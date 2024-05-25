Professor Hayek in Australia 1976

The moral authority of the F.A. Hayek - Roger Randerson commitment to liberty has been sustained these fifty years by great Australians, many now lost to us. They include and are by no means limited to:

Parliamentarians Charles Russell, Senator John Stone AO, Bert Kelly, John Hyde, Peter Richardson, David Leyonhjelm, David Limbrick and John Ruddick

Tax reformers Richard Tanner, Alan Robson and John McRobert

Medical Practitioners John Whiting, Duncan Yuille, Jodhi Menon and Hal Soper

Philosopher economists Prof Judith Sloan, Viv Forbes, Maureen Nathan and Mark Tier

Authors John Grover OBE, Bill Stacey, John Singleton and Bob Howard (jointly), Ron Manners AO and Ron Kitching (jointly), Chris Berg

Entrepreneurs Lang Hancock, Neville Kennard, Gina Rinehart AO, Sam Kennard

Leaders and members of worthy organisations embracing Mont Pelerin Society, Mises Institute, Institute of Public Affairs, Centre for Independent Studies, Alliance for Individual Rights, Adam Smith Club, Workers Party, Progress Party, Westralian Progress Party, Liberal Democratic Party, Saltbush Club, Libertarian Party and many others.

Viv Forbes in Queensland and Ron Manners in Western Australia have each shown exemplary leadership for the whole of those five decades.

Third generation miner, third generation poet and prolific author Ron Manners AO is the founder of Mannkal Economic Education Foundation, making a positive impact worldwide. Ron’s latest book, The Lonely Libertarian published by Connor Court, is now available. Buy one for yourself and one for someone whom you wish to impress.

The Brian Schutt article

This year is the 50th anniversary of Friedrich A. Hayek’s receiving the Nobel Prize in economics. His speech, “The Pretence of Knowledge,” is as applicable today as it was in 1974, as his caution against centralizing control to experts interested in ordering the economy and society (what he called “scientism”) is needed more than ever.

For the unfamiliar, Hayek was an economist born in Vienna, Austria, in 1899, a major contributor to the Austrian School of Economics with a wide range of research and writing. However, he is most famous for his work in political philosophy, including the book “The Road to Serfdom,” published in 1944.

Thirty years later, Hayek’s selection for the Nobel Prize was surprising, as most of his field had sided with his intellectual rival, John Maynard Keynes, who believed in a more activist policy approach. Hayek used the Nobel platform to take a shot across the bow of the profession and against scientism broadly.

“It seems to me that this failure of the economists to guide policy more successfully is closely connected with their propensity to imitate as closely as possible the procedures of the brilliantly successful physical sciences—an attempt which in our field may lead to outright error. … This means that to entrust to science—or to deliberate control according to scientific principles—more than scientific method can achieve may have deplorable effects.”

The “deplorable effects” Hayek observed were that these “men of the system,” as Adam Smith called them, believed so deeply in their capacity for predictive powers, they were rearranging society and eroding liberty in the process. Beyond liberty as a stand-alone value, Hayek believed that liberty and centralization were at odds, with liberty leading to a society organized through norms emerging from the bottom up, creating a “spontaneous order.” That’s contrasted with centralization, which necessarily concentrated knowledge, making society structurally weaker and ripe for failure.

This philosophical framing is missing from current discourse completely. Political debate is so steeped in personality and rhetoric that analysis of candidates and policy is merely a debate about technique and tactics on “how to solve our problems.” Few are even asking, “Is it the state’s role?”

The challenge today in resisting scientism is even more difficult as large data models, computing power and AI make predictive capabilities greater than ever. This increased capacity to tell the future, coupled with a public more conditioned for immediate gratification, makes it a culture ripe for manipulation.

As Hayek observed, “The conflict between what in its present mood the public expects science to achieve in satisfaction of popular hopes and what is really in its power is a serious matter because … so long as the public expects more there will always be some who will pretend, and perhaps honestly believe, that they can do more to meet popular demands than is really in their power.”

Hoping for leaders with humility about what can be known and thus what is good and proper for government to be doing in 2024 is admittedly naive. But as Hayek encouraged, “If old truths are to retain their hold on men’s minds, they must be restated in the language and concepts of successive generations.”

Hayek concludes, “The recognition of the insuperable limits to his knowledge ought indeed to teach the student of society a lesson of humility which should guard him against becoming an accomplice in men’s fatal striving to control society—a striving which makes him not only a tyrant over his fellows, but which may well make him the destroyer of a civilization which no brain has designed but which has grown from the free efforts of millions of individuals.”•

Schutt is co-founder of Homesense Heating & Cooling and Refinery46 and an American Enterprise Institute civic renewal fellow. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

UN Pandemic Treaty 27 May 2024

An Australian Government which further empowers the criminals at WHO by signing the UN Pandemic Treaty must be brought down and will be brought down.

Print this Substack as evidence. Take a bunch of friends to the office of your local Federal Parliamentarian and explain that a further assault on healthy life means certain political death.

Unchain Australia an Early Critic of WHO

Here is an extract from Unchain Australia, launched in August 2021, commencing at page 318:

A contributing factor to irrational behaviour by Australian legislators is their apparent willingness to cede sovereignty and decision-making power to international organisations which consistently act contrary to Australia’s interests. Here are two of uncounted examples.

Firstly, on 12 August 2020 the leftist Australia Institute hosted an internationalist bureaucrat named Elliott Harris (Trinidad and Tobago), whose Bachelor of Science degree was awarded in German and political science. Mr Harris is described as having also an advanced degree in economics. This bureaucrat should not be confused with Elliott Harris Esq., the highly respected plumber based in Varsity Lakes, Queensland, who by contrast is a talented tradesman earning his living by giving great value to his customers.

Bureaucrat Harris may have appeared by courtesy of technology or, befitting his status as a chief economist for the United Nations may have bypassed quarantine restrictions so he could urge Australia to ”prioritise climate action above pouring money into fossil fuels in its coronavirus recovery”. SBS uncritically quoted Mr Harris:

Developed nations such as Australia must be willing to make difficult decisions and prioritise a "green recovery". “What we’ve seen in this COVID crisis is that governments are indeed capable of really ambitious, rather unorthodox, extremely important and even massive interventions. I can think of no stakes that are higher than the climate crisis that we are living in right now. We will not be able to sustain life on this planet if we do not get a grip of climate change and time is running out. We have to be able to move toward a low carbon structure and everything that we do from now has to have that in mind…. The fact of it is that, unfortunately, the world does not have the luxury of allowing itself of continuing (sic.) down the path of fossil fuels.

This from a Marxist with zero scientific qualifications.

As a second example, perhaps embarrassed by revelations that it spends twice as much on travel as it does on medical supplies, the World Health Organisation released a slickly produced video which appeared on Facebook on 24 August 2020, accompanied by this blurb:

The WHO Manifesto for a healthy recovery from COVID-19 lists 6 steps to create a healthier fairer and greener world while investing to maintain and resuscitate the economy.

Following is the verbatim text of the Manifesto script, which should be carefully analysed for its merit as skilful propaganda.

2020 has turned all our lives upside down it's brought terrible suffering and loss. But it reminded us what matters most, the health and safety of the people around us. It has also shown us what we risk when we upset the delicate balance between people and planet. And we cannot afford to simply go back to the way things were before the pandemic. That's why WHO has published a manifesto with six steps to take to ensure a healthy and green recovery from COVID-19.

To cherish and protect the source of all human health, the natural world. To invest in vital life saving services like access to water and sanitation and clean energy in healthcare facilities To quickly transition to clean renewable sources of energy To switch to healthy and sustainable food systems To make all our towns and cities green and healthy To shift from an economy driven by profit and pollution to an economy driven by fairness and wellbeing. We know what we need to do. We have the tools to do it let's work together now to create a healthier and greener world.

Here we all are imagining that the Wuhan Virus pandemic was caused, whether through malice or negligence, by the escape from a laboratory of an unpleasant man-made virus which should never have existed. And all the time the real cause of the pandemic, as explained by the World Health Organisation, is that we upset the delicate balance between people and planet.

This WHO Communist manifesto, if implemented, will inflict misery, poverty, truncated life spans, slavery and war. These two examples of deliberate assaults on Australia's sovereignty demonstrate that Australia should have nothing more to do with the United Nations and nothing more to do with the WHO. Neither has anything to offer Australia.

WHO is worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

The gigantic worldwide improvements in health and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

