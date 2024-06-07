Sincere thahks to many readers who helpfully forward this substack to friends. Instead please send THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link uses less fewer bytes and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

I am slowly recovering from jet lag associated with my recent trip to Geneva for the World Health Assembly, and, will, later in the week (and via CitizenGO) issue a report back on the trip.

But in the interim, as I know many readers are keen to know what happened with the Pandemic Treaty and the associated International Health Regulations (IHR), I have compilar an overview of reports on the matter from trusted sources.

Some of these reports may conflict slightly as people are giving their particular interpretation, opinion or analysis on what the IHR changes actually mean.

1. Sebastian Lukomski of CitizenGO :

You have made an outstanding difference! Our team just got back from Geneva, and let me tell you, the showdown of the Pandemic Treaty was nothing short of epic. What an incredible journey it has been! Thanks to your unwavering support, and that of 2.5 million citizens, with our relentless team on the ground, we managed to stir things up, expose their agenda, and most importantly for now, stall their Pandemic Treaty! A few minutes before midnight on Saturday, the verdict came in on the two WHO documents. Here’s what happened - the WHO has been forced to extend the negotiation process for the Pandemic Treaty by a year, pushing it to the next World Health Assembly. They ran out of time - despite moving deadlines repeatedly, breaking all schedule rules, and negotiating till as late as 4 am! You have been part of this crucial victory, and I thank you on behalf of my team and the millions of citizens who have participated in this epic battle against the UN elites! This victory also gives us more time to keep fighting and keep the pressure on. On the ground in Geneva, we were everywhere – from intense pressure on delegates and decision-makers to high-energy protests - our van was even stopped by the police, but that never deterred us. Our two-year-long campaign has been a whirlwind of relentless effort - and it’s paying off! The UN was infuriated by our presence - because CitizenGO has been the relentless force against the Pandemic Treaty. We have been the ONLY ones, session after session, persistently standing firm and applying pressure from every angle to stall their sinister plans. They thought their secrecy would protect them - that they could quietly push this through behind closed doors. But then we showed up - and we have been their worst nightmare, ever since! We exposed their plans, and they realised the power of our movement. They were shaken, knowing the overwhelming pressure from countless voices outside was too immense to ignore. This shows that when we unite and fight, we can achieve extraordinary results. The Battle Isn’t Over While we celebrate this victory, we must remain vigilant. There is still a huge battle to keep fighting. Despite the missed deadline, the amendments to the International Health Regulations were approved by consensus, at the very last second, breaking every rule possible. This is the second parallel document that pushes for the unilateral declaration of pandemic emergencies by the WHO, amongst other restrictive measures in times of “crises”. They were just desperate to come out with something, so they managed to ram this through, with a third of the member states in the room! They couldn't take a humiliating defeat from all sides, after everything they had invested. Their desperation is pathetic! But they are fuming! As much as the WHO Director-General tries to cover it up, globalists are infuriated that they couldn’t progress in the way they had expected. For now, this is just a quick update to keep you in the loop and report on what has just happened in Geneva - In a few days, you will receive a more complete report, with videos and photos of all the activities we have carried out these days, so you can feel proud of all that you have achieved. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, for your unwavering support and relentless spirit. Without you, none of this is possible. Let’s keep going, keep fighting, and keep winning because together, we are truly making a difference!

2. Dr Robert Malone MD

The 77th meeting of the World Health Assembly concluded Saturday June 01, 2024. This particular Assembly meeting, the first following the COVIDcrisis, failed to achieve agreement on wording or passage of a proposed World Health Organization (WHO) pandemic “treaty”, also referred to as an “agreement”. In parallel to the treaty, the World Health Assembly (in close cooperation with the US HHS/Biden administration) has been working on “updating” the existing (2005) International Health Regulations (IHR) agreement, which historically functioned as a voluntary accord establishing international norms for reporting, managing, and cooperating in matters relating to infectious diseases and infectious disease outbreaks (including “pandemics”).

In blatant disregard for established protocol and procedures, sweeping IHR amendments were prepared behind closed doors, and then both submitted for consideration and accepted by the World Health Assembly quite literally in the last moments of a meeting which stretched late into Saturday night, the last day of the meeting schedule. Although the “Article 55” rules and regulations for amending the IHR explicitly require that “the text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration”, the requirement of four months for review was disregarded in a rush to produce some tangible deliverable from the Assembly. This hasty and illegal action was taken in direct violation of its own charter, once again demonstrating an arbitrary and capricious disregard of established rules and precedent by the WHO under the leadership of the Director-General. READ MORE

3. James Rugoski , researcher:

Discussing the IHR Amendments

We have 10-18 months to demand that governments around the world REJECT the amendments to the International Health Regulations that were illegitimately "adopted" on June 1, 2024.

Please take the time to watch the Dr Tess Lawrie videos:

https://odysee.com/@TheAgeofAquariusPI4PSI2:1/Dr-Tess-Lawrie-IHR:2

The old system is crumbling, and we must build its replacement quickly.

If you are fed up with the government, hospital, medical, pharmaceutical, media, industrial complex and would like to help build a holistic alternative to the WHO, then feel free to contact me directly anytime.

JamesRoguski.com

JamesRoguski.substack.com/about

JamesRoguski.substack.com/archive

Courage is the Cure

The Amendments to the IHR have been adopted

The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. We the People have suffered a stunning defeat. The battle continues.

Unfortunately, this is an enormous loss for “We the People” and a substantial victory for the evil forces that support the system of pharmakia.

https://rumble.com/v4zbysk-pandemic-treaty-james-roguski-tpc-1499.html

https://rumble.com/v4zexwn-james-roguski-on-weekends-with-jason-olbourne-01-june-2024.html

READ MORE

The comparison: IHR amendments as proposed in February 2023 and adopted on June 1, 2024.

Some people worry that the IHR amendments passed. DON'T. This list of the bullets we just dodged should make the result clear. CELEBRATE!

READ MORE

The Case Smit Viewpoint on 5 June 2024

Case Smit is co-founder with John Smeed of the Galileo Movement

Seeing CO2 rises after global temperature, why pursue the CO2 issue at all?

Knowing that we are totally overlooking the fundamental natural forces, I wrote the following to several papers today:

Why must we reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the cost of more expensive, unreliable electricity and the associated damage to the regional environment?

Yes, the climate is changing as it always has since Day 1; actually the same natural forces that caused changes in the past are still at work today.

There is the sun with its solar cycles and the variable activity which affects cosmic rays and hence clouds in our atmosphere. Then there is the earth’s obliquity and its trajectory around the sun, together with the gravitational effect of the moon and the other planets which have been proven to produce major climate cycles, called Milankovitch Cycles.

Volcanicity, terrestrial and subsea has a huge climate impact. At this moment there are 48 visible erupting volcanoes and thousands under the oceans; these emit not only lava and heat, but also a variety of gases in unimaginable quantities, dwarfing anthropogenic emissions.

Furthermore, the earth’s core heat permeates through the crust, warming the land and the oceans. Ocean currents such as the Gulf Stream distribute heat around the globe, producing climate impacts and phenomena such as the Indian Ocean Dipole, El Niño and La Niña.

Ignoring those major, natural climate forces and believing that mankind’s minuscule carbon dioxide emissions determine our climate, is simplistic in the extreme. Doesn’t it seem likely that the enormous expenditure based on climate alarm is of no benefit?

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unhchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

