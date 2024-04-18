Michael Darby in Australia

Tania de Jong AM: Leading us out of the mess.
"How singing together changes the brain!" Tania and her beloved husband Peter Hunt AM are Melbourne-based philanthropists and indefatigable campaigners…
  
Michael Darby
Inspirational Poem by Margaret Anna Alice: Lament of the Vaxx-Injured
This poem is dedicated to Cody and his mother, Heather Hudson; plus Brianne Dressen and React19, Real Not Rare, and all innocents injured, killed, and…
  
Michael Darby
Albanese is selling our young voters a dangerous lie
Sepp Schembera has helpfully drawn attention to this thoughtful article by Dr Michael de Percy of the ANU.
  
Michael Darby
Today Saturday 13 April 2024 is Decision Day in Cook Electorate on Sydney's Southside.
For everyone in range of Cook, here is an opportunity to spend a few hours helping to reverse Australia's slide towards poverty, misery and loss of…
CHRISTOPHER DORE: Defence Force chief Angus Campbell has a chest full of medals . . . he should hand them back
Lt Col (Ret'd) Alistair Pope has helpfully drawn attention to this article by Christopher Dore. Be sure to read on for Alistair Pope's sage…
  
Michael Darby
Insight from Eugyppius: German health authorities plead that they have yet to evaluate adverse vaccine events because there are too many of…
Dating from 5 Sep 2023, this report emphatically deserves repetition today, with the rulers of Australia, Canada and other subserviencies competing for…
  
eugyppius
Comprehensive Victory for the Save Newington College Group of Old Boys and Current Parents.
Old Newingtonians rallied to defend their school against the woke onslaught from the coeducationists of the College Council whose admitted priorities…
  
Michael Darby
Dr John Campbell in all-star Sydney event. Great report by Alison Bevege.
Packed out Covid Revisited Event at the NSW State Library Auditorium Tuesday 2 April 2024.

March 2024

Easter Blessings. He is Risen. Do not blame Catholics for disgraceful Papal attitude to Ukraine.
Failure to differentiate between aggressor nation and victim nation shatters the credibility of the Pope and delights Putin.
Ron Manners AO kicks another goal for liberty
WA's third generation poet, third generation miner, popular author, philanthropist and counsel to the wise has published another great book. Buy one for…
  
Michael Darby
Heroic Defender of the Truth: John Lawrence Daly (1943-2004)
Self-taught gifted scientist, adept at makining complex scientific climate data easily understood by the layperson. For the John Daly legacy website…
  
Michael Darby
Easter Blessings. He is Risen. Pray for an end to aggression against Ukraine.
Dear readers, may you and your loved ones enjoy all the blessings of Easter.
