Attack on Orthodox Bishop

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel is an Orthodox Christian priest with a massive online following. … Everyone is aware that Australia has a migrant crisis no different from other developed nations. A few weeks ago, Mari was delivering a sermon when an Islamic extremist approached him with a knife. Australia does not want the people to bear arms but that does not deter attacks. The 16-year-old terrorist, who was clearly motivated by religion, rushed the altar with a knife and attempted to repeatedly stab Mari. The unarmed bishop held his crucifix up to the attacker and miraculously prevented the switchblade from fully opening, saving his life. The video of the attack has gone viral across the internet, met with an outpouring of sympathy from people around the world. The Australian government is angry that this video is painting migrants in a poor light and is demanding that it be scrubbed from the internet. “If he [the bishop] didn’t get himself involved in my religion, if he hadn’t spoken about my prophet, I wouldn’t have come here. … If he just spoke about his own religion, I wouldn’t have come,” the attacker said. It took the Australian government time to investigate whether this was a religiously motivated attack. After all, Christians are not a protected class and acts of violence against them are dismissed. … Australia is livid that Elon Musk will not remove the video. “We know, I think overwhelmingly, Australians want misinformation and disinformation to stop. This isn’t about freedom of expression,” said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. …

Bullshit by Mr Albanese:

“This is about the dangerous implications that can occur when things that are simply not true, that everyone knows is not true, are replicated and weaponized in order to cause division and in this case to promote negative statements and potentially to just inflame what was a very difficult situation.” What disinformation? It is a real video of an attack that occurred as a direct result of hatred against Christians. “I’d like to take a moment to thank the PM for informing the public that this platform is the only truthful one,” Musk responded, adding, it is “absurd for any one country to attempt to censor the entire world.” The World Economic Forum has praised Australia for their extreme censorship efforts, deeming the eSafety Commissioner Grant “the world’s most influential leaders revolutionizing government.” One must ask – why are they afraid of this particular video circulating? We must recognize the content that the globalists do not want us to see in order to understand the larger agenda.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim

or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power. Let us all encourage others to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the hegemonist Putin. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi shamefully stands with Putin.

“Western imperialism and fascism have come full circle in a staggeringly short span of history..”

That’s because you thought the Nazis lost. No, UK, etc, PAID, established, groomed, allowed, encouraged and set them up. When they “lost” don’t want to lose all those talented mass-Mengeles, we absorbed 100% of the best murderers direct into MI6 and CIA. Back-conquered us and immediately shot our President. Then their gold owned our financial system. The Nazis WON. So they didn’t circle back, they’re just having a coming out party. That was 25 years ago, welcome to the party. To what do I owe this special favor? Reichstag Patriot Act not obvious enough for you?

Benny Johnson

@bennyjohnson

BREAKING: Trump Legal Spokeswoman Alina Habba reveals there were Biden Campaign Employees included in jury selection in the E. Jean Carroll case and Biden staffers could be included on the NY Criminal Trial jury because the judge ELIMINATED questions asking about it.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779939162445013436

Libs of TikTok

@libsoftiktok

Meanwhile at the White House… I saw it so now you have to

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779702426532229533

illuminatibot

@iluminatibot

Neil Oliver: "The climate crisis, the world at boiling point, rising sea levels, dying polar bears—it's all lies... Renewable energy is another scam... Electric vehicles are made using the energy from fossil fuels, and they're powered with electricity generated by burning more fossil fuels."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779382490974548072

Julie Kelly

@julie_kelly2

To understand how disastrous a SCOTUS reversal of 1512c2 will be for DOJ and DC federal courts, watch FISAgater Mary McCord and Judge Tom Hogan—who handled 22+ J6 cases including 2 1512c2—lament how bad this will look for them:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779853383525933207

Benny Johnson

@bennyjohnson

TRUMP OUTSIDE NY COURTROOM: "This is an assault on America... A country that's failing that's run by an incompetent man who is very much involved with this case. This really an attack on a political opponent."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779874197918863646

Charlie Kirk

@charliekirk11

Jonathan Turley on Alvin Bragg's "Frankenstein case": "They took a dead misdemeanor, they attached it to a dead alleged federal felony and zapped it back into life. Many of us are just amazed to watch this actually walk into court because it's not a recognizable crime."

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779923406324183329

Camus

@newstart_2024

Russell Brand about excess deaths: "We are unlikely to receive the truth until is too late. In fact the example of the information about myocarditis being withheld to a people who'd taken the vaccinations is probably a pretty good metaphor for how those things are generally handled. They give you the information but only when it's too late for you to do anything about it." Source: Russell Brand (Rumble)

https://twitter.com/i/status/1779721727355879804

The most selfish act of all is kindness, because its reward is so much greater than the investment. Tom Peters

The privilege of a lifetime is to become who you truly are. Carl Jung

