How can you tell when (former Mayor of London and UK Prime Minister) Boris Johnson is lying? When you see his lips moving, of course. But also, I was reminded just now, when you read the words he has dashed off for some ludicrously inflated sum of money staring up from the pages of the newspaper you almost vomited on in disgust.

Like you I don’t read newspapers. Just occasionally, though, I’ll find my eye drawn to particularly emetic headlines like this one from the Mail on Sunday: “It saved lives, but now I’m not sure lockdown works.” This turned out to be an extract from Johnson’s autobiography, Unleashed, which the paper was billing as ‘the political memoir of the century’.

I read on, curious to see exactly how Johnson would gloss over the period when, as British prime minister, he played a key role in perhaps the most illiberal mass experiment in history: the drastic restrictions on movement and free association imposed on the world’s eight billion populace, ostensibly designed to arrest the spread of a supposedly deadly and unprecedented virus called ‘Covid.’

As you would expect from such a master of distraction, obfuscation and confected bonhomie, Johnson does an absolutely first rate job of letting himself off the hook. The way he writes about this period of fascistic control-freakery, you’d almost think he’d had nothing whatsoever to do with it.

Johnson writes:

“I can hardly believe the gall, the audacity of the Government in trying to micromanage humanity. […] I think of those long discussions around the green baize of the Cabinet table, well into the night, as brilliant young officials came up with ever more elaborate schemes for modulating human behaviour - and I want to scream. It’s bonkers, really.”

Note the detached language. He speaks contemptuously of ‘the Government’ as if, despite being its official leader, it was an entity for which he had no responsibility. Instead of “I remember”, which would place him at the heart of that Cabinet-room reminiscence, he uses the more distancing “I think”, almost as though he had merely dreamt up the scenario but had never actively participated in it.

A tiny part of me sympathises with Johnson here. Though he is lazy, devious and venal, he is not a natural tyrant. When he imposed those lockdowns and all the pettifogging rules and regulations that went with them, we can be pretty sure that he did so under extreme duress. We know this because he privately briefed newspaper editors at the time that he was effectively in a hostage situation, that his orders were coming from above and that he had no option but to obey.

But that excuse only washes up to a point. It’s a bit like a super celebrity appealing for clemency after attending one of Diddy’s ‘freak off’ parties. “Guys, guys, I really didn’t want to have sex with that twelve-year old child that was brought to me on a platter like a canape. It’s just part of the deal you have to make if you want to sell millions of records and drink Cristal all day on your private island. I really had no choice.”

Johnson clearly understands on some level that neither ‘Big boys made me do it and then ran away’ nor ‘Nothing to do with me, Guv. I was only Prime Minister at the time’ are going to be quite enough to salvage his reputation. So elsewhere in his self-exculpatory screed he tries a slightly different tack.

“How could I, Boris Johnson, have conceivably authorised these super-complicated codes of behaviour?”

[Brief pause, there, to admire the chutzpah of that adjective ‘super-complicated’. No, Johnson, it wasn’t the complexity of the rules that people minded, so much as the savage, mindless injustice of them: people not being allowed to attend funerals or visit dying relatives; people having their businesses destroyed; that kind of thing - all to combat a ‘disease’ which the evidence clearly showed was claiming no more lives than in an average flu year]

He goes on to ask:

“But why on earth were the public so wiling to have their lives circumscribed in such rabbinical detail? The answer is that they were frightened; they wanted something to believe in, something officially sanctioned that they could do to stop the spread of the disease; rules that they could collectively obey.

Like the children of Israel in the desert, we turned to highly regimented systems of behaviour, as part of our response to the horror and mystery of invisibly transmitted infection.

And we in officialdom were, of course, appalled by our own scientific impotence, and we also wanted to believe in the rules. They were the best we could provide because as yet we had no cure.”

Can you see the sleight of hand being practised here? It’s very well done because Johnson is, and always has been, a master of the art of bullshit. And I’m sure that most of the people who buy this book will be taken in by it, lulled by that faux-candid appeal “How could I, Boris Johnson…?”, by the heft and gravitas of those Biblical allusions, and by that sly transition from lightly-hinted-at incompetence (“our own scientific impotence”) to that ‘but damn it all, we were the good guys just trying to do our best’ message in the concluding sentence.

Just in case you missed the point Johnson hammers it home a few paragraphs later.

“But it was clear to me then - and it still is - that my fundamental duty was to protect the lives of British citizens.”

Right. That’s quite enough analysis of Johnson’s eel-like blathering. Normally, I wouldn’t bother to engage with this sort of thing at all because, as most of us here know, everything that takes place in the public domain is just puppetry and theatre and generally beneath our contempt.

I do think, though, that just occasionally it’s worth straying into that realm of lies and fakery in order to see how they do it, and to marvel at how they continue to get away with it.

Remember: the percentage of the population that believes “Well governments had to do what they did. It was a major pandemic. They didn’t have all the information. Sure they made mistakes but then, this situation was unprecedented” still vastly outnumbers the percentage that knows it was all just one massive psyop designed to advance the sinister interests of the New World Order.

That’s what makes this book Unleashed quite a useful gauge of where we currently are on the road to perdition. It gives us insights into what Normies are thinking because it represents what they are being told to think by the mainstream media and the publishing industry.

Essentially, the message from officialdom is: “Yes, we now admit that the Covid years were a massive disaster, yes those rules and regulations were utterly ridiculous and it’s amazing anyone fell for them frankly, and yes massive cock ups were made by the clowns in charge….

BUT you can still forgive us everything because it really was a deadly disease and anyway we only did all these horrible things to you because you wanted it. You told us you were scared so we offered you the comfort blanket of bigger government.”

This is what the Nazis used to call ‘Für ihre sicherheit’. More accurately, it’s what you might call Victim Blaming. The implication - utterly dishonest, of course - is that the government is a benevolent force motivated above all by a sincere desire to act according what it perceives are the best interests of the people. If the people appear to be yearning for more security then what option does the government have than to deliver it, even if the net result turns out to be massive restrictions on freedom?

As always, though, with Deep State puppets like Johnson, it’s not what they say that matters so much as what they don’t say.

In this case, the very obvious thing that Johnson is not mentioning is the reason for all that public agitation. The public were so afraid because the government told them to be afraid. That was the purpose of all those daily press conferences, chaired by Johnson, in which Big Pharma stooges Chris Whitty, Patrick Vallance and Jonathan Van Tam talked up the health threat with frightening statistics about the increase in COVID-19 cases. It was also why, during this period, the government became the newspaper industry’s biggest advertiser: in order that the MSM could be bribed and cajoled into running endless hysterical articles about lives tragically cut short due to the deadly virus stalking the land which would definitely kill granny unless you put on a mask NOW.

They had to do this because otherwise, the public might have got the correct impression that the pandemic wasn’t real and gone about their lives as normal.

It’s very hard for most people to appreciate how truly, Satanically evil are the rulers of the darkness of this world. Partly it’s hard because so relatively few people take the Bible seriously these days. And partly it’s hard because the minions of those dark rulers are so damned good at their job.

I take my hat off to Johnson. His deceptions are almost worthy of the devil. For years, I was taken in by them myself. When I knew him at university, I was charmed and amused by his bluff, rumpled congeniality. When he was my editor at the Spectator, I found him easy-going and encouraging - if not exactly present. I watched his rise and rise and thought: “Well, Bozza, you deserve it. You’re likeable, you write fluently and wittily, you’re on the side of freedom and fun - and you do pull off some jolly stunts like that one on YouTube where you throw a ball backwards over your head and it goes through the hoop.”

But all the world’s a stage. Not all the actors on it are necessarily chosen for their charisma or japesomeness - see, for example, current UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer - but those were definitely some of the qualities for which Johnson was selected and he is playing his role to a T.

Was Johnson deliberately earmarked and put in place as Britain’s designated leader during the plandemic in order to make lockdowns and near compulsory vaccination more palatable than they might have been under a less engagingly cheeky-chappy PM? Well it’s possible, I suppose, though I doubt even the Rulers of the Darkness of this world are so capable as to be able to micromanage political leaderships with quite such precision. But hey, who knows?

All we need to know for the purposes of this article is that Johnson, like all politicians of any significance, is the tool of some very dark and powerful forces. And that one of his main jobs - perhaps even THE main job - is to make sure that ordinary folk remain blissfully unaware that these dark and powerful forces exist.

Those ordinary folk - by which I mean, essentially, the 95 percent of the population that isn’t down the rabbit hole - need continually to be reassured that their countries are run by bumbling oafs who are no real threat because they can be voted out of office; that the job of government is to protect them and that it would certainly never do anything like cull them with a kill shot or deliberately start wars in order to cull them some more; that politicians can do some pretty crazy things, which sometimes have really quite painful consequences for the people they supposedly serve, but that’s because, hey, ‘politics is showbusiness for ugly people’ so that makes it sort of OK.

That, I’d argue, is the real purpose of this book, which will no doubt be heavily promoted, and well reviewed, and on lots of middle class shopping lists this Christmas. Johnson will be permitted by The Powers That Be to be rehabilitated, not because TPTB give a shit about his wellbeing - They would quite happy have Magafuli-ed him if he hadn’t obeyed orders during that creepy interlude where he was dragged off behind the scenes, supposedly suffering from severe Covid - but because this is the role for which They currently require him.

They wiped out your business; they gave your teenager myocarditis; they finished off grandpa in the care home with Midazolam; they shut down your local pub; they put up more wind turbines and 5G towers; they blocked your road; they gave your sister blood clots and brought your uncle’s jogging career to a sudden close with a fatal heart attack; they got you beaten up in a train carriage because some angry tosser took obsession to the fact that you weren’t wearing a mask; they humiliated your entire street, every Thursday by cajoling everyone into a Cultural Revolution style display of collective state-worship, banging pots and pats for the vampiric NHS; they mocked you with their private parties; they lied to you every day on the telly and in the newspapers; they sent police drones to film you for taking apparently illicit walks in the Peak District; they closed down the car parks at your favourite walking spot; they taped off the park benches; they drove you insane with rainbow logos and NHS logos everywhere you went; they told you you had to wear a face nappy, even though you knew it was like trying to keep mosquitos out with a tennis net; (if that is you even were to believe viruses exist which you now don’t); they displayed photos of places you couldn’t go to, like Venice, with programming messages like “Isn’t it marvellous how much cleaner the canals are now that no one is allowed to take gondolier rides on them or even look at them?”; they forced you to let your mother die alone - and then wouldn’t let her friends attend the funeral. They did all this, and more, deliberately, when they knew perfectly well that there was no pandemic, that the ‘vaccines’ were both useless and deadly, and that the real reason for all this stuff was to help the Malthusians carry out one of their periodic population culls and so that banksters had a little longer to squirrel away their ill-gotten gains before the economy collapsed totally.

But it’s OK, you needn’t worry, or feel in any way bitter or angry or vengeful because guess what: lovable, tousle-haired Boris Johnson [the guy in charge of Britain, btw, when ALL the above was happening] has just written a funny autobiography with all sorts of anecdotes, like the time he was in Scotland with his controller Carrie and his kayak was nearly blown out to sea!

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

