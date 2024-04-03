The Save Newington College group

Most of the following text is attributable to the Save Newington College group.

Since the announcement by the College in 2022 that it was considering a move to co-ed, members (past Presidents of the ONU and past ONU reps on College Council) of what is now the Save Newington College group entered into extensive liaison with the College Council and its Chairman, Tony McDonald.

They were ignored and rebuffed at every turn.

the ONU Council at best has “run dead” on the co-ed decision – there has not been any public statement of opposition to the co-ed decision, despite the views of the wider Old Boy community.

the ONU representatives on College Council disregarded the views of the wider Old Boy community, in voting unanimously to support the move to co-ed.

the ONU representatives on College Council did not provide any explanation of the co-ed decision to the ONU Council.

The Save Newington College called a Special General Meeting of Old Newingtonians. All former students, whether or not formally menbers of the ONU were welcome to attend and were entitled to vote. The College Council would not allow the special meeting of ONs to be held on campus so large sums were spent to conduct the meeting at the Wesley Conference Centre on Wednesday 27 March 2024 .

UPDATE: All 5 Motions Carried! Thank you.

Dear Supporters,

Thank you to all alumni who attended the shambolic, yet historic, SGM on Wednesday night. The ONU Executive, and the ineffective third party engaged to count the votes, were completely overwhelmed with the large number of attendees who braved the 3 hour queue to register and get involved.

All 5 motions were carried with our SNC Group negotiating with the ONU President that the election of a new ONU Council would be postponed due to the ridiculous time taken to register each member, and to allow our more senior members to vote and head home before the speakers commenced. A “caretaker” ONU Council, made up of the past ONU Presidents, was agreed to where they will now facilitate an ONU Council election in approximately 4 weeks’ time. It was agreed that this election will take place via electronic and postal means.

The SGM showed that we are not just a “discrete group” nor a “splinter group” of alumni, but we are a majority of the ONU membership who until now had been ignored.

We look forward to your continued support for the upcoming ONU Council elections and for your support to see the unpopular co-ed decision reversed and Newington to remain the leading single sex boys school it has been for been for 160 years.

Happy Easter to you and families.

27/03/2024

Unnecessary, unjustified, and widely unpopular

The co-ed move is the most strategically impactful decision in the 161-year life of Newington College. It is an unnecessary, unjustified, and a widely unpopular decision.

there is no clear and compelling evidence that the College needs to move to co-ed or that the College and its students will derive any benefit.

the move to co-ed appears to be the woke vanity project of certain influential individuals who run the College.

Simply put, the College Council has answered a question that no one was asking, and that did not need to be asked.

In recent days you will have seen comments in the press by the Heads of PLC Sydney and The Kings School.

These independent comments strongly support single sex schooling for both boys and girls.

The comments by the Head of The Kings School pertaining to the woke invention of “toxic masculinity” are of particular note, and he rejects that invention in its entirety.

He states (Quote):

“However, the underlying agenda against the straw man of white privileged males has fuelled the creation of the term toxic masculinity and the religious fervour it subsequently generates.”

Any suggestion that Newington produces young men so full of “toxic masculinity” that the College needs to go co-ed, is an insult to the young men of Newington, their teachers and their families.

If you love Newington College and everything it stands for, then please support the Save Newington College group on the coming Wednesday’s Special General Meeting of the ONU.

BACKGROUND TO THE CALLING OF THE ONU SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING (SGM)

By the Save Newington College Group (SNC group) - SaveNewingtonCollege.org

This meeting has been called for one reason only. It is that we believe that the will of the large majority of Old Newingtonians and many other Newington stakeholders has not been reflected in the decision to transition to co-ed, nor in the actions of the ONU representatives on the Newington College Council (CC).

The link between this ONU majority view, and the ONU reps on the CC is the ONU Council.

For those who are still unfamiliar with the key co-ed concerns of the Save Newington College group (SNC) they are listed elsewhere in this Update, below the Notice of Meeting.

Additional supporting detail is attached following under Key Concerns with Co-ed for Newington.

It should be noted that normal activities of the ONU have been wide ranging, well- run events and programs conducted in the interests of its members. The frequency and organizational quality of events has been of the highest calibre. The Executive and other members of the ONU Council should be commended on their efforts in this regard.

So why is it necessary to call an SGM to declare no confidence in and to replace the elected members of the ONU Council, along with other related Resolutions?

The decision to transition to co-ed is one of the most, if not the most strategically impactful decisions in the 161 year life of the College.

The Newington College Council Act of 1922 specifies that six places on the CC shall be held by nominated members of the ONU. These nominees, once endorsed, are required to act not only in the interests of the College itself, but also to represent the interests and wishes of their sponsoring body i.e. the ONU.

The largest proportion of ONU members completing the ONU Survey in April 2022 were against a transition to co-ed, 47% against, 32% in favour, 11% would like to see more information before deciding and 10% were undecided. These results were broadly consistent across the age brackets.

The torrent of protest against co-ed that has been received before and after the announcement to transition on 20 November 2023, the ONU nominees on College Ccouncil (CC) all voted in favour of co-ed, joining a unanimous CC decision to progressively transition, commencing in 2026.

Since the CC announcement of the review into the desirability of co-ed for Newington and other demographic considerations by CC in February 2022, a large number of ONU members have been very concerned at the apparent lack of enthusiasm by the ONU to visibly ensure that the CC was aware of the ONU position and to press home this majority viewpoint as indicated repeatedly by its membership.

Of particular concern has been the unwillingness of the ONU Executive to insist that its CC nominees act with due consideration to the wishes of ONU membership.

As the months progressed since 2022, the drumbeat of dissatisfaction has become louder, yet no report back to ONU membership on this critical decision was made until 9 November 2023, after the CC had completed its consultation, discovery and analysis stage in October 2023.

Indeed, the findings of the ONU Survey of April 2022, which were initially presented to CC immediately after the survey date, were not reiterated to CC until October 2023, some 18 months later! (ONU President’s Newsletter - 9 November 2023).

Indeed, copy of the Survey report itself was not circulated to members including participants until early in 2024.

Further, there is no evidence that the ONU CC nominees received any criticism or suffered consequences from the ONU Executive or Council by voting unanimously in contravention of the majority wishes of the ONU membership on the co-ed issue.

By this most important measure the ONU Council and particularly the Executive has let members down badly.

To add to recent member concerns, CC has been asked by the ONU Council after its meeting on 16 January 2024 to succinctly explain reasons for its co-ed position per the following agreed motion:

“The Council of the ONU will request from the Newington College Council a statement of detailed reasons for the decision to implement co-education at Newington College on or abouts 20/11/2023, together with a detailed statement of any concerns, problems, issues and business modelling which that underpinned the said decision.”

To date many words have been received from CC explaining the how, when and where such implementation will occur, along with speculation as to possible future societal trends, but no such persuasive, simple and undeniable explanation as to “WHY CO-ED” has been forthcoming.

These are the reasons for the motions to be put at the SGM on Wednesday 27 March.

We urge all ON’s to attend.

Key Concerns with Co-ed for Newington

• Educational. There is consistent and identifiable evidence that single-sex schools provide an educational advantage. The weight of numbers of these schools with best educational results (both selective and non-selective) are so superior to co-ed schools that it can’t all be put down to socio-economic advantage. Indeed, many students on means-tested scholarships do well in a single-sex environment. North Sydney Boys High School topped the HSC “league tables” in 2023.

• Cost and disruption. Owing to the lack of significant open space for further development on all campus sites, additional classroom and extra-curricular space will involve re-purposing and much greater capital expense than would be required if greenfield spaces were available. In excess of $100m is our professional estimate of the cost to repurpose and extend floor space to accommodate an additional 300 students (all girls) on senior campus at Stanmore, and to adapt the two prep schools Wyvern and Lindfield.

• Despite the unconvincing claim that more than 90% of these capital costs are ‘gender agnostic’ (that is, suitable for students of any gender), the scale risks, ongoing operational costs and multi-gender obligations increase financial risks dramatically, and are far greater than the risks and costs would be if that increased capacity on main campus was for boys-only. It is therefore surprising that the College Council has described in its latest co-ed promotional booklet the boys-only option of expanding from 1500 to 1800 students as “unconscionable” meaning “unimaginably unacceptable or outrageous”.

• Why. Despite many requests the CC has failed to explain what are the undeniable imperatives or problems that necessitate such a fundamental change of direction that an almost immediate transition to co-ed represents for Newington. The WHY question.

• Choice. Boys-only education is already very constricted in this region of Sydney. Within a 10km radius of Newington (Stanmore), but excluding the Eastern Suburbs and lower North Shore schools (where there is a greater density of similar schools):

Only 5 schools (7%) offer boys-only education at any level. Only Newington and Trinity Grammar are K-12, and three others are secondary only.

Only 8 schools (11%) offer girls-only education at various stages, and

60 schools (82%) offer co-ed at various levels.

• Critical mass. Amongst our greatest concerns is that there appears to be a complete lack of understanding that to be successful in the co-ed format, the proportion of the female cohort should be equal to or to exceed the number of boys. The stated aim of the CC to increase senior school class sizes by around 50 per year thus increasing the % of girls in year groups to approx. 16.7% represents a complete lack of understanding of the female numerical requirements at least to ensure an effective and safe educational experience for incoming girls.

• Misrepresentations to younger parents. We are also very concerned that younger parents who have planned for and were looking forward to a boys-only Newington education for their sons are now being told that won’t be happening.

Dismissive attitude of the Chair of the College Council

In an email addressed to me on (and presumably to all other Old Boys) on Friday 22 March 2024, Tony McDonald (ON 1976) wrote:

“Further, I wish to emphasise that the motions put forward, if successful, will not affect the College’s vision and future direction. No ONU Council is able to make or change decisions of College Council.”

Michael Darby, Deputy Senior Prefect 1962. Leader of Newington and GPS Debating Teams. Champion Bush Poet of Australia 2023 and currently.

