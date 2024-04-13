Dr Michael de Percy is a political scientist in the School of Politics, Economics and Society at ANU. He is a weekly columnist for The Spectator Australia and Spectator TV features his political commentary each fortnight. He is a graduate of RMC Duntroon where he received the Royal Australian Artillery Prize, a Fellow of the Royal Society of Art, a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Insititute of Logistics and Transport and Chairman of the ACT and Southern NSW Chapter, Vice President of the Telecommunications Association, Public Policy Editor of the Journal of Telecommunications and the Digital Economy, and a member of the Australian Nuclear Association.

I never expected to see a Labor Prime Minister take credit for a union buster’s grand vision for a logistics hub at Moorebank, west of Sydney. But that is exactly what happened last week.

Mr Albanese’s press release was headlined, Opening of the Moorebank Interstate Terminal fulfils long term vision.

Of course, he does not mention whose vision was being fulfilled.

Nevertheless, contradiction is a major concept in socialist thought. Contradiction is seen as the root cause of class struggle, leading to a cost-of-living crisis, and ultimately, revolution. I can see clearly now that Woke culture is the manifestation of modern communism.

Rewrite history, introduce contradiction to speed up the (assumed) inevitable decline of capitalism, and off we go into a Woke future where families are a capitalist construct, religion is the ‘opiate of the masses’, our allies are not worthy of support, and Mr Albanese has the wherewithal to create and execute a grand vision of Australia’s transport and logistics future. Yeah-nah. I don’t think so.

Mr Albanese’s press release goes on to claim that the opening of the terminal marks:

‘…an important milestone in the Albanese government’s commitment to build a resilient, efficient and sustainable national supply chain and support a future made in Australia.’

Further, in an interview on ABC Radio (of course), Mr Albanese was given uninterrupted time to state that:

‘This is one of the most important infrastructure projects that Australia has seen. It’s something that arose from recommendations from Infrastructure Australia when I was the Infrastructure Minister.’

Indeed, Mr Albanese claimed in a recent tweet:

‘Back in 2012, I kicked off this project to take thousands of trucks off Sydney’s roads and deliver thousands of jobs for Western Sydney. ‘Today as Prime Minister, I got to watch the first interstate train come through the Moorebank Intermodal Precinct.’

But in 2013, the Daily Telegraph called Mr Albanese’s bluff:

He’s the minister for plans, studies and headlines from the announcements of these plans and studies. Over six years as Federal Transport and Infrastructure Minister Anthony Albanese has announced more than $500 million worth for planning and studies for Sydney transport that he has failed to turn a sod on.

Previously, in 2012, Mr Albanese had embraced the idea of inland rail, a project which has since been given a hospital pass as if he had simply inherited rather than enthusiastically embraced it back when he allegedly created his grand vision for Australia’s logistics future.

The truth is that Chris Corrigan, then managing director of Patrick Corporation, created the vision back in 1998. Back when Mr Albanese had barely served a full first term as a Member of Parliament.

Corrigan famously took on the Maritime Union of Australia with the support of Workplace Relations Minister, Peter Reith, during the waterfront dispute of 1998.

As usual, history was re-written by the ABC with its mini-series entitled Bastard Boys.

The ABC miniseries conveniently ignored the facts. Australian wharfies were one of the worst performing, least productive, most costly, and agonisingly unreliable stevedoring workforces in the world.

The ABC miniseries also conveniently forgot to mention how wharfies sabotaged Australia’s war effort during the second world war.

My great-grandfather was a sergeant in the 2nd AIF. As a civilian, he worked as a foreman at the General Motors Holden plant in Pagewood in Sydney’s east. He was no union man.

My great-grandfather was one of the most encouraging figures in my early childhood. He wore his hair in a long comb-over, slicked back with Brylcreem to cover the scar tissue where his hair refused to grow. A bullet had gone through his helmet and split the top of his head open at Alamein.

He was also at Tobruk, and then came back to Australia and went to Papua New Guinea. His battledress has six blue chevrons on the right forearm, one for each of his years of active service.

When he told me of his lucky escape from a headshot, he also told me how much he hated unions, particularly the wharfies.

While he and his mates were fighting (and many were dying) for our country, the wharfies were on strike and holding up military supplies. It is one of the most treasonous stories in Australian history.

But to have our Prime Minister claim credit for the logistics vision of Australia’s most notable union buster beggars belief. Only a fool who had no idea about Australian history could fall for such nonsense.

A decade later, Albo is proving yet again that he is all about the announcement and the photo opportunity. Claiming credit for Chris Corrigan’s vision is a contradiction on a scale that even Mao couldn’t have envisioned in his major work:

ON CONTRADICTION 一分為二

Make no mistake, our younger voters, with no concept of Australia’s history, are being sold a lie. The truth is that socialism doesn’t work.

As George Santayana famously wrote, ‘Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.’

Our Prime Minister is re-writing history to create a future that uses contradiction to bring about our downfall. But it doesn’t have to be this way.

We would do well to turn to this quote, part of which was etched into a table in the original Terminator movie:

‘No fate … but what we make.’

A socialist future is not inevitable. But make no mistake that contradiction is a socialist concept that must be called out at every opportunity.

Albo taking credit for Chris Corrigan’s vision takes the cake. The only reason his union mates haven’t said anything must be because they are in on the con.

If anything is inevitable, it is that if we can’t see what is happening from this latest nonsense, then we really do get the government we deserve.

