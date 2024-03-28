Here is a charming Easter message from the Sisters of St Joseph:

Time for the Pope to do the right thing.

The Easter 2022 Urbit et Orbi Message of His Holiness Pope Francis included these words:

May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged. In this terrible night of suffering and death, may a new dawn of hope soon appear! Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering. Please, please, let us not get used to war! Let us all commit ourselves to imploring peace, from our balconies and in our streets! Peace! May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace. May they listen to that troubling question posed by scientists almost seventy years ago: “Shall we put an end to the human race, or shall mankind renounce war?” (Russell-Einstein Manifesto, 9 July 1955).

I hold in my heart all the many Ukrainian victims, the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, the divided families, the elderly left to themselves, the lives broken and the cities razed to the ground. I see the faces of the orphaned children fleeing from the war. As we look at them, we cannot help but hear their cry of pain, along with that of all those other children who suffer throughout our world: those dying of hunger or lack of medical care, those who are victims of abuse and violence, and those denied the right to be born.

Amid the pain of the war, there are also encouraging signs, such as the open doors of all those families and communities that are welcoming migrants and refugees throughout Europe. May these numerous acts of charity become a blessing for our societies, at times debased by selfishness and individualism, and help to make them welcoming to all.

In the Easter 2023 Message of His Holiness, the reference to Ukraine was by comparison brief:

“Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia. Comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families.”

On 9 March 2024 the Pointiff made an incautious “white flag” statement which many interpreted as a call for Ukraine to surrender to the brutal Russian invaders.

Time to condemn aggression and invasion

His Holiness The Pope should focus his 2014 Easter Sunday message on condemning aggression and invasion, while prayerfully calling for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, to operate at least until the Orthodox Easter Sunday on 5 May 2024.

Every religious leader in the world should prayerfully support this call, including of course those members of the Russian Orthodox clergy whom mass-murderer Putin treats as a branch of his propaganda machine.

COOK (NSW) BY-ELECTION

For the Cook By-Election, early voting begins Tuesday 2 Apr 2024, and Polling Day is Polling Saturday 13 April 2024. Contesting the Cook By-Election there is one candidate whose goals are demonstrably the same as the worthy goals of Senator Babet and his allies. In Cook there is no candidate representing the political organisations listed below in alphabetical order (most are parties registered federally or in NSW):

Advance Australia, Australia First, Australian Christians, Australian Democrats, Australian Family Party (led by Bob Day AO), Australian Federation Party, Australian Liberty Alliance, Australian Labor Party, Australian Mental Health Party, Australian Values Party, Centre Alliance, Church and State Ministry, Christian Democratic Party, Dai Le and Frank Carbone Network, David Pocock, Derryn Hinch's Justice Party), Drew Pavlou Democratic Alliance, Environmentalists for Nuclear Energy Australia, Fraser Anning’s Conservative National Party, Freedom and Prosperity Party, Health Environment Accountability Rights Transparency (HEART), Indigenous - Aboriginal Party of Australia, Jacqui Lambie Network, Katter’s Australian Party (KAP), Labour DLP, Legalise Cannabis Australia, Nation First, National Rational Energy Network, No 5G Party, Party For Freedom, Pauline Hanson’s One Nation, Reignite Democracy Australia, Rise Up Australia, Seniors United Party of Australia, Shooters Fishers and Farmer’s Party, Stop These Things, The Great Australian Party, The Nationals, The Small Business Party.

If you are a member or supporter of one of the above, then you have nothing to lose and everything to gain by Vinay Kolhatkar becoming the Member for Cook. The same applies to admirers of the following Federal Parliamentarians who are strong defenders of reliable energy. Whichever category fits you, make your impact by turning up to help Vinay Kolhatkar win Cook for Australians who believe in peace, prosperity and progress.

Parliamentary Defenders of Reliable Energy: Stephen Andrew MLA (Qld). Senator Alex Antic (SA), Senator Ralph Babet (Vic), Senator Matt Canavan (Qld), Hon Sarah Game MLC (SA), Senator Pauline Hanson (Qld), Hon Luke Howarth MP (Qld), Senator Hollie Hughes (NSW), Hon Mark Latham MLC (NSW), Hon Tania Mihailuk MLC (NSW), Hon Keith Pitt MP (Qld), Senator Andrew Rennick (Qld), Senator Malcolm Roberts (Qld).

Details of Early Voting Venues and Polling Booths in Cook are AT THIS LINK.

The Vinay Kolhatkar Cook Campaign phone number is 0416 569 387

For an exemplary literary contribution by Vinay Kolhatkar, see Unchain Australia, published 23 August 2021. Subscribers to this substack may download a free pdf file AT THIS LINK. If you gain from reading the book, please become a subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Vinay Kolhatkar, Alexandra Marshall, Paul Murray, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova, Dave Pellowe and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

For 25 years I have admired the work of Australia’s greatest (and very likely the world’s best) comic speechmaker, Homer Papantonio the Corporate Impostor. Rush to engage his services and guarantee the memorable success of your event. Cheers from Michael Darby.

The World’s Most Versatile

Seriously Funny Conference Speaker!'

He can be anyone you like…

But there isn’t anyone quite like him!

“Brilliant as usual! This is the fourth time we’ve used you! Everyone loved your humour and passion! Look forward to using you again.”

Fernwood Fitness National Conference

“You made our event the best ever. You not only delivered… you smashed it out of the park! You were topical, relevant and funny.”

Global Precious Metals Symposium

“By far the most talented, passionate and informed speakers we have ever worked with! You took the time to understand the industry, the client and the brief and as such had the audience captivated, intrigued and engaged for the entire segment.”

Australian Radio Communications

Association APAC Congress

VIEW MORE TESTIMONIALS

H: (07) 55 987 099

E: info@corporateimpostors.com.au

W: corporateimpostors.com.au

Email distributed by The Corporate Impostor

brilliant

brɪlj(ə)nt/

adjective



1. exceptionally clever or talented.

"he was quite brilliant and was booked immediately"



synonyms: gifted, talented, virtuoso, genius, accomplished, ingenious, masterly, inventive, creative, intelligent, bright, clever, astute, intellectual, profound;

Why opt for bland when you can have

brilliant at your next conference?

"Brilliant…excellent, funny and powerful”

- BP Solar International Dealer Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... your delivery was superb and enthralled the audience"

- New Zealand: General Practitioners National Conference

The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio has created over 1000 characters and can tailor brilliant character creations specific to your event.



His brilliant keynote addresses encapsulates tailored story telling with profound messages which draws in the conference theme, targets key issues and is guaranteed to educate, entertain and enthral.



His unique art of impersonating highly respected professionals combined with his charismatic nature, comedy and intelligence will give your organisation a brilliant event to be remembered for all the right reasons.



Book an audience with The Corporate Impostor for a guaranteed brilliant outcome!

Act now to receive a special 25 Anniversary conference rate!

Call (07) 5598 7099 or email your interest by clicking the button below.

What others are saying about The Corporate Impostor

A tailored keynote speech by The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio is guaranteed to transform your event from bland to brilliant - just ask his clients:

"Brilliant with a capital “B”… an unbelievable believable presentation from a master of disguise, intellect and humour"

- Tomago Aluminium National Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... most impressed by how much research goes into your presentation… a great mix of hysterically funny patter, a wonderful characterization as well as a great take home message for the delegates”

- National Viticulture Wine Growers Conference



“Brilliant… great to see a true professional in action... the feedback was exceptional"

- Australian Coal Conference



"Brilliant, entertaining, topical... the high point of the conference"

- Australian Agronomy Conference



"Brilliant, delegates thoroughly enjoyed your character creation/keynote… it will be talked about for many years to come”

- International Emergency Services Symposium



“Brilliant, motivational and a great futuristic take on life and business"

- Real Estate Institute of South Australia Conference

Are you curious to see which other organisations have used The Corporate Impostor to make their event a hit? Take a look at his impressive list of clients.

Take advantage of the special 25 th Anniversary conference rate by calling (07) 5598 7099 or emailing your interest to info@corporateimpostors.com.au

Copyright © 2019 The Corporate Impostor, All rights reserved.

Telephone: 07 55987099 M: 0418158119

Our mailing address is: The Corporate Impostor PO Box 603 Elanora Qld 4221

For the above photograph we thank Cameron Young, the greatly admired son of Eric and Rosie Young. Cam Young builds on his advantage of excellent genes.

Donate Subscriptions

Share

Share