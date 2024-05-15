In 1987 Don Cameron MP, Senator George Georges and I addressed a Rally at the Ballymore Rugby Union ground, as a significant part of an Australia-wide rejection of Hawke PM’s intended Australia Card. That healthy national movement was in large measure motivated and led by renowned broadcaster Alan Jones AO.

Here’s how the Washington Post saw Australia in 1987:

ID CARDS PUT AUSTRALIANS IN UPROAR

By Keith Dalton

October 28, 1987 at 7:00 p.m. EST

SYDNEY -- Three months into his third term, Prime Minister Bob Hawke is staking his popularity on a controversial plan to give all Australians personal identity numbers.

Already his plan has split the powerful union movement, which Hawke once led and which remains the base of his nationwide popularity, and given birth to a strange patriotic alliance of left- and right-wing politicians.

Critics have dubbed the proposed "Australia Card" the "Snoop Card." They call the card, which holders would have to present in applying for a job, entering a hospital or opening a bank or investment account, the greatest intrusion of privacy ever contemplated here.

On nationwide television and radio call-in shows, their warning is the same: the Big Brother of George Orwell's "1984" has arrived -- albeit three years late.

"If Bob Hawke numbers Australians, then his days are numbered," thundered arch-conservative radio commentator Alan Jones at a recent Sydney rally launching the Australian Privacy Foundation.

Dressed in concentration-camp garb and with 10-digit numbers inked on their foreheads, several protesters portrayed themselves prominently in the packed room as symbols of a Nazi-like identification system that speaker after speaker attacked.

"This is the issue," said rock singer Peter Garrett. "We're going to wake up one morning with a number on our heads."

"I respect the views of people who oppose the card," replied Hawke's trouble-shooter, Sen. Susan Ryan. "But I am very concerned about the smear and scare campaign, the wild accusations which are without foundation, put out by the likes of Peter Garrett."

The fiery rhetoric, often resembling a religious revival meeting, has struck an emotional chord among blunt and individualistic Australians, who next year celebrate 200 years of white settlement in this former British colony.

Convicts with numbers first settled Australia in 1788, labor leader John Halfpenny reminded delegates to an Australian Council of Trade Unions meeting in Melbourne. "We don't want to celebrate that occasion by being numbered again," he said to loud applause.

The influential union movement has pulled back from outright condemnation of the plan, however, in favor of a call on government to review the civil-liberty implications.

The breathing space was no doubt welcomed by Hawke, the first Labor Party prime minister to win three successive elections. He insists the card will fight tax and welfare fraud, identify illegal aliens and save up to $900 million a year.

"I know this is right," he said. "We have a mandate from the people and we will implement it."

Although the plan has been rejected twice by the Senate, where the minority Democrats hold the balance of power, Hawke is confident that the legislation will be passed by a joint session of both houses.

Hawke contends that the Labor government's increased majority in the July election, called to eliminate the opposition's block on the "Australia Card" legislation, was his signal to override the wailings of "a strange bunch of bedfellows" and introduce the card.

But public approval appears to be waning for a plan that would cost $800 million to implement, require 2,500 additional public servants to operate and for the first time list all Australians in a massive data bank -- whose security possibly could be breached.

Only 39 percent of people randomly polled in a newspaper survey supported the card. Nine months earlier the approval rate in a similar survey was 65 percent.

Two state governments have denounced the legislation and warned that they might deny the federal government access to birth, death and marriage statistics.

Even the Labor premier of New South Wales, Barry Unsworth, who faces re-election next year, advised Hawke that it might be prudent to "reassess" his commitment to introduce the card.

Bank and industry officials have argued that tighter tax laws could do more than cards to recover the estimated $14 billion lost annually to corporate fraud and tax evasion.

Despite assurances, the Big Brother scenario of a computerized police state is daily gaining adherents. Expressing these fears, the influential Sydney Morning Herald commented that while the plan would not increase the amount of personal information to be stored, it will be more readily available:

"All that would be necessary to give unauthorized access to a person's tax, social security and health insurance records is one number and one corrupt public servant."

No Surrender!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/Unchain

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

