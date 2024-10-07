Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

One Charles Kovess audio message is released each day up to and including 10 October 2024. This post will be amended daily until the series is completed. Bookmark THIS LINK so you can return any time in the future for the full list of Charles Kovess messages.

The first audio message was posted on Monday 30 September 2024:

Day 1: Lockdowns https://rumble.com/v5gr5x1-aina-press-release-day-1-lockdowns.html

The second audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Tuesday 1 October 2024:

Day 2: Jobs and Income https://rumble.com/v5gr5np-aina-press-release-day-2-jobs-and-income.html

The third audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Wednesday 2 October 2024:

Day 3: Social Impacts of Lockdowns https://rumble.com/v5gr68t-aina-press-release-day-3-social-impacts-of-lockdown.html

The fourth audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Thursday 3 October 2024:

Day 4: Educational Impacts of Lockdowns https://rumble.com/v5gr6j1-aina-press-release-day-4-educational-impacts-of-lockdown.html

The fifth audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Friday, 4 October 2024:

Day 5: Travel Impacts of Lockdown https://rumble.com/v5gr6gl-aina-press-release-day-5-travel-impacts-of-lockdown.html

The sixth audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Saturday 5 October 2024:

Day 6: More Harm Than Good - Lockdowns https://rumble.com/v5gr6lh-aina-press-release-day-6-more-harm-than-good.html

The seventh audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Sunday 6 October 2024:

Day 7: Forced Vax https://rumble.com/v5gr6kz-aina-press-release-day-7-forced-vax.html

The eighth audio message is here, embargoed until 12 noon on Monday 7 October 2024:

Day 8: Who do you trust to look after your health?

https://rumble.com/v5hnvph-aina-press-release-day-8-who-do-you-trust-to-look-after-your-health.html

Please share these with your networks.

Great work by Charles Kovess. Exit the WHO!

Closely related to the Exit the WHO campaign is the battle to defeat the Australian Government’s rebooted Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation Bill 2024

­­͏Alison Bevege is an independent journalist publishing on Substack at Letters From Australia. Alison previously wrote for News Ltd, Reuters and Daily Mail.

͏On 29 September 2024, Alison Bevege wrote: ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­͏ ­

Consider this. The young actress in the fear mongering ad (above) had almost zero risk of being hospitalised by Covid. The median age of Covid death in Australia was 85.5 years according to Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), older than normal life expectancy . This is an example of the government’s own Covid “misinformation,” which is jargon for “being wrong”.

The ad was touting gene-vaccines: novel products never before used in humans, which hadn’t been tested properly and harmed many people. At the time of publishing, more than 100,000 injuries and over 800 deaths had been reported to the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) by the victims of the Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs, using a passive safety system known to be under-reported. Ten times that number of victims or more are out in the community, uncounted in the figures, multiple experts have said. This is the serious harm created by the absence of loud and uncontrolled dissent. This Bill will entrench the problem and make it infinitely worse.

What is true and what is not true?

No human being or government body can be trusted with the power to decide what is true and what is not true. The whole point of the Enlightenment, on which our culture is founded, is that individual people have faculties of reason. Free speech is vital so that we can individually examine all the information and decide for ourselves what we think is true or false. This Bill is based on the claim that the authorities and their agents can know what is true and what is false - and then ban everything they say is false to protect us from “serious harm”. They cannot. This is a basic question of epistemology. The entire premise of this Bill is based on the lie that the government can know something it cannot know.

What this Bill will do in practice

The whole concept of “misinformation” is highly subjective. This legislation would give the Australian Media and Communications Authority (ACMA), a government bureaucracy, sweeping powers to decide what is true and what is not true. The elected parliament will not be able to intervene. Digital platforms will be made to invent codes of practice to prevent “misinformation and disinformation” that satisfy ACMA. They will then implement these codes to censor content that the ACMA deems is “not true” and might cause “serious harm”. That means everything you can see, hear or say on the internet will be policed. Content that gets classified as “misinformation” will not have to have caused any actual harm. It’s enough at 13 (3) for it to be “reasonably likely” to “contribute to serious harm”. Harm is a vague enough term, but with all those qualifiers, you could drive a truck through that definition. You could ban anything. Especially as the definition of “serious harm” at (14) gallops across the economy and banking system, preventative public health measures and “vilification” of a group - already a contentious concept.

Economists Martin North and John Adams say the definition is so broad it could even threaten their YouTube discussions on banking bail-in provisions. This Bill defines the “serious harm” of misinformation, at 14(b), as “harm to public health in Australia, including to the efficacy of preventative health measures”. The Bill fails to recognise that the government, public health authorities and the World Health Organisation (WHO) can all be wrong about “preventive health measures” – and were. The WHO wildly exaggerated the Covid infection fatality rate to 3.4 percent at the start of the pandemic. But Covid only had a median infection fatality rate of 0.03 percent for anyone under 60, unvaccinated, as shown by Stanford Epidemiology Professor John Ioannidis et al. This is comparable to a bad flu year. It was not a public health emergency for the entire working aged population – the government was wrong. Australia did not need to be shut down. No lockdowns were needed. All we needed to do was follow the advice of the dissenting medical professors who signed the Great Barrington Declaration in 2020. But they were shut down as “misinformation” and their opinions were not able to be freely shared on social media during the pandemic. The Federal Government listened only to preferred experts, many of whom had industry ties or other conflicts, including former Health Department secretary Jane Halton, who advised the government on Covid while at the same time chairing CEPI, an organisation whose stated goal is to promote mRNA as a platform for 100-day “lab to jab” gene-vaccines. Had this law been in place during Covid, the pandemic censorship would have been even worse than what we experienced. My Substack would have been censored as I wrote about this issue. This kind of incentivised censorship leads to exactly the disaster we all just experienced. But there is worse in this legislation. At 13 (4), the Communications Minister can determine whatever matter they would like to be considered, by legislative instrument. That means the Minister can dictate what they want censored. There are new protections included in this version of the legislation. For example, at 16 (1) it says it excludes parody, satire, or content for any academic, artistic, scientific or religious purpose. It also says it excludes news content that is already subject to media industry codes of practice such as the Australian Press Council code of conduct. But these provisions can and will be easily bypassed to silence what the government doesn’t like. The problem is that the digital platform providers are threatened with fines of up to 5 percent of their revenue if they fail to comply with the ACMA’s diktats. They won’t muck around ruminating on whether this or that post might comply or not comply in any particular. They will program their AI surveillance systems to shadow-ban, demonetise or delete anything that could get them into trouble. Worse still, ACMA can make the rules up as it goes. The ACMA has the power to approve the codes made by platforms. But from Section 57 onwards, it also has the power to determine whether the codes are deficient and to alter them, delete them or make new ones themselves. The ACMA is firmly in control of this internet censorship, hiding behind the platforms. Another sinister example, at Subdivision B, 30 (1), is that the ACMA can make the rules about what records digital platforms must keep about people being wrong on the internet. Whether it’s just counting bad comments for self-serving reports that inflate the non-problem, or whether it is spying on “misinformation superspreaders” to shut down key dissidents, the point is that the ACMA can make the rules as it sees fit. At Subdivision B, 33, digital platforms will have to turn over information and documents relating to “misinformation and disinformation” on the platform, which, at 34, the ACMA can also obtain “from other persons” – effectively making them a spy agency making dossiers on people who are wrong on the internet. The ACMA can then keep those documents indefinitely, (at 37). You don’t get to vote the ACMA in or out. They are a permanent Canberra bureaucracy staffed (among others) by ex-cops and security state operatives, unaccountable to you. At Subdivision B, 44, (3) sections (e), (f) and (k) all support the ACMA being able to interfere in public discourse, preventing monetisation of whatever it determines to be “misinformation”, which will impoverish dissenting independent media and drive them off platforms through lack of income. These provisions also support fact-checking and giving end-users “information about authoritative content”. During the pandemic, the fact-checkers were frequently biased and wrong - and so was the “authoritative content”. These groups are not neutral arbiters of fact, and never will be.

Why “misinformation” is not a “serious harm” but this Bill is

Pseudoscience used to pad the narrative

The entire body of self-serving “research” that produced the narrative the government has relied on to justify this bill is junk science. A parasitic industry of fake “misinformation and disinformation” experts has been created to justify censorship. There is no qualification that enables “experts” to identify wrong information in a way that you are not able to. These “studies” rely on subjective information loaded with biases and assumptions. They use questionnaires and focus group interviews – the tools of soft value-laden social “sciences” that will produce whatever narrative you want. They go trawling through Facebook and Twitter to count conversations. They subjectively judge human interactions and put them into categories for counting. Then pie charts and graphs can be made and percentages used, disguising it as a hard science. It’s a deceit used to make a social pseudoscience seem objective like engineering or maths. It’s not maths or engineering. It’s propaganda. It’s completely subjective and half the assumptions built into the “research” are laughably wrong. Several examples of “dangerous misinformation” that ACMA used to lobby for these powers turned out later to be factually accurate, or just different opinions that challenged government messaging. The ACMA commissioned research from the University of Canberra’s News and Media Research Centre to use in its 2021 report on the adequacy of digital platforms' disinformation and news quality measures. In the survey methodology for determining “Covid-19 informed vs misinformed”, the researchers state (emphasis mine): “The questions addressing misinformation beliefs are designed to assess agreement with official advice on a range of issues related to Covid-19 including mask wearing and appropriate treatment … Those who are in general disagreement with the authoritative or factual advice are labelled as ‘misinformed’.” So there it is. If you disagree with the government, you’re “misinformed”. It’s baked into the research definitions. The Impact Analysis accompanying this Bill is no better. A literature review covers 14 similarly bogus studies, bundling them together and giving them a AAA rating.

Bogus nomenclature cluttering the conversation

The lexicon is already clear. Misinformation means being wrong Disinformation means lies Malinformation means inconvenient truths This new jargon is a deliberate complication to deceive the public into thinking there is some quasi-scientific rationale behind this Bill. There isn’t. It is a naked power grab. In reality, “Misinformation and disinformation” is a fake problem, small in scope. Wrong information on the internet is not a big threat to Australians. Our safety and wellbeing is guaranteed only by a robust marketplace of ideas where people are able to be heard, even when they are wrong. The government wants the sinister power to decide for the public what is true and what is not, then ban everything they don’t like under the pretext of “misinformation”. This Bill must be subjected to public hearings, rejected in full and never brought before Parliament again. Subscribe to Alison’s Substack Letters from Australia.

SINCERE THANKS TO ALISON BEVEGE.

DEFEAT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt, a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate, and in case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet. Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer a hundred thousand years before Cook the unwelcome visitor came landing on our shore. To keep the Left Wing happy and win friends among the youth The reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth. Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our dear Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea, he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed. Yet another reason to have them double taxed. We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poetic agents of our rulers must stop appearing crook Display new-found conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce must never cause a shock No faded jeans or waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just look at poet Darby, his head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet if you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. To get a poem approved you need to go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. And if you need a victim who deserves to cop a bash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy would make them richer by the hour. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Killing CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate all the drillers; why are they all male? This misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’ll ban all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Carbon change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For extremists like McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar We hate all the elderly, they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. The oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks Another introduced species is the foreign dog that barks. Horses keep the fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissidents may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except those who hate Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask To save the world from drowning, that’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide, you can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share