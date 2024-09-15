Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

Professor Brighthope posted on 15 September 2024:

One of Australia's Parliamentary champions, Russell Broadbent MP is fighting for our freedom of speech while the Health Minister openly lies

The government's Mis/Disinformation Bill is dangerous and marks the beginning of the end for free speech and democracy in our nation. Make no mistake, this Bill is unprecedented, unjust, unacceptable.

The proposed misinformation and disinformation bills before the Australian Parliament—part of a broader initiative to regulate online content—have garnered significant attention. These bills, such as the ‘Communications Legislation Amendment (Combatting Misinformation and Disinformation) Bill 2023’, seek to empower the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) to impose regulations on digital platforms to address so-called harmful misinformation and disinformation. While the intent is to protect the public from false information that they claim could damage democracy, public health, or safety, these proposals have faced considerable critique. Below is a detailed critique of the bills:

1. One of the primary concerns with the proposed legislation is the broad and vague definitions of "misinformation" and "disinformation." According to the bill:

“Misinformation” is defined as false or misleading information that is not intended to deceive but could cause harm.

“Disinformation” refers to false information spread with the intent to deceive.

The ambiguity of these definitions poses a risk for both overreach and misuse. For example, subjective interpretations of "harm" will extend to legitimate discussions or controversial opinions. This vagueness will lead to the silencing of dissenting viewpoints or criticism, especially in matters involving health-care, science, politics, or public policy.

I argue that these bills could discourage public debate, where differing opinions are crucial for the evolution of ideas. In dynamic areas like medicine or politics, knowledge evolves, and what may initially seem like misinformation may later be validated. There is a real concern that the enforcement of such legislation could stifle healthy discourse and scientific inquiry.

2. Another significant critique relates to freedom of speech. Although the bill claims to respect the right to free expression, its broad scope means that the government or regulatory bodies will mot likely, directly or indirectly, limit what people can say online. This has raised alarm about censorship, especially given that Australia's constitution does not explicitly protect free speech as strongly as in countries like the United States.

The regulation of what constitutes acceptable information could lead to the censorship of minority views or voices that challenge mainstream narratives. While the intent might be to prevent harm, the result could be a chilling effect on freedom of expression and democracy. Many civil liberties groups and legal scholars are concerned that giving a regulatory body the power to determine truth will, I believe, lead to state-controlled narratives.

3. The bill’s provision for ACMA to oversee and regulate misinformation and disinformation raises questions about political neutrality. Governments, regardless of their political leanings, always have incentives to suppress information that is politically inconvenient or critical of their policies. This becomes particularly dangerous during election cycles or in the context of controversial issues like compulsory medication and vaccination, climate change, immigration, or public health measures.

We warn that the implementation of such regulations could lead to partisan enforcement. The temptation to silence opposition parties or dissenting voices through accusations of misinformation or disinformation will always undermine democratic processes. This gives the government excessive power over digital platforms, using them as tools to silence criticism.

4. Another critique is the lack of robust safeguards or oversight mechanisms to ensure that the regulators themselves are held accountable, unaccountability being a behaviour typical of the current bunch of bureaucrats. The bill grants considerable power to ACMA to develop and enforce industry codes but offers little in terms of checks and balances to prevent overreach or unjust enforcement.

Without adequate transparency, the public has little recourse if legitimate information or discussions are suppressed under the guise of combatting misinformation. Independent oversight bodies or judicial reviews could mitigate some of these concerns, but such measures are not adequately outlined in the current bill. Independent oversight bodies would certainly not be trusted by the average Aussie.

5. Digital platforms, especially smaller ones, may find it challenging to comply with these regulations. The bill places significant burdens on platforms to monitor, remove, and report misinformation and disinformation, including implementing robust fact-checking processes. Larger platforms like Google or Facebook are able to absorb these costs, but smaller startups or independent platforms would struggle, potentially stifling innovation and competition. There is also a concern about the use of automated tools and artificial intelligence to detect misinformation. These technologies are prone to errors and biases, which could lead to legitimate content being removed or flagged, further undermining free expression.

6. I also argue that it could have unintended consequences, such as driving misinformation underground. If people feel they are being censored or that their views are not welcome on mainstream platforms, they will turn to less regulated or more fringe platforms where misinformation could proliferate unchecked. Additionally, the regulation of misinformation will erode public trust in the very institutions trying to protect them. If people believe that only state-sanctioned information is allowed, they may become extremely distrustful of the government and mainstream media, which fuels conspiracy theories and polarise a harmed society further.

7. Several countries have implemented similar laws with mixed results. For example, in Germany, the ‘Network Enforcement Act’ (NetzDG) has led to overblocking of content, with platforms erring on the side of caution and removing legitimate content to avoid hefty fines. In Singapore, the ‘Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act’ (POFMA) has been criticised for being used to target political opponents and suppress dissent.

Australia should consider the lessons learned from these countries. Regulation of online content is full of pitfalls. It is not necessary. Rather than granting broad powers to a single regulator, a more nuanced, transparent, and balanced approach could better protect both the public and the principles of free expression in a democratic society.

State censorship is the removal of freedom of speech and another step towards totalitarianism.

Ian Brighthope

From Ben at MortalityWatch

Singapore is 94% vaccinated against COVID-19 and saw massive excess mortality, but only starting in 2021.

Mortality.Watch does not have age stratified data available, thus no age standardized rate can be calculated. However, a reader pointed me to the official government page, where I have found official age stratified mortality rates from the Singaporean government.

The impact is most significant among older age groups, particularly those aged 60 and above, with the 80+ demographic being especially affected.

Overall, Singapore has observed an excess mortality rate ranging between 12-20%. In certain age groups, excess mortality has exceeded 30%.

The monthly data is also quite telling - it looks almost if someone had turned on a switch and increased the mortality level by ~20%:

If it’s not the vaccines, as some still claim (“look at Sweden”) what is it, then? Masks?

I have reached out to Singapore’s MoH for further insights.

Sources & Calculations:

Github

Mortality.Watch #1

Mortality.Watch #2

Mortality.Watch #3

Our World in Data

Thank you Ben at US Mortality!

Pity the Singaporeans! Lives threatened by their government, and livelihoods threatened by Australian fraudsters touting the doomed Extension Cord Project

On 25 August 2020 my WUWT article on the Extension Cord to Singapore Scam was revised, greatly improved by kind assistance from eminent British scientist The Viscount Brenchley, Lord Christopher Monckton. With a couple of additions, the article was later paublised as Chapter 28 in Unchain Australia, published in August 2021 and available to my substack subscribers free in pdf form at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain.

This table is included:

The revised budget (July 2024), reportedly $30bn up from $22bn is a farce. My costings are now outdated by the increase over four years in the price of copper. The former chief scammer, Andrew Forrest AO, has never dared to debate the figures with me. I now invite the successor chief scammer, Mike Cannon-Brookes, to debate me, any time, any place, in front of any audience, in person and online. The rules are simple. Each participant can nominate two team members. Attendees, whoever they are, get to vote. The loser donates 10% of his net worth to a charity nominated by the winner.

To protect Australia against profiteers like Forrest and Cannon-Brookes and their crony corrupted politicians like Morrison and Albanese, our best weapon is the ballot box. If you are a political candidate on the side of the Australian people and their right to inexpensive reliable energy, phone me on 0402 558 947 to obtain leading edge technical assistance.

Please support crowdfunding for legal costs of Victorian Doctors Bev Peers and Val Peers

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

