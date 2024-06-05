The Case Smit Viewpoint on 5 June 2024

Case Smit is co-founder withJon Smeed of the Galileo Movement

Seeing CO2 rises after global temperature, why pursue the CO2 issue at all?

Knowing that we are totally overlooking the fundamental natural forces, I wrote the following to several papers today:

Why must we reduce carbon dioxide emissions at the cost of more expensive, unreliable electricity and the associated damage to the regional environment?

Yes, the climate is changing as it always has since Day 1; actually the same natural forces that caused changes in the past are still at work today.

There is the sun with its solar cycles and the variable activity which affects cosmic rays and hence clouds in our atmosphere. Then there is the earth’s obliquity and its trajectory around the sun, together with the gravitational effect of the moon and the other planets which have been proven to produce major climate cycles, called Milankovitch Cycles.

Volcanicity, terrestrial and subsea has a huge climate impact. At this moment there are 48 visible erupting volcanoes and thousands under the oceans; these emit not only lava and heat, but also a variety of gases in unimaginable quantities, dwarfing anthropogenic emissions.

Furthermore, the earth’s core heat permeates through the crust, warming the land and the oceans. Ocean currents such as the Gulf Stream distribute heat around the globe, producing climate impacts and phenomena such as the Indian Ocean Dipole, El Niño and La Niña.

Ignoring those major, natural climate forces and believing that mankind’s minuscule carbon dioxide emissions determine our climate, is simplistic in the extreme. Doesn’t it seem likely that the enormous expenditure based on climate alarm is of no benefit?

In Australia, three levels of Government squander countless person-hours at huge cost in purposeless studies and worthless reports on a non-existent problem, described as the global warming hypothesis.

Some may be surprised by the extent to which Local Government around Australia has been infiltrated and suborned by internationalist interference. Is any reader aware of a local government body which has not carried any resolution promoting the interests of the Global Warming Cult? The directors of many major businesses, including Australia’s big four banks, have sold out their shareholders and their customers to the Global Warming Cult by joining the war against carbon dioxide.

Here is what uncorrupted individuals have to say:

Nonagenarian scholar Thomas Sowell:

"Temperatures went up first, and then there was the increase in carbon dioxide. You can’t say that A causes B if B happens first... But [the scientists] who are pushing global warming are doing their damnedest to make sure that those who believe the opposite don't get heard.

Until 2014 Emeritus Professor in the Department of Physics at Princeton University, and now Chair of the CO 2 Coalition, Dr William Happer:

“Contrary to what some would have us believe, increased carbon dioxide in the atmosphere will benefit the increasing population on the planet by increasing agricultural productivity.” (Wall Street Journal 8 May 2013). There is no climate crisis. ESG efforts to suppress the use of fossil fuels will be all pain and will cause enormous environmental and economic damage. (Kansas, 7 March 2023)

Mathematician and engineer with six university degrees including two PhDs, founding editor of the Wentworth Report, Dr David Evans:

The world has spent $50 billion on global warming since 1990, and we have not found any actual evidence that carbon emissions cause global warming. (ABC News 1 Aug 2008)

President and founder of nanomaterial company C-Intelligence, founding president of Brazilian educational association CARAVE, Deputy Chair of the CO 2 Coalition, Dr Rafaella Nascimento PhD:

There is an effort by NSTA to indoctrinate children and institute fear. Consensus has no part in scientific thinking (5 April 2024.)

Senior Fellow at the Institute of Public Affairs, Dr Jennifer Marohasy BSc PhD:

There has been a spike in global temperatures as measured by the satellites since 1979, and there remains much regional and seasonal variability in this data. Furthermore, the same satellite data very clearly shows that the warmth is coming from the oceans, not from the greenhouse gases in the atmosphere. The Australian Bureau Meteorology, among others, could easily issue a press release clarifying this. Of course, they don’t – because the Bureau’s leadership have an agenda, that this misinformation supports.

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore:

Only the billionaires will be able to afford to buy food, and all the other people will die. Now they're going into agriculture and threatening to cut off the supply of food, because food is causing global warming. They will cause a ruination the likes of which the Earth has never seen, because there are over eight billion of us, and four billion of us depend on nitrogen fertiliser, which they now say is bad, because it's a greenhouse gas or whatever… It's all completely phoney. And so is the campaign against CO2. Note that Patrick Moore has not yet rejected the IPCC’s Theory (1) which asserts that that anthropogenic CO 2 is the dominant cause of the CO 2 increase above the eighteenth century level of 280 ppm.

WA based scienced presenter and renowned blogger Jo Nova:

And when the (New Zealand) Coalition are asked what they are doing for the climate, they point to the “climate resilience” funds instead of calling it pagan witchcraft and asking for hard observable evidence that CO2 causes any problem at all. (May 2024)

Distinguished Professor Emeritus in the Faculty of Environment at the University of Manitoba, Vaclav Smil:

Fossil fuels… [are] the most important factor in explaining the advances of modern civilization.

Joint recipient of the Nobel Prize for Physics in 1965, and ranked by Physics World in 1999 as the seventh-greatest physicist of all al time, Professor Richard Feynman (1918-1988):

Science is the belief in the ignorance of experts.

Nobel Prize for Economics winner in 1965, Professor William Nordhaus (quoted by Andy May):

Those who argue for strong measures to slow greenhouse warming have reached their conclusion without any discernible analysis of the cost and benefits (1990) and, describing Al Gore’s 1997 Kyoto Protocol: A conceptual disaster; it has no coherence politically or economically or environmentally.

Certified Consulting Meteorologist for the American Meteorological Society, Dr Edwin X Berry BSc(Eng) MA(Physics) PhD CCM:

Nature, not human emissions, causes climate change. LINK to research paper presented in January 2019 and published peer reviewed on 21 December 2021.

Academy Award-winning Producer of Schindler’s List, Jurassic Park, Hook, Rain Man, Minority Report, and many others, Gerald R. Molen:

The newly acquired knowledge I have about a new book from Dr. Ed Berry is almost more than I can bear. As an octogenarian I am nearly overwhelmed with the discovery that truth is once again in season. And now the world will gain, along with me, a reinforcement of values lost, of twisted information long disseminated by men and women of letters and scoundrels bent on changing our beautiful world to a place of haunted and broken values meant to deceive and corrupt the populace for reasons only they can conceive and believe.

World Health Organisation worse than ever

Wide Awake media has helpfully provided the following ghastly confirmation of WHO’s hostility to humanity. For proof that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is lying and for clear evidence that edible animals cannot increase carbon dioxide levels, here is the link to my substack of 29 December 2023.

The lying marxist Tedros knows perfectly well that our food systems, enabled by mechanisation, herbicides, pesticides and entrepreneurial environmentally focused primary producers have been doing a magnificent job, feeding better food to more people and reducing hunger.

Of mighty significance is the life expectancy data.

Two centuries of gigantic worldwide improvements in health, longevity and quality of life are threatened by WHO, by the IPCC, by the UN, and by every politician who wants decisions about Australia to be made somewhere else. Australia and all freedom-loving nations should quit the WHO, as recommended by Unhchain Australia (August 2021), and as foreshadowed by my Facebook post (above), four years ago on 30 May 2020.

Unchain Australia is free to subscribers at www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

No Surrender on the Digital ID Bills!

Friends, this is not the time to surrender. Lobby your local minor party and opposition parliamentarians and candidates. The priorities for governments do not include even greater intrusion in the lives of Australians and destroying their right to use cash. The priorites for governments do include a Federal royalty on the gross earnings of the tech giants, plus State and Territory legislation to allow victims of fraud to recover damages from the entities which advertised that fraud. These important points are convincingly made in Unchain Australia, published August 2021, and available in pdf form free to subscribers to this substack at http://www.michaeldarby.net/unchain

Message to Free Subscribers

In the Substack system, the lowest rate which can be charged for a subscription is $5 per month or $50 per year. In these difficult times that is a lot of money, especially if you are already contributing to other worthy sources. So be kind to four friends and help my work by gifting four subscriptions for one month only at $5 each, for a total of $20. If your budget is really tight, then gift one subscription for just $5. Donors of gift subscriptions to this substack all receive full status as paid subscribers. Just hit the Subscribe button and follow the prompts. Thank you so much.

Unity of Purpose is a Worthy Aim or

Let’s Get Our Act Together

Dr Peter McCullough and his ally John Leake have together made a wonderful international contribution to understanding of early treatment protocols and the harm caused by mRNA drugs. In addition to their powerful intervention against the Biden administration’s obsession with maximising the profits of Big Pharma, DrMcCullough and John Leake also contribute strongly to the defence of civilisation against the profiteering advocates for abolition of reliable energy.

Similarly, Dr Robert W Malone MD, another effective opponent of coercive vaccination, also warns us of the immense dangers inseparable from the policies of the Environmental Protection Agency, for example the intended requirement for electric models to account for 60% of new urban delivery trucks and 25% of long-haul prime movers by 2032.

Some of the millions of victims of vaccine harm have not yet realised that their suffering has been caused by the same politicians, the same unelected authoritarians and the same profiteers who drive the global warming fraud. Let’s all encourage such victims to identify and expose the wickedness which has caused their pain, while we maximise our efforts to alleviate that pain.

Some of the good folk who lucidly advocate for real science in opposition to the charlatans of the Global Warming Cult have not yet turned their attention to the wickedness of Big Pharma and its corrupt allies in positions of power in Australia, Canada, USA, UK and elsewhyere. Let us all encourage every person of goodwill to speak up for the victims of vaccine harm (or their surviving loved ones) who emphatically deserve compassion, care and compensation.

Some readers have not yet declared themselves as supporters of freedom and national sovereignty for the people of Ukraine, victims of brutal aggression by the Putin hegemonists. Historians of the future may well concur that the October 2023 attack on Israel by HAMAS was orchestrated by Putin, with the results exactly as he planned; a major distraction from public examination of the wickedness of Russia, and a dilution of support for Ukraine. Neither Putin nor HAMAS care in the slightest about the consequent bloodshed. Note that Australia has still failed to deliver on the promise to shift our Embassy to Jerusalem. Thoughtful Australians stand with Ukraine and stand with Israel. Riccardo Bosi - the thug who called for Australian public officials to be hanged - and his fellow twerps shamefully stand with Putin.

Spread the word by sending to your mailing list THIS LINK TO THIS SUBSTACK:

Fritz lives in British Columbia and we met in Cloncurry Queensland. I had the privilege of visiting Fritz at his home in the hills above Victoria. He has helpfully assembled a collation of valuable links for readers to study and share. Thank you so much, Fritz Karger.

Share

Share