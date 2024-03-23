With sincere thanks to Dr David Evans, Wentworth Report 23 March 2024:

DC-Draino:

Remember when Ivermectin won a Nobel Prize and had decades of data showing its safety and effectiveness, and then the FDA called it a “horse drug” during Covid b/c its Big Pharma vax sponsors told it to? Well a Federal court just ruled the FDA broke the law & needs to delete its propaganda.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has agreed to remove social media posts and webpages that urged people to stop taking ivermectin to treat COVID-19, according to a settlement dated March 21. The FDA has already removed a page that said: “Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? No.” Within 21 days, the FDA will remove another page titled, “why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19,” according to the settlement announcement, which was filed with federal court in southern Texas. … The FDA in the settlement is also agreeing to delete multiple social media posts that came out strongly against ivermectin, including one that stated: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

In exchange, doctors who sued the agency are dismissing their claims, the filing states. … Dr. Paul Marik, chief scientific officer of the FLCCC Alliance and another plaintiff. “The FDA interfered in the practice of medicine with their irresponsible language and posts about ivermectin. We will never know how many lives were affected because patients were denied access to a lifesaving treatment because their doctor was ‘just following the FDA.’”

FDA takes the usual self-righteous leftist stance, never admitting error:

An FDA spokesperson told The Epoch Times in an email that the agency “has chosen to resolve this lawsuit rather than continuing to litigate over statements that are between two and nearly four years old.” “FDA has not admitted any violation of law or any wrongdoing, disagrees with the plaintiffs’ allegation that the agency exceeded its authority in issuing the statements challenged in the lawsuit, and stands by its authority to communicate with the public regarding the products it regulates,” the spokesperson said. “FDA has not changed its position that currently available clinical trial data do not demonstrate that ivermectin is effective against COVID-19. The agency has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19.” …

Court ruling:

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit [found] that the law did not authorize the FDA to give medical advice. “FDA can inform, but it has identified no authority allowing it to recommend consumers ‘stop’ taking medicine,” U.S. Circuit Judge Don Willett, appointed under President Trump, wrote for the court. The appeals court remanded the case back to the district court.

Dun Chuan:

Ivermectin is often recognized — 2nd to penicillin — for having the greatest impact on human health. Its discovery even won the Nobel Prize. But the propagandists told you it was a “dangerous horse dewormer.” Now, why would they do such a thing? Because ivermectin’s existence threatened a multi-hundred billion dollar vaccine enterprise. The COVID shots forced upon the world would not be able to exist if ivermectin was shown to be effective. The Emergency Use Authorization states: “For the FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.” So, they had to smear and discredit ivermectin.

The covid pandemic taught us that the bureaucracy just does what it wants, ignoring any limits and the law if necessary. This court case shows that they get away with it.

hat-tip Stephen Neil

Posted on 23 March 2024 by David Evans

For early advocacy for Ivermectin, see Unchain Australia, published 23 August 2021. Subscribers to this substack may download a free pdf file AT THIS LINK. If you gain from reading the book, please become a paid subscriber.

Give a gift subscription

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Alexandra Marshall, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

For 25 years I have admired the work of Australia’s greatest (and very likely the world’s best) comic speechmaker, Homer Papantonio the Corporate Impostor. Rush to engage his services and guarantee the memorable success of your event. Cheers from Michael Darby.

The World’s Most Versatile

Seriously Funny Conference Speaker!'

He can be anyone you like…

But there isn’t anyone quite like him!

“Brilliant as usual! This is the fourth time we’ve used you! Everyone loved your humour and passion! Look forward to using you again.”

Fernwood Fitness National Conference

“You made our event the best ever. You not only delivered… you smashed it out of the park! You were topical, relevant and funny.”

Global Precious Metals Symposium

“By far the most talented, passionate and informed speakers we have ever worked with! You took the time to understand the industry, the client and the brief and as such had the audience captivated, intrigued and engaged for the entire segment.”

Australian Radio Communications

Association APAC Congress

VIEW MORE TESTIMONIALS

H: (07) 55 987 099

E: info@corporateimpostors.com.au

W: corporateimpostors.com.au

Email distributed by The Corporate Impostor

brilliant

brɪlj(ə)nt/

adjective



1. exceptionally clever or talented.

"he was quite brilliant and was booked immediately"



synonyms: gifted, talented, virtuoso, genius, accomplished, ingenious, masterly, inventive, creative, intelligent, bright, clever, astute, intellectual, profound;

Why opt for bland when you can have

brilliant at your next conference?

"Brilliant…excellent, funny and powerful”

- BP Solar International Dealer Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... your delivery was superb and enthralled the audience"

- New Zealand: General Practitioners National Conference

The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio has created over 1000 characters and can tailor brilliant character creations specific to your event.



His brilliant keynote addresses encapsulates tailored story telling with profound messages which draws in the conference theme, targets key issues and is guaranteed to educate, entertain and enthral.



His unique art of impersonating highly respected professionals combined with his charismatic nature, comedy and intelligence will give your organisation a brilliant event to be remembered for all the right reasons.



Book an audience with The Corporate Impostor for a guaranteed brilliant outcome!

Act now to receive a special 25 Anniversary conference rate!

Call (07) 5598 7099 or email your interest by clicking the button below.

What others are saying about The Corporate Impostor

A tailored keynote speech by The Corporate Impostor, Homer Papantonio is guaranteed to transform your event from bland to brilliant - just ask his clients:

"Brilliant with a capital “B”… an unbelievable believable presentation from a master of disguise, intellect and humour"

- Tomago Aluminium National Conference



"Brilliant... you added terrific perspective to our event"

- National Industry Skills Council Conference



"Brilliant... most impressed by how much research goes into your presentation… a great mix of hysterically funny patter, a wonderful characterization as well as a great take home message for the delegates”

- National Viticulture Wine Growers Conference



“Brilliant… great to see a true professional in action... the feedback was exceptional"

- Australian Coal Conference



"Brilliant, entertaining, topical... the high point of the conference"

- Australian Agronomy Conference



"Brilliant, delegates thoroughly enjoyed your character creation/keynote… it will be talked about for many years to come”

- International Emergency Services Symposium



“Brilliant, motivational and a great futuristic take on life and business"

- Real Estate Institute of South Australia Conference

Are you curious to see which other organisations have used The Corporate Impostor to make their event a hit? Take a look at his impressive list of clients.

Take advantage of the special 25 th Anniversary conference rate by calling (07) 5598 7099 or emailing your interest to info@corporateimpostors.com.au

Copyright © 2019 The Corporate Impostor, All rights reserved.

Telephone: 07 55987099 M: 0418158119

Our mailing address is: The Corporate Impostor PO Box 603 Elanora Qld 4221

For the above photograph we thank Cameron Young, the greatly admired son of Eric and Rosie Young. Cam Young builds on his advantage of excellent genes.

Donate Subscriptions

Share

Share