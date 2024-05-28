Professor Berry’s 91-page Research Paper is published in full at: https://edberry.com/berry-vs-andrews. The Research Paper was first presented in January 2019 and was published peer reviewed on 21 December 2021. Appended to the Research Paper is the competing paper by David E. Andrews, retired Professor at the University of Montana, together with 57 well-informed comments by interested parties. Unlike the strident advocates for the Global Warming Cult who do everything possible to suppress dissenting points of view, Professor Ed Berry graciously publishes the paper of an opponent.

IPCC’s Theory (1)

The Human-Caused Perturbation in the Industrial Era CO 2 increased by 40% from 278 ppm about 1750 to 390.5 ppm in 2011. (IPCC. 2013, p 467, Executive Summary)

Conclusions

Note: ¹⁴ C or radiocarbon, is a radioactive isotope of carbon with an atomic nucleus containing 6 protons and 8 neutrons (Wikipedia)

IPCC’s Theory (1) assumes incorrectly that human CO 2 is the dominant cause of the CO 2 increase above 280 ppm, or since 1750.

Ardent Theory (1) believers include the American Meteorological Society, American Physical Society, CO 2 Coalition, Heartland Institute, and most schools, universities, and science teachers in America and the world.

IPCC’s Theory (1) fails because it is based on invalid physics and circular reasoning. This proof that Theory (1) is false undermines the whole scientific and political thesis of human-caused climate change.

Until Andrews (2023), Theory (1) believers censored and ignored proofs that Theory (1) is false. Andrews published their best arguments to support IPCC’s Theory (1).

Berry’s (2021) carbon cycle model supersedes other IPCC carbon cycle models in simplicity and accuracy. It uniquely replicates IPCC’s natural carbon cycle.

Berry (2021) used IPCC’s own natural carbon cycle data to calculate IPCC’s true human carbon cycle. This true human carbon cycle predicts human carbon emissions have added only 33 ppm to atmospheric CO 2 as of 2020 while natural CO 2 emissions added 100 ppm of the CO 2 above 280 ppm, proving Theory (1) is false. This 33 ppm is 8% of the carbon in the atmosphere in 2020.

In addition , δ14C data show natural CO 2 emissions dominate human CO2 emissions, proving Theory (1) is false. The δ14C data further suggest IPCC’s natural carbon cycle data overpredict the effect of human CO 2 on atmospheric CO 2 , and lower the 8% of human carbon in the atmosphere calculated from IPCC’s data to less than 4%.

Pollard’s (2022) determination that freshwater systems emit 60 times more CO 2 than IPCC’s data show, led us to conclude the equilibrium level percentages of the natural carbon cycle control the effect of human CO 2 emissions on the CO 2 increase.\

The relative equilibrium percentage levels of available natural carbon in land, air, surface ocean, and deep ocean is the strongest predictor of the effect of human carbon on atmospheric CO 2 because the independent human carbon cycle seeks the same percentage levels as the natural carbon cycle at equilibrium. For example, if the carbon levels of land, surface ocean, and deep ocean were each doubled, the human-caused CO 2 in the atmospheric would be reduced by about half, or to 18 ppm which would be 4% of the carbon in the atmosphere.

The bomb-caused increase in 14C, and therefore in δ14C, is now almost depleted as δ14C has returned to its original balance level of zero. Yet the 14C level is now higher than in 1950. To explain this δ14C increase, we propose a theory that says nature keeps the δ14C balance level equal to zero. This theory correctly predicts the non-bomb 14C increase since 1950 is caused by the 12C increase while nature kept the δ14C balance level equal to zero. This is the simplest (Occam’s Razor) explanation for the non-bomb increase since 1950 .

Extract from Professor Ed Berry's 25 May 2024 article warning of the dangers posed by a cabal of climate cultist Republicans to the Montana Primary Election on 4 June 2024:

This is the link to the highly readable complete article.

If you are a Montana voter, it’s time for you to decide whose side you are on, good or evil.

To save your freedom, vote for the good candidates: Brad Johnson for US Senate, Mary Todd for Congress, and Tanner Smith for Governor.

The cabal of evil Republicans is helping the World Economic Forum (WEF) control Montana. These Republicans support WEF’s plan to control America and our lives by 2030. They are climate cultists.

The World Economic Forum (and Bill Gates) wants to cull 80 percent of the world’s population and take ownership of our land and property, so we will, in their words, own nothing, go nowhere, eat bugs, and “be happy” submissive, quiet socialists. Their planned “great reset” now in progress plans to put America under socialism.

WEF uses the climate myth to feed its political power. The climate myth is the pseudoscientific claim that our CO 2 emissions change the climate. Read more about why the climate cultists are irrational here: WEF Climate, Amicus Brief, Epoch Times, Berry Papers.

WEF needed Montana to lose the Held v Montana climate lawsuit.

AG Knudsen had three years to prepare his defense, but he gave away the trial in the first few minutes. At the beginning of the trial, Knudsen stipulated he agreed with the Plaintiffs’ climate and damage claims. Game over. WEF wins.

Knudsen’s trial attorneys did not challenge any Plaintiff expert witness. They had no expert witnesses in climate or law. They laid down a legal red carpet to let the Plaintiffs easily win Held v Montana. Knudsen is not that stupid. Knudsen is evil and he takes orders from evil people.

AG Knudsen purposely lost Held v Montana. The cabal of evil Republicans supports Knudsen’s purposeful loss and the damage he caused to Montana’s children, proving the cabal Republicans are evil as well.

AG Knudsen could have easily defeated Held v Montana. He only needed to defend climate truth, which is easy. I talked to Knudsen’s defense people in May 2022 and showed them how to defeat Held v Montana. Knudsen’s assistant AG liked my suggestions and began to sign me up as an expert witness.

At the Kalispell Pachyderm meeting on Friday, June 3, 2022, I mentioned I was helping Knudsen win Held v Montana to the wrong person. This person could not control his very visible anger over what I told him. He rushed out the room when the meeting ended. When I returned to my office, I found that Knudsen had blocked his assistant AG from communicating with me.

A good trial attorney and good climate experts would easily have proved the plaintiffs’ experts were scientifically wrong. Had Montana defeated Held v Montana, Montana would have saved America and the world from the World Economic Forum.

Here is a side note related to my qualifications to write on this subject. I have been an expert witness in several climate-related lawsuits, mostly in California, and I have a perfect win record. I was the lead expert witness for the defense in a highly publicized murder trial brought by the California AG. Our expert team met before the trial to plan and practice our defense. I was on the witness stand for five days as the two AG attorneys tried to break my testimony. I won, they lost, and the jury concluded the accused was innocent.

My point is I am not just another scientist with a PhD. I am one of the few scientists who knows how to win lawsuits and one of the few scientists who has published papers that prove our CO 2 does not change the climate.

Montana blacklisted me from helping Knudsen because Montana planned to lose Held v Montana. This made me a threat to evil people in Montana’ government. That may be why the Montana Department of Revenue (MDOR) wasted $100,000 of taxpayer money trying to extract $4600 from my climate business between 2020 to 2022. MDOR admitted it could find no errors in my bookkeeping. MDOR’s goal was to put Ed Berry LLC out of business.

In June 2021, a helpful Montana legislator brought my case to the attention of MDOR Director Beatty, who was appointed by Governor Gianforte. Beatty’s response was to assign his top killer man to try to destroy me. I had to pay $8000 to a useless attorney so I could legally appeal MDOR’s claims. I wrote my own defense because the attorney could not do it, and I won my mediation.

MDOR cost me nine months of my professional work time by treating me like a criminal during my 85th to 87th years on this planet. Since I am a one-person business, MDOR shut down my business for nine months. I could have used these nine months to help Montana and America. Montana could have used its $100,000 of taxpayer money much better by simply contracting with me to help Montana on climate science.

Montana is not a good state to run a small business because it allows powerful people to use government to attack their enemies. California contracted with my company for work on climate projects. California never tried to destroy my business. Montana needs help with climate issues and drought prediction, which I did for California. But Montana will not talk to me. Montana incorrectly relies on the pseudoscience junk it gets from its ecologist climate cultists.

.Knudsen’s purposeful loss of Held v Montana gives the World Economic Forum a legal pathway to checkmate Montana’s economy, energy production, and education. His loss gives Democrats free reign to indoctrinate Montana’s kids in the climate myth and global government, which is child abuse.

Knudsen appealed the lower court’s decision to the Montana Supreme Court. Even if the Montana Supreme Court overturns the lower court’s decision on the basis of legal technicalities, Montana Republicans will still have lost the critical courtroom debate for science truth needed to stop the World Economic Forum.

In June 2022, I warned that Knudsen would lose Held v Montana because he censored the scientists who would have defeated Held v Montana.

If you know what to look for, you can spot a loss coming. If you watch your favorite major league sport team preparing for the coming season by sitting around getting fat on pizzas and ice cream, you can spot a loss coming.

In May 2022, at his home in Bozeman, I suggested to Governor Gianforte that he do his own defense of Held v Montana. He was very interested. He told me he would have his attorney call me, but that never happened. At a later meeting in Kalispell, I asked him why he did not do his own defense. He told me AG Knudsen should do the defense for all defendants. It appears someone got to Governor Gianforte.

Governor Gianforte and AG Knudsen made sure Montana lost the Held v Montana climate lawsuit by not defending it.

In July 2022, I proposed to a Kalispell Republican angel group that they fund an Intervention to Held v Montana. I estimated it would cost about $300,000 for the attorney and expert witnesses and their travel. The money was not a problem, but they declined. Montana will pay much more than $300,000 to the Plaintiffs’ attorneys when the Montana Supreme Court upholds the district court’s decision.

On June 20, 2023, District Court Judge Seeley gave the Plaintiffs the win Held v Montana.

Senator Daines wrote almost immediately on X:

Activist judges, even here in MT, are helping far-Left environmentalists push their green hallucination down the throats of Americans. Shutting down energy projects that support an all-of-the-above energy portfolio is setting America on a dangerous path. We must reverse course.

Tim Sheehy, wannabe US Senator, showed he cannot think for himself when he parroted Daines on X:

The latest example of a liberal activist judge trying to legislate radical Green New Deal disastrous policies from the bench. We must fight back and take a strong stand against the climate cult and their job-killing agenda.

Daines and Sheehy are hallucinating. They spout off before they get the facts. Judge Seeley is not an “activist judge.” Judge Seeley made the correct decision based on the data presented. I watched the whole trial. Montana lost because AG Knudsen did not defend Held v Montana.

In May 2024, Senator Daines sent a letter to Montana Republicans supporting AG Knudsen’s reelection. Daines wrote Knudsen is “on the front lines, fighting for our freedoms and defending our way of life.”

We cannot believe Senator Daines. He lies to cover for Knudsen’s purposeful loss of Held v Montana. Knudsen did not fight for our freedom or defend our way of life. Knudsen purposely acted to destroy our freedom and our way of life.

What’s the scoop on climate?

Climate alarmism is based on the false assumption human CO 2 stays in the atmosphere much longer than natural CO 2 . But that is impossible because human and natural CO 2 molecules are identical. Natural and human CO 2 have the same half-life in the atmosphere, which according to the IPCC, is about 2.5 years.

These facts easily compute that natural CO 2 is now about 400 ppm and human CO 2 is about 20 ppm. This means human CO 2 is negligible and cannot have any measurable effect on climate change. It also means carbon taxes or carbon capture are useless because they cannot stop mother nature from increasing the CO 2 level.

Don’t believe anyone who makes a claim like “this is the hottest year on record” to imply that our CO 2 caused it. The “hottest year on record” is an event and events cannot prove their cause. Such people do not understand how science works. We should teach students how to think so they will not make such illogical mistakes.

The myth of “human-caused climate change” is the most destructive myth in human history. It destroys minds as well as national economies.

Why can’t government solve problems?

Elon Musk explained why SpaceX developed its Dragon spacecraft in less than half the time that Boeing developed its Starliner spacecraft, and also at half the cost of Boeing. Musk said Boeing had “too many non-technical managers.”

Musk’s observation applies to government. America is losing its economy and quality education because our government has too many non-technical and non-scientific managers, e.g., elected officials, and they are so non-technical that they don’t know who to call to get valid information on climate physics.

Montana’s non-technical managers – Senator Daines, Congressman Zinke, Governor Gianforte, and their chosen wannabe Senator Sheehy – have shown they don’t know enough to call a real climate physicist to help them make climate decisions.

They don’t know enough to call ghostbusters to get rid of ghosts.

Vote for the freedom candidates, Brad Johnson, Mary Todd, and Tanner Smith because they know when to call a real climate physicist.

Vote for freedom in 2024 to dump Daines in 2026.

If we elect our freedom candidates in 2024, we can dump Senator Daines in 2026.

I will support Dr. Al Olszewski for US Senate in 2026 if he runs. Dr. Al Olszewski strongly supports climate truth and our freedom. He would make an excellent Senator. But if the cabal wins in 2024, they will shut out Dr. Al in 2026.

I have seen the face of evil.

My professional work in climate physics and my effort to bring climate truth to the people and our elected leaders has let me see things few ever get to see.

By their works we will know them. I know some of the key people who are helping WEF to take over Montana.

I write this to warn you. Every preacher, pastor, priest, and rabbi, scientist, public servant, and all who care about truth and freedom must warn Montana voters before June 4.

Vote for freedom.

Vote for Brad Johnson for US Senate, Mary Todd for Congress, and Tanner Smith for Governor.

Third generation miner, third generation poet and prolific author Ron Manners AO is the founder of Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, making a positive impact worldwide.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

The gigantic worldwide improvements in health and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else.

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

