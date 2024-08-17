Sincere thanks to many readers who helpfully forward to friends the Michael Darby in Australia substack. Instead of forwarding, please SHARE THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK. The link saves on data transmission and allows the recipients to see corrections and updates. Please also recommend to friends and post the link to social media.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Ken Schultz has published a valuable research paper, from which excerpts are reproduced below. The complete 21-page document with 23 end note is available for free download as a pdf file, from the LINK:

Logistics and costs for Australia to achieve net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050

THIS IS THE LINK TO THE COMPLETE KEN SCHULTZ RESEARCH PAPER (21 pages)

Nuclear Honesty from Peter Dutton

Federal Opposition Leader Hon Peter Dutton MP deserves the support of all thinking Australians in his efforts to remove the irrational and unsupportable Federal and State bans on nuclear generatio of electricity. A start has to be made in the direction of safe, reliable and inexpensive energy for Australia, and Peter Dutton is keen to make that very necesary beginning. More needs to be done. With removal of the nuclear bans established as a defining policy, Peter Dutton can look forward to winning over the Liberal State leaders to the pro-nuclear cause. In due course Liberal and Nationals parliamentarians will all learn that there is no climate crisis and no reason to support purposeless emissions targets. Moreover, there is every reason to restore Australia’s sovereignty by ensuring that decisions about the future of Australia must be made in Australia, by Australians and not by internationalist bureaucrats and plutocrats.

Exposing the lies and the Goebbels methodology of the advocates for destruction of reliable energy is a fundamentally necessary beginning.

From Michael Darby and allies, a program to save Australia

To save Australia from serious harm already done, and from even worse harm which the forces of darkness intend to inflict, we need a popular program of peaceful persuasion which includes these elements:

Turn the Nation away from centralised authoritarianism by devolving decision making wherever possible to local communities. The NDIS is a ghastly example of inevitable waste, corruption and criminality when control of an ostensibly humanitarian activity is vested in Canberra bureaucrats. Aged Care and Education are further examples of failed Federal overreach. Let hospitals be run by locally elected Boards with representation from the health professionals.

Rescind indemnities granted to Big Pharma

Provide total transparency on vaccine harm and excess deaths

Uphold the Early Treatment Protocols devised and continually revised by Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Pierre Kory and their affiliates in genuine concern for patient welfare.

Sack health bureaucrats who have no experience of treating Covid-19 and replace them with competent evidence-based Australian medical professionals who uphold the doctor-patient relationship and honour the DO NO HARM principle

Restore the right to work to all persons who suffered discrimination for non-compliance with coercive vaccination

Ensure all victims of vaccine harm receive compassion, care and compensation. Especially deserving of compassion, care and compensation are the thousands of women whose unborn babies were murdered or maimed by mRNA drugs administered during pregnancy. The official line that there are no contra-indications to mRNA drugs during pregnancy was always a lie.

Redirect academic funding from worthless study of climate change to a ge nuinely important and urgent goal, namely ameliorating the harmful effects of mRNA experimental drugs

Cease subsiding windmills and solar panels and they will soon disappear

Insist that there be no additional connection to the grid of solar panels and windmills.

Ban offshore windmills in all Australian waters

Expose the profiteers and scammers who promote for their financial benefit the most outrageous fraud in world history. Name and shame Andrew Forrest AO and all the rest of them

Declare that action on climate change deserves no status as a goal of policy, and that governments at all levels are expected to lead and inspire focus upon genuine goals which embrace: compassion care and compensation for victims of mRNA vaccines and all other forms of governmental, bureaucratic and corporate over-reach; elimination of homelessness; minimisation of suicide; practical locally-based assistance and encouragement for the poor, the elderly, the disadvantaged and the marginalised; control of immigration to uphold the job opportunities, access to housing, personal security and cultural cohesion of Australians; plus restoration and preservation of Australian sovereinty through economic and military strength; all with the aim of achieving peace, progress and prosperity for future generations.

End dangerous, expensive and wholly purposeless geo-sequestration

Educate all politicians, teachers and media presenters to read tide gauges

Stop destroying farmland, forests and habitats by useless grid expansion

Shut down the fake industry ripping off grants for studying the non-problem of climate change

Accept the truth that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels by eating grass

Stand with primary producers in guaranteeing the right to live export

Slash immigration, and limit refugees to persecuted Christians only

Remove the Federal ban on nuclear energy and also remove State bans on nuclear energy in Queensland, NSW and Victoria.

Incentivise the conversion to liquid fuel of Victoria’s vast brown coal reserves, to rescue Australia from dependence on foreign refineries and dire lack of strategic fuel reserves

Accept that brown coal is an excellent low-cost source of energy for electricity generation, and resist all restrictions upon it use

Where possible extend the life of coal-fired power stations

Replace destroyed and non-extendable coal fired power stations with nuclear power stations

Call for tenders for deploying small modular reactors mounted on unsinkable powered barges at sites including Esperance, Busselton, Karratha, Carnarvon, Karratha, Port Hedland, Broome, Wyndham, Darwin, Gove Peninsula, Cooktown, Cairns, Townsville. The UK nuclear regulator has completed the second phase of its three phase Assessment of the technoogy of the Rolls Royce small modular reactor. THIS IS THE LINK.

Encourage industry and population growth by offering free residential electricty in the vicinity of each nuclear reactor.

Cancel the Snowy Hydro II scam and write off the money already wasted. Invite tenders for commercial use of the now worthless tunnel, perhap as the world’s largest mushroom farm. Note that pumped hydro and other forms of energy storage cannot convert unreliable energy to reliable energy. Pumped hydro is good for extending the utility of reliable power generation fueled by coal or nuclear power, and the use of mine voids is appropriate for this purpose.

Quit the WHO, reject the WEF, the IPCC and Paris Agreements

Cancel every agreement and rescind evey law or regulation which mentions Climate Change, Carbon Dioxide or Emissions Targets or Net Zero

Cease immediately all governmental promotion of mRNA vaccines while permitting prescriptions by private doctors for fully informed consenting patients.

Stop growing fuel and instead focus on feeding hungry deserving humans

Stop paying primary producers not to grow food

Stop printing money

Guarantee the permanent continuation of cash

Get rid of the woke wastrels pretending to lead the Australian Defence Force

Impose a Commonwealth royalty of 20% on the local turnover of international tech giants who presently pay minimal tax on contrived low declared profits.

Acknowledge that local government across Australia has been deliberately and systematically subverted by international cultists hostile to the welfare of Australians, and develop a strategy to undo the damage.

Ensure that any group of Australians who wish to form a new State, should be entitled to vote on the matter.

Most of the above recommendations are explained at length in Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021. Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

