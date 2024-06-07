Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward this substack to friends. Instead, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link uses fewer bytes and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

James Hickman writes on 7 June 2024:

It was March 23, 2010, when Barack Obama signed his infamous “Affordable Care Act” into law.

And in theory it was a nice idea. Healthcare in the US was incredibly expensive, and he wanted to bring costs down. But the execution was abysmal.

Since 2010, the number of uninsured Americans is still far, far beyond their most conservative projections. Medical costs in the Land of the Free have soared to record highs, vastly outpacing both inflation and wage growth.

According to the US Labor Department’s Consumer Expenditures data, for example, Americans spent 6.6% of their household budgets on healthcare back in 2010 before Obamacare was enacted.

That share has now risen beyond 8%. This means that Americans are spending more money on healthcare than before, and in many respects, they’re getting lower quality care: longer emergency room wait times. Longer referral wait times. More bureaucracy.

So, sure, making healthcare more affordable was a nice idea. But the execution was terrible.

And with Obamacare’s execution, one needn’t look any further than the debacle that became the healthcare.gov website.

They started development for the Obamacare website as soon as the legislation was signed. Its cost was originally supposed to be $93.7 million— which itself is an astonishing figure for a website. But, as usual with the government, spending quickly spiraled out of control.

According to an internal Inspector General report at the Department of Health and Human Services, healthcare.gov ended up costing a whopping $1.7 billion. And a separate analysis from Bloomberg had the total at $2.1 billion.

(It turned out, of course, that a senior executive at website development company was a college classmate of Michelle Obama’s at Princeton.)

Well, the Biden administration is not about to be outshined by the Obamas when it comes to gross financial mismanagement. And that leads us to our latest Inspired Idiot of the Week: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg is already a distinguished passionate ignoramus.

When a train derailment last year was spewing toxic chemicals all over the town of East Palestine, Ohio, Buttigieg couldn’t be bothered to deal with it… because he was too busy making sure that automobile manufacturers were using female crash test dummies.

(He later on blamed Orange Man for the train derailment).

When it came time to spend $1 trillion from the federal infrastructure bill, Buttigieg went on a series of bizarre tirades claiming that “racism is physically built into some of our highways” and wailed that there were too many white construction workers.

And when a Singapore Airlines flight hit major turbulence last month, Buttigieg immediately shrieked “climate change” as the reason… even though major turbulence events were far more common 60+ years ago than they are today.

His latest crusade is the ill-fated cause of electric vehicles— which US consumers have been soundly rejecting. Today only 8% of consumers buy electric vehicles… and that number is falling.

Electric vehicle demand is so bad that auto manufacturers are starting to seriously scale back production and investment. It was only a few years ago that several major brands insisted they were going 100% electric… only to see their sales plummet.

They’re now walking back those designs and resurrecting the good ole’ internal combustion engine.

This is where the Biden administration has stepped in, recently mandating that, by 2030, 50% of passenger vehicles sold in the US must be electric or hybrid. Again, that’s more than 6x higher than today’s level.

It’s not enough that the government is ignoring consumer demand. They also want to make sure that you pay out the nose.

Like it or not, other countries (especially China) manufacture electric vehicles for far, far less than the US automaker can produce.

Yet rather than allow consumers to comply with the mandate by purchasing cheaper, foreign EVs, Team Biden is slapping huge tariffs on those cars. So, they’re going to force you to buy an EV, and they’re going to force you to spend a ton of money on it.

They’ve also completely ignored basic infrastructure issues.

US energy supply and demand fundamentals are so out of whack that there will likely be electricity shortages within the next 10 years… and that’s even without factoring in the massive new electricity demand from EVs.

A big part of this shortage is demand from power-hungry AI data centers. But there are major supply challenges as well.

Government policy at the state and federal level has forced many electric utility companies to shift to incredibly expensive and inefficient wind and solar production, while shutting down cheap nuclear power plants.

Naturally there are plenty of times when the sun doesn’t shine and the wind doesn’t blow, so the end result is less reliable electricity.

Consider that over the last 15 years, thousands upon thousands of acres of solar panels and wind turbines have been installed across the US. Yet over the same period, total electrical generation in the US has barely moved. In fact, electricity generation today is almost at the same level it was back in 2007.

Electricity supply is simply not growing to keep up with demand. And again, that’s before taking into consideration the huge bump in electricity demand that will take place when the EV mandate goes into effect in 2030.

There’s also a ton of other infrastructure to take into consideration… like the electrical charging stations that will need to pop up all over the country. Every lonely highway, every small town, every backwoods speed trap, is going to need to bring in new, expensive electric charging equipment.

And this is where Pete Buttigieg is once again on the case; he has trained his gaze now on building charging stations across America… and allocated $7.5 billion to do so.

How many charging stations do the American taxpayers have to show for this $7.5 billion investment?

7. As in… 1 2 3 4 5 6 7. Seven.

Buttigieg admitted this himself on TV recently, downplaying his failures by suggesting that it will ultimately be the responsibility of consumers to charge their vehicles at home. So, it’s ultimately your problem.

Buttigieg is one of the purest representations of an Inspired Idiot. They don’t even bother trying to understand the problem, let alone the solution. When confronted with a problem, they beat out one of the accepted lines— racism or climate change or Orange Man.

They push idiotic, impossible mandates and then issue contradictory tariffs without even realizing what they’re doing. And just like Obamacare, their mandates make people worse off.

And even when they only have ONE JOB to help the process along— build some charging stations— they can’t even manage to get that right.

With a $7.5 billion budget and just seven charging stations to show the taxpayers, Pete Buttigieg is putting the Obamacare website to shame. And he’s only getting started.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

