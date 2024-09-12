Applause for Blue Mountains liberty leader Bob Kemnitz, a subscriber of Jules On the Beach, who has widely shared the selfless work of Julian Gillespie. Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

Julian posted on 7 September 2024:

good substack Folk,

Hello and yes, it has been a little while .. now in far northern Westralia, I have been busy with the GMO proceedings and another project or two

but first

You are invited to view the new documentary we created narrated by former ABC Catalyst presenter, Maryanne Demasi, PhD .. Thank You Maryanne, such a professional.

Special Thanks to our producer Gaz who also publishes Gaz’s Substack .. and a shout-out to Dr Julie Sladden for her efforts .. Thanks Julie!

The Truth About COVID-19 Shots

.. the judiciary .. can't really say much good about many of them

Julian Gillespie

Sep 7

A short documentary that explores the issues of DNA contamination, regulatory failure, and the resistance evidenced by Australia's judiciary and chief law officers towards examining the GMO nature of the drugs under Australian law, and how this involves ongoing serious criminal offenses, all being matters of grave significance to the millions of Australians who received these substances, but were not told the true nature of the risks they represent to health and life.

The Truth About Covid-19 Shots is hosted on the new website www.thegmocase.info, a site created to simply provide The Truth to a global audience.

Please share the hell out of it.

next ..

… and where is The GMO Case at?

well .. what a tortuous series of events the Federal Court, and in particular Chief Justice Debra Mortimer, has had us navigating the last two months

as you are aware a Writ of Mandamus was filed against Debra Mortimer in the High Court back in early July, asking the High Court to tell the Chief Justice to do her job and investigate the Complaint against Justice Helen Rofe

you see the Chief Justice was trying to park doing anything with the Complaint until our appeal of the decision by Helen Rofe booting Dr Fidge out of the Federal Court had first been heard

.. problem was, and as we pointed out to the Chief Justice time and time again, the Federal Court had NO jurisdiction to hear an appeal because the decision by Helen Rofe lacked any judicial authority - due to her intentional decision to conceal her prior relationship with Pfizer - therefore the Chief Justice had no appeal to wait on, as the decision by Helen Rofe was "unappealable" at law

.. no appeal was possible, so stalling on dealing with the Complaint was just that, stalling

thus why we had to elevate matters to the High Court, to get them to tell her to stop stalling

.. and as we also pointed out to Debra Mortimer time and time again

.. properly dealing with the Complaint also required her to make a "procedural decision" or determination along the way, namely, in forming the view that Justice Rofe had in fact committed a No No, then that No No did cancel out Rofe’s judicial authority, thereby making her decision booting Dr Fidge meaningless at law, therefore that decision could not be appealed (this is the "procedural decision" part) and the The GMO Case needs to be started again

this was all pointed out to the Chief Justice in the Complaint filed back on 22 March

.. yes, all the way back on 22 March ..

making it very clear we know and knew her court had no jurisdiction to hear an appeal

no jurisdiction = no appeal court = no excuse to hold-up dealing with the Complaint

.. any such appeal would be a fiction at law, a scam, a fraud and a total abuse of process by the Court itself .. and a charade .. let's not mince words here

but Debra wanted it to be so .. she remained silent on this issue about her Federal Court having no jurisdiction, and allowed the machinery of her court to press us on to a fictitious and unlawful appeal

so what did we do?

we brought an application seeking to have the fictitious appeal halted until the Writ of Mandamus was first dealt with in the High Court, where part of that Writ was pointing out to the High Court too, that Debra Mortimer could not stall the Complaint to first await the outcome of an appeal, as once again, no appeal was possible

that application seeking to halt or freeze the appeal process was brought before Justice Anna Katzmann of the Federal Court, where again (oh how many times have we repeated this) we pointed out to Justice Katzmann that no appeal was possible, no appellate jurisdiction existed because Justice Rofe's decision lacked any judicial authority, and this was all about to be put to the High Court no less, to consider ..

you know, the High Court, sought of like Justice Katzmann's higher bosses

but what did Anna Katzmann do?

she ignored us pointing out the Federal Court had no jurisdiction or authority to hear an appeal, and instead proceeded to set dates for the appeal hearing to take place

she did this without providing any written reasons .. which would have been a hard thing to do, writing reasons about why the appeal could proceed when the appeal court had no jurisdiction

from where I was sitting this was all looking decidedly uncool .. now we also had Justice Katzmann forcing us on to this fictitious appeal, even though we had squarely said no jurisdiction existed for an appeal

.. you would think, wouldn't you, that if we were totally wrong on this one fundamental issue - jurisdiction - Justice Katzmann would have welcomed penning a strong judicial decision slicing us from belly to brisket, showing how we had screwed up our interpretation of the law, and why the appeal could proceed, showing us all why the appeal court had jurisdiction, and how dumb we have been for saying otherwise

.. you would think that, wouldn't you

but no ..

so there we were once again being forced on with the theater of a fictitious appeal

but we could not allow ourselves to be bullied into this charade

.. going down that road and pretending an appeal court was fine, doing the appeal hearing, only to then strangely and so unexpectedly see that appeal court affirm as correct the decision by Justice Rofe booting Dr Fidge

.. you know, just another perverse decision after being lead down yet another judicial garden path, for yet another rubbish decision in respect of - you guessed it - another Covid court case, but this time involving the mass contamination of Australians with GMOs

no, we were not going to have any of that

.. so we decided to discontinue the whole appeal process .. park it, actually

.. by withdrawing the papers without prejudice for lodging them again another time, if it pervsersly came to that, thereby clearing the way for Chief Justice Mortimer to get on with dealing with the Complaint

since there is no appeal currently happening now, then Debra Mortimer can no longer stall on dealing with the Complaint, which if done properly, requires Debra Mortimer to finally confirm that no appeal was ever possible due to the tainted and non-judicial nature of Justice Rofe's decision

talk about being spun around and around by the internal revolving doors of the Federal Court .. that crew certainly know their steps

so where matters stand now are ..

having pulled the appeal this then has cleared the way for Debra Mortimer to get on with dealing with the Complaint against Rofe

she has confirmed she is doing this now, as Maryanne Demasi's recent article confirmed

this means we no longer needed to continue with the Writ of Mandamus in the High Court, so we have for now discontinued those proceedings

so for now folks we all must await the outcome of the investigation by the Chief Justice, finally, into whether Justice Rofe did a No No and in the process screwed Dr Fidge with her 1 March decision, meaning it all has to start over again

.. or will it?

with the acrobatics of the Covid judiciary we have seen on display these past years, anything is possible, and in particular not seeing the law work once again in respect of properly sanctioning Justice Rofe, despite these past many months clearly indicating one thing - many Australians believe Helen Rofe needs to be bounced from the bench, and quite rightly so .. she did a bad thing and cannot be trusted ever again

Helen Rofe is more than bad juju ..

she is, in my view

straight up dishonest

a disgrace

and does not care about Australians

but she does care about big pharma

and about protecting two successive governemnts

who poisoned Australians

this was meant to be a short update, so pardon the length .. if anything is unclear please drop me a question in the Comments

and as usual ..

please re-stack if you can, and share far and wide

we have been bearing witness to the loss of Separation of Powers in Australia

.. this is no fleeting phenomena

this means representative democracy in Australia is a fiction

.. those are some not so sweet roses to get used to

this is no longer a lucky country

.. that is false window dressing and theatre

no .. not until this whole sordid system is upended and all the bad actors tipped out can we hope to get back to a truly free and democratic country

.. that for now is a long way off .. if even possible

but retaining hope with our little steps here along the way .. watch this space

We salute Julian Gillespie, Hero of Truth!

From Ben at MortalityWatch

Singapore is 94% vaccinated against COVID-19 and saw massive excess mortality, but only starting in 2021.

Mortality.Watch does not have age stratified data available, thus no age standardized rate can be calculated. However, a reader pointed me to the official government page, where I have found official age stratified mortality rates from the Singaporean government.

The impact is most significant among older age groups, particularly those aged 60 and above, with the 80+ demographic being especially affected.

Overall, Singapore has observed an excess mortality rate ranging between 12-20%. In certain age groups, excess mortality has exceeded 30%.

The monthly data is also quite telling - it looks almost if someone had turned on a switch and increased the mortality level by ~20%:

If it’s not the vaccines, as some still claim (“look at Sweden”) what is it, then? Masks?

I have reached out to Singapore’s MoH for further insights.

Thank you Ben at US Mortality!

Pity the Singaporeans! Lives threatened by their government, and livelihoods threatened by Australian fraudsters touting the doomed Extension Cord Project

On 25 August 2020 my WUWT article on the Extension Cord to Singapore Scam was revised, greatly improved by kind assistance from eminent British scientist The Viscount Brenchley, Lord Christopher Monckton. With a couple of additions, the article was later paublised as Chapter 28 in Unchain Australia, published in August 2021 and available to my substack subscribers free in pdf form at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain.

This table is included:

The revised budget (July 2024), reportedly $30bn up from $22bn is a farce. My costings are now outdated by the increase over four years in the price of copper. The former chief scammer, Andrew Forrest AO, has never dared to debate the figures with me. I now invite the successor chief scammer, Mike Cannon-Brookes, to debate me, any time, any place, in front of any audience, in person and online. The rules are simple. Each participant can nominate two team members. Attendees, whoever they are, get to vote. The loser donates 10% of his net worth to a charity nominated by the winner.

To protect Australia against profiteers like Forrest and Cannon-Brookes and their crony corrupted politicians like Morrison and Albanese, our best weapon is the ballot box. If you are a political candidate on the side of the Australian people and their right to inexpensive reliable energy, phone me on 0402 558 947 to obtain leading edge technical assistance.

Please support crowdfunding for legal costs of Victorian Doctors Bev Peers and Val Peers

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

