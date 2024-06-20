Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

Business failures have surged to levels not seen before as deteriorating economic conditions combined with poor consumer spending and stubborn inflationary pressures, including higher operating expenses, damage the fortunes of many companies. And insolvency experts expect the number of company failures may not slow until the Reserve Bank announces interest rate relief.

Figures from the Australian Securities & Investments Commission show there were 1245 insolvency appointments in May, a 44 per cent increase on the 866 appointments made a year ago, and 122 per cent more than 2022.

May 2024 now holds the record for the most insolvency appointments since the corporate regulator first started to publish figures in 1999. It has surpassed the previous high of 1137 set in March, which in turn broke the long-running record of 1123 in February 2012. There were 3.37 million businesses registered in Australia in May compared to 1.13 million in 1999 and 1.88m in 2012, according to ASIC The current financial year is all but certain to eclipse the 2010-11 financial year, which was affected by the Global Financial Crisis, to have the highest rate of external administration and controller appointments on record. That year saw 10,757 businesses go under. Gayle Dickerson, KPMG’s national leader, turnaround and restructuring, said that there was likely to be a lag effect in insolvencies similar to what was seen during the GFC when the number did not peak until more than two years after the collapse of Lehman Brothers. “We haven’t hit the peak yet and how long until we do remains a question, which will be driven by broad economic circumstances,” she said. “At the moment it is very evident at the small to medium enterprise level where we are seeing the impact of cost of living, discretionary spending and inflationary pressures. There is no doubt, we’re in a tough economic cycle, and some of those pressures will start to shift up to larger companies towards the back end of the year.” Construction had the highest number of insolvencies at 313 in May, which was also a record for the sector this cycle. Accommodation and food services insolvency appointments continued to grow at a faster rate with 177, and retail trade appointments surged 61 per cent in May to 92. NSW Tier 2 commercial construction company Stevens Construction was among the big casualties in May after it went into voluntary administration on May 27 owing several million dollars and leaving many projects in limbo. Brisbane-based BCN Events Group, which operated seven venues including Lumiere Culinary Studio in Newstead and King Street Bakery in Bowen Hills, entered liquidation. Chinese variety retailer Miniso appointed Jirsch Sutherland as administrators last month after it collapsed for the second time. The administration affects 140 employees and 21 stores including Parramatta, Sydney Central, Pacific Fair in Queensland and DFO South Wharf in Melbourne. CreditorWatch chief executive Patrick Coghlan told The Australian that its forward-looking payment default data suggested that records were likely to continue to be set each month for the rest of 2024. “It’s hard to find an industry that hasn’t been significantly affected. You’ve got reduced discretionary spend, you’ve got inflation, which has pushed up all of their input costs. A lot of industries will struggle to increase their pricing to levels that make them profitable,” he said. NSW and Victoria, which are home to the lion share of Australian businesses, had new highs of 535 and 314 insolvencies respectively, while Queensland had its highest number since October 2015 at 228. Mr Coghlan said it was unclear whether cost of living relief and the stage 3 tax cuts might have an impact on insolvencies, but expected that most households would instead put those savings towards the mortgage, rent and bare necessities. “What will start to make a difference is the first interest rate cut and confidence in a second one will give businesses confidence to invest and consumers to spend more,” he said. Insolvency rates have surged since Covid-19 support measures and flexibility from the Australian Taxation Office were eased, with the ATO chasing more than $34bn worth of debts owed by small businesses that had been on hold. HLB Mann Judd partner and restructuring and insolvency specialist Todd Gammel said that the involvement of the ATO was key given that many operations had not been sustainable for years and had only survived because of the initial spike in demand after the pandemic. “The ATO has more of a responsibility now to focus on the bad actors and remove repeat offenders from the market,” he said. “There probably is a lot of businesses that need to be washed out of the economy such as start-ups where people piled into them when the cash rate was zero, but haven’t been able to mature enough to reach profitability.” Mr Gammel said that businesses that had a sound funding structure and were still able to make money would emerge from the current environment in better shape. He said that there were still plenty of opportunities for these businesses to lay the groundwork to benefit on the other side. “Those that have good funding structures and advisers are still able to get access to equity to take advantage of opportunities to build and grow their business once these headwinds pass,” he said.

MATT BELL , BUSINESS REPORTER

Matt Bell is a journalist and digital producer at The Australian and The Australian Business Network. Previously, he reported on the travel and insurance sectors for B2B audiences, and most recently covered property at the Daily Telegraph. Thank you Matt Bell!

The Tip of the Iceberg

The harsh reality of record insolvencies is only part of the sad story of the painful economic harm inflicted upon Australia by our own rulers. For more than four years, exercise of authoritarian power by a hostile invader coud hardly have been worse. In every shopping centre the doors have closed on the hopes and dreams of small business owners. Unprecedented numbers of homeless Australians are suffering in the depths of winter. For hundreds of thousands of young Australians, home ownership is no longer a possbility. Poor, elderly and disadvantaged Australians are horrified by gigantic increases in energy costs. The doubling of fuel prices in recent memory has added to the cost of everything.

There is room for debate about apportioning blame among multiple malign individuals, corrupt beneficiaries of giant corporations with serious criminal records, relentless profiteers led in Australia by Andrew “lethal humidity” Forrest AO, self-serving wholly dishonest media presenters in plague proportions at the ABC and SBS, and in the majority at most mainstream media organisations.

Honest Australians know that factors which have contributed to the deepening disaster have included:

Scott Morrison, owned mind, soul and carcass by Big Pharma and his shockingly conflicted National Cabinet. inventing excuses to inflict lockdowns, shutdowns and mandatory poisonings while wasting billions of dollars on the harmful products of ther indemnified masters.

The Global Warming Cult, driven by the most shameful academic corruption in world history combined with the soulless exploitation of political power to enrich fraudsters, sascammers, profiteers and susidy thieves.

The enemies of national sovereignty



Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

