Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on 8 June 2024:

Lifelong Conservative voters have never been more disillusioned with their party. The surprise victory of David Cameron over David Davis in the leadership election of 2005 set the Tories on a course from which it may not recover. That is why this is the moment for Reform UK, my party, to replace the Tories for good.

Fourteen years of David Cameron’s social democratic policies – remember how he styled himself “the heir to Blair” – have led the party into the electoral abyss. To keep small “c” conservative voters on side all this time, the Tories have presented themselves as a low-tax party and repeatedly promised to reduce net migration to tens of thousands a year. After fourteen years, not only have the Tories failed to deliver on these promises, but voters now understand that they never really meant it in the first place. If a party is elected for its conservative credentials, but governs from the social democratic Left, it should come as little surprise when once loyal supporters desert in their droves.

I gave the Tories every chance to turn things around. With the Brexit Party victory in the May European elections of 2019, Theresa May was quickly removed from Downing Street. This opened the door for a Boris Johnson premiership, and then I stood aside in over 300 constituencies in the December general election.

I did so in the national interest to keep out Jeremy Corbyn, and in spite of considerable opposition from my own party. Many of those new Conservatives voters in 2019 had already moved from the Labour Party via Ukip or the Brexit Party. They were motivated, first and foremost, by grave concerns about mass immigration. Since that time, immigration into the United Kingdom has rocketed to record levels. It’s truly astonishing. Since 2022, arrivals have run at one migrant every minute. This is a betrayal of the trust placed in the Conservative party by common sense Britons, and millions of voters now feel this very deeply and personally. There is no going back now.

I am committed to building Reform UK into a major force in British politics and believe that now is the right moment. Nothing works anymore in this country; we are truly Broken Britain. The population explosion has led to a chronic housing shortage, rising rents, and the inability to get a GP appointment. Those that get up early in the morning to go to work now labour under a tax burden that is at its highest in 70 years, whilst millions choose to live on benefits. In contrast to stagnation under the Tories and Labour, Reform is unveiling some radical solutions. Take the NHS, for example. In the seven-way leadership debate on the BBC on Friday night, the other parties engaged in a bidding war as to who could spend the most on the NHS. Not for a moment did anybody consider whether the money we were spending, which has massively increased in recent years, is leading to better results.

Reform proposes a change to our model while keeping healthcare free at the point of delivery. In France, they have an insurance-based model, which through a system of mutuality means that those that can afford it pay in, whilst those that can’t still get healthcare cover. The money is far better spent. It is much more efficient. If you look at the statistics on strokes, heart disease and cancer, the French are beating us, hands down. If our model isn’t working, it’s time for a change.

Yet Reform is the only party prepared to even contemplate this step.

The 80th anniversary of D-Day has proved to be a pivotal moment in this campaign. I was in Normandy to raise money for the magnificent London Taxi Charity to help veterans to attend these events who otherwise could not afford it. Contrast that with the Prime Minister who couldn’t even be bothered to attend the international service with other world leaders. Sunak’s insult to our remaining veterans is unforgivable, and it shows that he has no connection with the people of our country. His instincts are those of the global elite. He is simply not a patriotic leader.

The Prime Minister has campaigned so woefully that I believe that we are now approaching a tipping point as voters realise that the general election is effectively over. Labour has won. The Conservatives will be in opposition, but not the Opposition.

In their place, Reform UK now intends to be that voice of opposition in parliament and the country. Reform is a patriotic party committed to ending the political establishment’s deadly addiction to mass immigration. We want to stop the poison of Left-wing identity politics in our schools and are on the side of millions of small businesses. If we can overtake the Tories in the polls in the coming days, it is possible, just possible, that something extraordinary could happen on July 4.

As a child, I remember the despair and collapse of the 1970s when the UK was the “Sick Man of Europe”. Yet within a decade our national fortunes had been reversed. I know that we can do it again, provided that we have the courage and conviction to change course.

There is no need for this to be more than a one-term Labour government. Reform is ready to grasp the centre-Right of British politics and lead the opposition against Starmer’s already unpopular Left-wing rabble. The Conservatives had their chance and blew it. That’s why Reform UK must not be underestimated.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on 3 June 2024

Mass immigration is about to tear apart British society. Nobody voted for mass migration; taxpayers have had no say in it; and everybody has been told that they must accept it. It is simply wrong.

[Australian politicians take careful note]

Nigel Farage, honorary president of Reform UK, speaks during a Party election campaign event on May 30, 2024 in London

For the first time in my life, sectarian politics has become a part of English political life. The rigid adherence to a narrow set of beliefs – whether religious or ethnic – is beginning to cause serious problems. This intolerance seems to be growing in tandem with votes being cast en masse along certain lines.

Evidence is not hard to find. Just this month after a local election in Leeds a Green Party councillor called Mothin Ali shouted “Allahu Akbar!” after being elected to a city council. This shocked many people and outraged others. On Wednesday, a pro-Palestinian protest near Downing Street turned violent after thousands of people staged an “emergency rally”. A policewoman suffered facial injuries from a glass bottle. In the summer of 2022, there were ugly clashes in Birmingham between Hindus and Muslims.

Political disagreements from other parts of the world have been imported into this country, principally from the Middle East and the Indian sub-continent. Those of us who live here are being forced to deal with the consequences.

The major worry is that sectarianism often leads to extremism. Sectarian beliefs are a breeding ground for terrorist groups who may then commit atrocities at will. We should all be fearful of that.

According to a poll published by JL Partners in April and commissioned by the Henry Jackson Society, 23 per cent of 18-34 year old British Muslims support the concept of jihad. One in three Muslims in this age bracket want Sharia Law to be imposed in Britain – that is, death for apostasy; amputation of a hand for theft; stoning or lashing for adultery. Granted, this was just one poll of 1,000 people, but those statistics should ring a very loud alarm right around the country.

If anybody doubts the extent to which political parties are now in thrall to this phenomenon, just consider how a few days ago Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, sat in a room full of Muslim men in her Ashton-under-Lyne constituency begging them for their vote on July 4 and thanking them for getting her “over the line” in 2019.

The problem with sectarianism is that some groups are relatively relaxed about women being reduced to second class citizens. And so what this country faces is a situation where the democratic rights of women risk being set back by almost a century, universal suffrage having been achieved in 1928.

Can the situation be reversed? That is a very hard question to answer. Perhaps in the first instance it would be best to say that we should all be working to make sure it doesn’t get any worse.

My view is that mass immigration over the past 25 years under Labour and the Tories is responsible for the rise in sectarian politics. Nobody voted for mass immigration; taxpayers have had no say in it; and everybody has been told in no uncertain terms that they must accept it. But in so many ways it has caused more problems than it has solved.

What is more, these islands have never before experienced large numbers of young people living here who not only refuse to adapt to our way of life but who wish for their way of life to become the norm for everybody else as well

An uncomfortable reality must be confronted. No matter how long he has left in power, Sunak must address it head-on. Sir Keir Starmer had better have something meaningful to say and do about it as well if, as the bookmakers reckon, he is going to be in Number 10 from 5 July. I for one will hold his feet to the fire if he is in charge.

Nobody else in this election campaign but me would dare to make these points but I suspect that in the privacy of their own homes, many politicians from the Left and the Right are as concerned as I am about this disturbing trend. They owe it to the country to have an honest debate before things get any worse.

Australian politicans ignore at their peril public resentment at grossly excessive levels of immigration. The frontline victims are the poor and disadvantaged whose opportunities, including for housing, education and employment, are seized by new arrivals. A large and growing majority of Australians know that politicians and profiteers deliberately influence for their own advantage the composition of the excessive stream of immigrants. Australians have never voted in support of feeling less safe in their own communities. Australians have never voted to change the nature of Australian society by deliberate demographic empowerment of groups openly hostile to the rights of women and contemptuous of democratic traditions.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

