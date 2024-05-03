The newly formed Aligned Council of Australia (ACA) urges press and members of the public to attend an International Press Conference to hear experts in their fields discuss how proposed WHO pandemic treaty reforms will impact your lives if not rejected by Australia on May 27 2024.



Experts include those who have worked for both the United Nations and the World Health Organization. Their knowledge and experience is invaluable in assisting us to be fully informed.



Ramesh Thakur, Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, is gravely concerned that if these reforms are not rejected in their current form before May 27 this year.



Press conference event details:



When: Saturday 11 May, 2-5 pm

Where: The Crest on Barkly Hotel, St Kilda Melbourne

Cost: Early bird ticket until midnight Thursday 9 May $40

Standard - $60

Live Stream link available on ticketing site for those unable to attend in person

Members of the Press - Free

Format: 2-4 pm conference including question time

4-5pm Meet and Greet with canapes



Parking: Street and paid parking available.



Tickets: https://alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au/event/international-press-conference/





According to Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur:



“The two sets of changes to the architecture of global health governance will effectively change the WHO from a technical advisory organisation offering recommendations, into a supranational public health authority telling governments what to do”.



Article 49.5 of the IHR proposes that the Director General of the WHO, will not only be able to personally select members of the Emergency Committee tasked with making recommendations, but that:

‘The views of the Emergency Committee shall be forwarded to the Director-General for consideration.



The Director-General shall make the final determination on these matters.

In Article 42 of the proposed IHR amendments WHO Member States (which includes Australia) are also bound to comply:



‘Health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations shall be initiated and completed without delay and applied in a transparent and non-discriminatory manner. States Parties shall take all practicable measures, in accordance with national laws, to engage with non-State actors operating in their respective jurisdictions with a view to achieving compliance with, and implementation of, health measures taken pursuant to these Regulations.’



This will be ensured by a newly appointed “National IHR Authority” which is an entity designated or established by member countries at the national level to coordinate the implementation of these Regulations within the territory of the member countries’ (Articles 1 and 4 IHR.).



These pandemic treaty reforms include extensive amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR) and a new pandemic treaty.



The pandemic treaty reforms are due to be voted upon by Australian unidentified delegates, and the other 193 WHO Member States, in the week of 27 May 2024 at the 77th World Health Assembly. However, the reforms are still being negotiated, leaving insufficient time for WHO Member States to consider them before voting.



Isn’t the W.H.O a trustworthy organisation?



Dr Bell states:



“The W.H.O once based its priorities on assessment of disease burden and country need. It has now become a public-private partnership with most of its work directly specified by its funders, who include pharmaceutical companies and their private investors. These are the same entities who gained financially from the COVID-19 response and will do so through the proposed Pandemic Agreement and IHR amendments.”



Bios of presenters



Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur is Emeritus Professor in the Crawford School of Public Policy, The Australian National University, Senior Research Fellow, the Toda Peace Institute, and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of International Affairs. His last post was Director of the Centre for Nuclear Non-Proliferation and Disarmament at the ANU. He was formerly Senior Vice Rector of the United Nations University (and Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations). Educated in India (BA Honours, University of Calcutta) and Canada (MA, PhD Queen’s University), he has held full-time academic appointments in Fiji, New Zealand, Canada, and Australia and been a consultant to the Australian, New Zealand and Norwegian governments on arms control, disarmament and international security issues. He was the Editor-in-Chief of Global Governance (2013–18).



Full Bio



Emeritus Professor Thakur will be joined by a compelling panel of experts featuring:



Dr David Bell:



Dr David Bell, Senior Scholar at Brownstone Institute, is a public health physician and biotech consultant in global health. He is a former medical officer and scientist at the World Health Organization (WHO), Programme Head for malaria and febrile diseases at the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND) in Geneva, Switzerland, and Director of Global Health Technologies at Intellectual Ventures Global Good Fund in Bellevue, WA, USA.



Dr David Bell has co authored an open letter to the WHO which highlights his concern that calling on Member States to vote on May 27 is unlawful by the WHO’S own guidelines.



It violates Article 55(2) IHR which sets out the procedure to be followed for amending the IHR:



‘The text of any proposed amendment shall be communicated to all States Parties by the Director-General at least four months before the Health Assembly at which it is proposed for consideration.’



Full Bio



Professor Augusto Zimmermann



Augusto Zimmermann PhD (Mon.), LLM summa cum laude, LLB (Hons.), CIArb (CIArb London), DipEd (Murd.) is Professor of Law, Head of Law, Chair of the Research Committee, and co-Chair of the Academic Council at Sheridan Institute of Higher Education, Perth. He is also a former Law Reform Commissioner with the Law Reform Commission of Western Australia (2012-2017) and a former Associate Dean (Research) and Postgraduate Research Director at Murdoch University’s School of Law. He is also the Founder and President of the Western Australian Legal Theory Association (WALTA), a former Vice-President of the Australasian Society of Legal Philosophy (ASLP), an Elected Fellow of the Brazilian Academy of Philosophy (Academia Brasileira de Filosofia), an Elected Fellow at the International Academy for the Study of the Jurisprudence of the Family (IASJF), and Editor-in-Chief of the Western Australian Jurist law journal. Professor Zimmermann has been included, together with only twelve other Australian academics and policy experts, in ‘Policy Experts’ – the Heritage Foundation’s directory for locating knowledgeable authorities and leading policy institutes actively involved in a broad range of public policy issues, both in the United States and worldwide



Full Bio



Professor Ian Brighthope:



Professor Ian Brighthope graduated in Agricultural Science in 1965 and then in 1974 graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery.



Professor Brighthope is founding director of the Orthomolecular Medical Association of Australia; Founding President of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine (NEM).



He established the first Integrative Medical centres in Australia including the use of HDIVC and chelation therapy and designed the NEM courses and initiated the FACNEM (Fellowship of the Australasian College of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine



Full bio





Who is the Aligned Council of Australia?



The Aligned Council of Australia Ltd is an expert advocacy collective which represents over 37 organisations and 1.32 million Australians.



The ACA is an initiative of aligned every day Australians including lawyers, doctors, accountants, professors, emergency services personnel, community leaders, business owners, and individuals to bring awareness to deeply concerning proposals being put forward by the World Health Organization (WHO) in the name of the next ‘pandemic’.



Experts include Prof Gigi Foster, Professor Ian Brighthope, Professor Paul Frijters, Professor Ramesh Thakur, Prof James Allan, Ms Katie Ashby-Koppens and numerous medical and other professionals.



The Council was formed in February 2024 in response to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) two pandemic reforms.



ACA aims to bring awareness of the deeply concerning proposals being put forward by the World Health Organization. The proposals contradict fundamental democratic rights and basic human freedoms and call into question Australia’s ability to function as an independent sovereign nation.



“Tens of thousands of protestors are gathering around the world to oppose the two pandemic treaty reforms. We urge Australians to inform themselves immediately via the ACA website at www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au , attend or livestream the Press Conference on the 11 May and to take respectful action as they see fit to communicate their opposition to our federal politicians before May 27”.



Professor Ian Brighthope for the ACA.





Media representatives are invited to join our media list for updates at:



www.alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au



Quotes attributable to - Professor Ian Brighthope ACA:



Interviews available:



Emeritus Professor Ramesh Thakur

Professor Augusto Zimmerman

Dr David Bell

Professor Ian Brighthope



Images available on request.





-END-



Media Contact – media@alignedcouncilofaustralia.com.au

Katrina Lane – 0427 080 224

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Save the The Fritz Karger file to your own system for valuable reference

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled the follow collection of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Reiner Fuellmich, In 18 Minute Recording From Prison, Reveals Deep Infiltration, Intelligence Gathering, And Plot; Also Says Covid Empire Of Lies Crumbling

Generating the "national will" to spend hundreds of billions and give up our civil and human rights on the altar of pandemic safety--here is how it was done

Expert validates survey analysis: vaccines ARE the main cause of chronic diseases

International Wake-Up Call: WHO Plans Insidious Coup in 194 Countries!

https://www.bitchute.com/video/H7PNLGLKjgcb/

Massive Rallies Break Out in Japan Against WHO’s Pandemic Treaty. – ‘Don’t Underestimate the Japanese’

https://expose-news.com/2024/04/15/massive-rallies-break-out-in-japan-against-whos-pandemic-treaty-dont-underestimate-the-japanese/

The REAL COST of Fauci’s failures

https://www.naturalnews.com/2024-04-15-the-real-cost-of-faucis-failures.html

America’s Infant Mortality Rate Increases for the First Time in 20 Years

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/04/15/americas-infant-mortality-rate-increases-for-the-first-time-in-20-years/#more-334993

Australian Senate to Investigate Excess Mortality

https://brownstone.org/articles/australian-senate-to-investigate-excess-mortality/

“Fear”: One Year Later

https://brownstone.org/articles/fear-one-year-later/

‘The Metropolitan Police Finally Admit They Know What’s Going On’ and ‘It’s All Being Suppressed.’

https://expose-news.com/2024/04/15/the-metropolitan-police-finally-admit-they-know-whats-going-on-and-its-all-being-suppressed/

Is Censorship the Biden Era’s Torture Issue?

https://brownstone.org/articles/is-censorship-the-biden-eras-torture-issue/

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice (Poem by Margaret Anna Alice; Read by Dr. Mike Yeadon)

Preparing for the end? War and Civil War EXCLUSION CLAUSE on home insurance

https://www.theinteldrop.org/2024/04/15/preparing-for-the-end-war-and-civil-war-exclusion-clause-on-home-insurance/

The Whistleblower and the Anglo Saxon Mission – A message from Project Avalon That Will Chill You to the Bone!

https://expose-news.com/2024/04/15/the-whistleblower-and-the-anglo-saxon-mission-a-message-from-project-avalon-that-will-chill-you-to-the-bone/

Polling Shows How Massively Unpopular Scotland’s ‘Hate Crime’ Law Is

https://modernity.news/2024/04/15/polling-shows-how-massively-unpopular-scotlands-hate-crime-law-is/

FISA Exchanges Real Liberty for Phantom Security.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2024/04/15/fisa-exchanges-real-liberty-for-phantom-security/#more-335035

Is a peaceful accommodation between BRICS and the West possible?

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2024/04/13/is-a-peaceful-accommodation-between-brics-and-the-west-possible/

We are TOO Stupid to Vote

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/voting-elections/we-are-too-stupid-to-vote/

Imagine Waking from an 8-Year Coma – Reflections from the Last ECM Wave

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/economics/imagine-waking-from-an-8-year-coma-reflections-from-the-last-ecm-wave/

Who is Binaifer Nowrojee? The Incoming President of Open Society Foundations

https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrongeconomics101/deep-state/who-is-binaifer-nowrojee-the-incoming-president-of-open-society-foundations/

Germans can now change gender every year

https://swentr.site/news/595997-german-parliament-sex-change-once-year-law/

The WHO's Road To Totalitarianism

...aims to transfer billions of taxpayer dollars to the WHO as well as other industries, in order to vindicate censorship in the name of “public health,” and perhaps most importantly, to transfer sovereignty regarding decision-making for “public health” globally to the Director-General of the WHO

Deborah Birx Gets Her Close-Up

... it was Birx – even more so than Anthony Fauci – who was responsible for government “guidelines,” almost all of which proved to be unnecessary and disastrous for the country...

Lockheed Martin Wins $17BN Interceptor Contract To Protect US Homeland

...will develop the next generation of missile interceptor systems...

Security Ramped-Up In Germany After Jihadists Threaten Drone Strikes At Euro 2024

“If they restrict and oppress you on the ground, then attack them from the sky,” read the headline of the latest issue of an Islamic State magazine...

Tepco Loads Fuel Rods In World's Largest Nuclear Power Plant As Atomic Era Reignites

"Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority on Monday approved the plans to insert fuel rods at the No. 7 reactor..."

Financial Forecast 2025-2032: Please Don't Be Naive

...the system will have to grab enough collateral to fund itself while collateral evaporates in the deflation of the Everything Bubble. This will truly be a case of TINA - there is no alternative.

Central Banks Are Wrong About Rate-Cuts

Citizens perceive that raising interest rates with high inflation is harmful; however, they do not seem to understand that what was really destructive was having negative real and nominal interest rates...

Blackstone CEO Jumps On 'The Next AI Trade'

" ... the lack of capacity in the electric grids in the industrial world with AI and EVs is creating enormous investment opportunities."

NSA "Just Days Away From Taking Over The Internet" Warns Ed Snowden

The FISA 702 bill has been described by critics as a “dramatic and terrifying” expansion of the US government’s surveillance powers.

'Oral Argument Favored Defendants' - Supreme Court Just Ended Hearing Obstruction Case Affecting J6 Defendants

... a case that could fundamentally change many cases of January 6th defendants,

Instead Of Introspection, NPR Suspends Veteran Journalist Who Called Out Partisan Trainwreck

25 years...

Victor Davis Hanson: Gaming The 2024 Campaign

Will Biden’s feebleness still earn him sympathy? Or will it devolve to the point that the public concludes that Joe Biden would not be able to keep any job in America - except the U.S. Presidency?

Conservatives Seek To Ban Private Funding Of Elections Ahead Of 2024 Races

Wisconsin voters ban private money, nonprofits from the election process after 2020 ‘Zuckerbucks’ controversy; spotlight now on 22 states that still allow it...

Crime-Ridden San Francisco Wants To Punish Grocery Stores For Fleeing Said Crime

Of course a Democratic Socialist introduced it...

Americans Pour Into Pawnshops, Selling Gold Jewelry As Price Surges

Grandma's necklace doesn't have that much sentimental value after all

Guardian Ludicrously Reports That Orthodox Bishop Was "Allegedly Stabbed"

No, he definitely was stabbed...

House Managers To Deliver Mayorkas Impeachment Articles To Senate

A presidential cabinet member could go on trial in the upper chamber this week for only the second time in American history.

Illegal Immigrants Use Speedboat To Invade California - Nearly Run Over Beachgoers

A scene reminiscent of the Chuck Norris film Invasion USA...

Shadowy Mayorkas-Linked NGO In Mexico Tells Border Invaders To "Vote Biden"

"Election Integrity Is Under Assult."

Border Outranks Ukraine As Moderate Voter Priority In Swing States: Poll

Out of the voters surveyed, the majority—54 percent—were independent.

Brink Of Unrest? Migrants "Flood" NYC City Hall In Protest Of Losing Luxury Hotel Rooms

This is insane!

Biden Spending $300 Million On Sanctuary Cities

Millions of illegal immigrants have entered the country during the Biden administration, posing significant economic and social challenges...

California Auditor Finds Homeless Council Can't Account For Money Spent

Note there’s no definitive number given, just “billions”... and even the number of programs, “at least 30,” is fuzzy...

'Transgender Archeology' PhDs And Degrees In 'Magic' Being Funded With UK Taxpayer Money

Prompts call for review of government education funding...

Water In Texas: A Window Into Problems Across The US

While this planet has plenty of water, its distribution does not always coincide with areas where lots of people choose to live...

A Heretic's View: Blaming Food For Obesity Is Like Blaming Water For Drowning

Could it be that simple?

Transport Minister Threatens Germans With "Indefinite Weekend Driving Ban" To Meet Mandated Emissions Targets

This is late-stage climatism and it will linger for a long time... years of fig leafs and excuses, years of relaxing restrictions in elaborate ways so we can pretend we’re still doing something

"Returning To Petrol": Volkswagen EV Sales Plunge 25% In Europe

Demand for electric vehicles has dipped as governments in Europe reduce subsidies and soften ambitious goals to phase out petrol and diesel cars.

Did UAE's Cloud-Seeding Operation Flood Dubai?

Perhaps the government playing God by fiddling with Mother Nature has unintended consequences...

“Western imperialism and fascism have come full circle in a staggeringly short span of history..”

That’s because you thought the Nazis lost. No, UK, etc, PAID, established, groomed, allowed, encouraged and set them up. When they “lost” don’t want to lose all those talented mass-Mengeles, we absorbed 100% of the best murderers direct into MI6 and CIA. Back-conquered us and immediately shot our President. Then their gold owned our financial system. The Nazis WON. So they didn’t circle back, they’re just having a coming out party. That was 25 years ago, welcome to the party. To what do I owe this special favor? Reichstag Patriot Act not obvious enough for you?

Benny Johnson

@bennyjohnson

BREAKING: Trump Legal Spokeswoman Alina Habba reveals there were Biden Campaign Employees included in jury selection in the E. Jean Carroll case and Biden staffers could be included on the NY Criminal Trial jury because the judge ELIMINATED questions asking about it.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779939162445013436

Libs of TikTok

@libsoftiktok

Meanwhile at the White House… I saw it so now you have to

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779702426532229533

illuminatibot

@iluminatibot

Neil Oliver: "The climate crisis, the world at boiling point, rising sea levels, dying polar bears—it's all lies... Renewable energy is another scam... Electric vehicles are made using the energy from fossil fuels, and they're powered with electricity generated by burning more fossil fuels."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779382490974548072

Julie Kelly

@julie_kelly2

To understand how disastrous a SCOTUS reversal of 1512c2 will be for DOJ and DC federal courts, watch FISAgater Mary McCord and Judge Tom Hogan—who handled 22+ J6 cases including 2 1512c2—lament how bad this will look for them:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779853383525933207

Benny Johnson

@bennyjohnson

TRUMP OUTSIDE NY COURTROOM: "This is an assault on America... A country that's failing that's run by an incompetent man who is very much involved with this case. This really an attack on a political opponent."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779874197918863646

Charlie Kirk

@charliekirk11

Jonathan Turley on Alvin Bragg's "Frankenstein case": "They took a dead misdemeanor, they attached it to a dead alleged federal felony and zapped it back into life. Many of us are just amazed to watch this actually walk into court because it's not a recognizable crime."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779923406324183329

Camus

@newstart_2024

Russell Brand about excess deaths: "We are unlikely to receive the truth until is too late. In fact the example of the information about myocarditis being withheld to a people who'd taken the vaccinations is probably a pretty good metaphor for how those things are generally handled. They give you the information but only when it's too late for you to do anything about it." Source: Russell Brand (Rumble)

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779721727355879804

The most selfish act of all is kindness, because its reward is so much greater than the investment. Tom Peters

The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are. Carl Jung

Share

Share