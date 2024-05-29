Eleven MPs Receive Warning From Beijing Consulate After Attending Taiwanese Event

By Rex Widerstrom 29 May 2024

Beijing has emailed the 11 NSW MPs who attended a gala dinner celebrating the inauguration of new Taiwanese President Lai Ching-Te, urging them not to recognise the democratically elected island as separate from the mainland. The email, from an unnamed consular official in Sydney, is titled, “Concerns Regarding Attendance at the Taiwan-related Event.” It said the consulate “firmly opposes” their attendance at a local celebration of Mr. Lai’s accession. It went on to suggest that the politicians could be risking Australia’s ties with China, its largest two-way trading partner. “The Consulate-General hopes that you will adhere to the fact that ‘Taiwan is a province of China’ and properly handle Taiwan-related issues with prudence,” the letter stated. The email was sent from a Gmail address listed on the Consulate’s website under its “Political & Media Affairs” section. The message was first seen by the Daily Telegraph newspaper. MPs Hugh McDermott (Labor), Rod Roberts (independent), and the Liberal Party’s Jordan Lane, Rachel Merton, Chris Rath, Tim James, Ray Williams, Jacqui Munro, and Mark Coure all confirmed they received the same email. NSW Premier Chris Minns said local MPs would not be “bullied” by the CCP.

“We’re not going to be in a situation where any Labor MP is going to be bullied or intimidated about going to a function, that’s their job as a member of parliament,” he told the Daily Telegraph.

Intention to Intimidate

David Cheng-Wei Wu, director-general of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Sydney told The Epoch Times that Beijing’s intention was clearly to intimidate “the democratically elected MPs and suppress press freedom.”

It was another example of the CCP’s “authoritarian expansionism,” he said, and “reveals its blatant attempt to undermine the democratic values that Australia upholds. No one should ever accept authoritarian coercion and bullying.” He claimed Beijing disliked the MPs attendance at the pro-Taiwan event “because it challenges their narrative and attempts to isolate Taiwan diplomatically. “The event celebrated Taiwan’s democratic achievements, which stand in sharp contrast to the authoritarian nature of the PRC [People’s Republic of China],” he said. “By attending the event, [they] demonstrated support for Taiwan’s democracy and sovereignty, highlighting the common values between Taiwan and Australia.” Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong made no comment on the Consulate’s email, but last week defended the right of federal MPs to attend the inauguration in Taipei. “Australia adheres consistently to our longstanding and bipartisan One China policy,” she said at the time.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

The gigantic worldwide improvements in health and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unhchain Australia (August 2021).

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

