For many years unelected authoritarian internationalists have assiduously white-anted Councils all over Australia, plus WALCA and other bodies representing Councils. Councils Australia-wide have notoriously promoted the global warming cult, the interests of Big Pharma, the malign intentions of WHO, and, in some cases, campaigns attacking Israel. Five inspirational Councillors led by Cr Adrian McRae show the way back.

Australian folk hero Julian Gillespie wrote on 13 October 2024:

.. and much much more

Julian Gillespie

Oct 13

good Substack Folk,

How do you piss off 537 Australian Councils and their over 5,000 Councillors?

first .. you, as part of the Canberra Mob, lock down all their districts in 2020, 2021, and 2022

second .. being the Canberra Mob, you don’t ask permission .. you don’t pick up the phone to a single Council .. no, being the Canberra Mob, you just pay off all the State and Territory governments to tell the Councils and their Councillors to heel .. to shut up .. to obey .. obey the experts in Canberra .. the Canberra Mob

third .. being the Canberra Mob, orders are sent .. coerce .. coercion .. coercing all the residents of local Council districts to receive experimental gene therapies .. which the Canberra Mob do not tell anyone, are also GMOs

fourth .. you, as the Canberra Mob, send more orders .. mandate .. mandates .. mandating that a significant number of residents in every Council district MUST receive the experimental gene therapies if they want to keep their jobs .. if they want to see Grand Ma & Grand Pa .. while again, not telling anyone the vile vials contain GMOs

.. then later

.. after they forced these liquids into the bodies of over 20 million Australians

.. into the residents of your local Council district

.. the same Canberra Mob learn their needles contained grotesque amounts of synthetic DNA contamination

synthetic DNA contamination injected ..

into the Children of your local area

.. into the Babies born in your local area

Trillions of cancer causing fragments in every shot

.. Trillions of cancer causing fragments multiplied by the over 63 million doses the Canberra Mob caused to be injected into the residents of every local Council district across the country

after telling everyone they .. and only they .. were the health experts

.. but then, a group of honest experts look .. really look .. at what was in those 63 million shots and find a sh*t ton of DNA contamination

.. then .. when that Canberra Mob learn about this grotesque DNA contamination from this group of experts, that Canberra Mob says

.. NOTHING

that, good Substack Folk, is soon going to be the realisation of over 5,000 Australian Councillors

.. soon to learn that Tony Albanese was fully briefed on Australia’s DNA contamination crisis by Russell Broadbent MP and others, critical health information impacting all of Australia’s local government residents

.. and Tony

Don of the Canberra Mob, currently

.. said .. nothing

.. is saying

nothing

that, good Substack Folk, is how you piss off 537 Councils and their over 5,000 Councillors

the ire

the understandable anger

.. in others, rage

.. a sense of utter betrayal, good Substack Folk, is soon to manifest variously in over 5,000 Australian Councillors, after the successful efforts of Councillor Adrian McRae in Port Hedland Council on Friday night, in helping his neighbouring Councillor colleagues near and far to all understand ..

Tony Albanese went MIA on the DNA

.. where’s Tony?

.. enter Adrian McRae

Adrian McRae is no slouch .. now a successful industrialist in WA mining after starting with next-to-nothing, Adrian was earlier in the sciences as a specialist in horse medicine, dentistry no less, US qualified years ago, so he is no Johnny-come-lately for those unaware .. a very talented man

having seen the correspondence by Russell Broadbent MP to Tony .. the Prime Minister .. and especially the Science Summary contained in the letter of the 25th of September, Adrian knew more needed to be done

but first he contacted Dr David Speicher to ensure he was clearly understanding the true ramifications of Dr Speicher’s DNA contamination findings .. then Councillor McRae made contact with several of the co-signatories and authors of the Science Summary to verify and clearly understand that the consequences, as stated, truly do represent a clear and present danger to all Australians

.. a threat that has unfortunately begun to materialise

armed with a thorough understanding of the situation all Australians now face .. whether vaxxed or unvaxxed .. as any rapid deterioration in the health of Australians impacts all Australians .. Councillor McRae knew the Special Meeting needed more than the Science Summary and contamination findings for getting the message understood in terms we can all understand .. and which the Councillors present needed for thoroughly understanding, so the urgency and purpose of the extensively documented Substantive Motion would become as clear as day

.. that required a Professor of renown who knows their stuff .. we shall return this part later

.. the meeting

video of the entire Special Meeting will be made available on the Port Hedland Council website in coming days HERE .. but for now the meeting can be seen here on Rumble .. thank you Courage is The Cure

.. and it was a long one - at over 2 hours and 40 minutes - especially for you east coast Folk who stayed up burning the midnight oil

.. the speech for Australia

for mine, and to assist everyone here with getting to the nub of Adrian’s concern and why this meeting had to go ahead urgently, I have extracted Councillor McRae’s speech in support of the Motion .. a little over 10 minutes

.. Albanese .. take notes

.. but wait .. let’s roll it back a little .. Adrian mentioned Angus Dalgleish

before Councillor McRae delivered this extraordinary speech the meeting was closed to the attending public and online audience for nearly 30 minutes, as Mayor Carter called a Confidential Session so Councillors could watch a certain video Councillor McRae had brought along

.. so, what was that video all about?

.. enter Professor Angus Dalgleish

Professor Dalgleish, as the lead co-signatory of Mr Broadbent’s letter of the 25th, stepped-up to break-down the Science Summary that letter contains, for the benefit of Port Hedland Councillors and the attending public

here is what the Councillors were watching during that Confidential Session .. an address by Professor Dalgleish

“Each booster increases the incidence of cancer across the board”

.. I watch this testimony from Professor Dalgleish and here again and again and again

cancer

cancer

CANCER

this is the nature of the elephant in the room Councillor McRae has now - with the successful passing of the Motion - called upon all Australian Councils to see has been shown to the Prime Minister .. Tony .. weeks ago now .. about which Tony and the Canberra Mob are saying nothing

nada

zero

zip

.. a high-def version of Prof Dalgleish’s video is available HERE

.. next steps

let’s get into some of the detail of what the Motion succeeded in achieving for happening next

.. it short, the CEO of Port Hedland is now required to undertake the following:

(A) Deliver the letter seen at Annexure 1 to the Prime Minister, endorsing the letters of The Honorable Russell Broadbent MP dated 20 and 25 September 2024, in which Council repeats the call for an immediate suspension of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 products under the same terms as expressed by Mr. Broadbent.

(B) That Council forthwith circulate to all registered health practitioners and medical clinics operating within the Port Hedland Local Government Area a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 2, to inform all local health practitioners of the report by Dr. Speicher and the findings of the Science Summary attached to Mr. Broadbent’s letter of 25 September 2024. The Council strongly urges practitioners to share this information with patients contemplating receiving any Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The goal is to ensure patients can provide legally valid informed consent. Copies of the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP and Town of Port Hedland to the Prime Minister will be attached.

(C) That Council forthwith circulate to all other Australian Local Government Councils and Shires a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 3. This letter will inform all Councils and Shires about the findings of Dr. Speicher’s report and the Science Summary, urging them to share the information with health practitioners and clinics in their areas to facilitate informed consent for their residents.

The letter will attach the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP and the Council's letter to the Prime Minister, urging all other Australian Local Government Councils and Shires to consider sending similar correspondence to the Prime Minister.

(D) Contact the Department of Health, Western Australia, and formally present Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, and the Council's letter to the Prime Minister, using a copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 4, requesting a public response and advice on steps the Department recommends for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(E) Contact the Minister for Health of Western Australia, Amber-Jade Sanderson, to formally present Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 5, seeking the Minister’s public response and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(F) Contact the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care, specifically Deputy Health Secretary Professor Lawler and Health Secretary Blair Comley, presenting Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 6, requesting a formal and public response from both officials, and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

(G) Contact the Commonwealth Minister for Health and Aged Care, Mark Butler, presenting Dr. Speicher’s report, the letters from Mr. Broadbent MP, Council's letter to the Prime Minister, and Council’s letter to all Australian Local Government Councils and Shires, using copy of the letter appearing at Annexure 7, requesting a formal and public response from Minister Butler, and recommended actions for patients contemplating the receipt of any further Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna, and advice on steps for public health and advice for medical practitioners.

.. all of the Annexures can be viewed HERE

.. but but but .. wait a minute

.. during the Special Meeting those annexures were amended to include additional paragraphs for heading-off the canned BS excuses from the TGA and Health Department when asked about this contamination

.. the same canned BS they recently flicked back at Rebekah Barnett when she asked the TGA to comment on the report of Dr Speicher

.. well, that BS don’t fly no more, and here’s why

read the text in RED below to appreciate the problem the TGA has .. and as a consequence, the rest of Australia now has, because of the TGA’s incompetence .. or perhaps, intentional acts of deception

.. this RED text in amended Annexure 1 is common throughout the rest

.. a copy of amended Annexure 1 with functional hyperlinks is here:

so you can see what the TGA has not been doing

.. it has not really been testing for DNA contamination

instead, these mugs have been using a test for DNA contamination which Moderna told them didn’t work

.. yeah, you just read that right

.. yet somehow when Dr David Speicher produces world leading test methods that reveal the synthetic DNA contamination hidden in the LNPs, these mugs at the TGA instead start waving their hands in the air to misdirect everyone with outdated guidelines for validating test processes

yet the TGA never followed the same guidelines

the TGA instead has all along been using a test method

Moderna said was rubbish

yet the TGA has the hide to try .. try .. and say Dr David Speicher’s work is rubbish

and not to be relied upon

.. when the only ones performing shyster science are the TGA ..

.. and they know we know it

Councillor Adrian McRae also cottoned on to the grift and BS flowing out of the TGA as spruiked by their media/propaganda department

and Adrian McRae broke this all down at the Special Meeting last Friday, and the Councillors there understood we have a lying TGA that has been caught out .. thus why they agreed to Councillor McRae’s mini motion calling for the amendments to get the text in RED inserted above

these last moment amendments were super important, because now all this material is being sent to all 537 Australian Councils, they will all know too what BS to not accept from the lying and deceitful TGA, which is in nothing but damage control now

they’ve been caught out

special thanks go to Australia’s most intrepid independent investigative journalist, Rebekah Barnett, because it was she who put in the right FOI application with the TGA, that saw them fumble with their black marker redactions, and leave just enough pages exposed for the world to see they are purposefully using the exact DNA contamination test that one of the manufacturers told them not to use

as Hoody and John Larter would say ..

You just couldn’t make this stuff up

ok .. that’s about it for now Folks

I together with Councillor Blanco will be following-up with the Port Hedland CEO to ensure all the letters detailed in Annexures 1 through 7 above get sent properly, and don’t end up in some mailbag by the side of the road, or lost to spam folders .. we will keep you apprised

I must admit to labouring under a shell shocking hangover yesterday after tippling a few into the wee hours Friday night with Councillor McRae and Councillor for Karratha, Brenton Johannsen, who did the long drive up to attend the Special Meeting, noting the urgency of the Motion’s information, so he came to lend a hand and his voice in support

as too do we hope soon over 5,000 other Councillors will do across Australia .. get revved up if not down right angry as well .. probably enough to tell this Canberra Mob too, that Tony ol’boy better get to quickly doing something

yes .. as Angus Dalgleish has made it clear .. we have already entered a health crisis and the Canberra Mob has to get off its collective ass*s and start fixing this mess they have made .. if we are to survive, as a country

thank you .. please share widely, and restack if you can

More great work by Julian Gillespie!

From the website of the Town of Port Hedland, here is list of Councillors with their email addresses. Councillors who have taken a wise and courageous step in the intersts of good health, good sense and good local government deserve to know how substack readers feel. Please write to all without delay and express your view. Copy please to mrmichaeldarby@hotmail.com

Mayor Peter Carter, mayorcarter@porthedland.wa.gov.au [Against]

Deputy Mayor Cr Ash Christensen, crchristensen@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Laveni ‘Flo’ Bennett, crbennett@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Tim Turner, crturner@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Ambiko Rebello, crrebello@porthedland.wa.gov.au [Against]

Cr Camillo Blanco, crblanco@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Lorraine Butson, crbutson@porthedland.wa.gov.au

Cr Adrian McRae, crmcrae@porthedland.wa.gov.au

The Daily Mail Australia Reporter writes [updated 18:30 AEDT, 15 October 2024]

A council has drawn flack from the state's premier for taking the unprecedented step of sending out dramatic letters warning against the Covid vaccines, citing an unverified conspiracy theory.

Port Hedland Council, which covers the major WA mining town located over 1600km north of Perth, voted on Friday to send letters demanding the Covid vaccines be withdrawn to the Prime Minister, federal and state health ministers.

The motion was introduced by councillor Adrian McRae, 49, who told Daily Mail Australia on Monday that he hoped writing to all 537 councils around Australia would have a domino effect.

The motion centred on an unverified conspiracy theory about DNA contamination from COVID vaccines.

On Monday WA Premier Roger Cook insisted the Covid vaccines were not dangerous and said the council had 'gone completely off the rails'.

'The Town of Port Hedland should stick to its knitting,' the Premier said.

'It should stay focused on the services and people of that community. It should lift its game'.

'It's another example of that council lacking the focus on the issues which matter to their constituents … making sure they look after the people, not get distracted by these silly ideological debates.'

Mr McRae said the Premier's response was 'pathetic'.

'He was health minister when this (the vaccines) was rolled out, he has a conflict of interest,' Mr McRae said.

'When this goes to every council in WA I guarantee we will bring him down as a minimum.

'I know there is more than one, there is probably two or three in every council on WA that is supportive of this and they themselves will get this letter out and they will 'holy s**t, guys we need to do something about this'.'

Mr McRae said of the other four councillors who voted for the motion one was vax-injured with severe blood-clotting while another said his health was not as robust since taking the shot and regretted it 'horribly'.

'These aren't a bunch of loony 'anti-vaxxers' as I was called because I was leading marches and speaking at big rallies and travelling around the world,' Mr McRae said.

'Where we live the vaccine mandates really destroyed the heart of our town, 70 per cent of the Pilbara and the Kimberley didn't want to take these jabs.'

Claims vaccines can cause cancer or alter human DNA have been debunked by health authorities including the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration.

'COVID-19 mRNA vaccine technology has been rigorously tested for safety, and clinical trials have shown that mRNA vaccines provide a long-lasting immune response,' the World Health Organisation states.

'The mRNA vaccine technology has been studied for decades, including in the context of vaccines against the Zika virus, rabies and influenza. mRNA vaccines are not live viral vaccines and do not interfere with human DNA.'

Well done by Port Hedland Councillors!

DEFEAT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed. With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt , a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet . Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer a hundred thousand years before Cook the unwelcome visitor came landing on our shore. To keep the adults all in line and discipline the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth . Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov'd Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea, he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their proud conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce must never cause a shock No faded jeans or waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just look at poet Darby, his head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet when you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. And if you need a victim who deserves to cop a bash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy would make them richer by the hour. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We hate to see tall Asians, there's one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate every driller; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Carbon change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For extremists like McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar We hate all the elderly, they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. Oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks We also want to sanction every foreign dog that barks. Horses keep the fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissidents may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except enemies of Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask Save the world from drowning! That’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide, you can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel and stand with Taiwan.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

[Additions welcome]

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

