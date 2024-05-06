Reply to:

Lt Col (Ret’d) Kevin Loughrey, 1 Keith Hall Lane,Keith Hall NSW 2478

11 March 2022

Assistant Commissioner Brad Royce APM

State Crime, WA Police Headquarters

2 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth WA 6004

REQUEST THAT THE WESTERN AUSTRALIAN POLICE FORCE INVESTIGATE THE POSSIBILITY OF MURDER, MANSLAUGHTER, OFFICIAL MALFEASANCE AND RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT WITHIN ITS JURISDICTION

References: A. Letter, “ Letter, to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers of the Commonwealth of Australia, Concerning the Gross Mismanagement, Malfeasance and Propagandising of COVID-19”, CMN-211021-a, dated 21 October 2021 B. Letter, “Request for Each ODPP Listed Below To Formally Investigate the Possibility of Murder, Manslaughter, Official Malfeasance and Reckless Endangerment Within Its Jurisdiction”, CMN-220106-a, dated 6 January 2022. C. Letter from Director of Public Prosecutions – Western Australia, ADM2022/39:ALF:YAB, dated 7 February 2022

BACKGROUND

1. I recommend you read References A, B and C in that order so that you are fully briefed as to the background concerning this letter. 2. In Reference C, the DPP, Western Australia, Mrs Amanda Forrester SC, recommended I contact the Western Australian Police Service for consideration; hence the reason for this letter.

PURPOSE

3. The purpose of this letter is to: a. bring to your attention my concerns that, in Western Australia, and Australia generally, there has been murder, manslaughter, official malfeasance and reckless endangerment committed by politicians, public-health bureaucrats and contracted consultants/advisers to the Government in connection with COVID-19; and b. request that you instigate a formal investigation to ascertain whether my concerns have substance. c.

MATTERS I WISH TO BRING TO YOUR ATTENTION

4. As a consequence of my extensive research, as per Reference A, it is my belief and opinion that: a. Governments and Health Authorities at Federal, State and Territory level have been culpably incompetent in that they have failed to accurately ascertain the Infection Fatality Rate of COVID-19 and, as a consequence of this failure, their response to this disease in the form or mask wearing, lockdowns and coerced vaccination has been wildly disproportionate to the low threat actually posed by this disease when early treatment, using proven, effective, readily-available, low-cost therapeutics, is provided by qualified medical practitioners, b. the Australian public have been deliberately denied access to life-saving early treatments for COVID-19 using low-cost, readily-available therapeutics that have been proven to be highly effective; c. over 1,000 Australians have needlessly died of this disease as a consequence of this deliberate action - many of them being citizens in the State of New South Wales; d. Federal, State and Territory health authorities have deliberately withheld from the public information regarding medicines, such as Hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin, Doxycycline, Azithromycin, Fluvoxamine, Quercetin, Vitamin D, soluble Zinc compounds and Vitamin C, that provide some level of prophylaxis against and, when used in sequenced combinations by a competent medical practitioner, provide a highly effective cure for, this disease[1]; e. these acts, which have resulted in much needless death and suffering, were committed in order to promote the use of much more expensive yet less effective medicines marketed by the Pharmaceutical industry; f. these same persons contrived an atmosphere of fear, hysteria and panic in concert with a suite of policies, inducements and restrictions so as to encourage or coerce the public to submit to a course of anti-COVID injections; g. these injections are based on a technology that has not been properly and thoroughly tested resulting in the deaths of hundreds of Australians as well as the permanent injury of many thousands more; and h. because of the limited and unsatisfactory testing of these anti-COVID injections, the long term effects on the health of this nation are not known but, on the basis of what is so far known, could well be catastrophic. 5. Related to this: a. Australia has accrued a National Debt of greater than $1 trillion; b. businesses, particularly small businesses, have been disrupted and a number of them irrevocably ruined; c. civil rights have been trampled upon; d. society has been destabilised resulting in increased mental illness, suicides and marriage breakups; and e. the reputation and standing of the Western Australian Police Force has suffered considerable damage from which it will be very difficult to recover. 6. You should note that if you were to take the action requested by this letter, it would go a long way towards repairing the damage described in para 5.e. above. 7. As per the video interviews recommended in Reference B, this suspected criminal activity was motivated by the desire to impose upon the Australian population, and, indeed, the world, experimental medical therapies presented as being novel vaccines. The motives for doing this and the parties involved are multi-various. Some were motivated by profit and others by ideology and political advantage whilst others were driven by global strategic considerations. These parties are both national and international. 8. With respect to Australia, I suspect that the foremost perpetrators/instigators of this criminal activity have been: a. members of the National Covid19 Clinical Evidence Task Force (NC19CT), b. the Ministers for Health and Chief Medical Officers of the Federal, State and Territory Departments of Health, c. the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia, and d. members of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency. 9. Complicit in this have been: a. the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and the Premiers and Chief Ministers of each State and Territory, and b. various politicians of opposition parties who have demonised early treatment for political advantage or ideology. 10. In some instances, the denial of early treatment and related information concerning the prophylactic protection of certain medicines was deliberate and with the full knowledge of its consequences. In others, it was due to profound incompetence, sloth, politics and ignorance. That is the discriminator between murder, manslaughter and official malfeasance whilst the forced imposition of dangerous injections upon the Australian Public and members of the Western Australian Police Force on the pretext of a contrived health emergency constitutes reckless endangerment. 11. It is up to an expert police investigatory team to decide which offence belongs to the above listed persons as well as any others identified during the course of this investigation.

REQUEST

12. I request initially that a detective be assigned to this case and that he or she work with me to investigate the matters raised with the objective of gathering the necessary evidence to pursue prosecutions of those persons who have committed the subject offences. If these concerns I harbour have substance then it is likely this investigation will grow in the fullness of time to a substantial team of investigators and legal personnel. I believe that it should also eventually involve the Federal Police. LtCol Kevin Loughrey (Ret'd) BE Mech(hons), psc, jssc, Grad Dip Strategic Studies(ANU) 1 Keith Hall Lane, KEITH HALL NSW 2478 AUSTRALIA Enclosures: (click for links)

A. CMN-211021-a, A Letter, to the Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Premiers and Chief Ministers of the Commonwealth of Australia, concerning the Gross Mismanagement, Malfeasance and Propagandising of COVID-19, dated 21 October 2021

B. Letter, “Request for Each ODPP Listed Below To Formally Investigate the Possibility of Murder, Manslaughter, Official Malfeasance and Reckless Endangerment Within Its Jurisdiction”, CMN-220106-a, dated 6 January 2022.

C. Letter from Director of Public Prosecutions – Western Australia, ADM2022/39:ALF:YAB, dated 7 February 2022

