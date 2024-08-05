Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Photo credits: Quinn Rodney, Maddie Meyer, Sarah Speer per Getty Images

Two great Australians: Gina Rinehart AO and Dawn Fraser AC MBE celebrate poolside at Paris La Défense Arena.

SWIMMERS

ROWERS

OLYMPIC GAMES MEDAL TALLY, 0418 AEST TUE 6 AUGUST 2024

Kaylee McKeown: Swimmers need sponsorship, and Mrs Rinehart has supported me since I was 16. I am very thankful. (as told to Radio 2GB)

Meg Harris

Mollie O’Callaghan

Cate Campbell: I don’t say this lightly, but Gina Rinehart saved swimming, Gina Rinehart stepped in (after many sponsors abandoned ship following the poor London 2012 campaign in the pool). She made funds available that went directly to athletes. This allowed many athletes – myself included – to see that there was a future career in swimming for us. (To Australian Financial Review, 2021.

Cameron McEvoy

Kyle Chalmers

Jess Morrison and Annabelle McIntyre earned a bronmze medal in the Women’s Rowing Pairs. McIntyre: To be able to be supported, to be able to almost pursue this sport like it’s a professional job, is really important

Beach Volleyballers Taquila Clancy and Mariafe Artacho reach quarter-finals

Australia applauds our wonderful athletes and their coaches. The results demonstrate clearly the significance of the financial and moral support which Gina Rinehart AO graciously contributes to swimming, artistic swimming, rowing and beach volleyball.

Has any reader seen an Australian commentator interview Mrs Rinehart? Maybe one of them will ask a swimmer “How much have you and the team gained from Mrs Rinehart’s involvement”?

The man who brought the Olympics to Sydney has called on sporting authorities and the federal government to radically overhaul the way we fund our athletes, and follow Great Britain by introducing a national sports lottery system.

Rod McGeoch AM, the sports administrator who successfully led Sydney’s Olympic bid in 2000 said Australia must adopt the British system, where a portion of lotto tickets sold goes to fund national sports programs as well as the arts and charities.

“I’d be totally in support of it. We’ve had a number of sports come out and say that unless they get some new funding they are in big trouble. A lottery was an option we considered for the Sydney Olympic Stadium.” he told The Daily Telegraph.

Britain’s National Lottery was established in 1994, and ticket sales in the jackpot have since raised $75 billion AUD for “good causes” – which includes funding for Olympic athletes.

It was ramped up prior to the London Olympics, when Great Britain claimed a record 29 gold. That was followed by another 27 gold in Rio 2016 and 22 gold in Tokyo 2020.

Speaking recently in the UK, prominent marathon swimmer Alice Dearing said the National Lottery had provided her “incredible funding”, meaning she “can compete in sport… without having to worry about having a part-time job.”

While taxpayer-funded grants have recently increased under the Albanese Government, according to the Australian Sports Commission, elite Olympic athletes, considered a significant podium chance, are eligible for a payment of just $37,500 this financial year.

Other fringe competitors, who are often unlikely to win a medal, are entitled to between $4,000 and $16,000.

Any taxpayer funding also varies depending on an athlete’s after-tax earnings from other forms of income.

It leaves our national competitors in a constant battle between extreme training, finding personal sponsorship and work.

The lack of federal funding means Australia’s richest person, Gina Rinehart is personally funding more than 90 Aussie athletes in Paris, including swimming stars Kyle Chalmers, Kaylee McKeown and Ariarne Titmus.

Australia’s sports funding has always been determined by the government of the day, and has been the subject of mismanagement, including the Australian Sports Commission’s disastrous “Winning Edge” plan.

Professor Richard Baka, an Olympic Scholar from Victoria University said the sports lottery concept was “definitely worth exploring” after the UK success.

“It’s a top up. The lottery has definitely helped Great Britain since they hosted London 2012. Not everyone wants taxpayers’ money spent on Olympic sport. But Australians are going to gamble no matter what. It could also be achieved through an additional gambling tax on sport.”

“Gina Rinehart has kind of been a bit of a saviour… but not every Olympic sport has a Gina Rinehart.”

Sports Management Scholar, Professor Tracy Taylor added “a lottery system affords many advantages, as opposed to using public funds generated through compulsory taxes.”

However, the federal government has ruled out following Britain. A spokesperson from the Department of Health said “it has been previously investigated by multiple Governments and was deemed unviable for a range of reasons, including constitutional restraints.”

A spokesperson for The Lottery Corporation said: “the idea of a lottery to fund sports nationally has previously been explored, although the state-based lottery licensing regime makes it more complicated in Australia.”

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart is personally funding more than 90 Olympic and Paralympic athletes in Paris, including swim stars Ariarne Titmus, Kaylee McKeown, Mollie O’Callaghan, Kyle Chalmers and Emma McKeon.

McKeown, the best backstroker in the world, told 2GB recently the mining magnate was her “life support.”

“Swimmers need sponsorship, and Mrs Rinehart has supported me since I was 16. I am very thankful.”

Australian athletes are also eligible for a “bonus” payment of $13,000 for a gold medal in Paris, $10,000 for silver and $7,000 for bronze.

‘Australian swimming is about to have a reality check’

Article by Jessica Halloran, courtesy of The Australian, 15 July 2024

One of the country’s longest-­serving swimming administrators claims Australia could endure a devastating home 2032 Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics if the Queensland and federal governments continue to neglect the sport’s grassroots.

Swimming Queensland chief executive Kevin Hasemann warned that Australia could ­capitulate on the world stage in 2032 if there wasn’t more support for talent pathways.

Mining magnate Gina Rinehart’s philanthropy had fuelled Queensland’s unprecedented success of late, he added. Hasemann agreed with Olympic champion swimmer Cate Campbell’s recent observation the billionaire had “saved” the sport.

“In the case of Swimming Queensland, the simple fact of the matter is that we’re reliant on Mrs Rinehart’s support to keep our vital pathways programs afloat,” Hasemann told The Weekend Australian.

“Without it, I would now be ­dismantling them – to the peril of Australia’s 2032 medal prospects.”

Two weeks ago, the federal Labor government announced a $283m war chest to fund high performance over the next two years, but Hasemann pointed out it was needed to foster young, talented swimmers and their coaches who would be crucial to the Brisbane Olympics and Paralympics.

While Australian swimming is stronger than ever heading into the Paris Games this month – fuelled by exceptional Queensland talent such as Kaylee McKeown, Ariarne Titmus, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan – Hasemann said the sport was heading for a “reality check”.

“Australian swimming is about to have a reality check as some of our most highly decorated athletes hang up their Speedos post-Paris.

“By the time of our home Games, nearly all current national team members will have left the sport,” Hasemann said.

“Astonishingly, in spite of our swimmers’ extraordinary accomplishments at the Tokyo Games, followed by ascendancy to the top of global swimming at last year’s World Championships, the amount of pathways funding Swimming Queensland receives from the federal and state governments is woefully inadequate, and, in fact, is much less than leading into 2021.”

Hasemann said Rinehart had been a saviour for the sport but he was “nonplussed” that the governing body, Swimming Australia, had failed to maintain its longstanding relationship with Australia’s richest woman.

Rinehart cut ties with Swimming Australia in 2021 because athletes were receiving their ­payments late and she didn’t feel like she had a voice in the ­organisation.

Rinehart had also asked the Swimming Australia board to add a delegate from her company, Hancock Prospecting, but the ­representative was not given ­voting power and repeatedly asked to leave meetings due to claimed conflicts. “I find the falling out between Swimming Australia and Mrs Rinehart hard to fathom,” Hasemann said.

“From our relationship with Mrs Rinehart, I know she has high expectations regarding the administration of the funding she provides, and we’ve experienced no difficulties in fulfilling them.”

The Hancock Prospecting Swimmer Support Scheme was established in 2012, after a disastrous London Olympics where the team won just one gold medal.

It now provides swimmers with more than $3m in direct financial support annually to “help pay their bills and educate themselves while striving for international success in their chosen sport”.

In addition, Rinehart provides medal incentive funding, which over the past year has amounted to more than $1m in payments to Australian swimmers.

The Weekend Australian understands no Australian swimmer has objected to her funding.

Hasemann has been a public supporter of Rinehart. In concert with a group of Australian swimmers – including Rio Olympic freestyle gold medallist Kyle Chalmers – he recently requested portraits of Rinehart be taken down from the National Gallery of Australia because they were deemed ­“offensive”.

Hasemann has also overseen the rise of Queensland swimmers in the Olympic ranks.

From the inception of the modern Olympics in 1896 through to 1996, just five Queensland swimmers won six events – but the 2000s has seen the sport boom in the state.

From the year 2000 through to 2021, 10 Queensland swimmers won 15 individual events, and Queenslanders comprised most, and often all, of Australia’s gold medal-winning relay teams.

At the 2023 World Championships and World Para Championships, Queensland swimmers won a staggering 44 medals, including relays, which represented nearly all of Australia’s medal tally.

Meanwhile, NSW, the largest swimming state, has slipped down the ranks.

The last NSW swimmer to win an Olympic gold medal was in 2004 – that was Olympic great Ian Thorpe.

NSW now has just five swimmers on the Australian Olympic team for Paris.

Hasemann said the “mouth-watering” statistics made a ­compelling, incontrovertible case for more money” to be funnelled into Queensland’s development pathways.

“For Australia to take on the world’s best and shine again in 2032 – just eight short years from now – we face the herculean task of finding and developing a new cohort of champion swimmers,” he said.

“To do so, we need adequate funding support to invest in and expand on our time-proven pathway programs, which include the continual development of our emerging coaches. Without it, high expectations of Queensland swimmers replicating their amazing Tokyo record will become a pipe dream, and Australia’s prospects of a strong medal tally torpedoed.

“Queensland swimmers thrilled us to bits at the Tokyo Games. At those Olympics, they stood atop the medal dais at least once on every night of competition, and won nine of the 16 gold medals claimed by the entire Australian Olympic team, while at the Paralympics, they won five of Australia’s six gold medals.

“If the governments choose not to help us till the soil and ­fertilise the ground from which a new crop of world-beating ­swimmers will grow, we need to prepare ourselves for a repeat of the 2012 London Olympics failure.

“I’m sure the Australian public will be dismayed if, despite billions of dollars being spent on staging the home games, the national anthem is rarely played. The party will be a fizzer.”

Hasemann also said the new Swimming Australia constitution was bad for the sport.

“The other biggest threat facing our sport is the new Swimming Australia constitution foisted on member organisations by World Aquatics and the Australian Sports Commission late last year,” he said.

“Its effect will be insidious and it will, over time, further marginalise grassroots swimming ­because a majority of people on the SA Board are now unelected and, therefore, unaccountable to the sport.”

“Swimming Queensland, which voted against the new constitution, believes too great a proportion of unelected directors can easily result in a board no longer being representative of active participants in the sport or activity.

“This change was imposed on our sport without there being a whiff of impropriety, any suggestion of a breach of the swimming rules, or any claim of financial mismanagement. Counterintuitively, it coincided with Australia becoming the No.1 swimming nation in the world.

“The SQ success story ­disproves the modern wisdom being propagated that boards elected by the grassroots of a sport are, by definition, ­inadequate.”

15.07.2024

Hypocrisy of Albanese PM

ASIO has elevated the risk of terrorist attack from possible to probable. At a pres conference with ASIO Director-General Mike Burgess, Australia’s current lame excuse for a Prime Minister has called for the temperature of debate to be lowered. He has said nothing to express disapproval of Andrew “Lethal Humidity” Forrest’s 6 December 2023 call for execution of fossil fuel industry leaders. Mr Albanese sanctimoniously demanded the sacking of Hon Barnaby Joyce MP for encouraging Australians to use the peaceful method of the ballot box to change the government. Barnaby Joyce quite reasonably held up an imaginary ballot paper. He described the ballot box as the magazine to carry the ballot papers which are bullets. A peacefully apposite metaphor, with the intent obviously the opposite of Joe Biden’s suggestions to the effect that his opponent treated as a bull’s eye and be put in the crosshairs. On cue, ABC and SBS led the mainstream media attack on Barnaby Joyce, the standard line being that the Joyce speech was inflammatory.

Researches call for a worldwide moratorium on the use of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnancy.

023 RESEARCH PAPER: COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function

James A. Thorp, M.D. Claire Rogers, M.S.P.A.S., P.A.-C Michael P. Deskevich, Ph.D. Stewart Tankersley, M.D. Albert Benavides, B.S. Megan D. Redshaw, J.D. Peter A. McCullough, M.D., M.P.H.

From the Journal of the American Physicians and Surgeons

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE STUDY. One of the Tables is reproduced below. The adverse effects of influenza vaccines are trivial by comparison with the horrible, cruel and inconscionable impact of mRNA vaccines.

Michael Darby: This appalling situation is not confined to Canada. In common with their counterparts in North America, Britain, Europe and elsewhere, Australian politicians and health bureaucrats have knowingly murdered and maimed very large numbers of unborn children in order to boost the profits of Big Pharma. And they are still perpetrating this shocking crime against motherhoood and against humanity. They must be brought down.

The tyranny of Facebook

This post

within sixty seconds brought this response

Facebook Tyranny continues

Report similar authoritarian censorship to michael@michaeldarby.net

Putin the aggressor

Putin is a mass-murdering hegemonist. Riccardo Bosi and other cheerleaders for the brutal invader of Ukraine deserve total contempt. Bosi is too gutless to face any critic. I have several times challenged Bosi to a duel, any time, any place. I have pointed out that my preference in weapons is truth plus respect for human life, mentioning that if Bosi is unfamiliar with these, then he can choose the weapons. The twerp has not responded. Maybe he is too busy spending the thousands of dollars he ripped off in membership fees and donations for an anti-democratic political party which he never attempted to register. This is the same disgrace to his former uniform and danger to society who has threatened, indeed promised, to hang public officials.

Ken Schultz has published a valuable research paper, from which excerpts are reproduced below. The complete 21-page document with 23 end note is available for free download as a pdf file, from the LINK:

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their allies in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that goverments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying a non-problem

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations.

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small nuclear reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

