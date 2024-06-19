Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

EXCERPTS FROM SPEECH BY HON BEN DAWKINS (South West Region)

OUR CHILDREN CONDEMNED TO A LIFETIME OF RENTING

Hon BEN DAWKINS: My leader, Pauline Hanson, was here on the weekend. I agree with Pauline that it is not the country that we knew when we were younger and it is not the country, or the state for that matter, that ideally we want to pass on to our kids. I will come to that in a moment, but it should be obvious with the cost of housing and the lack of opportunity that our children, as a starting point, will never be able to afford to buy a house. This government and its federal counterparts have condemned our children to a lifetime of renting.

This started to change, if we look back over a decade ago, when the trend towards, shall we say, opportunity for the next generation started to evaporate. On a political note I say, it is because the two major parties dominate in this country and with an election coming up, the people at home should think about spreading their votes to minor parties and Independents. It is no surprise to me that, getting back to the South West Region that I represent, from my perspective even in a very short time, Hon Louise Kingston has been very active in that electorate, as has Hon Sophia Moermond, who I had the pleasure of being with at a rally against offshore wind farms on Saturday. That is the wind farm proposed for Geographe Bay.

This budget looks innocuous and we could say in some ways it may appear boring and that is because it is more of the same. When something is more of the same—heading down the wrong track, similar to previous budgets—it appears innocuous. The nonsense within the budget is unexposed because, sadly, people have seen it before. People are getting used to being ripped off. What is needed is something to put things back on track. What is needed is a great reset. By more of the same, I mean this budget throws money at various programs aimed at facilitating and supporting renewable energy. It is a focus of this budget. This appears at the section of the budget titled, “Developing and decarbonising our economy”.

THE CLIMATE CHANGE SCAM

WA’s contribution to worldwide carbon emissions is minuscule. We talk about 1.3 per cent of carbon emissions worldwide coming from Australia. Sixteen per cent of that 1.3 per cent comes from WA, yet the price of energy is rising under this mad rush to renewables. It is a cost-of-living crisis, but it is a cost of energy crisis as well. Whatever we say about man-made climate change, we surely cannot ask the average WA taxpayer and consumer to fix it and bear the cost of fixing it. The average WA taxpayer and consumer, and small business owner for that matter, are being sent the bill for this ideological mad rush to net zero.

People know this, but people need to speak about it, and people like me need to talk about it here, because the cost of power—I know this from when I did an economics degree many years ago—essential things like power impact disproportionately on those who have fewer resources or are less wealthy. Wealthier people who may be sitting around in Fremantle, for example, and thinking about this rush to net zero, can maybe afford it, but they are sending the bill for their ideology to the people who can least afford it—those paying extra for energy.

Man-made climate change is not a fact; it remains a theory. Alternatively, the facts are that WA taxpayers, consumers and small businesses are paying for Labor’s and the Greens’ ideological obsession with man-made climate change. It is not fair. The government is using its beliefs about climate change to justify a financial assault on people in my electorate—the people who can least afford it. It is an assault on the taxpayer, and the average taxpayer, resident and consumer is suffering. The government admits this because it put a $400 energy rebate in this budget as supposed compensation for the rising cost of energy due to its renewable energy mania. Essentially, from what I can see, it is admitting its wrongful deeds by throwing $400 at people like it will make any difference. Many average people are unconvinced by its man-made climate theories; nevertheless, it sends them the bill for its reckless transition. That is not fair. That is a scam.

Using its unproven theories to justify the destruction of our sacred Geographe Bay in my electorate is another rip-off. Whatever we know or do not know about the variation in the sun’s heat, it tells us that the sun has more effect than anything else on the world’s temperature.

POPULATION PONZI SCHEME

Our kids have been sold down the toilet by state and federal Labor governments failing to do anything about the cost of houses. We have known for decades that the cost of housing was out of control and that it was becoming unaffordable for people, particularly our kids. Obviously, the price of a home is determined by demand and supply. I note that the Liberals and the federal Labor government have turned their attention to excess immigration, but one thing that the federal Labor government has done, with the support of its state colleagues, is allowed out-of-control immigration. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, 26 years ago, in 1998, Australia’s population was forecast to hit between 23 million and 26 million by 2015. However, Australia reached this target in 2013—33 years earlier—under the reckless population ponzi schemes of the Labor and Liberal Parties. Labor has increased migration to Australia by one million since coming to power in 2022. That is one person per minute per hour, 24/7 and 52 weeks of the year. For the financial year ending 2023, 737 000 immigrants arrived, plus 735 000 people on student visas. Of the 737 000 immigrants, only 51 605 were workers in the skilled migration category. According to Hon Simone McGurk’s press release last week, the number of those who had building-related skills to build the houses that we need was around 2 000. Only 2 000 and something of those people had any construction skills.

HOUSE PRICES

Twenty five years ago, the average home in Australia cost nine years of the average household’s disposable income. Now it costs 16 and a half times a household’s disposable income. That would be a better measure than Russel Howcroft used because we are looking at disposable income, or after-tax income. I will come to that in a second because tax rates have also gone up relative to when Russel Howcroft was 30. Russell is on the money. Twenty-five years ago, people on a single income could afford a quarter-acre block within 20 kilometres of the Perth CBD and to go on annual holidays. The stamp duty concessions in this budget are effectively an insult relative to the destruction of opportunity for our kids caused by the runaway housing market. Perth’s median house price has reached a new record, rising by 2.5 per cent to $620 000 in March 2024. The average loan size was $519 000-odd. As I suggested earlier, if people are not going to be a renter in the next generation, our kids’ generation, and manage to get a mortgage, they will probably be beholden to the banks for their entire working life. I contrast this with 1985 when a home cost $52 000. We are talking about home prices. In one generation, the median house price in Perth has gone up by a factor of 12, with no respite in sight. I understand that people’s wealth is often tied up in their homes, but at the least immigration,` and things like that, has to be addressed so that the problem does not get any worse.

IMMEDIATE PAUSE IN IMMIGRATION

Labor still has immigration at 260 000 in the federal budget. The Liberals’ response to the federal budget has raised eyebrows but it has pledged to substantially reduce Labor’s immigration figure by 20 per cent and introduce a temporary two-year ban on the purchase of residential property by foreign investors, we could say. Pauline Hanson’s One Nation proposes an immediate pause on immigration until the housing stock and infrastructure catches up. One Nation also supports an immediate ban on the purchase of our residential properties by foreign residents, to get rid of some of that competition for our children, like Canada and New Zealand have done. We support an immediate ban on the purchase of residential properties by foreign residents.

Pausing immigration today would result in greater housing affordability—lower property prices and lower short-term rental prices—less congestion and shorter waiting times to see a doctor, for example. Australian politicians ignore at their peril the public resentment at grossly excessive levels of immigration. The public has woken up to the fact that politicians deliberately bring into Australia immigrants whose votes they can rely on. Political types deliberately and recklessly change Australia for the worse. Australians feel an obligation to assist in raising the living standards of our Indigenous brothers and sisters and addressing the problems of homelessness, but the frontline victims, the very people we would like to see helped, are the poor and disadvantaged, whose opportunities for housing, education and employment are sometimes seized from in front of them by new arrivals. It is a vicious cycle, and Australia is heading in the wrong direction.

THE IDEOLOGICAL RUSH TO NET ZERO

One Nation continues to campaign for non-inflationary measures that will relieve the rising cost of living. A major focus is on an independent energy policy that will prioritise affordability rather than climate change hysteria. The Labor government’s $400 energy rebate does not address the underlying cause of record energy prices. As I said before, the rebate is actually an admission that energy policies are failing to bring down energy costs. The major parties’ reckless rush to renewable energy and net zero attracts a lot more taxpayer funding that just the $400 rebate that has been handed back.

I spoke to Adam and Grace at the Cuballing Hotel on the weekend. Small business people like them are paying so much for energy. It is their highest cost aside from labour. In some instances, it is driving people out of business. This also applies to local cafe owners and so on in Bunbury I have spoken to. Why are they paying for the ideological rush to net zero? When they close down, it not only destroys some of the small south west and wheatbelt towns and reduces those towns’ local services and convenience, but also provides children and young people fewer opportunities to be employed locally. Local kids should have local opportunities for employment. Not everyone should be employed in fly-in fly-out or construction work.

It is also One Nation’s policy to abolish payroll tax. It needs to be removed.

BUSINESS RELOCATION

Plenty of changes have been made by crossbenchers over the years. It may be difficult or not, but it remains the policy, thank you very much. Another example is from Victoria. I thought some people might like to go back to it. I do not really like talking about it, but the toilet paper debate during the COVID pandemic—a low note! Sorbent is a manufacturer of toilet paper in Victoria. This is an example from over east, and we can learn from our eastern states counterparts. Sorbent has had to relocate overseas due to the cost of power in Victoria, and it is now importing toilet paper from Indonesia.

MISGUIDED RESOURCE ALLOCATION

It is crucial to scrutinise the allocation of taxpayer dollars, especially to renewable energy. Although the government touts its spending as essential for our future, it is imperative that we ask whether these investments are truly justified and represent a valid allocation of taxpayer funds or whether they are, in fact, a misguided allocation of resources. Let us consider Synergy’s allocation of $25.7 million over the next four years for additional asset maintenance and feasibility studies on the potential for new renewable power-generation projects. Horizon Power is set to receive $147.6 million over three years for network infrastructure in the north west interconnected system.

BUSINESS COSTS UP

Another example is potentially unrelated to WA but is an indication of the costs that businesses face. In the last year, insurance costs have risen at the highest rate since 2001. On top of increasing energy prices, that is an example of how small businesses are suffering. I am happy to be corrected and I am sure that the Leader of the House may say something, but I have not found anything in this budget that will help small business. The climate action fund’s allocations of $303 million for the Kwinana battery energy storage system and $163 million for the south west interconnected system decarbonisation work are also potentially concerning.

Large sums of money are being invested in effectively unproven technologies. We have to wonder whether it is wise to invest so heavily in battery storage and decarbonisation efforts without clear evidence of their long-term viability and cost effectiveness. It is crucial to recognise that addressing climate change and transitioning to renewable energy should not come at the expense of fiscal responsibility and practical outcomes. The state government’s budget appears to be driven more by ideological commitments than by pragmatic considerations of what will truly benefit Western Australians. For example, the state has an ample supply of coal in Collie, and the coal should be utilised, the life of those mines should be extended, and jobs should be saved for people in my electorate.

THE LIVE SHEEP EXPORT BAN “ridiculous, stupid, vicious and evil”

I was at the Muresk rally on Friday about the live sheep export ban. A lower house federal Parliament committee inquiry was being held there. I was very impressed by the farmers; I would not want to mess with those people. Earlier, I said to another member that the farmers who turned up to protest outside the inquiry exuded competence and authority. They are living with this on their farms. I was very impressed by the people who made submissions. I watched them on a screen that was displayed to the crowd outside. We could see that the farmers’ submissions, which I fully endorsed, were only really about overturning this ridiculous, stupid, vicious and evil proposed legislation to shut down the live sheep export trade. The farmers have not succumbed to the trick that governments play, which is “Let us consult you about compensation”

In the words said at the inquiry—which I actually thought was offensive and came across as offensive to some of the farmers—“So, farmer, what have you done to pivot your business away from live sheep export?” Obviously that is not an option for those farmers who have invested so many years in that industry with that particular business model and the type of land that they have to farm. There is no opportunity to just pivot to something else. That is an example of something the said at inquiry that was really quite offensive to those farmers, and the lady on the committee who asked that question was quite rightly shouted down. I am not sure what her name was.

I think it is a great strategy to not buy into the idea that farmers have to tell the people on the committee how they are going to transition. They need to demand that the committee, the federal government and the state government overturn the stupid idea of banning live sheep export. That is a good thing for people to remember, including the people who have participated in the so-called consultation on the Geographe Bay wind farm. They should not succumb to the trick of it being consultation, because it is just token consultation. The government is not actually listening.

OVERTURN STUPID GOVERNMENT DECISIONS

People should just concentrate on overturning the original stupid government decision in both cases—wind farms and shutting down the live sheep export industry. They should concentrate on overturning those decisions and not play the government’s silly game of requesting feedback that it says it is going to use but it will not use. They should just keep fighting to overturn it.

I would put money on those farmers at Muresk. I reckon they will win because they were very convincing. I do not think Labor governments, state and federal, want to have farmers of that calibre on the other side, or voting against them. But that is what the farmers should do, especially if this ban is not overturned. On the issue of live sheep exports, ideology has crept in. It is my theory that the Labor Party has been overtaken by green, extreme left and even animal justice people and sectors. I mentioned last week in Parliament that the Australasian Meat Industry Employees Union— the AMIEU—pays thousands of dollars every year to the Labor Party in affiliation fees and admits on its website that it has been working with the animal justice groups since 2011 to shut down live exports. What is going on here?

EIGHT BILLION DOLLARS FOR FOREIGN BILLIONAIRES

I turn to the so-called green energy transition. There is a generational transfer of wealth going on here; I talked about this with the property market and what appears to be decisions being made in favour of Labor Party donors, such as property developers and landlords. I have said this all day: our kids are going to be a lot less well off than their parents and grandparents, and this will continue with the proposed Geographe Bay wind farm project. This is an example of what epitomises what I call wealth transfer from future generations to, in this case, foreign billionaires. At this stage, the budget for the project is $8 billion, which will go to the owners of Copenhagen Energy, Jasmin Bejdic and Andreas von Rosen. The billionaires get to slug the battlers—the people in our electorates, the average consumers—three times. Firstly, with $8 billion for the construction costs, and that is from the company’s webpage; secondly, for operating it; and thirdly, for decommissioning it. The wealth transfer on this project is just the tip of the iceberg; there are four other wind farm projects in the pipeline for WA.

Pauline Hanson is a true champion of the poor and the disadvantaged. The energy billionaires should pay for their own vanity projects. The massive subsidies for these projects, using taxpayers’ funds, is evidence of massive wealth transfer from the poorest in our society—the average consumer—to, in this case, foreign billionaires. This is just ridiculous. Pauline and One Nation stand with real Western Australians in wanting this house to address this runaway obsession with renewable energy. There is stuff in this budget that I have referred to before—quite a bit of money, as I think was mentioned by Hon Sophia Moermond. There is $1.8 billion basically to facilitate these renewable energy projects that we now find are actually going to transfer wealth overseas to foreign proponents. Is that for real? Back in the day, the SEC was government owned. There were advantages to that; we knew we were not getting slugged. At least, there was no profiteering by overseas private equity funds, investors and the like. But this model of sending consumers’ and taxpayers’ money overseas in the guise of addressing unproven man-made climate change is just ridiculous. It is kindergarten stuff. You could not really dream this stuff up.

CHILD ABUSE

Why would we want to tell our kids that they can identify as the other sex by going to a GP for 20 minutes? That is a form of child abuse because it leads them down a potentially dangerous track. As I said, people regret having hysterectomies at the age of 19 or 20. By getting them to self-identify as the opposite sex, the Labor Party is misleading them by enabling them to go down that pathway—I have spoken to doctors about this—towards other things such as surgery, which they will regret later. Honesty is always the best policy.

I mentioned that there is $900 000 in this budget for a so-called inclusion policy for the LGBTQIA+ community. Given the cost of living and the way people are suffering in the community, that $900 000 could have been spread around. The government could have added to its energy rebate and provided some sort of relief for people. Instead, it is giving Living Proud and a few other groups that seem to have taken over the Labor Party through Rainbow Labor $900 000 for an inclusion strategy, as set out in the budget. That is a complete waste of money.

IMMIGRATION AND THE WAR AGAINST AGRICULTURE

I agree with Pauline Hanson that this is becoming a country that we would not want to hand over to our children. The Labor Party is really destroying this country for our kids. They have no opportunity to buy a house. The Labor Party has done nothing about that. They are either condemned to a lifetime of renting or becoming beholden to the banks. The Labor Party has done nothing about that, including changing its immigration policy and continuing to allow foreigners to purchase residential properties. It is now waging a war against agriculture and the traditional rural ways of living. As I said earlier, people who want to stay in those communities and work on the farm have been told by the Labor Party that they cannot do that because it will shut down their industries based on what appears to be animal justice groups affiliated with certain unions infiltrating the Labor Party. I do not know why the Labor Party would do that. The number of votes it would lose by doing that is ridiculous. Anyway, good riddance; it will be good to see the back of the Labor Party if that happens.

The Labor Party is also destroying people’s way of life, not only when it comes to financial resources and opportunities for our children, but also our traditional ways of living in other ways through its oppressive firearm reforms. Its legislation even includes a section where, for example, farmers may have their firearms taken off them for their “way of living”. There is that saying again—it is a way of living. How can the Labor Party possibly justify such broad criteria on which to take a firearm off an individual? The war against the people and our traditional ways of living continues under this Labor government.

THE PUBLIC FUNDING SCANDAL

Page 94 of budget paper No 2, volume 1, shows that an additional $5.65 million has been allocated to reimburse political parties. I think it has gone up to $4 a vote. We had legislation in this place relating to that. For the people at home, there is another $5.65 million in this budget. Guess who gets that? The Labor Party is giving itself a pay rise! Instead of getting over $3 million after the last election for the reimbursement of campaign expenditure, the Labor Party will get over $6 million. While people are suffering, the Labor Party is paying itself more money. Can people believe that? Most of that extra $5.65 million will go to the major parties. Those people at home might choose to spread that money around a bit. It is now up to $11 million that political parties will take off the taxpayer to tell them how to vote. It does not sound quite right.

The two major parties get most of that money. People at home—some of them are watching or listening in whatever forum—might want to spread their vote around to the minor parties and independents, away from these two major parties, one of which is known as the union party and has been running the country into the toilet as I have explained today. People should spread their vote around because that will spread some of that money around. At the moment, about $6 million will be given to the Labor Party at the next election. In the interests of democracy, if nothing else, people should spread their votes around and support the minor parties and independents.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

