Senator BABET (Victoria—United Australia Party Whip) (16:37): I advise the chamber that Senators David Pocock and Lambie will be co-sponsoring this motion, and I seek leave to amend business of the Senate motion No. 2 as circulated in the chamber.

Leave granted.

Senator BABET: I move the motion as amended:

That the following matters be referred to the Community Affairs References Committee for inquiry and report by 31 August 2024:

(a) Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) data showing excess deaths in recent years, with particular reference to:

(i) all-cause provisional mortality data reported by the states and territories to the ABS, and

(ii) the difference between all-cause provisional mortality data for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and the preceding years of 2015 to 2020 (inclusive);

(b) factors contributing to excess mortality in 2021, 2022 and 2023; and

(c) recommendations on how to address any identified preventable drivers of excess mortality; and (d) any other related matter.

Senator CHISHOLM (Queensland—Assistant Minister for Education, Assistant Minister for Regional Development and Deputy Manager of Government Business in the Senate) (16:38): I seek leave to make a short statement.

The PRESIDENT: Leave is granted for one minute.

Senator CHISHOLM: The government does not support this motion. The ABS is the definitive authority of mortality statistics and data in Australia and provides regular publications including provisional mortality reports, published every second month; deaths in Australia, updated annually; and excess mortality reports, published twice yearly. This data is published online and available to everyone. It is used by researchers, government departments and agencies, like the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, and reported in reputable publications.

In their analysis the ABS has compared the number of deaths which have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic to the number of deaths expected based on historical trends and adjusted for population changes. This includes deaths from all causes and not only those related to COVID-19.

While death rates and cause of death are key indicators of the health status of a population, it is important to remember that every death that makes up the total statistic is a personal tragedy, and I acknowledge the tragic impact of these deaths on the families and friends of those who lost lives.

The PRESIDENT: The question is that business of the Senate No. 2 standing in the name of Senators Lambie, Babet and Pocock, as amended, be agreed to.

The Senate divided. [16:40]

(The President—Senator Lines)

Question agreed to.

The names of the Senators who voted against this motion will not quickly be forgotten. This successful Motion is a beginning. The goal is Truth. If Truth is pursued with sufficient vigour, the conclusions could include an evidence-based estimate of the number of Australians who suffered death or injury attributable to mRNA drugs. We may hope that the Community Affairs References Committee (CARC) will receive from the general public and from medical professionals the evidence it needs. A worlwide benefit may flow in the direction of compassion, care and compensation for the victims of mRNA drugs and for the loved ones of the deceased.

We must all be careful not to justify any slackening of our efforts, based on the expectation that everything will improve when the CARC reports at the end of August. The world cannot wait until then.

We want the indemnity cancelled, now.

We want Australia to quit the WHO, now.

We want an end to corruption, now.

We want an end to all coercive medication, now.

We want restoration of employment with compensation for every individual sacked for refusing to accept coercive mRNA drugs, now

We want insistence upon the principle “First do no Harm” together with uncompromising respect for the doctor-patient relationship, now.

We want medical research focused upon minimising the damage done by mRNA drugs already administered, now.

We want a guarantee that cash will always be legal tender in Australia, now.

Statement by Senator Ralph Babet

Finally!! Excess deaths to be investigated by the Senate

I've been trying repeatedly for two years and yesterday the Senate finally voted in favour of investigating excess deaths.

For the past few years Australians have been dying in excess numbers without adequate explanation.

Excess mortality is not just a transitory phenomenon. In 2022 we experienced our highest excess death rate since World War Two. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) provisional mortality statistics released last month confirm that to November 2023 there were 15,114 or 10% more deaths than the baseline average.

My successful motion means that the Community Affairs References Committee will be tasked with the job of investigating the factors contributing to excess mortality.

Submissions will be requested from the general public with public hearings expected to follow. The committee will prepare a report by 31st August 2024.

Fifth time's the charm! This is the fifth time I have moved a motion on excess deaths. Finally, the Senate has agreed an investigation is warranted.

My motion to investigate was supported by the majority of Senators, with 31 Ayes against 30 Noes. This appears to be a world first inquiry for what is a global issue.

I'd like to thank Senator Pocock and Senator Lambie for co-sponsoring the motion as well as One Nation, Senator Thorpe, Senator Tyrell and the Coalition for voting in favour.

As expected, only the Labor party and the Greens decided to vote against my motion to investigate the issue of why so many Australians are dying. So much for the transparency promised by the Albanese Labor government.

May this committee process give a voice to the family members of the deceased and deliver the answers that our nation so desperately needs.

For the Cook By-Election, early voting begins Tuesday 2 Apr 2024, and Polling Day is Polling Saturday 13 April 2024. Contesting the Cook By-Election there is one candidate whose goals are demonstrably the same as the worthy goals of Senator Babet and hs allies.

Cook Campaign phone number is 0416 569 387

Media Shame

The ABC and SBS are shameless 24/7 propaganda outlets for Big Pharma and for the Climate Change Fraud. The majority of Australian media presenters continue to perform shockingly in the same direction. Thank goodness for (in alphabetical order), Rebekah Barnett, Andrew Bolt, Sean Burke, Ross Cameron, Paul Collits, Peta Credlin AO, Rowan Dean, Professor Henry Ergas AO, Dr David Evans PhD PhD, Alan Jones AO, Vinay Kolhatkar, Alexandra Marshall, Mark Neugebauer, Jo Nova and others who share their commitment to truth.

Let’s Aim for Unity of Purpose

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. This document may help such victims to identify the cause of their pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. This document may encourage all to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

For the above photograph we thank Cameron Young, the greatly admired son of Eric and Rosie Young. Cam Young builds on his advantage of excellent genes.

