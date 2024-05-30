Wisdom from Dr Edwin X Berry BSc(Eng) MA(Physics) PhD CCM

28 May 2024

Tim Sheehy vs Brad Johnson

Montana's primary election is on June 4.

Please forward this article urgently to your friends in Montana.

It matters not how well our good scientists clarify climate truth unless we elect political candidates who will listen to climate truth .

This is why I write these political emails. The following information is from Roger Koopman’s post of 28 May 2024.

Daines and Zinke hand-picked Sheehy to run against Montanan Brad Johnson. We can't trust Daines or Zinke. The real Tim Sheehy is a climate cultist.

If you are influenced by 12 manufactured emails per day and YouTube advertisements, then you will vote for Sheehy. If you are looking for an honest Montanan to be your Senator, you will vote for Brad Johnson.

Sheehy’s history paints a shocking and frightening picture of a man who is not only devoid of conservative activism, but who has embraced radical leftist causes and gobbled up corporate welfare on his way to great wealth at taxpayer expense.

The real Tim Sheehy

1. His Bridger Aerospace company promoted itself to the far-left Woke community as a “fundamentally-driven ESG business,” thus securing a $160 million ESG industrial development bond – one of the largest ESG-accredited “sustainability” bonds ever.

After becoming a candidate, Sheehy scrubbed all ESG references from his website. Sheehy continues to be heavily invested in certain climate alarmism-based enterprises, such as the sustainability service Cloverly, a firm that helps companies monitor their “planet-threatening” carbon (CO 2 ) output.

2. Until Sheehy announced for the senate, his company boldly represented itself as “fighting on the front lines of climate change” and as attacking “CO 2 emissions to combat climate change.” These descriptions have disappeared from his Bridger website. Sheehy temporarily changed his colors to better blend in with conservative voters.

As late as August of 2022, Sheehy was still urging “international cooperation” in fighting climate change and described Bridger’s “fundamental business principles of environmental and social sustainability” and the ability “to effectively combat today’s changing climate.”

3. While earning $5 million a year in salary and bonuses from a company, 96% of whose revenues are derived from government contracts, Sheehy aggressively fattened his bank account further through direct taxpayer subsidies. Most recently, this included a $774,300 payroll “forgivable federal loan” (swamp-speak for subsidy.)

By sheer “coincidence,” he then personally donated $700,000 to his senate campaign. Sheehy then feasted at the corporate welfare trough a second time, taking a $221,000 federal SBA subsidy so taxpayers could have the privilege of underwriting the training of his employees.

Imagine a man with a probable net worth of over $200 million, having a clear conscience while plundering the average taxpayer with socialistic schemes that his own business should be paying for.

The net effect: tax dollars diverted to enhance his bottom line.

4. In his TV spots, Sheehy dons his cowboy hat while prominently planted in the saddle of a sturdy quarter horse.

Indeed, with his political donations, Sheehy likes to describe himself as “rancher” or “cowboy.” Yet no serious rancher would have somehow “forgotten” to register his livestock with the Department of Revenue as state law requires. Still, after four years of ownership, Sheehy has yet to report as much as one skinny chicken. His estimated unpaid tax bill in now is the tens of thousands.

One can only guess how much is yet to be uncovered about his self-aggrandizing business practices. Critics have already latched onto his Montana state tax avoidance by incorporating on the east coast, and his recent merger with Jack Creek Investment, a “blank check” corporation operating in the Cayman Islands, a tax haven for the wealthy.

For a candidate who would likely enter the Senate as the wealthiest member of Congress, there is something distinctly selfish and unseemly about his entrepreneurial philosophy – something that is likely to stick in the craw of the average Montana voter.

Add to this, the lingering questions about the sources of his sudden post-military largesse and the lewd photos and erotica connected to his early years on Facebook.

Also, Bridger Aerospace’s Diversity and Inclusion statement in its 2023 FSC filing is not likely to warm the cockles of conservatives’ hearts.

Those who still think Sheehy would be the “more effective” candidate to defeat the far-left Tester had better think twice. The Democrats will have a field day exposing his private breaches of the public trust.

Combined with this are the many reports of Sheehy’s below-the-belt campaign tactics, said to be among the most reprehensible in recent Montana memory.

[End summary of Koopman's post information.]

Montana has never seen a campaign as fishy as the cabal’s campaign for Sheehy.

We don’t know the real Sheehy. The cabal writes his emails and produces his videos. He sends us dozens of emails every day. He has YouTube videos everywhere we go. He has never held a public office. He is not even from Montana. He is not a cowboy. His past record shows he is a liberal. He does not have a clue about what Montanans want or need.

In the fall of 2023, I attended a Pachyderm meeting to meet Sheehy personally. His talk was a long boring monotone. He held the mic too close to his mouth, overloading the mic, causing big pops from the speakers. When he finished his talk, he disappeared, vanished. He did not stay to meet Montana voters.

Sheehy got his money from very unusual big government contracts and grants. In my book, that means he owes people in government his vote for Democrat climate policy.

Sheehy is working for the World Economic Forum.

On May 5, 2024, the Montana Association of Rabbis and the Montana Jewish Project called on Sheehy to reject hatred, antisemitism, and bigotry. See their full letter here. Read more about Tim Sheehy here.

On the subject of bigotry alone, Democrat Tester will defeat Sheehy in the November election if Montanans nominate Sheehy.

Sheehy is a Trojan Horse pretending he is a Republican.

by Dr. Al Olszewski, MD, Former State Senator, District 6 and Former State Representative, District 11

I endorse and support former Secretary of State, Chief Elections Officer, and Public Service Commission Chairman Brad Johnson for U.S. Senator from the State of Montana.

Why Secretary Brad Johnson?

Unlike many who will support the candidate anointed by “Out of State” Party Bosses, my support for Secretary Brad Johnson is based on a Commonsense Process. My choice is based on Performance, not Personality. It is based on Principles, not Party Boss Power.

Party Bosses are trying to buy this election, but I believe Montana Republicans deserve a credible alternative to their handpicked puppet – and Secretary Johnson is that alternative. He will be Montana’s independent voice in Washington, not Washington’s voice in Montana.

There are two candidates in the Republican Primary for U.S. Senate.

Only Secretary Brad Johnson is proven to be a Republican candidate to win the- vote of Montanans in two statewide elections. He was elected and served as our Republican Secretary of State and most recently as our Republican PSC Commission Chairman.

The other candidate (Sheehy) has no previous experience, period.

Only Secretary Brad Johnson has proven himself to support the Montana Republican Party Platform 100%.

As a Goldwater/Reagan conservative, Brad has participated in promoting Republican policy positions as an elected public official. He has participated in improving our Party Platform as a voting member of the Republican Party State Platform Convention on several occasions.

The other candidate has no experience with our Republican Party Platform, period.

Only Secretary Brad Johnson has been an active and involved Montana Republican for greater than one year! Brad has been involved in the Montana Republican Party for over 40 years. He has served the MTGOP as a statewide voting member, and on the MTGOP executive board.

The other candidate has no experience serving in the Montana Republican Party. He has been an invited guest to every Montana Republican event since declaring he is a Montanan Republican, but he has not accepted these invitations.

Join me in supporting Secretary Brad Johnson as he campaigns to be Montana’s newest member of the United States Senate. He is the only candidate with real roots and real experience serving Montanans.

It is critical Montana Republicans elect a true and proven servant leader to represent Montana. Please thoughtfully consider supporting him with your vote and contributing financially to his campaign.

Grateful thanks to Dr Ed Berry, a truly heroic defender of Christian civilisation. BUY HIS BOOK .

Third generation miner, third generation poet and prolific author Ron Manners AO is the founder of Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, making a positive impact worldwide.

Ron’s latest book, The Lonely Libertarian published by Connor Court, is now available. Buy one for yourself and one for someone whom you wish to impress.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unhchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Share

Share