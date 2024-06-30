Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates.

In the online Wentworth Report of 27 June 2024, WA scientist, defence analyst and author David Archiabld wrote:

The Moral Rot in the Australian Defence Force

That is a screenshot from a newspaper in Darwin stating that senior officers backed a bid by an Army captain that he be allowed to wear a dress to work. That means that those same senior officers are social engineers who would rather remake society in their own image than be combat-effective. A captain runs a company of about 100 soldiers. In the life-and-death business of soldiering, soldiers put their trust in their officers to do the best by them — or not if the officer is a bloke in a dress. None could take him seriously. The high command would also be suppressing normal people and promoting their own kind instead.

You may think that just because a bloke wants to wear a dress to work doesn’t necessarily mean that he thinks he is woman trapped in a man’s body. Which, if that were the case, would be a bad thing because it would mean he had gender dysphoria. This is the worst mental illness to have because it has the highest suicide rate — 50%. He may look pretty in his dress, and he may feel pretty, but looks can be deceiving. So if he doesn’t have gender dysphoria, what particular condition might it be? A possibility is transvestic fetishism as described by the American Psychological Association:

Whatever it is, expecting normal people to put up with it is poking them in the eye with a burnt stick. The high command of the Australian Defence Force would have been squealing with glee in forcing a cross-dresser on the lower ranks. If it makes you feel any better, it is not just the Australian Defence Force:

That is the title of a course taught at West Point where the cream of the US officer corps start their military careers. Unfortunately, we rely upon the US for a big chunk of our protection and they have gone whacko.

The next piece of evidence that the high command of our ADF is unfit for command is the fantasy fiction of a Canberra sociologist, a Dr Crompvoets. It’s a small literary niche — the high command’s need for lurid stories about how unspeakably beastly Australian special forces are. But it pays well. According to the previous defence minister Dutton, Dr Crompvoets was paid $6 million over a few years. It started in 2016 when General Angus Campbell commissioned a secret report on SAS culture.

Members of the SAS, past and present, were encouraged to contact Dr Crompvoets anonymously and tell tales of what went on in the regiment. Some of the lurid tales were included in her report as fact. For example:

As several thousand Australian troops have rotated through Afghanistan, you would expect at least several hundred of those to have undergone the ‘blooding’ initiation. But none were named in the subsequent Brereton Report, which repeated some of Dr Crompvoets’ other fantasy fiction. Take this example from page 120 of the Brereton report:

The implication was that there are a lot of villages in Afghanistan with only women and girls left because Australian soldiers killed all the males. But no such village was named in the report. And none have been found since. Yet the high command of the Australian Defence Force believed these fairy tales. Nobody even raised the possibility that these stories could be fabrications. But then when you read what you want to believe — that ordinary Australian soldiers are sadistic murderers.

The fact that the Department’s senior management believed the Brereton Report means that they have no understanding of the troops they are commanding, and precious little grip on reality otherwise. And most likely loathe the troops under their command.

Brereton couldn’t get the stories on atrocities that he wanted until he started paying Afghans to tell them. Basically Brereton was too stupid to understand that if he wasn’t getting stories of the atrocities he wanted, perhaps there hadn’t been any atrocities. Eventually the Afghans twigged to what Brereton was about and made up stories in order to be paid for the effort.

Former army chief, David Morrison, had a predilection for wearing women’s shoes in public. In retirement he took $200,000 per annum to advise Deloitte on diversity. With the message to serving officers being that if they kept handing out consulting contracts, they would have a more comfortable retirement.

The current head of the Australian Defence Force, Angus Campbell, wanted to strip veterans of Afghanistan of their medals but keep his Distinguished Service Cross. The Distinguished Service Cross is awarded for ‘distinguished command and leadership in warlike operations’. Angus Campbell spent his war 1,900 km away from Afghanistan at headquarters in Dubai. Unearned valour is intensely jealous of those who earned their bravery medals through actual bravery. Campbell’s wife was recently appointed as Australia’s ‘Ambassador for Gender Equality’ by Penny Wong. [See composite photo at the head of this substack].

The high command of the Australian Defence Force is a freak show.

But there’s more. Apart from the perversions, there is another reason to put adults back in charge at the Department of Defence:

If worshipping the weather gods is your religion that’s one thing, but incorporating them into defence activity is delusional. It means that these people’s judgement cannot be trusted on any subject.

Another sign of the moral rot within the Australian Defence Force is the third-world level of higher ranks. It took questioning from Barbara Pocock, a Greens senator from South Australia, to winkle this information out of the freak show:

As at December 2023, Australia had 219 brigadiers and equivalents (commodore and air commodore) and above ranks. A brigadier commands a brigade of 4,000 troops. We only need 44 relative to what the UK has. I know it’s only an extra hundred million per annum odd to pay for our excess of some 200 brigadiers but we could be paying their pensions at that level for decades to come. There hasn’t been adult supervision at the Australian Defence Force for decades, so they have spent their time building bureaucratic empires.

Another sign of the moral rot is the number of consultants -– two battalions worth of consultants from the big four accounting firms alone:

God knows what they all do, at a cost likely to be of the order of $1 billion per annum.

This is enough to stand up a combined arms brigade. And it explains the mystery of why Deloitte would want to give David Morrison $400,000 in retirement to encourage this arrangement to continue. There is big money involved in achieving nothing and being hopeless.

Beyond incompetence is yet more derangement. Let’s discuss what happened to the Taipans. In 2004, the Army wanted Apache helicopters but then PM, John Howard, opted for the Airbus offering because Airbus promised $1 billion in offsets that never materialised. Called the Taipan in Australian service, we ended up with 45. This is one of them:

[The helicopters which should have been given to Ukraine]

Twenty years later, the Army is getting Apaches. The second-hand Taipans would have been worth $20 million each and thus $900 million for the lot. Instead of selling them for $900 million or giving them to Ukraine, the Army pulled the rotors off and buried them in a pit. Which is the same fate as the F-111s that the RAAF used to fly.

In psychological terms, this is an example of an Antisocial Personality Disorder based in spitefulness and malicious compliance. If the Australian Army didn’t want them, nobody else was going to get them. Everyone in this saga, up to the Prime Minister, is complicit. Would you put your trust in anyone who maliciously squanders $900 million? The upper ranks of the Australian Defence Force are a seething mass of psychoses.

Normally, with working equipment, you park them up in a shed. With 40 Taipans taking up 400 square metres each, a shed at $1,650 per square metre to house them would have cost $26.4 million.

Now let’s compare the relative seriousness of nations with this graphic of Australia versus South Korea:

South Korea lives in a mean neighbourhood so it is serious about defence. South Korea wanted to develop tactical ballistic and cruise missiles 20 years ago but were held back by the United States which didn’t want to aggravate North Korea. South Korea was limited to missiles with a range of 300 km. North Korea went on to develop nuclear weapons anyway with the last test having a yield of 250 kilotons. That’s close to the optimum size of a nuclear warhead of 400 kilotons. So South Korea is now developing a family of missile systems and building 10,000 of them. The majority of the South Korean public are now in favour of having nuclear weapons. We should offer South Korea an abandoned underground mine to test its nuclear weapons in.

By comparison, the Australian Defence Force worries about what its dogs think.

All the stupidity and perversions ends up taking its toll on retention and recruitment. One soldier who didn’t sign up again said it was because he “didn’t join the army to salute a bloke in a dress.” As Voltaire said, “anyone who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities.” As a consequence, the Australian Defence Force is now 4,000 people short. So they decided to make the situation worse:

Standards go out the window. This has shades of the decline and fall of Rome. Unit cohesion and effectiveness will suffer. The idiots running the Australian Defence Force have no idea.

There is a solution to our problem as demonstrated by an inspiring event from Australian military history. Australia needs a repeat of the 1940 Canberra air disaster — but with more dead. At 10.15 am on 13th August, 1940, a RAAF Hudson bomber crashed on approach to Canberra Airport, killing all 10 on board.

The dead included the Chief of the General Staff, two Ministers of the Crown and other notables. Australia had entered WW2 a year before on 3rd September 1939 and our operational conduct had been poor. New people were appointed to replace those who died in the crash and Australia’s conduct of the war improved appreciably.

The higher ranks of the Australian Defence Force have been captured by a self-perpetuating claque of social-justice warriors who rank global warming as a bigger threat than China. They actively discriminate against anyone who does not have the same mindset. The system won’t reform by itself. It requires a decapitation event.

David Archibald is the author of The Anticancer Garden in Australia and a valued contributor to each edition of Unchain Australia.

A program to save Australia is urgent. Necessary elements include:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a genuinely important goal, ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying a non-problem

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations.

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small nuclear reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets Net Zero,

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021.

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

