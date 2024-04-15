Lament of the Vaxx-Injured

by Margaret Anna Alice



They told us it was safe.

They told us it was effective.

They told us everyone was doing it.

They told us not getting it was selfish.

They told us it was the only way

we could study, work, shop, live.

We listened to them.

Why would they lie to us?

We trusted them.

Why would they hurt us?

So we got it.

And every day since

that irrevocable,

life-shattering decision

has been unrelenting

agony and exhaustion,

apprehension and regret,

uncertainty and dread.

Our lives are now a continuum

of questioning,

of searching,

of testing,

of fretting.

They tell us we’re faking it.

They tell us we’re lying.

They tell us we’re imagining it.

They tell us we’re anxious.

They tell us we’re exaggerating.

They tell us we’re grifting.

And once it’s undeniable—

when the diagnostics show

heart damage,

blood clots,

myocarditis,

pericarditis,

cardiac arrest,

hematologic abnormalities,

impaired immune functionality,

shingles,

Bell’s palsy,

Guillain–Barré syndrome,

autoimmune disease,

multiple sclerosis,

transverse myelitis,

neuropathy,

paralysis,

multi-organ inflammation,

leprosy,

strokes,

dementia,

prion disease,

cerebrovascular disease,

brain damage,

tinnitus,

turbo cancer,

DNA integration,

deep vein thrombosis,

post-vaccination syndrome,

multisystem failure—

then they tell us

they’re baffled.

Then they tell us they don’t

know how to fix it.

Every day, we research

as if our lives depend on it,

because they do.

Because only we

and our loved ones

care enough to save us.

For some, we’re a statistic,

a number on a spreadsheet.

For others, we don’t exist.

They don’t want us to exist.

They refuse to see us,

They refuse to hear us,

They refuse to feel us,

They refuse to help us.

Every minute, we scrape together the strength

to endure the anguish,

to resist the gaslighting,

to seek out supplements,

procedures, practices—

anything that will offer relief,

anything that will soften the suffering,

anything that will delay our terminal diagnosis.

They tell us to shut up.

They tell us not to scare others.

They tell us it is rare.

They tell us it was worth it.

And no one takes responsibility—

not the NGOs that hocus-pocused us,

not the corporations that poisoned us,

not the governments that coerced us,

not the agencies that betrayed us,

not the institutions that mandated us,

not the philanthropaths who targeted us,

not the ideologues who ridiculed us,

not the tyrants who scapegoated us,

not the politicians who maneuvered us,

not the enforcers who penned us,

not the psychologists who manipulated us,

not the propagandists who petrified us,

not the experts who hoodwinked us,

not the scientists who head-faked us,

not the censors who erased us,

not the doctors who pushed us,

not the nurses who needled us,

not the pharmacists who stabbed us.

They call us anti-vaxxers.

But we got jabbed?

They call us conspiracy theorists.

But we believed them?

They call us science-deniers.

But we trusted it?

And now we’re on our own—

without support,

without compensation,

without legal recourse.

Some of us have lost

our jobs,

our insurance,

our babies,

our lives.

They don’t need us anymore.

They don’t want us anymore.

They got what they ordered

… and moved on.

Each twinge of pain

is silver in their pockets.

Each desperate scream

is Musak in their waiting room.

Each vaxxicide

is another piece of evidence

buried.

So that’s why we have to live.

That’s why we have to survive.

That’s why we have to fight.

That’s why we have to wage justice.

We are living proof

of their fraud,

of their cruelty,

of their tyranny.

Chisel our truth into your hearts.

Tattoo our stories onto your arms.

Photograph our faces with your minds.

Testify to our torment.

Testify to their lies.

Testify to their crimes.

See us.

Hear us.

Feel us.

Help us.

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for only $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive paid subscriber status. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. Let us all encourage others to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the hegemonist Putin. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi shamefully stands with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Share

Share