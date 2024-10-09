Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK.

The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

From Laurence Chung, Taipei correspondent of the South China Morning Post

Taiwan revives ROC red, white and blue for Double Tenth day as DPP loses legislative sway

With the KMT at the Yuan’s helm, branding for the events loses the green tinge of the independence-leaning camp

Taiwan’s official Double Tenth festivities will have a distinct traditional “China” theme this year, the first since the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its eight-year grip on the island’s legislature.

The logo for the island’s official events and publicity materials is in red, white and blue, the colours of its flag, and features a red plum blossom, the symbol of the Republic of China (ROC), the island’s official title.

Under the DPP’s sway, the plum blossom and ROC references were conspicuously absent from the official designs and the logo was mostly in green and yellow, colours associated with the DPP camp.

Double Tenth Day, celebrated on October 10, commemorates the start of the 1911 revolution that led to the fall of China’s Qing dynasty (1644-1911) and the founding of the ROC.

The event has been celebrated in Taiwan since the Nationalists, the Kuomintang (KMT), fled to the island in 1949 following their defeat by the communists in the Chinese civil war.

Since the DPP took power in 2016, it has consistently omitted the ROC element from the celebration’s main visual designs, opting instead to highlight Taiwan’s identity.

In both 2022 and 2023, the DPP used the main logo to stress the idea of Taiwan independence by including the phrase “Taiwan National Day”.

That prompted former Taiwanese leader Ma Ying-jeou to accuse the DPP administration of deliberately altering the island’s name to push for independence. “This is unequivocally a path towards ‘Taiwan independence’,” Ma said.

Beijing, which considers Taiwan part of its territory and has vowed to reunite it by force if necessary, viewed the use of the name “Taiwan” in the Double Tenth Day celebrations in the past years as a provocation.

It maintains that there is only one China. Most countries, including the United States, do not recognise Taiwan as an independent state but oppose any unilateral attempts to change the cross-strait status quo by force.

The design and other Double Tenth preparations are traditionally overseen by the speaker of the Legislative Yuan, which until elections in January, was controlled by the DPP, a party that has sought to sever the island’s historical links with mainland China.

However, the DPP lost its majority and now Han Kuo-yu, from the mainland-friendly KMT, is the head of the legislature and the Double Tenth committee.

In addition to the symbolic plum blossom, the visual theme adopted this year by Han’s committee shows the two Chinese characters for the number 10 and a caption reading “Republic of China” and “Happy Birthday” in Chinese, alongside the island’s flag. A second line in English reads: “A Beautiful Taiwan Today, A Better Taiwan Tomorrow.”

“The design emphasises the concept of unity and shared prosperity,” Wu Tang-an, the committee’s secretary general, said last month.

The use of red and blue in the design symbolised different voices and opinions coming together in the spirit of patriotism to work collectively for Taiwan’s future, he said, adding that the plum blossom represented the ROC’s cultural heritage.

But some DPP supporters said this year’s design was “outdated” and full of “political calculations”.

Although it did lose control of the legislature, the DPP retained the island’s presidency.

Since taking office as Taiwan’s leader in May, William Lai Ching-te, whom Beijing has labelled a “ separatist” who risks bringing war to the Taiwan Strait, has repeatedly stated in major speeches that Taiwan and mainland China “are not subordinate to each other”, as part of his efforts to further distance the two sides.

Speech by Maurice L Newman AC, Australia-Taiwan Business Council 28 May 2013

It is customary when speaking to audiences from another country, to say how much you like their home and the people. In my case I can say with complete sincerity that I have a deep affection for Taiwan and its people.

Indeed, I have long been a friend of Taiwan. It was my privilege to chair the ATBC for five years. I was also honoured to receive the Taiwan Government’s Economic Medal, First Class.

Over the years I have also been privileged to know many of Taiwan’s leading citizens, some of whom I am proud to call my friends.

As a card carrying Australian, who has long foreseen the growth potential and opportunities for us in Asia, I have often lamented what I have seen as a too tentative engagement by our governments and businesses.

This is surprising.

Australians are generally a self-confident, outgoing people who know Asia better than most non-Asians. We do business there. Asian faces are quite unremarkable on our streets. We do booming trade with our Asian neighbours and, generally speaking, our government-to-government relations are in good shape. Yet, there is a reserve. While this quickly dissolves over a good Chinese meal and a few drinks, when you get down to it, out-dated perceptions do linger in a way that they shouldn’t with good friends. That is changing. We now know each another well enough to ensure on both sides that we invest greater trust in the relationship. This should transcend trade and include deeper engagement at a cultural level. This is what is known as soft power and it is the most effective way of building people-to-people engagement.

There is not much point in spending time searching for reasons. It may be because of the speed with which the Asian miracle and Taiwan’s growth and wealth accumulation have caught us on the hop.

Perhaps it is because Asian social priorities are based on Confucian principles of self-reliance which put more emphasis on family and individual accountability, than the post-war redistributive economic model pursued by Australian governments. This has fostered an environment more encouraging to saving and entrepreneurship than Australia. This doesn’t make Taiwan better or worse than Australia, it simply means that we have different social objectives and priorities which our economic policies support. But in the real world of economics, Taiwan’s way delivers superior commercial strength which makes some Australians wary that they will become victims of Taiwan, Mainland China and others who will take control of our assets and businesses and repatriate our wealth in perpetuity. And, in a sense this is true. But it is the unintended consequences of Australia’s collective objectives rather than evil Asian intent.

So the sorts of policies which have propelled Taiwan and Asia more generally, require a different mind-set to the one we are comfortable with. Australia’s preference for spending, taxing, borrowing, consumer protection, red tape, labour market rigidities and growing welfare dependence, comes at a cost including limits on domestic scale.

Rather than lament the fact, if Australians don’t like it, they will have to mount a sustained and conscious shift in policy settings which will not be politically easy to achieve. There is no easy way. Selling off our assets to overseas buyers because Australians don’t value them has the initial attraction that we can spend the proceeds. But in the long term it is a pathway to a branch economy. Even the strongest political will to fend off this dilution in ownership will not overcome underlying market forces. It may for a while preserve control, but of depleting assets.

Of course, there is a middle way which would see Australian enterprises joining in partnership with Asian firms. This would allow the pooling of expertise and financial resources to better compete with the rest of the world. This doesn’t mean losing control but a sharing of direction.

Lost in much of the nationalistic and emotional clamour, is that mergers create scale economies and revenue leverage which are most unlikely to be a zero sum game. The common purpose of mergers is to create opportunities to grow in a way which may be difficult for individual businesses to achieve separately.

It is now accepted that Asia will become the economic centre of the world. Taiwan will be an important contributor. As little as ten years ago those words would have invited argument. It is a sign of the times that such an assertion goes almost uncontested today. But perhaps less appreciated is that with the rise of Asia economically will inevitably come cultural, financial and political influence. This will challenge our traditional beliefs and assail our comfort zones.

Australia’s place in this new order is not assured. It will demand more than a white paper. Australia is not an Asian insider as historically its alliances have been predominantly with the West. Its image in Asia has been as a supplier of raw materials and farm products. This perception belies Australia’s proven capacity for innovation and its technical excellence. Indeed, Australia has led the world in a number of knowledge based industries and it has a proud record of producing Nobel Laureates in science and medicine quite disproportionate to its population. It also has a growing and affluent market for things “Very Well Made in Taiwan”.

Potentially Australia is also a significant source of investment flows to the Region. As Australian superannuation money looks for balance to avoid excess weighting at home, international assets will be targeted. To date, Asia has not been the favoured destination, but this will change.

Taiwan, too, has invested in Australia. At the portfolio, as well as the business level. Following the GFC, Taiwan’s foreign investment in securities was curtailed, but there is evidence of a growing appetite for risk. Australia is one of only eight countries now rated “triple A” by all rating agencies.

It offers safety combined with relatively attractive yields. Sovereign debt and mortgage backed securities should appeal to major Taiwanese institutional investors and the Central Bank. And, MARQ Financial Services, a partnership between Oliver Wyman, Perpetual Trustee and Morgij Analytics, is speaking to Taiwanese investors about a unique product which will revolutionalise the mortgage backed securities market.

Unfortunately, there have been many Australian direct investments in Asia which have failed. Moreover, aside from portfolio investment, Asian companies tend to be more unattainable than their Australian equivalents. This is partly due to local restrictions regarding foreign ownership. Asia, like most countries, prefers foreigners to start up ventures than to make acquisitions.

Of course, Australia’s abundant land area and rich endowment of natural resources do provide a regional and global comparative advantage. With this has come world class mining expertise and technology. The companies which operate in this space are also alive to opportunities around the world. They have brought this experience and cutting edge techniques to Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Mongolia and Mainland China. This has been successful and competes directly with Australia’s own domestic operations.

To some extent, overlooked in Australia in all the talk of minerals, is agriculture. With the world’s arable land decreasing and its population growing and, as more people enjoy higher incomes with appetites for a richer and more varied diet, demand for better quality food will increase with prices to match. What is more, given the empty treasuries in Europe, Britain and the US, the capacity to support common agricultural policies and other farm subsidies is rapidly coming to an end. For efficient farmers like those in Australia, this should present significant opportunities, yet, Australians have been slow to recognise it. Not so those in Asia and the Middle East. They are snapping up Australian farming land at a rapid rate.

It should be remembered that Australian agriculture has gone through a tough period. This is what has made the sale of land to foreign investors an attractive proposition for Australian land holders. Droughts, the high Australian dollar and indifferent market prices have had a negative effect on farmers’ incomes.

Australians take food security for granted and have yet to understand the new international concerns around it. Mainland China particularly understands this and has in recent times met strong resistance from Australians who are concerned at the way their land is being bought up by foreign interests. Land ownership is always an emotional issue everywhere beyond its commercial possibilities. It will become an increasingly sensitive political problem for governments and no doubt a way through this will be the negotiation of long-term leaseholds.

Like farming, manufacturing in Australia has also been hit hard by the Australian dollar as well as relatively high taxes, labour market rigidities, excessive red and green tape and the rising costs of energy. Accordingly, manufacturing industry is in decline and at a pace which is causing serious adjustment pain, particular for those employed in the industry. These days declining manufacturing industries are fairly common place in Western economies and it will take time for knowledge based manufacturing together with service industries to absorb the growing number of retrenched workers. While mining is a great wealth generator, it does not employ many people. Perhaps there are opportunities here for collaboration with Taiwan’s technology and expertise. “Very well made in Taiwan” is more than just a marketing slogan.

As prosperous as Australia has been, it now faces an array of issues, some of them conflicting. Having negotiated the Global Financial Crisis in good shape, thanks largely to having no net government debt when the crisis hit, that situation has given way to around $165 billion or more than 11 per cent of GDP. That said, Australia’s gross debt is heading towards 20 per cent of GDP, and, while both these amounts are not in themselves cause for alarm, (they pale into insignificance when compared to most countries), the budget deficits recorded over the past five years do need to be reined in. With a Federal election slated for 14 September, and with the opposition Coalition expected to win, a more market oriented and business friendly government is likely to emerge.

Tony Abbott, the current Opposition Leader and, probable next Prime Minister, will continue with the Asian focus. This all spells Australia’s continued integration into the Asian paradigm.

Whatever the present confidence in the future of Asia and, Australia’s participation in it, progress is never uninterrupted. For five years now since the GFC, the world has been on life support. The occasional signs of improvement have been short lived. Half of the world, despite trillions of dollars of fiscal and monetary stimulus, is in recession. Even the much vaunted US recovery only has a “one” in front of it and there have been signs that this is headed to zero or below. Mainland China is also facing an economic slowdown, huge local government debt defaults and a banking system which is in need of recapitalising. It is obvious that in a slowing world, the PRC’s heavy reliance on trade will translate into less growth at home.

Japan is intent on weakening the Yen and it is inevitable that other countries will also seek competitive currencies. Moreover, according to last week’s Wall Street Journal, Asia is going on a debt binge with debt to GDP in Asian emerging economies, at 155 per cent, higher than just before the 1997 Asian financial crisis. It is why prudent economic management in Australia and Taiwan is so important to us at this time. This will continue until the policy excesses of recent decades have been purged and global balance restored. The fitter we are going into any further slowdown or global rebalancing, the more likely we are to emerge with our position enhanced.

Australia and Taiwan are two countries similar in population size who have much complementarity. There may be many eligible partners in the world but not all of them may want to dance with us. Some may be too rich, some may be too poor, while still others may be too big or too small. The cultural background may not always fit. When partners come along who are compatible we should think very carefully before we let them go. Another may be difficult to find. So Australians should explore mutual opportunities with Taiwan and how partnerships may add up to more than the individual parts.

It will take leadership and goodwill all round, but as two relatively small but prosperous countries in a part of the world dominated by giants, it would seem to make sense for both of us to give it a go.

Thank you, Maurice Newman AC.

STAND WITH TAIWAN ROC AGAINST AGGRESSION!

DEFEAT DISINFORMATION

BY CENSORING THE POETS

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published We’re censoring the poets, that has to be good news We can’t have random rhymers declaiming dismal views. They say among the poets less than half of them were vaxxed. With enemies like that around, we cannot feel relaxed. My name is Ferdinand Ukqwitt , a leader of the Greens I much enjoy soy latte from plant-based coffee beans I’m running for the Senate. In case you may not know it I have been designated International Green Poet . Our loyal friends in Labor have come up with a deal The greatest forward progress since invention of the wheel By a local astronomer a hundred thousand years before Cook the unwelcome visitor came landing on our shore. To keep the Left Wing happy and win friends among the youth Reshuffled National Cabinet gets a Ministry of Truth . Disinformation has been rattling around the world There’ll be a sudden stop, when our banner is unfurled. Nothing beats the truth you see, and incentives must be right So our belov'd Prime Minister sleeps peacefully at night. Scotty had a bright idea, he shared it with the mob Freedom of speech, said Morrison, created not one job. Poetry is dangerous, especially when it rhymes Those who wish to write in verse must keep up with the times Poets used to concentrate on voice and elocution Our way to keep them all in line is fear of execution. “Every man should have a rifle, and cartridges in store!” Warmonger Henry Lawson has gone for evermore. Poets in Australia should campaign like Judith Wright She stopped the Concorde genocide by supersonic flight. The female poets are the worst, They always cause us trouble. If you see a woman busking, surround her on the double. They spruik of love and family, and honouring the King With some of them so out of touch, they wear a wedding ring. Poets approved by rulers must stop appearing crook Display their new conformity with a neat and simple look The uniform which we’ll enforce must never cause a shock No faded jeans or waistcoats, and at least one matching sock For males a standard hairdo would surely please us all Just look at poet Darby, his head’s a bowling ball. Mark Thompson the bridge builder is shaggy as a bear Ban him from performing till he shaves and cuts his hair Poetry is culture, which is not for untrained fools You can aspire to be a poet if you’re clear about the rules. Whenever you’re uncertain of the path that you should take Focus on the ABC, or SBS for goodness’ sake. To get a poem approved, just go through proper channels And write about the elegance of a million solar panels If you’re looking for a subject without causing a commotion Enthuse about the windfarms which are poetry in motion. Your government is always right, no room for criticism No denigrating leaders with ribald witticism. And if you need a victim who deserves to cop a bash Take aim at the cookers who want to pay in cash. The worldwide poor enjoy the dark, they have no need of power Safe reliable energy would make them richer by the hour. We can’t have Peter Dutton winning government by a fluke Fighting CO2 is not enough, we have to crush the nuke. We hate to see tall Asians, there's one of them near you Their height is caused by climate change and too much CO2. Height is a source of privilege, especially in sport Cut CO2 and once again, the peasants will be short. We hate all the farmers, the women and the men Creatures should be roaming free but get shut in a pen They vote for our opponents and steal the milk from cows Then offend our Moslem friends, with piglets, boars and sows. We hate all coal miners, they exhale polluted air Wear their macho tattoos, don’t shave their pubic hair. They vote for our opponents and sire too many kids Coal miners are the reason the Nation’s on the skids. We hate all the drillers; why are they all male? A misogynist profession must deserve to fail. They keep old Playboy magazines and none of them are gay When we shut down the drillers, the mines will fade away. We hate the geologists, like Professor Ian Plimer To stop them finding minerals, well nothing could be finer. Those who revel with the rocks, it’s only fair to warn yer We’re banning all geology to protect the troglofauna. We hate all the foresters, they plant trees everywhere One day those trees will burn or die, shove carbon in the air. Carbon change is happening, we’re sounding the alarm Fill all the mines with buried trees and neither can do harm. We hate all the fishers; they think they own the sea. Lobsters, eels and oysters should all be swimming free They vote for our opponents and it would be so cool To punish them by slapping diesel excise on their fuel. We hate all the truckies, they roll their cigarettes Wear sweaty dark blue singlets and keep dogs or cats as pets. The price of fuel is stressing them, just hear their conversation When we stop the truckies then we will stop the nation. We hate all the workers, why must they have jobs? They should be on the dole like us and hang out with the slobs. They vote for our opponents and believe in family life Our formula for workers is misery and strife. We hate all the tradies, those bogans crude and rude Play contact sports and eat red meat instead of vegan food. They vote for our opponents and hoon around in utes Wearing ghastly HiViz with ugly steel-capped boots. We hate ivermectin, which is used for drenching cattle For extremists like McCullough it’s a weapon in the battle. Our funders can be confident we’ll keep our motives pure Nothing threatens profits like a cheap and speedy cure. We hate the false assertions that Big Pharma has done harm. Vaccines are safe, effective and working like a charm Those claiming to be victims must be perpetrating fraud Pleas for care and compensation should be callously ignored. We hate all the nurses who think they’re very smart Trusting Florence Nightingale that healing is an art. They vote for our opponents and join their own Red Union Their dislike of tyranny is nothing but delusion. We hate all the doctors who talk of patient care Doc Swan cares for nobody yet broadcasts on the air. AHPRA is the deity where practitioners must bow Those who will not genuflect, end their careers now. We hate anti-vaxxers, who refuse to take the jab While we love Big Pharma who constructs it in a lab They vote for our opponents who will not go away We guarantee dictatorship has surely come to stay. We hate all the women who insist on giving birth Every extra human is polluting Planet Earth. They vote for our opponents, block the street with prams And write letters to the papers asking for more dams. We hate the narcissists who like showering every day Their cleanliness obsession means the planet has to pay They vote for our opponents while wasting all that water Build your houses out of hemp instead of bricks and mortar We hate all the elderly, they should be shuffling on. The world will be a better place when old folk all are gone. The oldies play with grandchildren and don’t use bongs or ice In the New World Order, turning sixty is a vice. We hate all the brumbies who infest our national parks Another introduced species is the foreign dog that barks. Horses keep the fire trails open and so it’s only fair To call in the helicopters and shoot them from the air. We hate Mundine for abandoning the sinking Labor ship Warren and nuclear energy are now joined at the hip. His online meme announces he has judged Australia well He should join us in ensuring that Australia goes to hell. We hate that Senator Antic calls his party “People First” Of all the names available, that really is the worst. The people must not be trusted, their job is to obey Turn your back on Antic’s crew when it comes to polling day. We hate Pauline Hanson, what more can we say? Her disrespectful cartoons should be banned this very day. For questioning immigration she should certainly be cursed Whatever dissidents may believe, she often said it first. We hate Ms Katrina Lane who speaks for the Aligned Everyone who reads her stuff should heavily be fined. She’s obsessed with liberty and thinks she has the right To collect Petition signatures by day and through the night. We hate Sandra Bourke who betrays the sisterhood Confects a cheerful smiling face to pose as doing good. She’s said it far too many times, she really is a bore Describing Albo’s policy as “rotten to the core”. We hate Keith Pitt of Hinkler, the electrical engineer Who values facts and principles above his own career. By opposing the Paris Agreement he forfeited our trust His support for reliable energy should crumble into dust. We hate Senator McKenzie, who likes to shoot a gun Prosecuting animal activists is her idea of fun. Backs Jews against Hamas and pigs against swine fever Wants female sporting change rooms. All should disbelieve her. We hate Graeme Haycroft who pretends to see The Light Reversing Australia’s history of left-wing union might. He claims that frontline workers deserve to have a voice And insists that union members are entitled to a choice. We hate all the tourists, why should we aim to please? The majority of foreigners all come from overseas. If freedom’s what they’re wanting, we wish they’d go away Except enemies of Australia, whom we’ll invite to stay. We hate all South Africans who keep exporting coal Lifting people out of poverty is their foolish worthless goal. Oppose crime and corruption while building diesel tractors They undermine Net Zero plans with helium-cooled reactors. We hate Australia’s warriors who do the fighting for us With armchair generals chanting their woke Australia chorus. Australia has no need of any deadly armed defender We much prefer our rulers to negotiate surrender. We hate all you Christians, you brought the Inquisition Colonialism and Crusades then invented nuclear fission. For the crimes you perpetrated, you must be brought to book Stopping cannibals and slavery won’t get you off the hook. We hate the selfish folk who drive dirty petrol cars Ban them from beauty salons and exile them from bars. Charge them double highway tolls and make them wear a mask To save the world from drowning, that’s not too much to ask. We hate carbon dioxide, you can see it in the air It causes global warming and kills every polar bear. Loved by our opponents, it’s Australia’s greatest foe Give us lots of billions and we’ll pump it down below.

Message to Free Subscribers

You are of course immensely welcome to join the ranks of highly valued paid subscribers. In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a paid subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS nor Hezbollah care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Ausralian Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass, nor by any other means

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of locally held strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. Helium-cooled reactors from South Africa will serve this purpose well, and in addition, with no need for cooling water, are ideal for remote inland operation. As one example, vast coal reserves astride the SA/NT border suddenly become viable. The availablility in remote areas of low cost, totally reliable electricity has the potential to transform the vast interior. Electricity for abattoirs. Electricity for deep drilling. Electricity for excavation. Electricity for pantograph power of mine haulage. Electricity for minerals processing and beneficiation. Electricity for water purification. Electricity for railways. Electricity for data processing and even for bitcoin mining. Electricty for homes, hospitals and happiness. Electricity for jobs. Electricity for manufacturing. Electricity for education. Electricity for new communities, new cities and new States.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Click above for a visual litany of windmill horrors. Stop these environmental disasters!

Share

Share