opportunity for the Government to solve the key underlying structural problems causing growing inequality, focusing instead on small announceables.”

“The emphasis on a surplus is a missed opportunity to invest in measures that would lift those on Jobseeker out of poverty,” said Matt Grudnoff, Senior Economist at the Australia Institute.

ACOSS

“This is a budget that has diagnosed the right problems but has failed to deliver the solutions we need.”

“There are some positive measures, including investments in Services Australia, the Remote Jobs Program, positive signals on employment services reform, a very modest rent assistance increase worth up to $9 a week for a single person, as well as additional investment in key services including homelessness, Family Violence Prevention Legal Services and emergency relief.”

However, there is a gaping hole at the heart of this budget.

“At a time when unemployment is being deliberately increased to curb inflation, the government is deliberately and cruelly denying people receiving unemployment payments decent income support.”

“This budget will deliver eyewatering tax cuts to the wealthiest people in the country and, at the same time, it cruelly denies the increase in income support that over one million people struggling to survive on JobSeeker and Youth Allowance desperately need.”

“The $300 energy rebate will be the only cash support the majority of people on JobSeeker and Youth Allowance will receive. Extending it to everyone – regardless of income – is extraordinarily wasteful. It does not target support to people most in need.”

“The budget’s investments in renewable energy are welcome and critical if we are to address the climate crisis. However, we also needed to see similar investment to support people on the lowest incomes to transition to renewables, including having rooftop solar on their homes. People on the lowest incomes are worst affected by the climate crisis but have the least resources to manage the transition.”

[End of comments by the opponents of reliable energy, the cheerleaders for the Global Warming Cult]

Now for an observation by a parliamentarian who is on the side of the Australian people. National Party Senator Matt Canavan posted on X:

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/Unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

