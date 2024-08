Click on the graphic above for facts abut carbon dioxide and climate change. Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Science and Research Associate Vijay Jayaraj holds a postgraduate degree in Energy Management from Robert Gordon Univ., U.K.an MS in Environmental Sciences from University of East Anglia, UK and a BS in Engineering from Anna University, India. He is a prolific contributor, writing about CO2 benefits, energy and climate science, most often from the viewpoint of the developing world. He is based in Bengaluru, India and was most recently with the Cornwall Alliance as Research Associate.

“Compared to net zero’s dreary road to societal disaster for the sake of virtue signaling, rising oil and gas revenues are immeasurably more attractive.”

Vijay Jayaraj wrote in BizPac Review on 27 August 2024:

Crude reality: South America’s offshore oil buries net zero agenda

South American nations are increasingly realigning energy strategies to capitalize on offshore oil and gas reserves, signaling a marked shift from previously stated goals of reducing dependence on fossil fuels to satisfy the net zero agenda of those obsessed with a faux climate emergency.

This divergence reflects the region’s pressing need to address economic challenges, including poverty, unemployment, and a requirement for sustainable revenue streams to fund social programs and infrastructure development.

Nations such as Brazil, Guyana, and Argentina are spearheading new deals and projects aimed at intensifying exploration activities within their maritime boundaries. These endeavors are not merely speculative; they represent concrete steps backed by substantial investments from international energy giants seeking to capitalize on the region’s vast offshore potential. The economic imperative driving this resurgence cannot be overstated.

Brazil’s state-controlled company, Petrobras, is set to invest $6 billion in the next five years to uncover new deposits of around 10 billion barrels that could nearly double current reserves. The company’s focus on pre-salt basins has resulted in significant discoveries, including the Buzios field, which is considered one of the most productive offshore oil fields globally.

Guyana’s transformation into an oil powerhouse has been nothing short of remarkable since ExxonMobil discovered significant oil reserves in the Stabroek Block, which is estimated to contain over 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil.

Having started production from the Stabroek Block in 2019, a consortium led by Exxon Mobil is currently producing about 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from three production platforms. The output has been steadily increasing and is expected to reach 1.4 million bpd soon with ongoing new discoveries.

Fueled primarily by oil revenues, Guyana’s gross domestic product has skyrocketed, with a projected growth rate of 34% in 2024. This unprecedented growth offers Guyana an opportunity to invest in infrastructure and anti-poverty programs, something that would have been impossible without the black gold.

Argentina’s government is looking to tap vast oil reserves, particularly in the Vaca Muerta field. The country is desperate to diversify its energy portfolio and reduce reliance on imported energy, especially in light of ongoing economic challenges that include high inflation, debt, and a struggling currency.

With the world’s second-largest shale gas field and fourth-largest shale oil reserves, Argentina’s potential is immense. YPF, Argentina’s state energy company, announced collaborations with international giants like Equinor and Shell to explore untapped reserves in the Argentine Sea.

The Fénix project in Tierra del Fuego — with peak production of around 10 million cubic meters of gas per day — is particularly noteworthy; it promises to transform Argentina into a net exporter of natural gas. A new oil and gas law currently under discussion aims to attract foreign investment into the sector, signifying a shift toward prioritizing fossil fuels in the face of economic turmoil.

Another struggling economy, Venezuela, has agreed to a 20-year natural gas production and exploration deal with British multinational BP and Trinidad. With a production estimate of 400 million cubic feet per day, the Cocuina gas field off the Venezuelan coast will bring in substantial revenue.

As Latin America capitalizes on fossil fuel reserves, it is likely to play a pivotal role in the global energy landscape. Increased production could reshape international dynamics as new sources counterbalance declining output from traditional producers.

South America has long struggled with socioeconomic challenges, including high poverty rates and inconsistent economic growth. Offshore oil and gas reserves are an invaluable resource to lift millions out of poverty, and their development is an indispensable strategy.

Compared to net zero’s dreary road to societal disaster for the sake of virtue signaling, rising oil and gas revenues are immeasurably more attractive. They offer a tantalizing prospect of monies to fortify national budgets, create jobs, and stimulate broader economic growth.

Thank you, Vijay Jayaraj. Truth is welcome.

Singapore Extension Cord Project Still a Scam today.

On 25 August 2020 my article was revised, greatly improved by kind assistance from eminent British scientist The Viscount Brenchley, Lord Christopher Monckton. With a couple of additions, the article was later paublised as Chapter 28 in Unchain Australia, published in August 2021 and available to my substack subscribers free in pdf form at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain.

This table is included:

The revised budget, reportedly $30bn up from $22bn is a farce. My costings are now outdated by the increase over four years in the price of copper. The former chief scammer, Andrew Forrest AO, has never dared to debate the figures with me. I now invite the succsssor chief scammer, Mike Cannon-Brookes, to debate me, any time, any place, in front of any audience, in person and online. The rules are simple. Each participant can nominated two team members. Attendees, whoever they are, get to vote. The loser donates 10% of his net worth to a charity nominated by the winner.

To protect Australia against profiteers like Forrest and Cannon-Brookes and their crony corrupted politicians like Morrison and Albanese, our best weapon is the ballot box. The great success of Lia Finocchiaro in the Northern Territory on Saturday 24 August 2024 is a good beginning. If you are a political candidate on the side of the Australian people and their right to inexpensive reliable energy, phone me on 0402 558 947 to obtain leading edge technical assistance.

Please support crowdfunding for legal costs of Victorian Doctors Bev Peers and Val Peers

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Michael Darby comments: My aspirin packet displays this message: Unless advised by a doctor, do not use during the first six months of pregnancy. Do not use at all during the last three months of pregnancy. This responsible warning contrasts sharply with the scientifically unfounded and demonstrably wicked assurances to pregnant women that they and their hapless unborn children should be inflicted with experimental mRNA drugs.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share